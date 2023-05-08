Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies
The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies is proud to present The Aerospace Advantage, with former Air Force weapons school instructor and Thunderbird Lt Col...
  • Episode 143 — Decoding China’s AI Ambitions: The Rise of Informationized and Intelligentized Warfare
    Episode Summary: In Episode 143 of the Aerospace Advantage, Decoding China's AI Ambitions: The Rise of Informationized and Intelligentized Warfare, John “Slick” Baum chats with Daniel Rice, China Expert at the Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Future Warfare at Marine Corps University, and Dennis Murphy, who researches the implications emerging technologies will have on international security at Georgia Tech. This discussion takes a deep dive into China’s most cutting-edge concepts that are shaping its vision of future warfare—ideas known as informationization and intelligentization. These concepts represent a shift from the past convention of attrition warfare toward a more dynamic, algorithm-driven model of engagement that leverages the information battlespace and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and autonomous systems. Said another way, the U.S. military is not alone in focusing on the role information will play in future conflicts. So while concepts like JADC2 and ABMS are shaping the future of the U.S. military, it’s crucial to recognize that China is pursuing similar vectors and that the PLA's evolution is not just about amassing new hardware and weapons platforms. This episode explores these concepts, and our guests explain what they reveal about China's ambitions to become a world-class military. Note: Daniel Rice is the China Political and Military Subject Matter Expert at Marine Corps University's Brute Krulak Center for Innovation & Future Warfare. The views and opinions expressed in this interview are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Marine Corps, or the Marine Corp University. Credits: Host: John "Slick" Baum, Senior Fellow, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Producer: Shane Thin Executive Producer: Douglas Birkey Guest: Dan Rice, China Expert, Brute Krulak Center for Innovation & Future Warfare, Marine Corps University Guest: Dennis Murphy, PhD Student, Sam Nunn School of International Affairs, Georgia Institute of Technology Links: Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://bit.ly/3GbA5Of Website: https://mitchellaerospacepower.org/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell.Institute.Aerospace LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3nzBisb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mitchellstudies/ #MitchellStudies #AerospaceAdvantage #china Thank you for your continued support!
    8/26/2023
    43:54
  • Episode 142 — A Conversation with Air Marshal Harvey Smyth: Allied Perspective
    Episode Summary: In Episode 142 of the Aerospace Advantage, A Conversation with Air Marshal Harvey Smyth: Allied Perspective, John “Slick” Baum, Lt Gen Dave Deptula, USAF (Ret), and Gen Kevin Chilton, USAF (Ret) chat with Air Marshal Harvey Smyth, the Royal Air Force’s Air and Space Commander. It’s hard to think about a single time in history when our nation fought alone. It’s no secret why: allies and partners are the key to success as America seeks to engage around the world. It takes a team to win—especially in the modern security environment. Working together with other service branches and international operational commanders, Air Marshal Smyth oversees the generation and employment of airpower for the United Kingdom. During this episode, the Mitchell team explores with Air Marshal Smyth how he sees the global security environment and where the RAF stands from a capabilities perspective. They also discuss future operating concepts and RAF spacepower objectives. Join us for this incredibly insightful dialogue. Credits: Host: John "Slick" Baum, Senior Fellow, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Producer: Shane Thin Executive Producer: Douglas Birkey Guest: Lt Gen David Deptula, USAF (Ret.), Dean, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies  Guest: Gen Kevin Chilton, USAF (Ret.), Explorer Chair, The Mitchell Institute Spacepower Advantage Center of Excellence (MI-SPACE) Guest: Air Mshl Harvey Smyth, CB, OBE, DFC, Air & Space Commander, Royal Air Force Links: Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://bit.ly/3GbA5Of Website: https://mitchellaerospacepower.org/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell.Institute.Aerospace LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3nzBisb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mitchellstudies/ #MitchellStudies #AerospaceAdvantage #allies #uk #raf Thank you for your continued support!
    8/19/2023
    52:29
  • Episode 141 — Building Counterspace Capabilities: Smart Spacepower
    Episode Summary: In Episode 141 of the Aerospace Advantage, Building Counterspace Capabilities: Smart Spacepower, John “Slick” Baum chats with Col Eric Felt, USSF Director of Architecture; Matt Fetrow of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office; Arnie Streland of Northrop Grumman; and Charles Galbreath, Mitchell Institute Senior Fellow for Space Studies, about how the Space Force and industry are responding to the growing threat environment on orbit.   Significant improvements and investments are required for nearly every aspect of the military space architecture as the nation works to field defensive and offensive counterspace capabilities. It comes down to addressing the realities of space as a warfighting domain—an imperative that drove the establishment of the Space Force. This podcast brings together expert perspectives from the communities responsible for the building, acquiring, and operating our national security space architecture. The shift to a more resilient hybrid space architecture that leverages proliferated Low Earth Orbit constellations, plus satellites in other orbits, is a critical first step. Additional efforts to improve domain awareness with threat sensors and assure contact with satellites are priorities as well. Above all, we must continue to integrate commercial and international capabilities. Join us for an insightful conversation with some of the top thought leaders in the field. Credits: Host: John "Slick" Baum, Senior Fellow, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Producer: Shane Thin Executive Producer: Douglas Birkey Guest: Charles Galbreath, Senior Fellow for Spacepower Studies, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Guest: Col Eric Felt, Director of Space Architecture, USSF Guest: Matt Fetrow, Communications Director, Space Force Rapid Capabilities Office Guest: Arnie Streland, Corporate Lead Executive, Northrop Grumman Links: Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://bit.ly/3GbA5Of Website: https://mitchellaerospacepower.org/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell.Institute.Aerospace LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3nzBisb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mitchellstudies/ #MitchellStudies #AerospaceAdvantage #space #counterspace Thank you for your continued support!
    8/12/2023
    43:52
  • Episode 140 — Congressional Defense Priorities, Allies Boost Modernization, China Realities, and Spacepower Perspectives: The Rendezvous
    Episode Summary: In Episode 140 of the Aerospace Advantage, Congressional Defense Priorities, Allies Boost Modernization, China Realities, and Spacepower Perspectives: The Rendezvous, John “Slick” Baum chats with Lt Gen David Deptula, USAF (Ret.), Washington experts Todd Harmer and Anthony Lazarski, plus Mitchell Senior Fellow for Space Studies Tim Ryan about some of the latest national security developments. The last few weeks have been busy, with Congress continuing to advance the defense bills and the looming potential for a government shutdown in the coming months. We’re also seeing a generational wave of modernization with our allies and partners—we discuss what it means for the U.S. from an operational and industrial base set of perspectives. Our experts also assess recent threat developments as Russia continues its war in Ukraine, and as China maintains its assertive stance in the Pacific. On top of all that, we review the latest developments in spacepower—including the Space Command headquarters announcement and how the Space Force continues to evolve meet the threat. Join us for a dynamic, insightful set of conversations. Credits: Host: John "Slick" Baum, Senior Fellow, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Producer: Shane Thin Executive Producer: Douglas Birkey Guest: Lt Gen David Deptula, USAF (Ret.), Dean, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Guest: Tim Ryan, Senior Fellow for Spacepower Studies, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Guest: Todd "Sledge" Harmer, Senior Vice President, American Defense International Guest: Anthony "Lazer" Lazarski, Principal, Cornerstone Government Affairs Links: Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://bit.ly/3GbA5Of Website: https://mitchellaerospacepower.org/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell.Institute.Aerospace LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3nzBisb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mitchellstudies/ #MitchellStudies #AerospaceAdvantage #rendezvous Thank you for your continued support!
    8/5/2023
    36:53
  • Episode 139 — Flying and Fighting Against the Odds: A Cold War Perspective
    Episode Summary: In Episode 139 of the Aerospace Advantage, Flying and Fighting Against the Odds: A Cold War Perspective, John “Slick” Baum chats with Col Robert Graham, USAF (Ret.) about the 500+ combat sorties he flew across four combat tours during the Vietnam War. Surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), anti-aircraft artillery (AAA), air bases under attack, high pilot attrition, tremendous tactical and technical innovation, training shortfalls, and unwavering dedication to duty were all hallmarks of the air war over Vietnam. As the Air Force reorients itself to confront a national security environment defined by peer competition, it is critical we look back in time and learn from the experiences of airmen who confronted and overcame similar threats. Col Graham’s experiences are harrowing, captivating, and incredibly instructive. Having flown the O-1 Bird Dog, F-100 Super Sabre, and F-4 Phantom in combat, he provided close air support in danger-close proximity to friendly units; operated amidst robust enemy air defenses; and got shot down off the end of his own runway by guerilla forces—yet he continued to fly sorties day-after-day as pilot attrition exceeded 20 percent. All the while, Col Graham seasoned a new generation of airmen entering the fight. These are all challenges tomorrow’s airmen will experience. Join us for this incredible conversation. Credits: Host: John "Slick" Baum, Senior Fellow, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Producer: Shane Thin Executive Producer: Douglas Birkey Guest: Doug Birkey, Executive Director, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Guest: Col Bob Graham, USAF (Ret.) Links: Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://bit.ly/3GbA5Of Website: https://mitchellaerospacepower.org/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell.Institute.Aerospace LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3nzBisb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mitchellstudies/ #MitchellStudies #AerospaceAdvantage #veteran #Vietnam Thank you for your continued support!
    7/29/2023
    57:02

About The Aerospace Advantage

The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies is proud to present The Aerospace Advantage, with former Air Force weapons school instructor and Thunderbird Lt Col (ret) John “Slick” Baum as the host. Every week, Slick will take listeners into the world of aerospace power and help the audience understand what it takes to fly and fight in the sky, while also protecting America’s interests in space. Whether talking to top generals, standing on a flight line full of combat aircraft, looking at a rocket being prepared for launch, or hearing from those who have laid it all on the line in defense of the nation—this podcast will afford unprecedented access and insight into where the combat aerospace community is going and why.
