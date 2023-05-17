Your weekly half-hour program about environmentally informed gardening. Each week we bring you a different expert, a leading voice on gardening in partnership ... More
Beautiful and Field Tested Native Lawns
Dan Jaffe Wilder’s response to the polluting sterility of the traditional lawn? Plant strawberries. And that’s only one of many intriguing – and tested - proposals made by this talented native plants pioneer.
6/7/2023
29:01
A Critical Look at Permaculture
Robert Kourik, a pioneer of sustainable gardening, draws on his 45 years of experience with Permaculture to explore the strengths and weaknesses of this controversial gardening movement
5/31/2023
29:01
More about Mulch
Will “volcano mulch” the landscaper piled around the bases of your trees kill them? And is a mulch made of ground-up shipping pallets really beneficial for your plants? You may be surprised by the science-based insights about common organic mulches that Dr. Linda Chalker-Scott of Washington State University shares in the most recent “Growing Greener.”
5/24/2023
29:01
Plant a Living Mulch
Ecological gardening leader Larry Weaner details how you can get all the benefits of conventional mulch, plus boosting biodiversity and wildlife, with a well-designed and beautiful groundcover of native plants
5/17/2023
29:01
Guaranteeing Your Right to a Healthy Environment
Maya K. van Rossum discusses Green Amendments for the Generations, the movement she founded to bring an amendment to every state constitution guaranteeing residents’ basic human right to clean air and water, and a healthy environment
Your weekly half-hour program about environmentally informed gardening. Each week we bring you a different expert, a leading voice on gardening in partnership with Nature. Our goal is to make your landscape healthier, more beautiful, more sustainable, and more fun.