  • Ladies Who Know the Apple's Rotten Right to the Core
    In this week’s episode, Lindsay regales the ladies with a tale that has the power to change the world. As the wine flows, the ladies tell the girly pop version of the Bible, rave about feminist music festivals, and coin the phrase “a waterfall of penises”.TWInfanticide, child birth, sexual situationsToday's Sources Include:Excerpts from Woman's Lore by Sarah CleggThe Bible "Lilith" by Rebecca Lesses for the Jewish Women's Archive"Lilith: A Power Symbol" from Kenyon College"Pop Culture History of Lilith" by Jessica Mason for The Mary Sue"The History of Lilith, From Demon to Adam's First Wife to Feminist Icon" by Dave Roos for the Mary Sue"What are The Dead Sea Scrolls?" by Nathan Steinmeyer and Megan Sauter for Bible History Daily"What Is Lilith in Astrology?" By Sierra Vanderbilt for Yoga Journal Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    46:10
  • Ladies Who Are Average
    In this week’s episode, Jessie shares a traveling ghost story where no one is safe. As the wine is poured, the ladies try candy for self defense, marvel at ghosts fishing for compliments, and read our first ever Listener Lore! Check out the wine bottle on our Instagram to guess the lore…TWGore, ViolenceToday's Sources Include:"Legend of Kichisake-onna" by Maria Mohsin from TBS News"Fear and Reverence: Japanese Views of Souls, Spirits and Ghosts" by Koyama Satoko from Nippon.com"A Guide to Japanese Monsters: Kuchisake Onna" by Emi Noguchi from Bokksu.com"Kuchisake-onna" from Wikipedia Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    43:23
  • Ladies Who Don't Believe in Mountains
    In this week’s episode, Sammy shares a haunting tale that’s sure to incite full body chills. As the bottle is passed, the ladies learn the rules of the mountains, whisper about government conspiracy theories, and cheer on a monster rushing a sorority.Sources Include:“Appalachian Mountains” - (New World Encyclopedia)“History of the Appalachian Mountains” - by Jessica Phillips from 59News“Appalachian Mountains Recreation and tourism” by Wilma Dykeman“Illuminating Appalachia: a brief history of the Brown Mountain Lights” by Verna Townson for The Blue Banner UNC Asheville’’The Flatwoods Monster - Visit Braxton, WV. (2024, November 7). Visit Braxton, WV. https://braxtonwv.org/the-flatwoods-monster/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    40:25
  • Ladies Who Contemplate Mortality
    In this week’s episode, Lindsay unearths a lore that has stumped people for ages. As the spirits are sipped, the ladies plan funeral treasure hunts, verify miracles, and try out old crone voices. Check out the wine bottle on our Instagram to see if you can guess the lore!"The Fountain of Youth" by Willie Rye from National Geographic"The Myth of Ponce de León and the Fountain of Youth" by Jessie Greenspan from History.com"The Healing Hole", from Explore The Bahamas"Searching for the Fountain of Youth'" by Sam Anderson from The New York TimesThe Interstitium from Invisibilia"France's Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes: Where 70 medical miracles have been recognized by church officials" from 60 minutes"3 MIRACLES AT LOURDES (APPROVED AND SCIENTIFICALLY VALIDATED)" from Magis Center"List of Approves Lourdes Miracles" from The Miracle Hunter Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    41:56
  • Ladies Who Join a Cult
    In this week’s episode, Jessie shares a spooky local legend with a shocking twist. As the spirits spill, the ladies share stories of teenage idiocy, how a hiking ghost may have saved lives, and struggle to define what a fantasy escape room is. Check out the wine bottle on our Instagram to see if you can guess the lore!TW: True Crime, Cults, Animal Abuse, Violence, GoreToday's Sources Include:"Rumors of the 'Hicks Road Colony' Have Kept Drivers Away from the Area for Years" by Laura Allan from Ranker"Hicks Road: Haunted or Hyped?" by Jordan from Searchlight San Jose Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About Ladies Who Lore

Ladies Who Lore is the only podcast that dives deep into urban legends and bottles of wine, hosted by Jessie Vane, Lindsay Whisler, and Sammy Winchester. Each week, the ladies trade off sharing a thrilling lore mixed with personal anecdotes, haunting ghost stories, and lots of laughs. Through light-hearted storytelling with hints of true crime, this podcast will leave you with full body chills and plenty of new wines to try!Have a local legend you'd like to share? Email the ladies at [email protected] and maybe yours will be read in the next episode.Be sure to follow our socials to see exclusive photos, updates, and bonus content like Mini Mystery Mondays, where one lady shares a mini lore every Monday on Instagram!Instagram: @ladieswholoreTik Tok: @ladieswholorepodBut for now, fill up your glasses, gather around the fire, and let's lore. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
