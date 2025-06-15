Jerry Wayne briefly breaks down the history of the Chevrolet Monte Carlo before telling a story from a naive age about finding a rare unicorn of a 1986 Monte Carlo that really wasn't. Never buy a car at night. Find JW here https://linktr.ee/JerryWayneLongmireJr

JW breaks down the history of the Brougham name plate before sharing some stories about the origin of the studio and it's keepers.

JW breaks down a brief history of the Taskmaster pickup series before telling a story about Papaw Clark and the winningest Apache race truck in history.

JW waxes poetic about the history and life of the Volkswagen Type 2 Bus, Kombi before telling a story about a type 2 he spent a great deal of time in as a young man.

About The Reckon Yard Podcast

20 year Standup Comedian and creator of Truck Astrology, ShopTalk, and devotee of the Church of Internal Combustion, Jerry Wayne Longmire delves into his own history with automobiles to find the catalysts that led him to be a lifelong lover of fine machines.