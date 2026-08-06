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912 episodes
Event specialist Kai Lermen talks about Willow Springs Raceway and bringing Goodwood to America.08/06/2026 | 41 mins.Follow @motorator
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CarCast+Edmunds - Audi’s new flagship Q9 SUV, Porsche 911 Turbo, Corvette Grand Sport and more.08/03/2026 | 51 mins.Follow @motorator
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CarCast+Edmunds - Bentley Continental GTC S, Range Rover GT and Goodwood Festival of Speed.07/27/2026 | 45 mins.Follow @motorator
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About CarCast
CarCast is twice weekly automotive podcast hosted by Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria, former NFL and WWE superstar, Bill Goldberg, and Vice President Editorial & Editor-in-Chief at Edmunds.com, Alistair Weaver. CarCast explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.Podcast website
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CarCast
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