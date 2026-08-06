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CarCast

Bleav, Carcast
AutomotiveComedy
CarCast
Latest episode

912 episodes

  • CarCast

    Event specialist Kai Lermen talks about Willow Springs Raceway and bringing Goodwood to America.

    08/06/2026 | 41 mins.
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  • CarCast

    CarCast+Edmunds - Audi’s new flagship Q9 SUV, Porsche 911 Turbo, Corvette Grand Sport and more.

    08/03/2026 | 51 mins.
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    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • CarCast

    Justin Bell and Pauly Freedman discuss the Las Vegas Concours.

    07/30/2026 | 57 mins.
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    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • CarCast

    CarCast+Edmunds - Bentley Continental GTC S, Range Rover GT and Goodwood Festival of Speed.

    07/27/2026 | 45 mins.
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    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • CarCast

    What is the Repair Act and what does it mean for car enthusiasts?

    07/23/2026 | 49 mins.
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    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About CarCast
CarCast is twice weekly automotive podcast hosted by Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria, former NFL and WWE superstar, Bill Goldberg, and Vice President Editorial & Editor-in-Chief at Edmunds.com, Alistair Weaver. CarCast explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.
Podcast website
AutomotiveComedyLeisure

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