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Growing Greener

Tom Christopher
Earth SciencesHome & Garden
Growing Greener
Latest episode

372 episodes

  • Growing Greener

    Creating Microenvironments to Boost Your Garden's Biodiversity and Resilience

    09/02/2026 | 29 mins.
    Tom Wessels, professor emeritus at Antioch University New England and a celebrated ecologist, author, and educator explains how gardeners can enrich their landscapes with microenvironments to hugely boost their biodiversity and resilience.
  • Growing Greener

    Ground-Breaking New Takes on Trees from the Oldest Arboretum in the United States

    08/26/2026 | 29 mins.
    Ned Friedman, Director of Harvard's Arnold Arboretum discusses that institution's programs to preserve the DNA of tree species and populations threatened with extinction by climate change, helping trees flourish in an increasingly challenging environment, and how you can share in his passion for these extraordinary organisms by bonding with one tree.
  • Growing Greener

    Welcoming Peter Rabbit back into the Garden

    08/19/2026 | 29 mins.
    Amy Free, rabbit-lover and anthrozoologist, awakens Tom Christopher to the beauties and ecological importance of rabbits and shares how to host them without sacrificing your garden.
  • Growing Greener

    Exploring – and Updating – Nature's Calendar

    08/12/2026 | 29 mins.
    Theresa Crimmins, Director of the USA National Phenology Network, explains why knowing the timing of natural events such as the annual bloom of different flowers and the emergences of their insect pollinators is essential to good gardening and shares how climate climate change is disrupting natural collaborations that stretch back over millennia.
  • Growing Greener

    The Garden Conservancy: Your Passport to Garden Visits and Education Nationwide

    08/05/2026 | 29 mins.
    Horatio Joyce, the Garden Conservancy's Director of Public Programs & Education details the rich opportunities his organization provides to tour remarkable gardens in every region of the United States, and the innovative opportunities for gardening education it provides both in person and online.
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About Growing Greener
Your weekly half-hour program about environmentally informed gardening. Each week we bring you a different expert, a leading voice on gardening in partnership with Nature. Our goal is to make your landscape healthier, more beautiful, more sustainable, and more fun.
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