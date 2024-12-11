Is Qantas Airlines safe? Two recent events have led the Australian media and others to raise that question.The first safety issue was in November 2024. A tool was left in the engine of a Qantas A380 for nearly a month before it was discovered. A few days later, a Qantas 737 had an engine failure while taking off from Sydney. The Australian media covered these events extensively, raising concerns about Qantas’ safety. The Flight Safety Detectives look at whether these events establish a pattern of concern. One factor here is that the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigates events that would likely not generate a detailed report if they happened on an aircraft registered in the U.S. or elsewhere.John Goglia and Todd Curtis also discuss a 2020 fuel dumping event over Los Angeles that resulted in many school children being exposed to fuel. The FAA issued a report that stated that fuel dumping is relatively rare in the U.S., averaging about 15 events per year from 2015 to 2020. Hear how and why these events occur.
First Fatality Involving HondaJet - Episode 247
The first fatal HondaJet accident just occurred. Greg Feith and John Goglia go over the known facts of the air crash in Mesa, Arizona on November 5. The jet ran off the runway and struck a car on a nearby road, killing the driver and four of the five people on board the jet. They draw similarities with a 2014 takeoff accident involving a Gulfstream jet near Boston. Poor preflight preparation may be the biggest contributor to this deadly event. Greg and John share the simple tests and steps that can be the difference between a successful and a fatal flight. Greg and John also discuss Greg's recent recognition from the National Aeronautic Association. Greg was named a 2023 Distinguished Statesmen of Aviation.Greg and John finished the episode with a discussion of the show's newest advertiser, Piston Power, and how their various options for managing routine and non-routine repairs may benefit an aircraft owner.They also welcome a new sponsor - PistonPower™. The company offers general aviation’s first and only Unscheduled and Power-by-the-Hour programs for piston aircraft. Designed by aviation pros who’ve designed and built similar programs for turbine engines, PistonPower™ brings stability to your maintenance budget and peace of mind to your business and personal flying. No Risk. No Surprises. Stabilize Your Maintenance Budget!
U.S. Army UH-1 Huey Helicopter Crash Kills 6- Episode 246
A U.S. Army UH-1 Huey helicopter survived the perils of Vietnam but came to a disastrous end in West Virginia. The 1962 helicopter crashed after its engine failed, killing the pilot and five passengers.The 2022 crash happened during an annual event that offers visitors an opportunity to fly either as passengers or as a second pilot. This helicopter was a warbird--a former military aircraft operating as a civil aircraft. It was operated under a special airworthiness certificate in the experimental category.Although the pilot in command had flown this same helicopter at the annual event in the previous two years, he had logged only 21 hours of flying experience in that helicopter. One of the five passengers was a helicopter pilot who had paid to operate the helicopter during the flight. About 15 minutes into the flight, the engine failed. The helicopter struck power lines and a rock face before crashing and catching fire. The NTSB could not determine if the pilot in command or the helicopter-rated passenger attempted the emergency landing.Despite the number of people killed in warbird crashes, it is unlikely the FAA will make major changes in how it oversees operators of these types of flights because of the relatively small number of operators. John and Todd share thoughts on what these operators can do to ensure safety.
Drone Accident and A First for the National Aviation Hall of Fame- Episode 245
Flight Safety Detectives host John Goglia will be inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame, a rare accomplishment in aviation. John is the first person whose career was focused on aviation maintenance to be selected. John Goglia and Todd Curtis talk about the honor before diving into a recent drone accident in Boston that injured two people. The drone crash occurred in downtown Boston during the taping of the TNT show "Inside the NBA." The drone crashed into a pole and fell, injuring people in the crowd. The drone flight would likely have had a FAA exemption to allow a flight both near crowds of people and close to Boston's Logan Airport.Todd and John also discuss John's recent visit to the NBAA (National Business Aviation Association) exhibition in Las Vegas. John saw many of the companies and technologies behind the vertical takeoff and landing aircraft associated with advanced air mobility (AAM) companies like Joby. The FAA has just released regulations related to the commercial use of such aircraft.Todd and John talk about the potential for AAM operations in the U.S. They discuss several possible issues might slow adoption.
Bad Fuel Line Causes Engine Fire & Crash - Episode 244
A fatal Piper PA-28-300 plane crash was caused by a loose fuel line that should never have been installed on the aircraft. The NTSB investigation of the fatal May 2018 crash shows that a fuel line that was not approved for use on that aircraft led to an engine fire. Todd Curtis and John Goglia examine the details. Although the fuel line used was an approved aviation part, it was not approved for use in this aircraft. The NTSB could not determine who installed the part or when it was installed.Approved parts used in unapproved ways is an ongoing issue in aviation. Some individuals in the general aviation community even promote the use of auto parts instead of more expensive approved aviation parts.John, who worked on FAA committees on the issue of unapproved parts in the 1980s, has seen many unapproved part issues with several major airlines. The FAA began requiring more documentation for aircraft parts in the 1990s, but the problem persists.The accident pilot was aware that the engine had issues. Before the flight, the pilot told a CFI that he would perform an engine runup and take off only if the runup was successful. This accident involved pilot decision-making under uncertainty concerning whether to take off with an engine problem. This kind of issue happens at all levels of aviation. The fatal crash of an Alaska Airlines MD83 in 2000 is just another example.
