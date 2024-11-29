Powered by RND
Dungeons of Drakkenheim

Dungeon Dudes
DUNGEONS OF DRAKKENHEIM follows the conflict and comedy-filled adventures of a brash prince, a streetwise survivor, and a meddlesome mage as they confront monsters and mystery in the meteor-blasted ruins of a fantasy city.
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

5 of 211
  Fate of Drakkenheim Episode 101: Enemy at the Gate
    Veo, Sebastian and Pluto join the pilgrimage in order to infiltrate the Falling Fire and make their way to Lucretia Mathias.
    --------  
    1:42:16
  Fate of Drakkenheim Episode 100: The Beginning of the End
    What remains of Drakkenforce and the Dusk Wardens discuss their next move, while Sebastian Crowe pulls himself together.
    --------  
    2:21:25
  Fate of Drakkenheim Episode 99: And They're Gone
    After a savage battle at the bottom of the ocean, the Duchess makes once last desperate strike against our heroes.
    --------  
    1:38:29
  Fate of Drakkenheim Episode 98 - The Duchess
    Plunging into the murky, delirium-polluted sea, the Dusk Wardens and Drakkenforce finally engage the monstrous Duchess.
    --------  
    1:49:56
  Fate of Drakkenheim Episode 97: Let's Get Kraken!
    The Dusk Wardens and Drakkenforce join forces to hunt the Duchess, but are intercepted by her monstrous offspring.
    --------  
    1:43:11

About Dungeons of Drakkenheim

DUNGEONS OF DRAKKENHEIM follows the conflict and comedy-filled adventures of a brash prince, a streetwise survivor, and a meddlesome mage as they confront monsters and mystery in the meteor-blasted ruins of a fantasy city. A Dungeons & Dragons 5e actual play campaign presented by the DUNGEON DUDES! Featuring Monty Martin, Kelly McLaughlin, Jill Danaitis, and Joe O'Gorman.
