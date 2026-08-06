The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

It's the SDCC Calm before the storm and the boys get going with the major review and giveaways and then discuss last week's follow up! We then do the news (21:03) followed by the Ringside Top Ten (31:20). We do WEEKLY PURCHASES (32:07) and Major Mark Purchases (46:41) We then finish out the show with the Q&A (55:05) and GOOD HOUSEKEEPING (1:05:36). This episode is brought to you by Ringside Collectibles ( https://www.ringsidecollectibles.com/ ). Wrestlingfigures.com is your one stop shop for all your wrestling figure needs! Use code major to save 10 percent! SCRATCH THAT FIGURE ITCH!When: Each Friday morningWhere: Wherever you get your podcasts Social Media:Twitter: @MajorWFPod , @TheMattCardona , @Myers_Wrestling, @majorpodnetwork @MarkSterlingESQ Instagram: @MajorWFPod , @TheMattCardona , @Myers_Wrestling, @MarkSterlingESQ , @majorpodnetwork

The SDCC reveals are here and the boys break down every single reveal from this year's San Diego Comic Con! This episode is brought to you by Ringside Collectibles ( https://www.ringsidecollectibles.com/ ). Wrestlingfigures.com is your one-stop shop for all your wrestling figure needs! Use code major to save 10 percent! SCRATCH THAT FIGURE ITCH! When: Each Friday morningWhere: Wherever you get your podcasts Social Media:Twitter: @MajorWFPod , @TheMattCardona , @Myers_Wrestling, @majorpodnetwork @MarkSterlingESQ Instagram: @MajorWFPod , @TheMattCardona , @Myers_Wrestling, @MarkSterlingESQ , @majorpodnetwork

This was a Patreon Bonus Episode called: Edge Heads Q&A (HARD Foundation BONUS - Ep 19) Aired Aug 8, 2021 Mark asks Matt and Brian questions about their time as the famous team known as the Edge Heads! How did it happen, what did they learn and how it saved their careers! FROM THE VAULT

We're back settled in for a good old fashioned NORMAL episode and boys get going with the major review and giveaways and then discuss last week's follow up! We then do the news (29:43) followed by the Ringside Top Ten (44:03). We do WEEKLY PURCHASES (44:50) and Major Mark Purchases (1:06:14) We then finish out the show with the Q&A (1:13:18) and GOOD HOUSEKEEPING (1:22:18). This episode is brought to you by Ringside Collectibles ( https://www.ringsidecollectibles.com/ ). Wrestlingfigures.com is your one-stop shop for all your wrestling figure needs! Use code major to save 10 percent! SCRATCH THAT FIGURE ITCH! When: Each Friday morningWhere: Wherever you get your podcasts Social Media:Twitter: @MajorWFPod , @TheMattCardona , @Myers_Wrestling, @majorpodnetwork @MarkSterlingESQ Instagram: @MajorWFPod , @TheMattCardona , @Myers_Wrestling, @MarkSterlingESQ , @majorpodnetwork

About The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

About The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

About The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

Join Wrestling Superstar Matt Cardona (former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder) and IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers (former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins) along with their producer AEW Star "Smart" Mark Sterling as they talk about one of their favorite hobbies...collecting wrestling toys! Each week the boys chat about the latest news, upcoming releases, toy history, vintage collecting and much more! As lifelong wrestling fans and wrestling memorabilia experts, these guys have plenty to say about the world of wrestling collectables. They started the obsession as kids and continued it through adulthood, and now as wrestling superstars they now have their own figures and merchandise and an insiders look at the wrestling figure business. PLUS, with all their friends in wrestling, you never know who could make an appearance each episode! If you collect anything wrestling, this is the podcast for you! SCRATCH THAT FIGURE ITCH!