Fate of Drakkenheim Episode 101: Enemy at the Gate
Veo, Sebastian and Pluto join the pilgrimage in order to infiltrate the Falling Fire and make their way to Lucretia Mathias. ____________________________ Purchase our adventures and player options for D&D 5e here: https://ghostfiregaming.com/dungeons-of-drakkenheim/ MONSTERS OF DRAKKENHEIM is 300+ pages of eldritch horror inspired monsters for 5e by the Dungeon Dudes. Coming to Kickstarter March 26th: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dungeondudes/monsters-of-drakkenheim-5e Join our Patreon community: https://www.patreon.com/dungeon_dudes Get our custom t-shirts: http://bit.ly/dungeondudesmerch
1:42:16
Fate of Drakkenheim Episode 100: The Beginning of the End
What remains of Drakkenforce and the Dusk Wardens discuss their next move, while Sebastian Crowe pulls himself together.
2:21:25
Fate of Drakkenheim Episode 99: And They're Gone
After a savage battle at the bottom of the ocean, the Duchess makes once last desperate strike against our heroes.
1:38:29
Fate of Drakkenheim Episode 98 - The Duchess
Plunging into the murky, delirium-polluted sea, the Dusk Wardens and Drakkenforce finally engage the monstrous Duchess.
1:49:56
Fate of Drakkenheim Episode 97: Let's Get Kraken!
The Dusk Wardens and Drakkenforce join forces to hunt the Duchess, but are intercepted by her monstrous offspring.
DUNGEONS OF DRAKKENHEIM follows the conflict and comedy-filled adventures of a brash prince, a streetwise survivor, and a meddlesome mage as they confront monsters and mystery in the meteor-blasted ruins of a fantasy city.
A Dungeons & Dragons 5e actual play campaign presented by the DUNGEON DUDES! Featuring Monty Martin, Kelly McLaughlin, Jill Danaitis, and Joe O'Gorman.
Our YouTube Channel:
http://www.youtube.com/dungeondudes
Catch us live Tuesdays from 6 PM to 9 PM EST at http://www.twitch.tv/dungeon_dudes
Our Patreon
http://www.patreon.com/dungeon_dudes