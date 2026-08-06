For one more week Vinny and Alex are holding it down as a duo talking further adventures in introducing children to horror (films), what kinds of garbage movies you can find in lavish high definition presentations these days, and what it truly means to be supported by Truck-kun.

CHAPTERS:

(00:00:00) NOTE: Some timecodes may be inaccurate for versions other than the ad-free Patreon version due to dynamic ad insertions. Please use caution if skipping around to avoid spoilers. Thanks for listening.

(00:00:10) | Intro

(00:01:56) | Following up on watching Backrooms with kids

(00:07:19) | The true horror of the internet is revealed.

(00:12:54) | Now, are the teens ready for Obsession?

(00:16:36) | Everybody wants to see The Odyssey

(00:18:19) | What's the word on Absolute Batman?

(00:22:26) | Splatoon Raiders | [Nintendo Switch 2] | Jul 23, 2026

(00:29:57) | First Break

(00:31:48) | Desktop Explorer | [Mac, PC (Microsoft Windows)] | Jul 17, 2026

(00:36:39) | Truck-Kun Is Supporting Me From Another World?! | [PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox Series X|S] | Jul 29, 2026

(00:40:39) | D-topia | [Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S] | Jul 14, 2026

(00:43:01) | Halo: Campaign Evolved | [PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S] | Jul 28, 2026

(00:58:41) | Wrapping up the games

(00:59:03) | Moss: The Forgotten Relic | [Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S] | Jul 16, 2026

(00:59:57) | Second Break

(00:59:58) | Double Fine cuts 23 people as they transition from Xbox

(01:04:15) | Miyamoto wants you to make the games you love

(01:12:19) | Don't expect more Dragon Age in the future?

(01:16:41) | Do expect more Pragmata in the future!

(01:20:46) | Emails

(01:41:04) | Wrapping up and thanks

(01:45:11) | Mysterious Benefactor Shoutouts

(01:48:33) | See ya!