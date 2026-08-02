Head to https://buyraycon.com/friendsOPEN to get up to 20% off Raycon audio products. Thanks to Raycon for sponsoring FPS!



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Timestamps:



00:00 Intro



07:22 Ralph and Jake have been playing Halo Campaign Evolved



45:17 Raycon (ad)



48:38 Lucy's been playing Silent Hill: Townfall



01:04:26 Ralph's been playing Splatoon Raiders



01:14:57 Jake's been playing Rhythm Heaven Groove



01:16:58 User Question



01:31:10 Lucy's been playing Clicky Islands, The House Dreams Along With Them, and The Incident at Galley House



01:36:43 Show and Tell



01:47:25 Wrap Up



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Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond



Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspersecond



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Let's meet our hosts!



- Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino



- Lucy James was a Senior Producer at Gamespot for more than a decade before striking out on her own, founding https://lookingfor.game/, a newsletter and games discovery platform that serves up cool suggestions (and demo codes) directly to your inbox. She also co-hosts the annual Summer Games Showcase alongside Geoff Keighly.



- Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he hasn't had a better job since.

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