Dear Media, Whitney Port
I'm Whitney Port, and a lot has happened since you last saw me on The Hills. For starters, I'm a mom, I got married to the love of my life, Timmy, I run a busin... More
LeisureSociety & CulturePersonal Journals
Available Episodes

5 of 214
  • Timmy & I Talk Fighting, Confrontation, & Accountability with Couples Therapists
    I'm back with part 2 of our conversation with therapists and couple Vanessa Bennett and John Kim. In this episode, we continue with their thoughts on taking breaks from fights and confronting your partner about annoyances. Additionally, we discussed codependency, abandonment issues, personal accountability, and more! John is a licensed therapist and author whose journey started with divorce and healing from a broken heart. Through helping others, he found his voice and fell in love with talking about love. Vanessa is also a licensed therapist and author. Her goal is to make therapists feel accessible. To show that they are not above anyone else. You'll love their approaches. Together they wrote a book titled "It's Not Me, It's You: Break the Blame Cycle. Relationship Better." In it, they analyze their relationship to help untangle the common and frustrating barriers many individuals face on the road to a happy, loving, rewarding partnership. This episode is brought to you by JSX, Tree Hut, and Canopy. Enjoy all the perks of private jet flying without the price tag, and book by the seat on jsx.com. Tree Hut just released hydrating gel washes. Complete your shower routine with Tree Hut - shop at Target and Ulta.  Go to getcanopy.co to save $25 on your Canopy Humidifier purchase today with Canopy’s filter subscription. Even better, my listeners can use code WITHWHIT at checkout to save an additional 10% off your Canopy purchase. Hurry! Your skin + your baby will thank you.   Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
    5/2/2023
    37:19
  • Timmy & I Talk to Couple’s Therapists Vanessa Bennett & John Kim
    My husband, Timmy, and I talked to therapists and couple Vanessa Bennett and John Kim. We learned so much about attachment styles, love languages, the fantasy of finding the one, fighting productively, codependency, personal accountability, and so so much more. This is going to be one part of two! John is a licensed therapist and author whose journey started with divorce and healing from a broken heart. Through helping others, he found his voice and fell in love with talking about love. Vanessa is also a licensed therapist and author. Her goal is to make therapists feel accessible. To show that they are not above anyone else. You'll love their approaches. Together they wrote a book titled "It's Not Me, It's You: Break the Blame Cycle. Relationship Better." In it, they analyze their relationship to help untangle the common and frustrating barriers many individuals face on the road to a happy, loving, rewarding partnership. This episode is brought to you by Factor, Topgolf, Skylight Frames, and ILIA. Factor's fresh, never frozen meals are ready in just 2 minutes, so all you have to do is heat and enjoy.Head to FactorMeals.com/withwhit50 and use code withwhit50 to get 50% off your first box. It's golf. It's not golf. It's Topgolf. Download the app, book a bay and Come Play Around. The Skylight Digital Photo Frame is a sweet and meaningful gift. As a special Mother’s Day offer, get 10% off, up to $30 off your Frame when you go SkylightFrame.com/WHIT. ILIA is the OG of clean, thoughtfully formulated beauty products. Visit ILIAbeauty.com and use WITHWHIT at checkout for 15% off your first purchase. Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
    4/25/2023
    34:24
  • ILIA Beauty Products that Protect + Revive Your Skin
    LET'S TALK BEAUTY. ILIA is the OG of clean, thoughtfully formulated beauty products! I live for the Lip Wrap Reviving Balm, Multi-Stick, and Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40. You must add essentials to your beauty regime. ILIA founder Sasha Plavsic joined me to talk about thoughtful beauty, why it’s important to her, her favorite products, career advice, and more! Sasha creates safe and effective beauty products to protect and revive your skin. You'll love. Visit ILIAbeauty.com and use WITHWHIT at checkout for 15% off your first purchase. This episode is brought to you by ILIA, Canopy, and Skylight Frame. Visit ILIAbeauty.com and use WITHWHIT at checkout for 15% off your first purchase. Go to getcanopy.co to save $25 on your Canopy Humidifier purchase today with Canopy’s filter subscription. Even better, my listeners can use code WITHWHIT at checkout to save an additional 10% off your Canopy purchase. Hurry! Your skin + your baby will thank you. The Skylight Digital Photo Frame is a sweet and meaningful gift. As a special Mother’s Day offer, get 10% off, up to $30 off your Frame when you go SkylightFrame.com/WHIT.   Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
    4/18/2023
    43:38
  • Avoid Burnout & Stay Creative in Your Personal Life & Career
    Honor Creative, a boutique design studio based in Nashville, is my go-to for creating a unique brand identity. Brooke Boling, Founder and CEO, totally understood my vision and brought it to life!! So grateful. We discussed the weight an intentional logo can have, her design process, and how to avoid creative burnout. PLUS, I get her insight on a new business venture I have. Brooke’s career spans everything from several advertising agencies and record labels to fashion magazines and the Target Corporation. A graduate of the Portfolio Center, Brooke’s design work has won local, regional, and national awards and has been recognized in publications like Communication Arts and Archive. This episode is brought to you by Droplette, Tree Hut, Topgolf, JSX, and Dr. Pimple Popper. Droplette is the breakthrough patented Micro-Infuser. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your Droplette device at droplette.io and use code With Whit.  Tree Hut just released hydrating gel washes. Complete your shower routine with Tree Hut - shop at Target and Ulta.  It's golf. It's not golf. It's Topgolf. Download the app, book a bay and Come Play Around. TopGolf Enjoy all the perks of private jet flying without the price tag, and book by the seat on jsx.com. Watch an All-New Season of Dr. Pimple Popper, Wednesdays at nine, eight central on TLC. Set your DVR.   Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
    4/11/2023
    39:02
  • Building A Viral Activewear Brand w/ SET Active CEO Lindsey Carter
    Social Media evolved the entire marketing game and fashion industry. Lindsey Carter is here to talk about her efforts in social media while creating her athleisure brand, SET! She is the Founder and CEO of SET Active, a direct-to-consumer apparel company building confidence and connection through clothing. Lindsey’s passion for cultivating community and the strategic decision to initially only release apparel in limited edition colorways propelled SET Active into its cult-like status instantaneously. During our chat, we discussed building a community, making a brand a personality, active-wear trends, and more. I learned SO much. Hope you find this helpful in your business endeavors! This episode is brought to you by Topgolf, Dr. Pimple Popper, and JSX. It's golf. It's not golf. It's Topgolf. Download the app, book a bay and Come Play Around. Enjoy all the perks of private jet flying without the price tag, and book by the seat on jsx.com. Watch an All-New Season of Dr. Pimple Popper, Wednesdays at nine, eight central on TLC. Set your DVR. Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
    4/4/2023
    39:20

About whitney port

I'm Whitney Port, and a lot has happened since you last saw me on The Hills. For starters, I'm a mom, I got married to the love of my life, Timmy, I run a business outside of fashion - it's time we finally catch up. There are so many facets that make up my life: relationships, parenthood, entrepreneurship, beauty, fashion, health, wellness and much more. Join me each week as we meet and discuss all these topics and more with trusted experts and favorite people on earth. Hopefully, we can embark on this new journey together with openness, honesty and a little bit of Whit.
