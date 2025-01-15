Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureIn Review – A Kinda Funny Film & TV Podcast
Listen to In Review – A Kinda Funny Film & TV Podcast in the App
Listen to In Review – A Kinda Funny Film & TV Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

In Review – A Kinda Funny Film & TV Podcast

Podcast In Review – A Kinda Funny Film & TV Podcast
Kinda Funny
Kinda Funny reviews, ranks, and recaps every movie in the biggest franchises including Marvel Studios, DC, Star Wars, Pixar, Harry Potter, Fast and Furious, Mis...
LeisureVideo GamesTV & FilmFilm Reviews

Available Episodes

5 of 445
  • DC Studios Creature Commandos Review - Kinda Funny Screencast
    Go to http://meundies.com/kindafunny to get 20% off your first order and free shipping. Go to http://expressvpn.com/kindafunny to get an extra 4 months free. This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp — go to http://betterhelp.com/kindafunny to get 10% off your first month. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    45:31
  • What If...? Season 3 In Review - Every Marvel Movie Ranked & Recapped
    Go to http://rocketmoney.com/kindafunny to cancel your unwanted subscriptions with Rocket Money. Thank You For The Support! Run of Show - 00:00:00 - Start 00:05:00 - BIG CHANGES & Housekeeping 00:19:20 - The Facts 00:20:34 - The Overall Thoughts 00:39:49 - The Plot 01:17:43 - RaGuBaGu 01:20:40 - The Ranking Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:26:45
  • Daredevil Born Again Trailer Reaction
    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp — go to http://betterhelp.com/kindafunny to get 10% off your first month. Go to http://expressvpn.com/kindafunny to get an extra 4 months free. Go to http://meundies.com/kindafunny to get 20% off your first order and free shipping. Thank You For The Support! Run of Show - - Start - Housekeeping - Live Reaction - Ads 00:03:14 - Length - Frame by Frame Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    38:44
  • Superman Trailer Reaction - Kinda Funny Screencast
    Playtest Heart Electric on Steam January 18th starting at Noon ET / 9am PT. Visit http://bit.ly/HeartElectricKF to sign up and feel the pulse! Still Wakes the Deep is currently 35% off on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 – buy today, and add some horror to your holidays. https://stillwakesthedeep.com/ Go to http://auraframes.com and use code KINDAFUNNY to get $35-off Aura’s best-selling Carver Mat framesThe fastest card game in the Multiverse. ﻿ Visit https://bit.ly/MARVELSNAPKINDA to make a new deck and try MARVEL SNAP for free on Steam, IOS or Android! Run of Show - - Start - Housekeeping - trailer - Greg’s Thoughts - ADS - Frame By Frame Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:07:33
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Review
    Thank you for the support! Run of Show - 00:00:00 - Start 00:00:35 - Housekeeping 00:02:26 - Spoiler-Free Sonic 3 Review 00:17:49 - Spoilers! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    52:18

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About In Review – A Kinda Funny Film & TV Podcast

Kinda Funny reviews, ranks, and recaps every movie in the biggest franchises including Marvel Studios, DC, Star Wars, Pixar, Harry Potter, Fast and Furious, Mission Impossible, Batman, Spider-Man, X-Men, Disney, Lord of the Rings, Godzilla, Indiana Jones, MCU, Edgar Wright, Christopher Nolan, and more!
Podcast website

Listen to In Review – A Kinda Funny Film & TV Podcast, Kinda Funny Gamescast: Video Game Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

In Review – A Kinda Funny Film & TV Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/19/2025 - 1:01:18 AM