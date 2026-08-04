What does it actually take to build a wildly successful business? And is following your passion really the best advice?



I am so excited to share this conversation with you! I sat down with entrepreneur David Royce to unpack the mindset, habits, and lessons that shaped his journey. From growing up with financial instability and nearly going bankrupt in his first year as a business owner to becoming one of the top salespeople in his entire industry, David shares the biggest lessons he's learned about spotting opportunity, building scalable businesses, hiring great people, and creating systems that last. We dive into why some of the least glamorous industries can be the most profitable, what makes someone truly persuasive, how to stop confusing busyness with progress, and why "luck" might have a lot less to do with success than we think. David is a true wealth of knowledge and this episode is full of practical advice and mindset shifts that you can apply right away.



Connect with David Royce on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-royce-22539425/



This episode is sponsored in part by the YAP Media Network, the #1 self improvement podcast network. Visit: https://yapmedia.com/



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This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.



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