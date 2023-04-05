Special Ep: Never Been a Better Podcast 001: Mechs and Porn

We're mostly away from the mics this week, so here we present the inaugural ep of this patron-exclusive reunion podcast, in which Austin Walker and Dan Ryckert join Vinny and Alex as they talk about what makes a mech a mech, slipping and sliding, and of course porn. (If you like what you hear, check us out on Patron at the link below!) CHAPTERS (00:00:00) We're on vacation!(00:01:10) Intro(00:03:34) Bidet all day(00:04:13) Peanut butter and shag carpeting(00:05:38) Welcome to the show(00:06:44) What has everyone been up to?(00:13:27) What makes a mech a mech?(00:20:49) First Break(00:20:58) Titan A.E.(00:32:30) American Movie(00:33:45) Is Billy Mitchell rich?(00:35:55) Decks and Slip n' Slides(00:39:56) Nerf and Super Soakers(00:42:36) Is paintball life?(00:46:06) Nobody will laser Dan's eyes anymore(00:47:43) Alex later said it was Gotcha! for the NES(00:48:01) Play sick video games or go out in the death sun?(00:48:41) Second Break(00:48:54) These kids are like sponges(00:49:55) Oh, are you talking about these nuts?(00:53:53) Dan forgets about the teenage years(00:54:51) Talking about sex with your parents(01:18:06) Wrapping up and thanks