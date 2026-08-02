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101 episodes
After Halo Campaign Evolved, do we want/need a Halo 2 Remaster? | FPS Ep #10108/02/2026 | 1h 49 mins.Head to https://buyraycon.com/friendsOPEN to get up to 20% off Raycon audio products. Thanks to Raycon for sponsoring FPS!
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Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
07:22 Ralph and Jake have been playing Halo Campaign Evolved
45:17 Raycon (ad)
48:38 Lucy's been playing Silent Hill: Townfall
01:04:26 Ralph's been playing Splatoon Raiders
01:14:57 Jake's been playing Rhythm Heaven Groove
01:16:58 User Question
01:31:10 Lucy's been playing Clicky Islands, The House Dreams Along With Them, and The Incident at Galley House
01:36:43 Show and Tell
01:47:25 Wrap Up
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Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspersecond
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Let's meet our hosts!
- Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino
- Lucy James was a Senior Producer at Gamespot for more than a decade before striking out on her own, founding https://lookingfor.game/, a newsletter and games discovery platform that serves up cool suggestions (and demo codes) directly to your inbox. She also co-hosts the annual Summer Games Showcase alongside Geoff Keighly.
- Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he hasn't had a better job since.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Get 20% off DeleteMe by going to https://joindeleteme.com/friends and use
code FRIENDS to protect your privacy!
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Try Factor at https://www.factormeals.com/fps50off with code fps50off to get 50% off and free daily greens per box, with new subscription only, while supplies last until 09/27/2026. Thanks to Factor for sponsoring FPS!
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Head to https://buyraycon.com/friendsOPEN to get up to 20% off Raycon audio products. Thanks to Raycon for sponsoring FPS!
--
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro ft. Guest Host Chris Grant
18:08 Xbox Discussion
32:50 DeleteMe (ad)
35:46 Factor (ad)
38:11 State of the Industry Discussion
01:06:22 Raycon (ad)
01:09:10 User Question
01:18:11 Ralph and Lucy have been playing The Blood of Dawnwalker
01:28:27 Jake's been playing AC Black Flag Resynced
01:37:58 Chris's been playing Doom The Dark Ages Revelations and Deltarune
01:49:33 Lucy's been playing Denshattack!
01:55:28 Steam Machine Discussion
02:12:15 Show and Tell
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Sony ditches physical media, but will gamers ditch Sony in response? | FPS Podcast #9807/05/2026 | 1h 42 mins.Head to https://buyraycon.com/friendsOPEN to get up to 20% off Raycon audio products. Thanks to Raycon for sponsoring FPS!
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A huge thanks to Kyle Bosman for joining us. Pleas do check out his stuff over at https://www.youtube.com/@UCSJL4mrS3z_nnvsJ-gkOQ5A
--
If you wanna check out our newsletter, you can do so here: https://friendspersecond.substack.com/
Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspersecond
--
Let's meet our hosts!
- Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino
- Lucy James was a Senior Producer at Gamespot for more than a decade before striking out on her own, founding https://lookingfor.game/, a newsletter and games discovery platform that serves up cool suggestions (and demo codes) directly to your inbox. She also co-hosts the annual Summer Games Showcase alongside Geoff Keighly.
- Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he hasn't had a better job since.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The honeymoon is over as Xbox prepares to close multiple studios | Friends Per Second #9706/21/2026 | 2h 15 mins.Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
03:05 What's Going On with XBOX
37:36 Control Resonant Interview with Mikael Kasurinen and Sean Durrie
53:26 Control Resonant Impressions
1:04:11 Summer Game Fest Impressions
2:04:57 Show and Tell
2:12:31 Wrap Up
--
If you wanna check out our newsletter, you can do so here: https://friendspersecond.substack.com/
Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspersecond
--
Let's meet our hosts!
- Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino
- Lucy James was a Senior Producer at Gamespot for more than a decade before striking out on her own, founding https://lookingfor.game/, a newsletter and games discovery platform that serves cool suggestions (and demo codes) directly to your inbox. She also co-hosts the annual Summer Games Showcase alongside Geoff Keighly.
- Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he hasn't had a better job since.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
We asked the God of War Laufey Game Director about that cube.... | Friends Per Second #9606/10/2026 | 2h 31 mins.Head to https://buyraycon.com/friendsOPEN to get up to 15% off Raycon audio products this holiday season. Thanks to Raycon for sponsoring FPS!
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Timestamps:
00:00 Intro / Housekeeping
07:50 Sony State of Play
34:14 Raycon (ad)
35:50 Interview with God of War: Laufey Director Ariel Lawrence
1:04:41 Summer Game Fest Showcase
1:37:17 Interview with That's No Moon, CCO Taylor Kurosaki and Game Director Jacob Minkoff
2:13:04 Xbox Showcase
2:29:05 Wrap Up
--
If you wanna check out our newsletter, you can do so here: https://friendspersecond.substack.com/
Listen to the Friends Per Second Podcast on your favourite podcast platform: https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/friendspersecond
--
Let's meet our hosts!
- Jake Baldino (aka the Before You Buy Guy) is pretty much the most watched reviewer on YouTube across both Gameranx and his personal channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/JakeBaldino). If you're obsessed with Delorians, The Mummy and Pizza you can discuss that stuff with him directly over on Twitter: @JakeBaldino
- Lucy James is a Senior Producer at Gamespot. She's actually, like, experienced and credentialed and has real life skills and stuff, while the rest of the gang would be funemployed if the YT algorithm didn't kiss them for random, inexplicable reasons.
- Skill Up used to work at McDonalds but he got fired for skimming too many chicken nuggets. He says he regrets it since he hasn't had a better job since.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Friends Per Second
Three nerds. Three microphones. Zero clue what we're talking about - a video game podcast from Skill Up, Jake Baldino, and Lucy James.Podcast website
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