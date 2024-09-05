The Car Podcast with Chris Harris & Friends

Episode 9: Max vs Lando Round 2 & Mechanical Sympathy

This week, join the team breaking down Round 2 of Max and Lando's chicanery, how they'd do a "Job in Italy", and the worst brakes they've ever had the displeasure of being subjected to. We have a high-flying 2CG, and much more! We hope you enjoy.(00:00) Intro(00:48) Prove that you have mechanical sympathy without saying it and using your driving to demonstrate (16:22) Your have to rob a bank in Turin, in 1967. You need an escape vehicle that is low-key(ish) and isn't a Mini. Choose one(29:02) What's best, big accelerator pedals, or little ones?(39:28) What are the worst brakes you've experienced on a car, relative to its overall performance.(58:11) Max vs Lando round 2(1:15:18) 2CG(1:25:25) Music from a musical