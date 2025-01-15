Powered by RND
(36,319)(250,152)
Kinda Funny Gamescast: Video Game Podcast

Kinda Funny
Weekly video game reviews, previews, and analysis of the biggest topics in gaming, covering the latest in PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and more! Hosted by Tim Ge...
  • Avowed Hypecast - Kinda Funny Gamescast
    Avowed Hypecast - Kinda Funny Gamescast
Run of Show - - Start - Housekeeping - Avowed Hypecast - SuperChats - Rewatching the Deep Dive - Ads - SuperChats
    --------  
    56:29
  • Mike's Beef with Xbox - Kinda Funny Gamescast
    Mike's Beef with Xbox - Kinda Funny Gamescast
Mike's lost the faith -- plus, previews of Played Exoborne and Tokyo Xtreme Racer! Run of Shows - - Start - Housekeeping - ToTS: Mikes beef with xbox - Ads - Exoborne - Tokyo Xtreme Racer
    --------  
    1:27:35
  • What We've Been Playing* - Kinda Funny Gamescast
    What We've Been Playing* - Kinda Funny Gamescast
The boys talk about their impressions of Eternal Strands, First Berserker, Ender Magnolia Bloom in the Mist, and more! *Nick claims Andy has been juicin'. Run of Show - - Start - Housekeeping - Cryptical Path - The First Berserker: Khazan - AI Limit - Eternal Strands - Ads - What's Mike Been Playing? - Ender Magnolia - Silent Hill 2 - Black Mesa - Morgan Freeman - Mika and the Witch's Mountain
    --------  
    1:22:04
  • Name An Iconic Video Game Catchphrase - Game Showdown
    Name An Iconic Video Game Catchphrase - Game Showdown
Greg continues to terrorize Tim and Kinda Feudy makes its season debut. Season 3 Episode 2. - Start - First Question & Housekeeping - Kinda Feudy Round 1 - Round 2 - Ads - Round 3 - Round 4 - Round 5
    --------  
    45:06
  • Blessing and SnowBikeMike React: The Top 25 Sports Games of ALL TIME - Kinda Funny Gamescast
    Blessing and SnowBikeMike React: The Top 25 Sports Games of ALL TIME - Kinda Funny Gamescast
Run of Show - - Start - Housekeeping KFGD was: KFGD - about video game sales numbers Now is Gamescast Game Showdown If you're a Kinda Funny Member: You can get today's Gregway Thank you to our Patreon Producers: Delaney Twining & Karl Jacobs - TOPIC OF THE SHOW: The 25 Best Sports Video Games of All Time, Ranked - Complex - Ads - Superchats
    --------  
    1:48:12

About Kinda Funny Gamescast: Video Game Podcast

Weekly video game reviews, previews, and analysis of the biggest topics in gaming, covering the latest in PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and more! Hosted by Tim Gettys, Greg “GameOverGreggy” Miller, Blessing Adeoye, and Andy Cortez.
