VeryPink Knits - Knitting Q and A

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Many thanks to Turtlepurl for supporting the podcast! Check out the self-striping yarns on their website - www.turtlepurl.com

Coupon code information:

In celebration of Emily's 50th birthday, she is giving us 15% off with July's coupon code! Additionally, you can use the code more than once this month!

July Code - JUL26VP

Ten years of VeryPink Knits Podcast! (My video channel is 17 years old.) Brittany, a very kind patron, has indexed every episode of the podcast into a searchable spreadsheet. You can find the spreadsheet here.

Here is a note from Brittany -

Hi Fiber Friends! Happy 10th anniversary to the VeryPink podcast! I have been so grateful for the time and effort that Staci, Casey, and Polly have given to this project. Over the years, I and other listeners have requested an episode index. Here it is! I intend to keep this index up to date. Because this is such a large database, I have done my best to make this resource as user-friendly as possible with instructions along with tips. I strongly recommend that it is viewed on a desktop device. Please note that some links are no longer active. For new and repeat question-askers, if you would like your location to be included in the index and map, please provide your state, province, territory, or country name. A city name alone will not be added. If you are a listener from South Dakota who has been holding on to a question, please help us complete the map of the United States and send it in! =) I have learned so much by listening to these episodes again and I hope that others do as well.

I know this is a wonderful community, but please remember that this was a labor of love made by a human and that humans sometimes make mistakes. Feedback is appreciated, but please remember that a person and not a robot spent a lot of time over one year to make this. No AI was used in any part of this project. Be kind. Enjoy!

- Brittany (and her 2 cats) from the San Francisco Bay Area in California

Ravelry username - bbrat100

Instagram - @brittanyherz

Wool and Company

Soutache Ribbons (buttons source) - I found them, but it doesn't look like they sell online.

Allstitch Studio (petal stitch markers)

Bao Bao Hat

Our links

Polly's Instagram

Polly's Ravelry Notebook

VeryPink Instagram

Verypink.com

VeryPink Knits YouTube Channel

Staci's Ravelry Notebook

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