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176 episodes
- In this episode, Sherri and Billy are joined by Jen Kingwell of Jen Kingwell designs. Jen explains how she first entered the quilting industry and how she began to prioritize hand piecing over machine work. She shares how she eventually started designing fabric for Moda even though she was hesitant to do so at the start.Jen is well traveled and has taught hand piecing classes all over the world. Thank you Jen for sharing your Quilting Life with us today!
Show Notes Blog Post:https://www.aquiltinglife.com/?p=33609
Cozy Earth Discount: Use code AQUILTINGLIFE for 20% off site wide! https://cozyearth.com/pages/quiltinglife
Use code AQUILTINGLIFE for 20% off at https://curehydration.com/aquiltinglife OR find Cure now at Target!
Cure Hydration at Target: https://on.ltk.com/+JObDTfCBtSnjTVIGFQngsQ
Whimsy Summer (Quilt on the Wall): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FStrattonHandmade%3Fsearch_query%3DWhimsy%2BSummer
Picnic Stars (Quilt on the Table): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FStrattonHandmade%3Fsearch_query%3DPicnic%2BStars
Where to Find Jen:
Jen's Website: https://www.jenkingwelldesigns.com
Jen’s Shop: https://www.jenkingwell.com
Jen’s Instagram: @jenkingwell
Podcast Email: aquiltinglifepodcast@gmail.com
Stay in the know for all things A Quilting Life--sign up for our weekly newsletter here: https://aquiltinglife.kit.com/42c3a81ccd
NOTE: Some of the links provided here are affiliate links.
Where to Find Us:
Facebook: A Quilting Life with Sherri & Chelsi: https://www.facebook.com/groups/459389991531728/
A Quilting Life Blog: https://www.aquiltinglife.com
Chelsi Stratton Blog: https://chelsistratton.wordpress.com/
A Quilting Life Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/aquiltinglife
A Quilting Life Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aquiltinglife/
Chelsi Stratton Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chelsistratton/
A Quilting Life Pattern Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/SherriQuilts
Chelsi Stratton Pattern Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/StrattonHandmade
Visit the A Quilting Life YouTube channel for more great video content: https://www.youtube.com/aquiltinglife
Enjoy what you heard? Be sure to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts and your review could be read on the show
Support the show
- In this episode Sherri sits down with Moda Fabric's Vice President of Operations, Josh Dunn, while on the road in Dallas Texas at the 2026 Modavation event. Josh shares a brief history of Moda fabrics and how his father, Mark Dunn, first founded the company. Josh then shares his experience of growing up and working for the company from a young age and getting to learn and work in a variety of positions and roles. He discusses some of his favorite things about his current position, his vision for Moda in present day and future, current trends in the industry, and also shares the backstory of how his now very popular fabric shirts came to be. Thank you to Josh for sharing his story and insight with us today!
Show Notes Blog Post: https://www.aquiltinglife.com/?p=33549
Cozy Earth Discount: Use code AQUILTINGLIFE for 20% off site wide! https://cozyearth.com/pages/quiltinglife
Cure Hydration: Use code AQUILTINGLIFE for 20% off at https://curehydration.com/aquiltinglife OR purchase here at Amazon: https://amzn.to/4u4K1Tw
Home - Piece by Piece Quilt Book by Moda: https://www.fatquartershop.com/home-piece-by-piece-quilt-book-moda
Together (Quilt on the Wall): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FStrattonHandmade%3Fsearch_query%3DTogether
Game Day (Quilt on the table): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FSherriQuilts%3Fsearch_query%3DGame%2BDay%2BQuilt
Happy Go Lucky (Quilt on the Wall Behind Billy): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FSherriQuilts%3Fsearch_query%3DHappy%2BGo%2BLucky%2BQuilt%2BPattern%2BQLD%2B224
Whimsy Summer (Quilt in Shop Shout Outs): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FStrattonHandmade%3Fsearch_query%3DWhimsy%2BSummer
Podcast Email: aquiltinglifepodcast@gmail.com
Stay in the know for all things A Quilting Life--sign up for our weekly newsletter here: https://aquiltinglife.kit.com/42c3a81ccd
NOTE: Some of the links provided here are affiliate links.
Where to Find Us:
Facebook: A Quilting Life with Sherri & Chelsi: https://www.facebook.com/groups/459389991531728/
A Quilting Life Blog: https://www.aquiltinglife.com
Chelsi Stratton Blog: https://chelsistratton.wordpress.com/
A Quilting Life Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/aquiltinglife
A Quilting Life Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aquiltinglife/
Chelsi Stratton Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chelsistratton/
A Quilting Life Pattern Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/SherriQuilts
Chelsi Stratton Pattern Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/StrattonHandmade
Visit the A Quilting Life YouTube channel for more great video content: https://www.youtube.com/aquiltinglife
Enjoy what you heard? Be sure to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts and your review could be read on the show
Support the show
Episode 171: Defining Our Signature Style, Saving Fabric for the Future, & Blending Collections06/29/2026 | 49 mins.In this episode, Sherri and Billy first provide some more thoughts on their trip to Dallas for Modavation 2026. They give an overview of what attendees are able to participate in and see while at the retreat. Sherri and Chelsi then answer a new batch of listener questions. Some of the topics they discuss include, iron-on interfacing, quilt panels, defining their signature fabric style, mixing cotton with woven fabrics, type of batting for different projects, and more!
Show Notes Blog Post: https://www.aquiltinglife.com/?p=33450
Cozy Earth Discount: Use code AQUILTINGLIFE for 20% off site wide! https://cozyearth.com/pages/quiltinglife
Poinsettia & Pear Sew Along Start Date: July 9th, 2026!
Our Town (Quilt on the Wall): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FSherriQuilts%3Fsearch_query%3DOur%2BTown
Sparkle 2 (Quilt on the table): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FSherriQuilts%3Fsearch_query%3DOur%2BTown
Happy Go Lucky (Quilt on the Wall Behind Billy): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FSherriQuilts%3Fsearch_query%3DHappy%2BGo%2BLucky%2BQuilt%2BPattern%2BQLD%2B224
Podcast Email: aquiltinglifepodcast@gmail.com
Stay in the know for all things A Quilting Life--sign up for our weekly newsletter here: https://aquiltinglife.kit.com/42c3a81ccd
NOTE: Some of the links provided here are affiliate links.
Where to Find Us:
Facebook: A Quilting Life with Sherri & Chelsi: https://www.facebook.com/groups/459389991531728/
A Quilting Life Blog: https://www.aquiltinglife.com
Chelsi Stratton Blog: https://chelsistratton.wordpress.com/
A Quilting Life Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/aquiltinglife
A Quilting Life Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aquiltinglife/
Chelsi Stratton Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chelsistratton/
A Quilting Life Pattern Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/SherriQuilts
Chelsi Stratton Pattern Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/StrattonHandmade
Visit the A Quilting Life YouTube channel for more great video content: https://www.youtube.com/aquiltinglife
Enjoy what you heard? Be sure to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts and your review could be read on the show
Support the show
- In this episode, Sherri and Billy take the the show on the road as they share their first interview from the Modavation event in Dallas, Texas with Moda fabric designer Sarah Thomas of SARIDITTY. Sarah explains how she first entered the world of quilting and how she eventually let it evolve into everything she does today. Sarah designs fabric and quilt patterns, has authored a book, designs long arm pantograph templates, and travels around the country to teach each year. She shares how her unique background, prior to entering the quilting industry full time, as a professional pilot has helped shape different aspect of her new career as far as fabric design and a mathematical approach to her patterns and quilting. Thank you Sarah for sharing your Quilting Life with us today!
This episode also features our first round of "Shop Shout Outs" form Modavation and Sherri shares some important announcements on an upcoming live stream with Cutterpillar on Thursday June 25th and an update on an upcoming sew along.
Show Notes Blog Post: https://www.aquiltinglife.com/?p=33414
Cozy Earth Discount: Use code AQUILTINGLIFE for 20% off site wide! https://cozyearth.com/pages/quiltinglife
Picnic Stars (Quilt on the Wall): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FStrattonHandmade%3Fsearch_query%3DPicnic%2BStars
All American Remix (Quilt on the table): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FStrattonHandmade%3Fsearch_query%3DAll%2BAmerican%2BRemix
Happy Go Lucky (Quilt on the Wall Behind Billy): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FSherriQuilts%3Fsearch_query%3DHappy%2BGo%2BLucky%2BQuilt%2BPattern%2BQLD%2B224
Whimsy Summer (Quilt in Shop Shout Outs): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FStrattonHandmade%3Fsearch_query%3DWhimsy%2BSummer
Rainbow Quilt Color Method (Sarah's Book): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1711212948%2Frainbow-quilt-color-method-book%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_3%26crt%3D1%26logging_key%3D3f20c93df4061f1f54911ab0f8ac3104e76aee36%253A1711212948
Where to Find Sarah:
Sarah's Website: https://www.sariditty.com
Sarah’s Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/SARIDITTYshop
Sarah’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sariditty
Podcast Email: aquiltinglifepodcast@gmail.com
Stay in the know for all things A Quilting Life--sign up for our weekly newsletter here: https://aquiltinglife.kit.com/42c3a81ccd
NOTE: Some of the links provided here are affiliate links.
Where to Find Us:
Facebook: A Quilting Life with Sherri & Chelsi: https://www.facebook.com/groups/459389991531728/
A Quilting Life Blog: https://www.aquiltinglife.com
Chelsi Stratton Blog: https://chelsistratton.wordpress.com/
A Quilting Life Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/aquiltinglife
A Quilting Life Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aquiltinglife/
Chelsi Stratton Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chelsistratton/
A Quilting Life Pattern Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/SherriQuilts
Chelsi Stratton Pattern Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/StrattonHandmade
Visit the A Quilting Life YouTube channel for more great video content: https://www.youtube.com/aquiltinglife
Enjoy what you heard? Be sure to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts and your review could be read on the show
Support the show
Integrating Basic Prints with Floral Prints in a Quilt and 2026 Summer Sewing Plans06/08/2026 | 43 mins.In this episode, Sherri and Chelsi share their plans for their 2026 Summer sewing. They then define what a "basic print" is and share how they like to utilize these prints in their quilt patterns. Then they discuss floral prints and show how these prints work with the basic prints in their quilts. They share how utilizing these two prints together can create a terrific finished product. Chelsi also goes in depth into her process of designing floral prints.
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1118069/support
Show Notes Blog Post: https://www.aquiltinglife.com/?p=33311
Cozy Earth Discount: Use code AQUILTINGLIFE for 20% off site wide! https://cozyearth.com/pages/quiltinglife
Hometown Summer (Quilt on the Wall): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FSherriQuilts%3Fref%3Dshop_sugg_market%26search_query%3Dhometown%2Bsummer
Liberty Sampler (Quilt on the table): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=doKkOzlwHPU&mid=54027&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FSherriQuilts%3Fsearch_query%3Dliberty%2Bsampler
Chelsi's Together Pattern in Paper and PDF: https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FStrattonHandmade%3Fref%3Dshop_sugg_market%26search_query%3Dtogether
Happy Go Lucky (Quilt on the Wall Behind Billy): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FSherriQuilts%3Fsearch_query%3DHappy%2BGo%2BLucky%2BQuilt%2BPattern%2BQLD%2B224
Podcast Email: aquiltinglifepodcast@gmail.com
Stay in the know for all things A Quilting Life--sign up for our weekly newsletter here: https://aquiltinglife.kit.com/42c3a81ccd
NOTE: Some of the links provided here are affiliate links.
Where to Find Us:
Facebook: A Quilting Life with Sherri & Chelsi: https://www.facebook.com/groups/459389991531728/
A Quilting Life Blog: https://www.aquiltinglife.com
Chelsi Stratton Blog: https://chelsistratton.wordpress.com/
A Quilting Life Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/aquiltinglife
A Quilting Life Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aquiltinglife/
Chelsi Stratton Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chelsistratton/
A Quilting Life Pattern Shop: https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=doKkOzlwHPU&mid=54027&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FSherriQuilts
Chelsi Stratton Pattern Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/StrattonHandmade
Visit the A Quilting Life YouTube channel for more great video content: https://www.youtube.com/aquiltinglife
Enjoy what you heard? Be sure to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts and your review could be read on the show
Support the show
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About A Quilting Life Podcast
Discussions on quilting, fabric, inspiration, creativity and more. Hosted by mother and daughter Moda fabric designers Sherri McConnell and Chelsi Stratton, A Quilting Life Podcast with Sherri & Chelsi is a series of light-hearted and informative conversations that provide the listener with quilting industry news, quilting tips, and creative inspiration.Podcast website
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