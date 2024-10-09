We LOVE a beautiful table, and we're sharing our favorite tips for making it an occasion. It's the perfect time to think about your table, since the holidays are upon us.
To see how to properly set a table, you can check in with Emily Post HERE.
We participate in the affiliate program with Amazon and other retailers. We may receive a small fee for qualified purchases at no extra cost to you.
Chargers are a must for an elegant table. We love rattan chargers like HERE and HERE.
Anita's exact chargers are out of stock, but these from William Sonoma are almost exactly the same HERE.
The cabbage salad plates are HERE.
Anita's favorite French flatware that comes in a variety of colors HERE.
Flatware with bamboo handles are HERE.
Anita's favorite water bottles HERE
DTT DEFINES: Windsor chair
CRUSHES:
Kelly's crush is a podcast you will want to tune into - Why Women Grow hosted by Alice Vincent.
Listen on any podcast player or click HERE for more info on the show from the Garden Museum ( one of Kelly's favorite places to visit in London :)
Anita's crush is this set of invisible wall plate hangers HERE.
CONSULTS:
Need help with your home? We'd love to help! We do personalized consults, and we'll offer advice specific to your room that typically includes room layout ideas, suggestions for what the room needs, and how to pull the room together. We'll also help you to decide what isn't working for you. We work with any budget, large or small. Find out more HERE
Hang out with us between episodes at our blogs, IG and YouTube channel. Links are below to all those places to catch up on the other 6 days of the week!
Kelly's IG HERE
Kelly's Youtube HERE
Kelly's blog HERE
Anita's IG HERE
Anita's blog HERE
Are you subscribed to the podcast? Don't need to search for us each Wednesday let us come right to your door ...er...device. Subscribe wherever you listen to your podcasts. Just hit the SUBSCRIBE button & we'll show up!
If you have a moment we would so appreciate it if you left a review for DTT on iTunes. Just go HERE and click listen in apple podcasts.
XX,
Anita & Kelly
DI - 14:18/28:36
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
49:45
Trend Preview 2025
We're talking trends for 2025 today, and it's not that far away! Trend in home decor change slowly over time, but change it does. It's important to see where things are headed, so you aren't left in the dark.
If we could sum up many of the trends for this year, the word is MORE. We are moving away from minimalism and toward maximalism.
We participate in the affiliate program with Amazon and other retailers. We may receive a small fee for qualified purchases at no extra cost to you.
To turn your TV into a slideshow of famous artwork on your smart TV, try this art on a drive HERE
Check out the Benjamin Moore color of the year, cinnamon slate for 2025 HERE.
DTT DEFINES: canape settee
CRUSHES:
Kelly's crush is the wonderful interior design book "The Private House" by Rose Tarlow. Get your copy HERE.
Anita's crush is the Instagram account of the very funny Landon Bryant HERE
CONSULTS:
Need help with your home? We'd love to help! We do personalized consults, and we'll offer advice specific to your room that typically includes room layout ideas, suggestions for what the room needs, and how to pull the room together. We'll also help you to decide what isn't working for you. We work with any budget, large or small. Find out more HERE
Hang out with us between episodes at our blogs, IG and YouTube channel. Links are below to all those places to catch up on the other 6 days of the week!
Kelly's IG HERE
Kelly's Youtube HERE
Kelly's blog HERE
Anita's IG HERE
Anita's blog HERE
Are you subscribed to the podcast? Don't need to search for us each Wednesday let us come right to your door ...er...device. Subscribe wherever you listen to your podcasts. Just hit the SUBSCRIBE button & we'll show up!
If you have a moment we would so appreciate it if you left a review for DTT on iTunes. Just go HERE and click listen in apple podcasts.
XX,
Anita & Kelly
DI - 12:00/18:34
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
43:20
When to Spend & When to Save - dtt classic
When should you splurge on something for your house, and when should you save? That's a more complex question and answer than some people realize. We're discussing this topic today, and giving you some links to products we found that don't require a splurge.
Beautiful sofa from Pottery Barn HERE
Our best advice for buying a sofa online HERE
Comfy mattress from Awara HERE
We participate in the affiliate program with Amazon and other retailers. We may receive a small fee for qualified purchases at no extra cost to you.
Blue and white linen pillow cover HERE
Anita's Amazon favorites that are very affordable HERE
Audubon prints HERE
William Morris print HERE
Blue wool rug HERE
Anita's blog post on what she splurges on HERE
Anita's blog post on what she doesn't splurge on HERE
DTT defines Dentil molding
Anita's crush is Weck canning jars HERE
Kelly's crush is the town of Hudson NY HERE
Need help with your home? We'd love to help! We do personalized consults, and we'll offer advice specific to your room that typically includes room layout ideas, suggestions for what the room needs, and how to pull the room together. We'll also help you to decide what isn't working for you. We work with any budget, large or small. Find out more HERE
Hang out with us between episodes at our blogs, IG and Kelly's YouTube channels. Links are below to all those places to catch up on the other 6 days of the week!
Kelly's IG HERE
Kelly's Youtube HERE
Kelly's blog HERE
Anita's IG HERE
Anita's blog HERE
Are you subscribed to the podcast? Don't need to search for us each Wednesday let us come right to your door ...er...device. Subscribe wherever you listen to your podcasts. Just hit the SUBSCRIBE button & we'll show up!
If you have a moment we would so appreciate it if you left a review for DTT on iTunes. Just go HERE and click listen in apple podcasts.
XX,
Anita & Kelly
**** Note I changed my crush so please remove the links to the Traditional Home Magazine issue in the show notes. You can link to my recommendation to visit the town of Hudson New York.
DI - 15:55/22:39
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
34:46
Talking Chintz - dtt bonus episode
We love chintz! And we are sharing the history of chintz and how to use it in your home.
Article Kelly referenced on Nancy Pyne's homes done up in chintz. Read it HERE.
Need help with your home? We'd love to help! We do personalized consults, and we'll offer advice specific to your room that typically includes room layout ideas, suggestions for what the room needs, and how to pull the room together. We'll also help you to decide what isn't working for you. We work with any budget, large or small. Find out more HERE
Hang out with us between episodes at our blogs, IG and YouTube channel. Links are below to all those places to catch up on the other 6 days of the week!
Kelly's IG HERE
Kelly's Youtube HERE
Kelly's blog HERE
Anita's IG HERE
Anita's blog HERE
Are you subscribed to the podcast? Don't need to search for us each Wednesday let us come right to your door ...er...device. Subscribe wherever you listen to your podcasts. Just hit the SUBSCRIBE button & we'll show up!
If you have a moment we would so appreciate it if you left a review for DTT on iTunes. Just go HERE and click listen in apple podcasts.
XX,
Anita & Kelly
DI - 9:22
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
19:12
Let's Get Cozy
The temperatures have dropped and it's time to change things up at home for cooler temperatures. There is so much we can do to prepare the house and make it cozy.
It's time for animal prints, furry pillows, velvet curtains, and bamboo shades, and so much more.
We are a part of the Amazon and other retailer affiliate programs, and if you make a purchase we can earn money.
Here are some items we mentioned in this episode.
Velvet curtains HERE
cordless lamps HERE
Ikea sheepskin HERE
Amazon “velvet” lampshade 13x10 HERE
Visit Pooky Lighting "cozy cordless" HERE
Listen to this episode about choosing paint colors HERE and HERE
DTT DEFINES Credenza
CRUSHES:
Kelly's crush is a gorgeous animal print fabric. Get a swatch HERE.
Anita's crush is the super delicious recipe for butternut squash fries HERE
Need help with your home? We'd love to help! We do personalized consults, and we'll offer advice specific to your room that typically includes room layout ideas, suggestions for what the room needs, and how to pull the room together. We'll also help you to decide what isn't working for you. We work with any budget, large or small. Find out more HERE
Hang out with us between episodes at our blogs, IG and YouTube channel. Links are below to all those places to catch up on the other 6 days of the week!
Kelly's IG HERE
Kelly's Youtube HERE
Kelly's blog HERE
Anita's IG HERE
Anita's blog HERE
Are you subscribed to the podcast? Don't need to search for us each Wednesday let us come right to your door ...er...device. Subscribe wherever you listen to your podcasts. Just hit the SUBSCRIBE button & we'll show up!
If you have a moment we would so appreciate it if you left a review for DTT on iTunes. Just go HERE and click listen in apple podcasts.
XX,
Anita & Kelly
DI - 12:55/19:39
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Decorating tips and advice to help you create a beautiful home. Listening is like hiring a decorator, but it is free! Free and fun ~ lots of laughs mixed in with practical, useful & stylish decorating advice. Pull up a chair and join us!