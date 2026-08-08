Episode Summary: Air Force leaders have clearly stated that it’s time to think about resetting their mobility aircraft inventory—both tankers and airlifters. These mission sets are crucial for empowering modern military power. We chat with JetZero president and chief operating officer Dan Da Silva about how blended wing body technology could better meet these requirements going forward. We also discuss the importance of expanding America’s aerospace innovation and production capacity, including introducing new types of designs, adapting to new operational paradigms, or expanding the workforce where America builds airplanes. Credits: Host: Heather "Lucky" Penney, Director of Research, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Producer: Shane Thin Executive Producer: Douglas Birkey Guest: Dan Da Silva, President & COO, JetZero Links: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3GbA5Of Website: https://mitchellaerospacepower.org/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell.Institute.Aerospace LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3nzBisb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mitchellstudies/ #MitchellStudies #AerospaceAdvantage #Air #Military #Aviation

Episode Summary: With combatant commands requesting record levels of Air Force airpower, it’s crucial to remember that success comes down to the Total Force: Active, Reserve, and Guard. Given the scale of demand, individuals in each of these components are pressing hard to meet mission demand each and every day. We learn more about these requirements and discuss future vectors with Air Force Reserve Commander Lt. Gen. John Healy. Whether looking at air superiority, command and control, mobility, long range strike, or numerous other missions, members of the Air Force Reserve are pushing it up to get the job done. Credits: Host: Heather "Lucky" Penney, Director of Research, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Producer: Shane Thin Executive Producer: Douglas Birkey Guest: Lt. Gen. David Deptula, USAF (Ret.), Dean, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Guest: Lt. Gen. John Healy, Air Force Reserve Commander Links: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3GbA5Of Website: https://mitchellaerospacepower.org/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell.Institute.Aerospace LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3nzBisb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mitchellstudies/ #MitchellStudies #AerospaceAdvantage #Air #Military #Aviation

Episode Summary: To secure the growing U.S. interests in space, it is imperative we have a capable and ready Space Force that can meet the challenges of the future. The Future Operating Environment 2040 and the Objective Force Baseline are the Space Force’s assessment of what to expect and what forces and capabilities it will need to preserve space superiority. To learn more about these documents we had an in-depth discussion with two of the principal authors, Col. Paul Latour and Lt. Col. Sean Frederick. Credits: Host: Heather "Lucky" Penney, Director of Research, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Producer: Shane Thin Executive Producer: Douglas Birkey Guest: Charles Galbreath, Director & Senior Resident Fellow for Space Studies, The Mitchell Institute Spacepower Advantage Center of Excellence (MI-SPACE) Guest: Jennifer "Boots" Reeves, Senior Resident Fellow for Space Studies, MI-SPACE Guest: Col. Paul LaTour Guest: Lt. Col. Sean Frederick Links: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3GbA5Of Website: https://mitchellaerospacepower.org/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell.Institute.Aerospace LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3nzBisb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mitchellstudies/ #MitchellStudies #AerospaceAdvantage #Space #Military #Future

Episode Summary: In this episode, our team reviews where the defense bills stand in Congress. We also discuss Lt. Gen. Schiess' confirmation hearing for CSO, as well as China's success in recovering an orbital class booster. When it comes to airpower, we discuss capacity strains, how to reset the munitions deficits, and the latest with CCA contract awards. Our team wraps up exploring why recent attacks on airpower don't match with reality. Credits: Host: Heather "Lucky" Penney, Director of Research, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Producer: Shane Thin Executive Producer: Douglas Birkey Guest: Lt. Gen. David Deptula, USAF (Ret.), Dean, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Guest: Charles Galbreath, Director & Senior Resident Fellow for Space Studies, The Mitchell Institute Spacepower Advantage Center of Excellence (MI-SPACE) Guest: Mark "Gonzo" Gunzinger, Director of Future Concepts and Capability Assessments, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Guest: Anthony "Lazer" Lazarski, Principal, Cornerstone Government Affairs Links: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3GbA5Of Website: https://mitchellaerospacepower.org/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell.Institute.Aerospace LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3nzBisb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mitchellstudies/ #MitchellStudies #AerospaceAdvantage #Hill #Government #Budget #AirForce #SpaceForce

Episode Summary: Quantum technologies, including sensing, communication, and computing, are potential game changing breakthroughs identified in the Space Forces’ Future Operating Environment 2040. Join our discussion with a technology leader demonstrating quantum capabilities, not in the lab, but on-orbit. Jay Lowell, the Chief Engineer for Boeing’s Q4S effort shares details about the science and operational applications of what promises to be one of the 21st century's most important advancements. Credits: Host: Heather "Lucky" Penney, Director of Research, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Producer: Shane Thin Executive Producer: Douglas Birkey Guest: Jay Lowell, Boeing Quantum Systems Guest: Charles Galbreath, Director & Senior Resident Fellow for Space Studies, The Mitchell Institute Spacepower Advantage Center of Excellence (MI-SPACE) Guest: Jennifer "Boots" Reeves, Senior Resident Fellow for Space Studies, MI-SPACE Links: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3GbA5Of Website: https://mitchellaerospacepower.org/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell.Institute.Aerospace LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3nzBisb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mitchellstudies/ #MitchellStudies #AerospaceAdvantage #Defense #Quantum #Technology

About The Aerospace Advantage

About The Aerospace Advantage

About The Aerospace Advantage

The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies is proud to present The Aerospace Advantage, with Heather ”Lucky” Penney as the host. Every week, Lucky takes listeners into the world of aerospace power and help the audience understand what it takes to fly and fight in the sky, while also protecting America’s interests in space. Whether talking to top generals, standing on a flight line full of combat aircraft, looking at a rocket being prepared for launch, or hearing from those who have laid it all on the line in defense of the nation—this podcast will afford unprecedented access and insight into where the combat aerospace community is going and why.