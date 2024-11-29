Fate of Drakkenheim Episode 100: The Beginning of the End

What remains of Drakkenforce and the Dusk Wardens discuss their next move, while Sebastian Crowe pulls himself together. ____________________________ Purchase our adventures and player options for D&D 5e here: https://ghostfiregaming.com/dungeons-... MONSTERS OF DRAKKENHEIM is 300+ pages of eldritch horror inspired monsters for 5e by the Dungeon Dudes. Coming to Kickstarter March 26th: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/... Join our Patreon community: https://www.patreon.com/dungeon_dudes Get our custom t-shirts: http://bit.ly/dungeondudesmerch