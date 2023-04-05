The Famous Island of Los Angeles
We're fresh off our break, and... where'd all these video games come from?? We dive into Dead Island 2, Horizon's Burning Shores DLC, Minecraft Legends, the new Vampire Survivors expansion, Cyberpunk's path tracing mode, the contents of the noble baseball, and a bunch of other stuff!
Advertise on The Nextlander Podcast at Gumball.fm, or support us on Patreon!
CHAPTERS
(00:00:00) NOTE: Some timecodes may be inaccurate for versions other than the ad-free Patreon version due to dynamic ad insertions. Please use caution if skipping around to avoid spoilers. Thanks for listening.(00:00:10) Intro(00:01:12) Little League is weird(00:09:19) Maybe sports are just weird?(00:10:02) Ok, we know wrestling is weird(00:13:20) Show rundown(00:13:38) Dead Island 2 [PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S] on Apr 21, 2023(00:25:03) Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores [PlayStation 5] on Apr 19, 2023(00:25:17) [POSSIBLE FORBIDDEN WEST SPOILERS] Try my best avoid any.(00:41:11) First Break(00:41:15) Minecraft: Legends [PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5] on Apr 18, 2023(00:53:31) Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari [PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Android, iOS] on Apr 13, 2023(00:57:10) Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood [PC (Microsoft Windows)] on Apr 12, 2023(01:02:53) Cyberpunk 2077 [Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Microsoft Windows)] on Dec 10, 2020(01:06:12) Portal with RTX [PC (Microsoft Windows)] on Dec 08, 2022(01:10:37) Second Break(01:10:41) News(01:11:04) Sega owns Angry Birds?(01:11:41) Suicide Squad has been delayed into 2023(01:15:57) Some notable departures from 343 Studios(01:22:14) Media Molecule will stop updating Dreams(01:27:48) Emails(01:36:51) Wrapping up and thanks(01:38:24) Mysterious Benefactor Tier Shoutouts(01:40:15) Nextlander content updates(01:41:17) See ya!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.