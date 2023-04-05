Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Nextlander Podcast

Podcast The Nextlander Podcast
Nextlander
Longtime friends and games media colleagues Vinny Caravella, Brad Shoemaker, and Alex Navarro share their combined decades of knowledge, expertise, and passion ... More
  • Equip the Deluxe Beard
    On this week's show: Star Wars: Jedi Survivor and Redfall are out and we've played both, people are out there playing Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in 4k right now, Vampire Survivors is somehow getting a TV show, a trailer dropped for the Gran Turismo motion picture, and more! Advertise on The Nextlander Podcast at Gumball.fm, or support us on Patreon! CHAPTERS (00:00:00) NOTE: Some timecodes may be inaccurate for versions other than the ad-free Patreon version due to dynamic ad insertions. Please use caution if skipping around to avoid spoilers. Thanks for listening.(00:00:10) Intro(00:00:53) Droopy Dog? Nope, nope, nope(00:01:35) All of the cartoon dogs(00:02:58) Oh, those silly vultures... I think(00:04:46) Do people baptize their pets?(00:05:38) Is Milo and Otis horrible?(00:07:03) Air Bud will save us(00:07:27) Redfall [PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox Series X|S] on May 02, 2023(00:53:07) First Break(00:53:12) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor [PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S] on Apr 28, 2023(01:20:53) Second Break(01:20:56) News(01:21:05) Apparently, people are already playing Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom(01:30:40) Midnight Suns no longer coming to Switch(01:34:01) A Double Dragon is coming out?(01:39:47) Vampire Survivors will become a TV show?(01:47:55) Gran Turismo has a trailer out(01:53:16) Emails(02:00:56) Wrapping up and thanks(02:03:34) Mysterious Benefactor Shoutouts(02:05:29) What's are you looking forward to playing?(02:06:18) See Ya!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    2:06:37
  • Video Game Sandwich
    Alex played Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the UK blocked the Microsoft/Activision merger, so you can imagine we devoted a lot of this episode to those subjects. But also: Advance Wars: Reboot Camp, Horizon: Burning Shores, Stranded: Alien Dawn, condiment strategies, and accidentally getting elected to office. Advertise on The Nextlander Podcast at Gumball.fm, or support us on Patreon! CHAPTERS (00:00:00) NOTE: Some timecodes may be inaccurate for versions other than the ad-free Patreon version due to dynamic ad insertions. Please use caution if skipping around to avoid spoilers. Thanks for listening.(00:00:10) Intro(00:00:41) How to properly construct a sandwich(00:02:50) Give'em an inch they take a kilometer(00:09:01) Show rundown(00:09:28) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [Nintendo Switch] on May 12, 2023(00:34:03) First Break(00:34:07) Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp [Nintendo Switch] on Apr 21, 2023(00:42:34) Stranded: Alien Dawn [PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One] on Apr 25, 2023(00:57:05) Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores [PlayStation 5] on Apr 19, 2023(01:05:01) Second Break(01:05:05) The News(01:05:32) The UK prevents Microsoft Activision deal... for now(01:19:10) Partial track list for Samba de Amigo: Party Central(01:25:35) New DLC for Case of the Golden Idol?!(01:27:56) The Emails(01:38:53) Wrapping up and thanks(01:41:10) Mysterious Benefactor Tier Shoutouts(01:42:54) Nextlander content updates(01:44:04) See ya!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    1:44:17
  • The Famous Island of Los Angeles
    We're fresh off our break, and... where'd all these video games come from?? We dive into Dead Island 2, Horizon's Burning Shores DLC, Minecraft Legends, the new Vampire Survivors expansion, Cyberpunk's path tracing mode, the contents of the noble baseball, and a bunch of other stuff! Advertise on The Nextlander Podcast at Gumball.fm, or support us on Patreon! CHAPTERS (00:00:00) NOTE: Some timecodes may be inaccurate for versions other than the ad-free Patreon version due to dynamic ad insertions. Please use caution if skipping around to avoid spoilers. Thanks for listening.(00:00:10) Intro(00:01:12) Little League is weird(00:09:19) Maybe sports are just weird?(00:10:02) Ok, we know wrestling is weird(00:13:20) Show rundown(00:13:38) Dead Island 2 [PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S] on Apr 21, 2023(00:25:03) Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores [PlayStation 5] on Apr 19, 2023(00:25:17) [POSSIBLE FORBIDDEN WEST SPOILERS] Try my best avoid any.(00:41:11) First Break(00:41:15) Minecraft: Legends [PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5] on Apr 18, 2023(00:53:31) Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari [PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Android, iOS] on Apr 13, 2023(00:57:10) Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood [PC (Microsoft Windows)] on Apr 12, 2023(01:02:53) Cyberpunk 2077 [Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Microsoft Windows)] on Dec 10, 2020(01:06:12) Portal with RTX [PC (Microsoft Windows)] on Dec 08, 2022(01:10:37) Second Break(01:10:41) News(01:11:04) Sega owns Angry Birds?(01:11:41) Suicide Squad has been delayed into 2023(01:15:57) Some notable departures from 343 Studios(01:22:14) Media Molecule will stop updating Dreams(01:27:48) Emails(01:36:51) Wrapping up and thanks(01:38:24) Mysterious Benefactor Tier Shoutouts(01:40:15) Nextlander content updates(01:41:17) See ya!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    1:41:29
  • Special Ep: Never Been a Better Podcast 001: Mechs and Porn
    We're mostly away from the mics this week, so here we present the inaugural ep of this patron-exclusive reunion podcast, in which Austin Walker and Dan Ryckert join Vinny and Alex as they talk about what makes a mech a mech, slipping and sliding, and of course porn. (If you like what you hear, check us out on Patron at the link below!) Advertise on The Nextlander Podcast at Gumball.fm, or support us on Patreon! CHAPTERS (00:00:00) We're on vacation!(00:01:10) Intro(00:03:34) Bidet all day(00:04:13) Peanut butter and shag carpeting(00:05:38) Welcome to the show(00:06:44) What has everyone been up to?(00:13:27) What makes a mech a mech?(00:20:49) First Break(00:20:58) Titan A.E.(00:32:30) American Movie(00:33:45) Is Billy Mitchell rich?(00:35:55) Decks and Slip n' Slides(00:39:56) Nerf and Super Soakers(00:42:36) Is paintball life?(00:46:06) Nobody will laser Dan's eyes anymore(00:47:43) Alex later said it was Gotcha! for the NES(00:48:01) Play sick video games or go out in the death sun?(00:48:41) Second Break(00:48:54) These kids are like sponges(00:49:55) Oh, are you talking about these nuts?(00:53:53) Dan forgets about the teenage years(00:54:51) Talking about sex with your parents(01:18:06) Wrapping up and thanksSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/13/2023
    1:19:28
  • A Fell Title
    Hello and welcome to this video game podcast, in which Brad is deeper into RE4, Vinny has finished his sinister fishing in Dredge, and Alex is reclaiming the land in Terra Nil. Also, Sony's rumored PS5 streaming handheld, Asus' Steam Deck competitor, a new Street Fighter movie, living with Mario and Sonic (and Bonk), and more. Advertise on The Nextlander Podcast at Gumball.fm, or support us on Patreon! CHAPTERS (00:00:00) NOTE: Some timecodes may be inaccurate for versions other than the ad-free Patreon version due to dynamic ad insertions. Please use caution if skipping around to avoid spoilers. Thanks for listening.(00:00:09) Intro(00:00:33) Ski Week?!(00:03:46) The weather is pleasant and misty(00:09:33) Let's all become politicians(00:12:53) Resident Evil 4 [PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4] on Mar 24, 2023(00:35:17) First Break(00:35:21) Dredge [Nintendo Switch, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S] on Mar 30, 2023(00:42:06) Terra Nil [PC (Microsoft Windows)] on Mar 28, 2023(00:49:01) Second Break(00:49:06) News(00:49:10) A new PlayStation handheld?(01:02:46) Asus has a Steam Deck-like?(01:10:32) Hopefully, more options for expanding Xbox storage(01:18:00) Phil Harrison has left Stadia(01:21:56) Will there be a new Street Fighter movie?(01:27:22) Vampire Survivors is getting more DLC(01:29:09) Emails(01:37:14) Wrapping up and thanks(01:40:15) Mysterious Benefactor Tier Shoutouts(01:41:51) Thanks everyone and we'll be back (live) after next week(01:43:15) See ya!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/6/2023
    1:43:27

About The Nextlander Podcast

Longtime friends and games media colleagues Vinny Caravella, Brad Shoemaker, and Alex Navarro share their combined decades of knowledge, expertise, and passion for games with weekly discussions about what they're playing, what's happening in the industry, and whatever else they're up to.
