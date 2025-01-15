In Review – A Kinda Funny Film & TV Podcast

DC Studios Creature Commandos Review - Kinda Funny Screencast
45:31
What If...? Season 3 In Review - Every Marvel Movie Ranked & Recapped
Run of Show -
00:00:00 - Start
00:05:00 - BIG CHANGES & Housekeeping
00:19:20 - The Facts
00:20:34 - The Overall Thoughts
00:39:49 - The Plot
01:17:43 - RaGuBaGu
01:20:40 - The Ranking
1:26:45
Daredevil Born Again Trailer Reaction
Run of Show -
- Start
- Housekeeping
- Live Reaction
- Ads 00:03:14 - Length
- Frame by Frame
Run of Show -
- Start
- Housekeeping
- trailer
- Greg’s Thoughts
- ADS
- Frame By Frame
1:07:33
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Review
Run of Show -
00:00:00 - Start
00:00:35 - Housekeeping
00:02:26 - Spoiler-Free Sonic 3 Review
00:17:49 - Spoilers!
Kinda Funny reviews, ranks, and recaps every movie in the biggest franchises including Marvel Studios, DC, Star Wars, Pixar, Harry Potter, Fast and Furious, Mission Impossible, Batman, Spider-Man, X-Men, Disney, Lord of the Rings, Godzilla, Indiana Jones, MCU, Edgar Wright, Christopher Nolan, and more!