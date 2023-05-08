Episode 140 — Congressional Defense Priorities, Allies Boost Modernization, China Realities, and Spacepower Perspectives: The Rendezvous
Episode Summary:
In Episode 140 of the Aerospace Advantage, Congressional Defense Priorities, Allies Boost Modernization, China Realities, and Spacepower Perspectives: The Rendezvous, John “Slick” Baum chats with Lt Gen David Deptula, USAF (Ret.), Washington experts Todd Harmer and Anthony Lazarski, plus Mitchell Senior Fellow for Space Studies Tim Ryan about some of the latest national security developments.
The last few weeks have been busy, with Congress continuing to advance the defense bills and the looming potential for a government shutdown in the coming months. We’re also seeing a generational wave of modernization with our allies and partners—we discuss what it means for the U.S. from an operational and industrial base set of perspectives. Our experts also assess recent threat developments as Russia continues its war in Ukraine, and as China maintains its assertive stance in the Pacific. On top of all that, we review the latest developments in spacepower—including the Space Command headquarters announcement and how the Space Force continues to evolve meet the threat. Join us for a dynamic, insightful set of conversations.
Credits:
Host: John "Slick" Baum, Senior Fellow, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies
Producer: Shane Thin
Executive Producer: Douglas Birkey
Guest: Lt Gen David Deptula, USAF (Ret.), Dean, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies
Guest: Tim Ryan, Senior Fellow for Spacepower Studies, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies
Guest: Todd "Sledge" Harmer, Senior Vice President, American Defense International
Guest: Anthony "Lazer" Lazarski, Principal, Cornerstone Government Affairs
Links:
Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://bit.ly/3GbA5Of
Website: https://mitchellaerospacepower.org/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell.Institute.Aerospace
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3nzBisb
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mitchellstudies/
#MitchellStudies #AerospaceAdvantage #rendezvous
Thank you for your continued support!