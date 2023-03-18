Four nerds. Four microphones. Zero clue what we're talking about. More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
Ep 20: Do publishers even care about the state of PC Ports in 2023?
Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast here or on your podcast platform of choice: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond. Don't forget to follow us on all the social platforms while you're there!--Thank you to ExpressVPN for sponsoring this video. Go to https://expressvpn.com/fps and find out how you can get 3 months of ExpressVPN free!--Take advantage of MANSCAPED®’s best valued bundle and save 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code FRIENDS at https://Manscaped.com. --If you’re looking for an easier way to take supplements, Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase. Go to athleticgreens.com/FRIENDS. That’s athleticgreens.com/FRIENDS. Check it out.00:00:00 Intro00:02:16 CMA Blocks Microsoft Activision Deal00:18:59 Microsoft is Unhappy with Xbox00:30:30 Manscaped (Ad) 00:33:10 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom00:58:55 New Releases01:05:04 Dead Island 201:14:31 Athletic Greens (Ad)01:16:49 Express VPN (Ad)01:19:04 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor01:46:34 PC Ports General discussion01:54:29 This Week in the Way Back02:04:24 Outro#FriendsPerSecond #JediSurvivor #PCPorts--Let's meet our hosts:- Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino- Lucy James is a Senior Producer at Gamespot and a Creative Producer at Giant Bomb. She's actually, like, experienced and credentialed and has real life skills and stuff, while the rest of the gang would be funemployed if the YT algorithm didn't kiss them for random, inexplicable reasons. - Jirard (aka The Completionist: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThatOneVide...) has been doing YouTube since before Noah wore short pants. Over the course of more than a decade, Jirard has completed HUNDREDS of games to bring you the quality of review that almost no other reviewer dare bring you, getting the 100% completion trophy for every title before putting pen to paper. Jirard has a let's play channel and in his spare time he fires off the occasional hot-take over on Twitter: @TheCompletionist- Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he's never had a better job since. --Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecondFollow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheFPSPodcastFollow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspers...Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@friendspersecond--
4/29/2023
2:11:00
Episode 19 | 'The games media business is in trouble' ft. Jason Schreier
Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast here or on your podcast platform of choice: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond. Don't forget to follow us on all the social platforms while you're there!--Visit https://buyraycon.com/FRIENDS to get 15% off your Raycon order--Take advantage of MANSCAPED®’s best valued bundle and save 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code FRIENDS at https://Manscaped.com. --Start learning a new language quickly and easily. Visit https://babbel.com and use offer code FRIENDS to get an additional 3 free months on top of a 3 month subscription. 00:00:00 - Raycon (Ad break)00:01:48 - Intro00:10:51 - Our origins stories00:46:06 - Were our college degrees useful?01:02:34 - Manscaped (Ad break)01:05:05 - Interview with Jason Schreier01:53:58 - Babel (Ad break)01:56:34 - Biggest releases this week02:01:18 - The Super Mario Bros. Movie02:15:44 - Minecraft Legends02:27:01 - The Lord of the Rings: Gollum impressions02:33:32 - Everspace 202:36:37 - This week in the way back#FriendsPerSecond #JasonSchreier #GamesMedia--Let's meet our hosts:- Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino- Lucy James is a Senior Producer at Gamespot and a Creative Producer at Giant Bomb. She's actually, like, experienced and credentialed and has real life skills and stuff, while the rest of the gang would be funemployed if the YT algorithm didn't kiss them for random, inexplicable reasons. - Jirard (aka The Completionist: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThatOneVide...) has been doing YouTube since before Noah wore short pants. Over the course of more than a decade, Jirard has completed HUNDREDS of games to bring you the quality of review that almost no other reviewer dare bring you, getting the 100% completion trophy for every title before putting pen to paper. Jirard has a let's play channel and in his spare time he fires off the occasional hot-take over on Twitter: @TheCompletionist- Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he's never had a better job since. --Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecondFollow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheFPSPodcastFollow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspers...Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@friendspersecond--
4/16/2023
2:48:11
Ep 18: E3 is dead (forever) feat. Alanah Pearce and TheSphereHunter
Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast here or on your podcast platform of choice: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond. Don't forget to follow us on all the social platforms while you're there!--Take advantage of MANSCAPED®’s best valued bundle and save 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code FRIENDS at https://Manscaped.com. 00:00:00 - Intro00:17:32 - E3 canceled!00:35:56 - User question #100:41:31 - Word from our sponsor00:45:30 - Dredge00:51:16 - Redfall01:03:57 - Exoprimal01:09:08 - Diablo 401:25:11 - User question #201:39:22 - Resident Evil 4 with Suzi02:16:42 - Today in the Way Back02:21:11 - Outro#FriendsPerSecond #Remakes #Podcast--Let's meet our hosts:- Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino- Lucy James is a Senior Producer at Gamespot and a Creative Producer at Giant Bomb. She's actually, like, experienced and credentialed and has real life skills and stuff, while the rest of the gang would be funemployed if the YT algorithm didn't kiss them for random, inexplicable reasons. - Jirard (aka The Completionist: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThatOneVide...) has been doing YouTube since before Noah wore short pants. Over the course of more than a decade, Jirard has completed HUNDREDS of games to bring you the quality of review that almost no other reviewer dare bring you, getting the 100% completion trophy for every title before putting pen to paper. Jirard has a let's play channel and in his spare time he fires off the occasional hot-take over on Twitter: @TheCompletionist- Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he's never had a better job since. --Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecondFollow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheFPSPodcastFollow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspers...Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@friendspersecond--
4/7/2023
2:22:56
Ep 17: Destiny 2 Director reflects on Lightfall's rocky reception
Ralph here. An important note is that this podcast was recorded before the sudden and tragic passing of Lance Reddick, film and television star and the voice of many iconic videogame characters including Commander Zavala of Destiny. I'm in the tower right now paying tribute to him as I write this and it's incredibly moving to see so many guardians gather to pay their respects. They're not saluting a videogame avatar; they're saluting a person who brought so much joy to others, one who was a true master of his craft and a thoroughly decent human being. RIP Lance. You will be greatly missed.--Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast here or on your podcast platform of choice: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond. Don't forget to follow us on all the social platforms while you're there!#FriendsPerSecond #Remakes #Podcast00:00:00 - Intro00:11:59 - Destiny 2 Lightfall interview with Joe Blackburn00:59:09 - Listener question #101:10:20 - Destiny 2 Lightfall review discussion01:18:45 - Resident Evil 4 Remake embargo lifts01:32:15 - Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe01:36:16 - Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon 01:40:47 - Dredge01:47:21 - Theatrhythm Final Bar Line01:53:57 - The Finals, Dead Island 2, Atlas Fallen - SkillUp’s lightning preview round02:03:58 - Listener question #202:09:32 - This Week in the Wayback02:18:00 - Outro--Let's meet our hosts:- Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino- Lucy James is a Senior Producer at Gamespot and a Creative Producer at Giant Bomb. She's actually, like, experienced and credentialed and has real life skills and stuff, while the rest of the gang would be funemployed if the YT algorithm didn't kiss them for random, inexplicable reasons. - Jirard (aka The Completionist: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThatOneVide...) has been doing YouTube since before Noah wore short pants. Over the course of more than a decade, Jirard has completed HUNDREDS of games to bring you the quality of review that almost no other reviewer dare bring you, getting the 100% completion trophy for every title before putting pen to paper. Jirard has a let's play channel and in his spare time he fires off the occasional hot-take over on Twitter: @TheCompletionist- Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he's never had a better job since. --Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecondFollow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheFPSPodcastFollow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspers...Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@friendspersecond--
3/18/2023
2:19:33
Ep 16: Is the internet being too harsh on that Suicide Squad trailer?
A big thanks to Blessing for joining us. You can find him over on KindaFunny or on twitter @blessingjr. Check out his video on black hair in videogames here: https://youtu.be/pepkcF9UXng#FriendsPerSecond #Remakes #Podcast--00:00:00 - Intro00:04:18 - Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad00:27:55 - Listener question #100:37:40 - Biggest Releases + PSVR200:56:03 - Destiny 2 Lightfall01:03:18 - Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty01:14:30 - Final Fantasy XVI01:28:30 - Hitman Freelancer01:37:36 - Lucy’s DICE experience01:46:15 - Listener question #201:53:52 - The Blessing Show02:06:41 - This Week in the Wayback02:14:47 - Outro--Let's meet our hosts:- Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino- Lucy James is a Senior Producer at Gamespot and a Creative Producer at Giant Bomb. She's actually, like, experienced and credentialed and has real life skills and stuff, while the rest of the gang would be funemployed if the YT algorithm didn't kiss them for random, inexplicable reasons. - Jirard (aka The Completionist: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThatOneVide...) has been doing YouTube since before Noah wore short pants. Over the course of more than a decade, Jirard has completed HUNDREDS of games to bring you the quality of review that almost no other reviewer dare bring you, getting the 100% completion trophy for every title before putting pen to paper. Jirard has a let's play channel and in his spare time he fires off the occasional hot-take over on Twitter: @TheCompletionist- Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he's never had a better job since. --Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecondFollow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheFPSPodcastFollow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspers...Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@friendspersecond--