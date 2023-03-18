Ep 20: Do publishers even care about the state of PC Ports in 2023?

Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast here or on your podcast platform of choice: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond. Don't forget to follow us on all the social platforms while you're there!--Thank you to ExpressVPN for sponsoring this video. Go to https://expressvpn.com/fps and find out how you can get 3 months of ExpressVPN free!--Take advantage of MANSCAPED®’s best valued bundle and save 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code FRIENDS at https://Manscaped.com. --If you’re looking for an easier way to take supplements, Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase. Go to athleticgreens.com/FRIENDS. That’s athleticgreens.com/FRIENDS. Check it out.00:00:00 Intro00:02:16 CMA Blocks Microsoft Activision Deal00:18:59 Microsoft is Unhappy with Xbox00:30:30 Manscaped (Ad) 00:33:10 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom00:58:55 New Releases01:05:04 Dead Island 201:14:31 Athletic Greens (Ad)01:16:49 Express VPN (Ad)01:19:04 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor01:46:34 PC Ports General discussion01:54:29 This Week in the Way Back02:04:24 Outro#FriendsPerSecond #JediSurvivor #PCPorts--Let's meet our hosts:- Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino- Lucy James is a Senior Producer at Gamespot and a Creative Producer at Giant Bomb. She's actually, like, experienced and credentialed and has real life skills and stuff, while the rest of the gang would be funemployed if the YT algorithm didn't kiss them for random, inexplicable reasons. - Jirard (aka The Completionist: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThatOneVide...) has been doing YouTube since before Noah wore short pants. Over the course of more than a decade, Jirard has completed HUNDREDS of games to bring you the quality of review that almost no other reviewer dare bring you, getting the 100% completion trophy for every title before putting pen to paper. Jirard has a let's play channel and in his spare time he fires off the occasional hot-take over on Twitter: @TheCompletionist- Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he's never had a better job since. --Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecondFollow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheFPSPodcastFollow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspers...Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@friendspersecond--