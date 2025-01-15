In Review – A Kinda Funny Film & TV Podcast

Superman Trailer Reaction - Kinda Funny Screencast

Playtest Heart Electric on Steam January 18th starting at Noon ET / 9am PT. Visit http://bit.ly/HeartElectricKF to sign up and feel the pulse! Still Wakes the Deep is currently 35% off on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 – buy today, and add some horror to your holidays. https://stillwakesthedeep.com/ Go to http://auraframes.com and use code KINDAFUNNY to get $35-off Aura’s best-selling Carver Mat framesThe fastest card game in the Multiverse. ﻿ Visit https://bit.ly/MARVELSNAPKINDA to make a new deck and try MARVEL SNAP for free on Steam, IOS or Android! Run of Show - - Start - Housekeeping - trailer - Greg’s Thoughts - ADS - Frame By Frame Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices