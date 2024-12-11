Bad Fuel Line Causes Engine Fire & Crash - Episode 244

A fatal Piper PA-28-300 plane crash was caused by a loose fuel line that should never have been installed on the aircraft. The NTSB investigation of the fatal May 2018 crash shows that a fuel line that was not approved for use on that aircraft led to an engine fire. Todd Curtis and John Goglia examine the details. Although the fuel line used was an approved aviation part, it was not approved for use in this aircraft. The NTSB could not determine who installed the part or when it was installed.Approved parts used in unapproved ways is an ongoing issue in aviation. Some individuals in the general aviation community even promote the use of auto parts instead of more expensive approved aviation parts.John, who worked on FAA committees on the issue of unapproved parts in the 1980s, has seen many unapproved part issues with several major airlines. The FAA began requiring more documentation for aircraft parts in the 1990s, but the problem persists.The accident pilot was aware that the engine had issues. Before the flight, the pilot told a CFI that he would perform an engine runup and take off only if the runup was successful. This accident involved pilot decision-making under uncertainty concerning whether to take off with an engine problem. This kind of issue happens at all levels of aviation. The fatal crash of an Alaska Airlines MD83 in 2000 is just another example.