Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsLeisureThe Reckon Yard Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Reckon Yard Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Reckon Yard Podcast

Jerry Wayne Longmire, Bleav
LeisureAutomotive
The Reckon Yard Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 52
  • 1973 Volkswagen Bus |S:02E.22
    JW waxes poetic about the history and life of the Volkswagen Type 2 Bus, Kombi before telling a story about a type 2 he spent a great deal of time in as a young man. Find JW here : https://linktr.ee/JerryWayneLongmireJr
    --------  
    1:10:40
  • 1959 Chevrolet Apache |S:02E.21
    JW breaks down a brief history of the Taskmaster pickup series before telling a story about Papaw Clark and the winningest Apache race truck in history.   Find JW here https://linktr.ee/JerryWayneLongmireJr
    --------  
    1:25:04
  • 1991 Cadillac Brougham D'elegance |S:02E.20
    JW breaks down the history of the Brougham name plate before sharing some stories about the origin of the studio and it's keepers. Find JW here https://linktr.ee/JerryWayneLongmireJr
    --------  
    1:44:17
  • 1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo |S:02E.19
    Jerry Wayne briefly breaks down the history of the Chevrolet Monte Carlo before telling a story from a naive age about finding a rare unicorn of a 1986 Monte Carlo that really wasn't. Never buy a car at night.   Find JW here  https://linktr.ee/JerryWayneLongmireJr
    --------  
    1:22:39
  • 1984 Chevrolet S10 |S:02E.18
    How the Chicken Tax started a domestic compact pickup revolution and stories of Uncle Stanley.   Find JW here https://linktr.ee/JerryWayneLongmireJr
    --------  
    1:37:49

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About The Reckon Yard Podcast

20 year Standup Comedian and creator of Truck Astrology, ShopTalk, and devotee of the Church of Internal Combustion, Jerry Wayne Longmire delves into his own history with automobiles to find the catalysts that led him to be a lifelong lover of fine machines.
Podcast website
LeisureAutomotiveHistory

Listen to The Reckon Yard Podcast, The Interview with Leslie Heaney and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/18/2025 - 12:46:11 PM