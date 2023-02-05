Timmy & I Talk to Couple’s Therapists Vanessa Bennett & John Kim

My husband, Timmy, and I talked to therapists and couple Vanessa Bennett and John Kim. We learned so much about attachment styles, love languages, the fantasy of finding the one, fighting productively, codependency, personal accountability, and so so much more. This is going to be one part of two! John is a licensed therapist and author whose journey started with divorce and healing from a broken heart. Through helping others, he found his voice and fell in love with talking about love. Vanessa is also a licensed therapist and author. Her goal is to make therapists feel accessible. To show that they are not above anyone else. You'll love their approaches. Together they wrote a book titled "It's Not Me, It's You: Break the Blame Cycle. Relationship Better." In it, they analyze their relationship to help untangle the common and frustrating barriers many individuals face on the road to a happy, loving, rewarding partnership.