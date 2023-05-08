Episode 143 — Decoding China’s AI Ambitions: The Rise of Informationized and Intelligentized Warfare

Episode Summary: In Episode 143 of the Aerospace Advantage, Decoding China's AI Ambitions: The Rise of Informationized and Intelligentized Warfare, John "Slick" Baum chats with Daniel Rice, China Expert at the Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Future Warfare at Marine Corps University, and Dennis Murphy, who researches the implications emerging technologies will have on international security at Georgia Tech. This discussion takes a deep dive into China's most cutting-edge concepts that are shaping its vision of future warfare—ideas known as informationization and intelligentization. These concepts represent a shift from the past convention of attrition warfare toward a more dynamic, algorithm-driven model of engagement that leverages the information battlespace and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and autonomous systems. Said another way, the U.S. military is not alone in focusing on the role information will play in future conflicts. So while concepts like JADC2 and ABMS are shaping the future of the U.S. military, it's crucial to recognize that China is pursuing similar vectors and that the PLA's evolution is not just about amassing new hardware and weapons platforms. This episode explores these concepts, and our guests explain what they reveal about China's ambitions to become a world-class military. Note: Daniel Rice is the China Political and Military Subject Matter Expert at Marine Corps University's Brute Krulak Center for Innovation & Future Warfare. The views and opinions expressed in this interview are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Marine Corps, or the Marine Corp University. Credits: Host: John "Slick" Baum, Senior Fellow, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Producer: Shane Thin Executive Producer: Douglas Birkey Guest: Dan Rice, China Expert, Brute Krulak Center for Innovation & Future Warfare, Marine Corps University Guest: Dennis Murphy, PhD Student, Sam Nunn School of International Affairs, Georgia Institute of Technology