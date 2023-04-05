The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

Join Matt Cardona (Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder) and Brian Myers (Former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins) as they talk about one of their favorite hobbies, collec... More
Did we back THE WCW STAGE?!
We are back WITHOUT DFREEDOM and we get going with the major review and giveaways and then discuss last week's follow up! We then have the news segment (24:35) and follow that up with weekly purchases (39:39) and the Major Mark Purchases of the Week (1:03:02). Next we do the Incarnation of Domination for WCW Mattels! (1:11:58), and we answer some questions with our Q and A (1:18:37)! We finish out the show with Good House-Keeping and all our plugs and upcoming events (1:31:16)!This episode is brought to you by Ringside Collectibles ( https://www.ringsidecollectibles.com/ ). Wrestlingfigures.com is your one stop shop for all your wrestling figure needs! Use code major to save 10 percent! SCRATCH THAT FIGURE ITCH!When: Each Friday morningWhere: Wherever you get your podcastsSocial Media:Twitter: @MajorWFPod , @TheMattCardona , @Myers_Wrestling, @majorpodnetwork @MarkSterlingESQ Instagram: @MajorWFPod , @TheMattCardona , @Myers_Wrestling, @MarkSterlingESQ , @majorpodnetwork
5/5/2023
1:54:10
MWFP Rewind - Episode 31
Stand back there's a hurricane coming through! A huge weekly purchase and a special interview with The Hurricane Shane Helms!! ( Episode 76) A bloody plane ride, bakersfield memories, and a special appearance by HEATH! OH BABY! Which includes a #wewantretros, WTF, and some Q&A( Episode 60)
5/4/2023
1:40:13
Big Win for Virgin Plastic
We are BOOZIN and we are LIVE and we get going with the major review and giveaways and then discuss last week's follow up! We then have the news segment (37:41) and the ringside top ten (1:09:28) and follow that up with weekly purchases (1:10:12) and the Major Mark Purchases of the Week (1:30:56). Next we do the Incarnation of Domination for Major Pod Belts! (1:37:05), and we answer some questions with our Q and A (1:40:13)! We finish out the show with Good House-Keeping and all our plugs and upcoming events (2:00:33)!
4/28/2023
2:34:54
Blood and Guts Brian
Bloody Brian and his pals get going with the major review and giveaways and then discuss last week's follow up! We then have the news segment (24:16) and the ringside top ten (35:11) and follow that up with weekly purchases (36:23) and the Major Mark Purchases of the Week (1:01:09). Next we do the Incarnation of Domination for Shinsuke Nakamura! (1:07:00), and we answer some questions with our Q and A (1:11:14)! We finish out the show with Good House-Keeping and all our plugs and upcoming events (1:18:00)!
4/21/2023
1:38:31
MWFP Rewind - Episode 30
It's a Wrestlemania hangover! A mania week edition of Weekly Purchases and an infamous Taz WTF (Episode 35) The world's largest incarnation of domination, The Giant, The Big Show, Paul White + Some classic Q&A (Episode 73) Some more Q&A from the Wrestlemania Week Q&A episode where the boys ponder a future where they make their own figures!
