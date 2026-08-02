Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsLeisureFriends Per Second
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Friends Per Second
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Friends Per Second

Friends Per Second
LeisureTechnology
Friends Per Second
Latest episode

101 episodes

  • Friends Per Second

    After Halo Campaign Evolved, do we want/need a Halo 2 Remaster? | FPS Ep #101

    08/02/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    Head to https://buyraycon.com/friendsOPEN to get up to 20% off Raycon audio products. Thanks to Raycon for sponsoring FPS!

    --

    Timestamps:

    00:00 Intro

    07:22 Ralph and Jake have been playing Halo Campaign Evolved

    45:17 Raycon (ad)

    48:38 Lucy's been playing Silent Hill: Townfall

    01:04:26 Ralph's been playing Splatoon Raiders

    01:14:57 Jake's been playing Rhythm Heaven Groove

    01:16:58 User Question

    01:31:10 Lucy's been playing Clicky Islands, The House Dreams Along With Them, and The Incident at Galley House

    01:36:43 Show and Tell

    01:47:25 Wrap Up

    --

    Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond

    Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspersecond

    --

    Let's meet our hosts!

    - Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino

    - Lucy James was a Senior Producer at Gamespot for more than a decade before striking out on her own, founding https://lookingfor.game/, a newsletter and games discovery platform that serves up cool suggestions (and demo codes) directly to your inbox. She also co-hosts the annual Summer Games Showcase alongside Geoff Keighly.

    - Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he hasn't had a better job since.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Friends Per Second

    Is modern gaming cooked? | Friends Per Second #99

    07/19/2026 | 2h 29 mins.
    Get 20% off DeleteMe by going to https://joindeleteme.com/friends and use

    code FRIENDS to protect your privacy!

    --

    Try Factor at https://www.factormeals.com/fps50off with code fps50off to get 50% off and free daily greens per box, with new subscription only, while supplies last until 09/27/2026. Thanks to Factor for sponsoring FPS!

    --

    Head to https://buyraycon.com/friendsOPEN to get up to 20% off Raycon audio products. Thanks to Raycon for sponsoring FPS!

    --

    Timestamps:

    00:00 Intro ft. Guest Host Chris Grant

    18:08 Xbox Discussion

    32:50 DeleteMe (ad)

    35:46 Factor (ad)

    38:11 State of the Industry Discussion

    01:06:22 Raycon (ad)

    01:09:10 User Question

    01:18:11 Ralph and Lucy have been playing The Blood of Dawnwalker

    01:28:27 Jake's been playing AC Black Flag Resynced

    01:37:58 Chris's been playing Doom The Dark Ages Revelations and Deltarune

    01:49:33 Lucy's been playing Denshattack!

    01:55:28 Steam Machine Discussion

    02:12:15 Show and Tell
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Friends Per Second

    Sony ditches physical media, but will gamers ditch Sony in response? | FPS Podcast #98

    07/05/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    Head to https://buyraycon.com/friendsOPEN to get up to 20% off Raycon audio products. Thanks to Raycon for sponsoring FPS!

    --

    A huge thanks to Kyle Bosman for joining us. Pleas do check out his stuff over at https://www.youtube.com/@UCSJL4mrS3z_nnvsJ-gkOQ5A

    --

    If you wanna check out our newsletter, you can do so here: https://friendspersecond.substack.com/

    Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond

    Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspersecond

    --

    Let's meet our hosts!

    - Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino

    - Lucy James was a Senior Producer at Gamespot for more than a decade before striking out on her own, founding https://lookingfor.game/, a newsletter and games discovery platform that serves up cool suggestions (and demo codes) directly to your inbox. She also co-hosts the annual Summer Games Showcase alongside Geoff Keighly.

    - Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he hasn't had a better job since.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Friends Per Second

    The honeymoon is over as Xbox prepares to close multiple studios | Friends Per Second #97

    06/21/2026 | 2h 15 mins.
    Timestamps:

    00:00 Intro

    03:05 What's Going On with XBOX

    37:36 Control Resonant Interview with Mikael Kasurinen and Sean Durrie

    53:26 Control Resonant Impressions

    1:04:11 Summer Game Fest Impressions

    2:04:57 Show and Tell

    2:12:31 Wrap Up

    --

    If you wanna check out our newsletter, you can do so here: https://friendspersecond.substack.com/

    Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond

    Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspersecond

    --

    Let's meet our hosts!

    - Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino

    - Lucy James was a Senior Producer at Gamespot for more than a decade before striking out on her own, founding https://lookingfor.game/, a newsletter and games discovery platform that serves cool suggestions (and demo codes) directly to your inbox. She also co-hosts the annual Summer Games Showcase alongside Geoff Keighly.

    - Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he hasn't had a better job since.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Friends Per Second

    We asked the God of War Laufey Game Director about that cube.... | Friends Per Second #96

    06/10/2026 | 2h 31 mins.
    Head to https://buyraycon.com/friendsOPEN to get up to 15% off Raycon audio products this holiday season. Thanks to Raycon for sponsoring FPS!

    --

    Timestamps:

    00:00 Intro / Housekeeping

    07:50 Sony State of Play

    34:14 Raycon (ad)

    35:50 Interview with God of War: Laufey Director Ariel Lawrence

    1:04:41 Summer Game Fest Showcase

    1:37:17 Interview with That's No Moon, CCO Taylor Kurosaki and Game Director Jacob Minkoff

    2:13:04 Xbox Showcase

    2:29:05 Wrap Up

    --

    If you wanna check out our newsletter, you can do so here: https://friendspersecond.substack.com/

    Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond

    Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspersecond

    --

    Let's meet our hosts!

    - Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino

    - Lucy James is a Senior Producer at Gamespot. She's actually, like, experienced and credentialed and has real life skills and stuff, while the rest of the gang would be funemployed if the YT algorithm didn't kiss them for random, inexplicable reasons.

    - Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he hasn't had a better job since.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Leisure podcasts
Trending Leisure podcasts
About Friends Per Second
Three nerds. Three microphones. Zero clue what we're talking about - a video game podcast from Skill Up, Jake Baldino, and Lucy James.
Podcast website
LeisureTechnologyVideo Games

Listen to Friends Per Second, Ante Up Poker Magazine and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 9:47:09 AM
A company fromMADSACK