Kinda Funny Gamescast: Video Game Podcast

Run of Show -
- Start
- Housekeeping
- Avowed Hypecast
- SuperChats
- Rewatching the Deep Dive
- Ads
- SuperChats
Mike's Beef with Xbox - Kinda Funny Gamescast
Mike's lost the faith -- plus, previews of Played Exoborne and Tokyo Xtreme Racer!
Run of Shows -
- Start
- Housekeeping
- ToTS: Mikes beef with xbox
- Ads
- Exoborne
- Tokyo Xtreme Racer
What We've Been Playing* - Kinda Funny Gamescast
The boys talk about their impressions of Eternal Strands, First Berserker, Ender Magnolia Bloom in the Mist, and more! *Nick claims Andy has been juicin’.
Run of Show -
- Start
- Housekeeping
- Cryptical Path
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- AI Limit
- Eternal Strands
- Ads
- What’s Mike Been Playing?
- Ender Magnolia
- Silent Hill 2
- Black Mesa
- Morgan Freeman
- Mika and the Witch’s Mountain
Name An Iconic Video Game Catchphrase - Game Showdown
Greg continues to terrorize Tim and Kinda Feudy makes its season debut.
Season 3 Episode 2.
- Start
- First Question & Housekeeping
- Kinda Feudy Round 1
- Round 2
- Ads
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
Blessing and SnowBikeMike React: The Top 25 Sports Games of ALL TIME - Kinda Funny Gamescast
Run of Show -
- Start
- Housekeeping
KFGD was:
KFGD - about video game sales numbers
Now is Gamescast
Game Showdown
If you’re a Kinda Funny Member:
You can get today’s Gregway
Thank you to our Patreon Producers: Delaney Twining & Karl Jacobs
- TOPIC OF THE SHOW: The 25 Best Sports Video Games of All Time, Ranked - Complex
- Ads
- Superchats
Weekly video game reviews, previews, and analysis of the biggest topics in gaming, covering the latest in PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and more! Hosted by Tim Gettys, Greg “GameOverGreggy” Miller, Blessing Adeoye, and Andy Cortez.