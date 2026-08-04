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394 episodes
- Hello hello it's Date Night with Whit with Tim! We are catching up after our Summer in Vermont and might need a little time to process the whole month, but we are sharing some of our biggest takeaways. We get into what it was like living in close quarters with family, how we didn't have a single fight, parenting through the moments when you're about to lose your sh*t, and what we're learning about patience, self-improvement, and letting go of the need to have everything figured out. Plus, Sonny's 9th birthday, our Vermont food faves, Love Island thoughts, and why the journey really is the destination. How wise are we? Happy dating to you and you.
This episode is brought to you by Monarch & Starbucks.
Write your own money story with Monarch. Use code WITHWHIT at Monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50
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This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- What does it actually take to build a wildly successful business? And is following your passion really the best advice?
I am so excited to share this conversation with you! I sat down with entrepreneur David Royce to unpack the mindset, habits, and lessons that shaped his journey. From growing up with financial instability and nearly going bankrupt in his first year as a business owner to becoming one of the top salespeople in his entire industry, David shares the biggest lessons he's learned about spotting opportunity, building scalable businesses, hiring great people, and creating systems that last. We dive into why some of the least glamorous industries can be the most profitable, what makes someone truly persuasive, how to stop confusing busyness with progress, and why "luck" might have a lot less to do with success than we think. David is a true wealth of knowledge and this episode is full of practical advice and mindset shifts that you can apply right away.
Connect with David Royce on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-royce-22539425/
This episode is sponsored in part by the YAP Media Network, the #1 self improvement podcast network. Visit: https://yapmedia.com/
This episode is sponsored by Staples. Back To School Season is almost here. To shop the most wonderful deals for school, check out staples.com/WithWhit
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Hi everybody, I'm coming to you from Vermont, where life feels slower on the outside, but my mind has been Busy. In this solo episode, I'm sharing an honest catch-up on everything that's been rattling around my head lately: why I've been feeling so exhausted, the anxiety of always thinking about what's next instead of where I am, the guilt and heartbreak of navigating my mom's illness, and a major shift in how I'm thinking about our fertility journey. If you feel similarly pulled between gratitude and grief, struggle to stay present during good moments, or wonder why one difficult thing can suddenly consume your whole mind, I hope my swirling thoughts help you feel a little less alone. Xx Whit
This episode is brought to you by Monarch and Staples.
Write your own money story with Monarch. Use code WITHWHIT at Monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50.
Back To School Season is almost here. To shop the most wonderful deals for school, check out staples.com/WithWhit
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Helloo from beautiful Vermont! We are obsessed with being here and are having such a wonderful time, but also...Why does everyone here seem so mad at us?? We kick things off by venting about some less than friendly encounters before talking about everything we love about being here. Then, we dive into listening to your voicemails! We get into friendship fallouts, taking big leaps in your 20s, wedding budget stress, and the importance of keeping things fun in your relationship. We love you, keep the voicemails coming!
Leave us a message here: https://www.speakpipe.com/WithWhitHotline
This episode is brought to you by Staples.
If there’s ever a time parents deserve an Easy Button, it’s back to school season. To shop the most wonderful deals for school, check out staples.com/WITHWHIT
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Hey hey! It's the first pod from Vermont Summer 2026 and I'm coming to you slightly jet lagged from a beautiful porch. First, a little life update now that we have landed in Vermont and have the next 3 weeks here. Then, Rapid Fire Questions. I decided to turn this into a rapid fire episode and I get into all my little obsessions, current thoughts, ideas, and alllll the things I've been loving.
Hope everyone had an amazing 4th of July weekend!
This episode is brought to you by Staples.
If there’s ever a time parents deserve an Easy Button, it’s back to school season. To shop the most wonderful deals for school, check out staples.com/WITHWHIT
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About With Whit
I'm Whitney Port, and a lot has happened since you last saw me on The Hills. For starters, I'm a mom, I got married to the love of my life, Timmy, I run a business outside of fashion - it's time we finally catch up. There are so many facets that make up my life: relationships, parenthood, entrepreneurship, beauty, fashion, health, wellness and much more. Join me each week as we meet and discuss all these topics and more with trusted experts and favorite people on earth. Hopefully, we can embark on this new journey together with openness, honesty and a little bit of Whit.Podcast website
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