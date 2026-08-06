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271 episodes
- This week we embark on a Big Walk, spend some quality handheld time with the Switch 2, finish Heave Ho 2 and Road to Empress II, ponder news like the closing of the deal taking EA private (and what seems like pending layoffs), some gaming-on-Linux updates, and Dave Bautista's growing go-to status for video game television, run through the shockingly small catalog of AO-rated games, and more.
CHAPTERS
(00:00:00) NOTE: Some timecodes may be inaccurate for versions other than the ad-free Patreon version due to dynamic ad insertions. Please use caution if skipping around to avoid spoilers. Thanks for listening.
(00:00:10) Intro
(00:02:20) Make the loved ones in your life pay for your subscriptions
(00:04:13) Brad's looking for a new note-taking app
(00:07:34) Alex has (unwanted) water in his basement
(00:11:14) Big Walk | [Mac, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2] | Aug 04, 2026
(00:34:44) First Break
(00:34:46) Road to Empress II | [PC (Microsoft Windows)] | Jun 09, 2026
(00:43:57) Heave Ho 2 | [Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows)] | Jul 16, 2026
(00:48:50) Brad's time with his Switch 2
(00:50:12) Tetris 99 | [Nintendo Switch] | Feb 13, 2019
(00:54:33) Slay the Spire | [PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Linux] | Jan 23, 2019
(01:04:37) Second Break
(01:04:39) Saudi Arabia and Jared Kushner own Electronic Arts
(01:23:40) Xbox 360 titles coming to PC?
(01:33:48) Making your own Steam Machine with SteamOS
(01:45:41) Epic Games looking into Linux anti-cheat support
(01:50:16) There's a new Kratos coming to your TV...
(01:57:29) Emails
(02:13:54) Wrapping up and thanks
(02:16:05) Mysterious Benefactor Shoutouts
(02:19:20) See ya
- For one more week Vinny and Alex are holding it down as a duo talking further adventures in introducing children to horror (films), what kinds of garbage movies you can find in lavish high definition presentations these days, and what it truly means to be supported by Truck-kun.
CHAPTERS:
(00:00:00) NOTE: Some timecodes may be inaccurate for versions other than the ad-free Patreon version due to dynamic ad insertions. Please use caution if skipping around to avoid spoilers. Thanks for listening.
(00:00:10) | Intro
(00:01:56) | Following up on watching Backrooms with kids
(00:07:19) | The true horror of the internet is revealed.
(00:12:54) | Now, are the teens ready for Obsession?
(00:16:36) | Everybody wants to see The Odyssey
(00:18:19) | What's the word on Absolute Batman?
(00:22:26) | Splatoon Raiders | [Nintendo Switch 2] | Jul 23, 2026
(00:29:57) | First Break
(00:31:48) | Desktop Explorer | [Mac, PC (Microsoft Windows)] | Jul 17, 2026
(00:36:39) | Truck-Kun Is Supporting Me From Another World?! | [PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox Series X|S] | Jul 29, 2026
(00:40:39) | D-topia | [Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S] | Jul 14, 2026
(00:43:01) | Halo: Campaign Evolved | [PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S] | Jul 28, 2026
(00:58:41) | Wrapping up the games
(00:59:03) | Moss: The Forgotten Relic | [Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S] | Jul 16, 2026
(00:59:57) | Second Break
(00:59:58) | Double Fine cuts 23 people as they transition from Xbox
(01:04:15) | Miyamoto wants you to make the games you love
(01:12:19) | Don't expect more Dragon Age in the future?
(01:16:41) | Do expect more Pragmata in the future!
(01:20:46) | Emails
(01:41:04) | Wrapping up and thanks
(01:45:11) | Mysterious Benefactor Shoutouts
(01:48:33) | See ya!
- Vinny and Alex are rolling duos this week as they discuss their preferred methods of engaging with arcade ROMs, Desktop Explorer, Beatdown City Survivors, and the dodgy work and even dodgier opinions of a certain washed up action star.
CHAPTERS:
(00:00:00) NOTE: Some timecodes may be inaccurate for versions other than the ad-free Patreon version due to dynamic ad insertions. Please use caution if skipping around to avoid spoilers. Thanks for listening.
(00:00:10) Intro
(00:02:09) MAME vs MiSTer
(00:12:04) Bootleg Rhythm Songs
(00:18:33) The Boyz and Paul Reiser (No Spoilers)
(00:22:05) Desktop Explorer | [Mac, PC (Microsoft Windows)] | Jul 17, 2026
(00:27:44) First Break
(00:29:49) Beatdown City Survivors | [PC (Microsoft Windows)] | Jun 10, 2026
(00:37:55) D-topia | [Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S] | Jul 14, 2026
(00:39:00) Absolum | [Nintendo Switch, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5] | Oct 09, 2025
(00:43:22) Retro Rewind: Video Store Simulator | [PC (Microsoft Windows)] | Mar 17, 2026
(00:51:17) A few other items
(00:55:05) Second Break
(00:55:06) All the Fallout is coming... at some point
(01:04:49) Play Fusion Frenzy on your PC!
(01:09:20) Whoever wins... we lose (Tariff Edition)
(01:21:18) Original Darkest Dungeon getting DLC
(01:23:51) Hasbro pulling back on some video games
(01:28:04) Revisit E3 at the VGHF!
(01:32:12) Emails
(01:51:06) Wrapping up and thanks
(01:53:18) Mysterious Benefactor Shoutouts
(01:55:42) NXL Content Updates
(01:57:51) See ya!
- For this week's show we're joined by Remap Radio's Patrick Klepek to discuss D-Topia, Denshattack!, the latest on Xbox's rapid downsizing, and the singular experience of bringing your kid to their first R-rated movie.
CHAPTERS:
(00:00:00) NOTE: Some timecodes may be inaccurate for versions other than the ad-free Patreon version due to dynamic ad insertions. Please use caution if skipping around to avoid spoilers. Thanks for listening.
(00:00:09) Intro
(00:00:46) What's new with Patrick Klepek
(00:01:06) The Backrooms and a kid's first R-rated movie
(00:07:16) What is influencing this generation of creatives?
(00:13:53) How did the experience at the theater go?
(00:25:05) Our first horror movies
(00:34:58) Other horror movies for the youth
(00:38:04) Watching the commentary before the movie
(00:42:48) First Break
(00:42:49) The Video Games
(00:43:03) D-topia | [Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S] | Jul 14, 2026
(00:58:23) Denshattack! | [PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2] | Jul 15, 2026
(01:02:17) 007 First Light | [PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S] | May 27, 2026
(01:19:17) Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced | [PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S] | Jul 09, 2026
(01:35:19) Mio: Memories in Orbit | [PC (Microsoft Windows), Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch] | Jan 20, 2026
(01:37:53) Donkey Kong 64 | [Nintendo 64] | Nov 22, 1999
(01:39:13) Hyperfist | [PC (Microsoft Windows)] | Jul 10, 2026
(01:40:36) Penguin Lifter | [PC (Microsoft Windows)] | Jul 13, 2026
(01:43:16) Second Break
(01:43:17) More from the Xbox and Microsoft news
(02:03:04) Asha Sharma added to Jobs and Productivity Task Force?
(02:07:51) Strikes and Layoffs at Ubisoft Barcelona
(02:20:13) Glen Schofield is retiring
(02:27:09) Emails
(02:49:47) Wrapping up
(02:51:12) Mysterious Benefactor Shoutouts
(02:53:31) See ya!
- We're joined by friend of the pod Lex Luddy to break down the avalanche of grim Xbox news, the fraught state of digital ownership, and a couple of old video games made new again in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced and Star Fox.
CHAPTERS:
(00:00:00) NOTE: Some timecodes may be inaccurate for versions other than the ad-free Patreon version due to dynamic ad insertions. Please use caution if skipping around to avoid spoilers. Thanks for listening.
(00:00:10) | Intro
(00:05:21) | Xbox Games Begins Major Restructuring
(00:59:11) | First Break
(01:04:34) | PlayStation is dumping physical discs
(01:21:52) | Sony pulling movies from accounts
(01:38:15) | IO Interactive says they are continuing Project Fantasy
(01:43:21) | Mario Kart Tour is going offline
(01:49:05) | How much does this affect perception of the brands?
(01:57:45) | Second Break
(01:57:46) | Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced | [PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S] | Jul 09, 2026
(02:12:57) | Rhythm Heaven Groove | [Nintendo Switch] | Jul 02, 2026
(02:16:17) | Star Fox | [Nintendo Switch 2] | Jun 25, 2026
(02:22:43) | Mio: Memories in Orbit | [PC (Microsoft Windows), Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch] | Jan 20, 2026
(02:29:48) | Dimhaven: The Lost Source | [Mac, PC (Microsoft Windows)] | Jun 23, 2026
(02:31:29) | Orbitals | [Nintendo Switch 2] | Sep 03, 2026
(02:38:15) | The SuperStation FPGA
(02:49:08) | Emails
(02:54:17) | Wrapping up
(02:56:35) | Mysterious Benefactor Shoutouts
(02:59:48) | See ya!
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About The Nextlander Podcast
Longtime friends and games media colleagues Vinny Caravella, Brad Shoemaker, and Alex Navarro share their combined decades of knowledge, expertise, and passion for games with weekly discussions about what they're playing, what's happening in the industry, and whatever else they're up to.Podcast website
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