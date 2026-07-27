In this episode, Sherri and Billy take the the show on the road as they share their first interview from the Modavation event in Dallas, Texas with Moda fabric designer Sarah Thomas of SARIDITTY. Sarah explains how she first entered the world of quilting and how she eventually let it evolve into everything she does today. Sarah designs fabric and quilt patterns, has authored a book, designs long arm pantograph templates, and travels around the country to teach each year. She shares how her unique background, prior to entering the quilting industry full time, as a professional pilot has helped shape different aspect of her new career as far as fabric design and a mathematical approach to her patterns and quilting. Thank you Sarah for sharing your Quilting Life with us today!



This episode also features our first round of "Shop Shout Outs" form Modavation and Sherri shares some important announcements on an upcoming live stream with Cutterpillar on Thursday June 25th and an update on an upcoming sew along.



Show Notes Blog Post: https://www.aquiltinglife.com/?p=33414



Cozy Earth Discount: Use code AQUILTINGLIFE for 20% off site wide! https://cozyearth.com/pages/quiltinglife



Picnic Stars (Quilt on the Wall): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FStrattonHandmade%3Fsearch_query%3DPicnic%2BStars



All American Remix (Quilt on the table): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FStrattonHandmade%3Fsearch_query%3DAll%2BAmerican%2BRemix



Happy Go Lucky (Quilt on the Wall Behind Billy): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FSherriQuilts%3Fsearch_query%3DHappy%2BGo%2BLucky%2BQuilt%2BPattern%2BQLD%2B224



Whimsy Summer (Quilt in Shop Shout Outs): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FStrattonHandmade%3Fsearch_query%3DWhimsy%2BSummer



Rainbow Quilt Color Method (Sarah's Book): https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=ORdkE0HHnXM&mid=54066&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1711212948%2Frainbow-quilt-color-method-book%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_3%26crt%3D1%26logging_key%3D3f20c93df4061f1f54911ab0f8ac3104e76aee36%253A1711212948



Where to Find Sarah:



Sarah's Website: https://www.sariditty.com



Sarah’s Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/SARIDITTYshop



Sarah’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sariditty



Podcast Email: aquiltinglifepodcast@gmail.com



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Chelsi Stratton Pattern Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/StrattonHandmade

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