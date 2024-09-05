The Car Podcast with Chris Harris & Friends

This week, the team dive into what many have called the best weekend in recent F1 history in Brazil. They also discuss their favourite motorsport or automotive related books, and which new car they could see themselves buying. This and much more! We hope you enjoy!(00:00) Intro(01:05) A new car you would buy(14:03) Winter car routines(30:20) Car/motorsport book recommendations(39:44) F1(53:39) 2CG(1:07:53) MusicBooks:Principles of High Performance Driving – Jackie StewartA Passion for Porsches – Denis JenkinsonBernie’s Game – Terry LovellAnd the Revs Keep Rising – Mel Nichols Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Episode 10: Tax Discs, City Cars and Worst Facelifts
This week, (some) of the team dive into their love for tax discs, their favourite city cars and a return of our "This Week in Cars" segment. Tune in for our usual 2CG, and what each of the team think is the worst facelift. Cars only, that is. We hope you enjoy listening!(00:00) Intro(00:52) Why we love tax discs(16:08) Worst facelift(30:35) What did you do this week in cars(43:17) Choose a city car(50:45) 2CG(1:05:20) Music
Episode 9: Max vs Lando Round 2 & Mechanical Sympathy
This week, join the team breaking down Round 2 of Max and Lando's chicanery, how they'd do a "Job in Italy", and the worst brakes they've ever had the displeasure of being subjected to. We have a high-flying 2CG, and much more! We hope you enjoy.(00:00) Intro(00:48) Prove that you have mechanical sympathy without saying it and using your driving to demonstrate (16:22) Your have to rob a bank in Turin, in 1967. You need an escape vehicle that is low-key(ish) and isn't a Mini. Choose one(29:02) What's best, big accelerator pedals, or little ones?(39:28) What are the worst brakes you've experienced on a car, relative to its overall performance.(58:11) Max vs Lando round 2(1:15:18) 2CG(1:25:25) Music from a musical
Episode 8: Convertible vs Coupe, Ferrari F80 & US GP
This week, the team answer the age-old question of how and with whom you would drive to Cannes if a volcano erupted in Dorset. They also give their thoughts on the new Ferrari F80, debate whether a convertible can look better than the coupe it is based on and much more! We hope you enjoy.(00:00) Intro(01:00) Which convertible looks better than the coupe?(10:30) Driving to Cannes – who is your travel partner and car of choice?(26:16) Ferrari F80(45:06) F1(1:00:04) 2CG(1:13:54) Music album
Episode 7: Car “Never Agains”
The team reflect on Tata's stewardship at JLR after his recent passing, and give their case for which British car brand they would bring back from the beyond. They also put themselves in the shoes of an influencer in the 2CG – and much more! We hope you enjoy!(00:00) Intro(00:52) Automotive "Never agains" that you are sure you will break(15:50) Best front splitter(23:53) Will Tata be seen as the saviour of Land Rover or the killer of Jaguar?(39:12) What British car brand would you resurrect(58:15) 2CG(1:13:22) Music
