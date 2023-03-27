Discussions on quilting, fabric, inspiration, creativity and more. Hosted by mother and daughter Moda fabric designers Sherri McConnell and Chelsi Stratton, A Q... More
Elizabeth Chappell of Quilters Candy and the Craft to Career Podcast
Elizabeth Chappell of Quilters Candy and the Craft to Career Podcast

In this episode, Sherri welcomes Elizabeth Chappell of Quilters Candy and the Craft to Career Podcast to the show. Elizabeth is a quilter, a fabric designer, a pattern designer, an author, an entrepreneur, and a podcaster. Elizabeth also helps like-minded creative individuals start and pursue businesses in the quilting industry. Today Elizabeth shares how she was first introduced to the hobby of quilting and the business side of quilting. She talks about how she was inspired to pursue a business in quilting and explains how she helps others do the same. She also discusses her podcast, Craft to Career, and the Quilters Candy Membership community. Thank you, Elizabeth for sharing your quilting life with us today!
5/22/2023
44:22
Quilting Finds the Internet and Technology in Quilting
Quilting Finds the Internet and Technology in Quilting

In this episode, Sherri and Chelsi discuss how the internet has changed the landscape of quilting. They share how quilting blogs, tutorial videos, online quilt shops, and other innovations have helped quilting progress over the last 25 years. The hosts then look back on how different technological advancements have impacted quilting over the years. Billy also announces the winners of the Fat Quarter Shop Bliss Quilt Kit giveaway. Congratulations to the three lucky winners!
5/8/2023
50:04
Playing Thread Chicken, Bliss Quilt Kit Giveaway, and Favorite Hobbies
Playing Thread Chicken, Bliss Quilt Kit Giveaway, and Favorite Hobbies

In this episode, Sherri and Chelsi announce a fun giveaway sponsored by Fat Quarter Shop. We will select three lucky listeners that will receive a free Bliss quilt kit and pattern set. Be sure to leave your comment telling what brings you joy in quilting to enter the giveaway. Sherri also shares a long-arm quilting term that she just learned of called "thread chicken." Billy shares some listener feedback from the last episode and then the group discusses their favorite hobbies outside of quilting. Lastly, Sherri and Chelsi give a quick update on their 2nd quarter quilting goals for 2023.
4/24/2023
45:12
Quilting Trivia and "Billy Knows Quilting"
Quilting Trivia and "Billy Knows Quilting"

In this episode, Sherri tells how she received a notification of a package that was to be delivered to her home from Moda Fabrics. However, this package was not addressed to her or Chelsi, but rather to Billy. What was in the package? The group reveals what was in the package and how it led to the topic for today's episode. First, Sherri and Chelsi quiz Billy on how well he really does "Know Quilting." Afterward, Billy quizzes Sherri and Chelsi on their knowledge of quilting history and other random quilting facts. Billy also shares the results from the podcast survey that was mentioned in the last episode.
4/10/2023
57:40
Sewing Room Refresh, Spring Traditions, and Our Trip to the Beach Cities Quilt Guild
Sewing Room Refresh, Spring Traditions, and Our Trip to the Beach Cities Quilt Guild

In this episode, Sherri and Chelsi recap their recent trip to the Beach Cities Quilt Guild in Orange County California. They share some beautiful quilts the women in the guild brought to show during their visit. They then discuss Spring cleaning and decluttering tips for sewing rooms and sewing spaces. Lastly, they discuss some of their favorite Spring decor and traditions that tell them Spring has arrived. Billy also talks about a podcast conference he attended recently and has a favor to ask of all listeners and viewers. There is a link below to a survey that will help provide information that will benefit the podcast moving forward. Thank you in advance to all who participate!
