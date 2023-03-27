Sewing Room Refresh, Spring Traditions, and Our Trip to the Beach Cities Quilt Guild

In this episode, Sherri and Chelsi recap their recent trip to the Beach Cities Quilt Guild in Orange County California. They share some beautiful quilts the women in the guild brought to show during their visit. They then discuss Spring cleaning and decluttering tips for sewing rooms and sewing spaces. Lastly, they discuss some of their favorite Spring decor and traditions that tell them Spring has arrived. Billy also talks about a podcast conference he attended recently and has a favor to ask of all listeners and viewers. There is a link below to a survey that will help provide information that will benefit the podcast moving forward. Thank you in advance to all who participate!Use code, AQUILTINGLIFE to get 35% off all purchases sitewide at www.cozyearth.comHelp Support our Show Here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1118069/supportA Quilting Life Podcast Survey: https://forms.gle/xtajQLexpyAitMH79For complete show notes, pictures, and links to all of today's featured quilts and fabrics, visit the A Quilting Life Blog: https://www.aquiltinglife.com/?p=27221Cozy Earth: https://cozyearth.com/Cozy Earth 35% Off Sitewide with the code: AQUILTINGLIFEFall at Home (Quilt on the Wall): https://tidd.ly/3ZoCWgNAutumnal (Quilt on the Table): https://tidd.ly/3L3KwtaRegal Pines (Quilt on the ladder behind Chelsi): https://tidd.ly/3ZCM7dySummer Memories by Susan Ache: http://shrsl.com/3zpgvFruit Salad by Joanna Figueroa: http://shrsl.com/3zpgxBig Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert: https://amzn.to/3z0n2xBLaundry Love by Patric Richardson: https://amzn.to/3FM7FwtQuilty Notes Notebook: http://shrsl.com/3zph2Declutter Your Fabric Stash Blog Post: https://www.aquiltinglife.com/5-decluttering-tips-to-help-purge-a-fabric-stash/NOTE: Some of the links provided here are affiliate links.Where to Find Us:Facebook: A Quilting Life with Sherri & Chelsi: https://www.facebook.com/groups/459389991531728/A Quilting Life Blog: https://www.aquiltinglife.comChelsi Stratton Blog: https://chelsistratton.wordpress.com/A Quilting Life Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/aquiltinglifeA Quilting Life Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aquiltinglife/Chelsi Stratton Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chelsistratton/A Quilting Life Pattern Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/SherriQuiltsChelsi Stratton Pattern Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/StrattonHandmadeVisit the A Quilting Life YouTube channel for more great video content: https://www.youtube.com/aquiltinglifeEnjoy what you heard? Be sure to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts and your review could be read on the showSupport the show