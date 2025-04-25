Powered by RND
Between Two Wings
Between Two Wings

Between Two Wings
  • The Full Story of Stephanie Goetz
    Stephanie Goetz (JetGirlStephanie) TV news and sports anchor turned Bombardier Global 6000 pilot, L-39 instructor, and airshow performer, discusses career pivots, leadership, and the infamous pink jet. The post The Full Story of Stephanie Goetz appeared first on ForeFlight Blog.
    58:26
  • Between Two Wings with Dean “Gucci” Neeley – NASA ER-2 Pilot
    On this exciting two-part episode of Between Two Wings we talk with Dean Neeley, better known by his fellow pilots as “Gucci”, who flies NASA’s unique high-altitude research jet, the […] The post Between Two Wings with Dean “Gucci” Neeley – NASA ER-2 Pilot appeared first on ForeFlight Blog.
    34:59
  • Between Two Wings with Mark Hanson – Air Care Alliance
    On this episode of Between Two Wings, we talk with Mark Hanson, a pilot who has flown hundreds of missions for non-profit groups, ensuring people who have to travel for […] The post Between Two Wings with Mark Hanson – Air Care Alliance appeared first on ForeFlight Blog.
    16:52
  • Between Two Wings with Renee Spencer – Air Traffic Controller at Oshkosh
    On this episode of Between Two Wings we talk with Renee Spencer, an air traffic controller who will be returning to work at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Learn what […] The post Between Two Wings with Renee Spencer – Air Traffic Controller at Oshkosh appeared first on ForeFlight Blog.
    8:58
  • Between Two Wings with Jordyn Haught – FLY OZ
    On this episode of Between Two Wings we talk with Jordyn Haught, the director of FLY OZ, a unique organization working to enhance all aspects of flying in northwest Arkansas. […] The post Between Two Wings with Jordyn Haught – FLY OZ appeared first on ForeFlight Blog.
About Between Two Wings

ForeFlight’s podcast series interviewing fellow ForeFlighters, industry professionals, and aviation enthusiasts, to get an inside look at their experience Between Two Wings. Visit foreflight.com/b2w to learn more.
