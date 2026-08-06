VeryPink Knits - Knitting Q and A

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332 episodes
- Enjoying the ad-free show? Please consider supporting it! Patrons get monthly bonus episodes, perks, and priority on their knitting questions. Lots of lively conversation, a book club and knit-along too! www.patreon.com/verypinkknits
Many thanks to Turtlepurl for supporting the podcast! Check out the self-striping yarns on their website - www.turtlepurl.com
Coupon code information:
For 10% off the total purchase *Excluding mini skein bundles or knitting needles*
A special note to Turtlepurl's US customers from Emily, "I am thrilled to share that Turtlepurl Yarns is CUSMA-approved (no tariffs/no extra fees)! Thank you for your continued support!"
August Code - AUG26VP
Rhinebeck Raglan (Polly's test knit)
Staci's current project - Augusta
Strucket (Knit Picks website)
Our links
Polly's Instagram
Polly's Ravelry Notebook
VeryPink Instagram
Verypink.com
VeryPink Knits YouTube Channel
Staci's Ravelry Notebook
Sign up for the free VeryPink Knits weekly newsletter
- Enjoying the ad-free show? Please consider supporting it! Patrons get monthly bonus episodes, perks, and priority on their knitting questions. Lots of lively conversation, a book club and knit-along too! www.patreon.com/verypinkknits
Many thanks to Turtlepurl for supporting the podcast! Check out the self-striping yarns on their website - www.turtlepurl.com
Coupon code information:
For 10% off the total purchase *Excluding mini skein bundles or knitting needles*
A special note to Turtlepurl's US customers from Emily, "I am thrilled to share that Turtlepurl Yarns is CUSMA-approved (no tariffs/no extra fees)! Thank you for your continued support!"
July Code - JUL26VP
August Code - AUG26VP
The sweater in the photo is Arrowhead Cardigan
Polly's steeking project, Stonecrop Cardi
Our links
Polly's Instagram
Polly's Ravelry Notebook
VeryPink Instagram
Verypink.com
VeryPink Knits YouTube Channel
Staci's Ravelry Notebook
Sign up for the free VeryPink Knits weekly newsletter
- Enjoying the ad-free show? Please consider supporting it! Patrons get monthly bonus episodes, perks, and priority on their knitting questions. Lots of lively conversation, a book club and knit-along too! www.patreon.com/verypinkknits
Many thanks to Turtlepurl for supporting the podcast! Check out the self-striping yarns on their website - www.turtlepurl.com
Coupon code information:
In celebration of Emily's 50th birthday, she is giving us 15% off with July's coupon code! Additionally, you can use the code more than once this month!
July Code - JUL26VP
The wrap in the photo is Coral Reef.
Polly's current project, Stonecrop Cardi
Staci's current project, Skumring/Nightfall
Staci's next project - Augusta
The Mysteries of Row Gauge video
Our links
Polly's Instagram
Polly's Ravelry Notebook
VeryPink Instagram
Verypink.com
VeryPink Knits YouTube Channel
Staci's Ravelry Notebook
Sign up for the free VeryPink Knits weekly newsletter
- Polly and Staci are on summer break this week, so we're bringing a Patreon Bonus Episode to the regular feed. If you would like to join the lively community and get more episodes like this, please visit www.patreon.com/verypinkknits and sign up for a free seven-day trial.
Many thanks to Turtlepurl for supporting the podcast! Check out the self-striping yarns on their website - www.turtlepurl.com
Coupon code information:
For 10% off the total purchase *Excluding mini skein bundles or knitting needles*
A special note to Turtlepurl's US customers from Emily, "I am thrilled to share that Turtlepurl Yarns is CUSMA-approved (no tariffs/no extra fees)! Thank you for your continued support!"
July Code - JUL26VP
Stonecrop Cardi
Skumring/Nightfall
Our links
Polly's Instagram
Polly's Ravelry Notebook
VeryPink Instagram
Verypink.com
VeryPink Knits YouTube Channel
Staci's Ravelry Notebook
Sign up for the free VeryPink Knits weekly newsletter
- Enjoying the ad-free show? Please consider supporting it! Patrons get monthly bonus episodes, perks, and priority on their knitting questions. Lots of lively conversation, a book club and knit-along too! www.patreon.com/verypinkknits
Many thanks to Turtlepurl for supporting the podcast! Check out the self-striping yarns on their website - www.turtlepurl.com
Coupon code information:
In celebration of Emily's 50th birthday, she is giving us 15% off with July's coupon code! Additionally, you can use the code more than once this month!
July Code - JUL26VP
Ten years of VeryPink Knits Podcast! (My video channel is 17 years old.) Brittany, a very kind patron, has indexed every episode of the podcast into a searchable spreadsheet. You can find the spreadsheet here.
Here is a note from Brittany -
Hi Fiber Friends! Happy 10th anniversary to the VeryPink podcast! I have been so grateful for the time and effort that Staci, Casey, and Polly have given to this project. Over the years, I and other listeners have requested an episode index. Here it is! I intend to keep this index up to date. Because this is such a large database, I have done my best to make this resource as user-friendly as possible with instructions along with tips. I strongly recommend that it is viewed on a desktop device. Please note that some links are no longer active. For new and repeat question-askers, if you would like your location to be included in the index and map, please provide your state, province, territory, or country name. A city name alone will not be added. If you are a listener from South Dakota who has been holding on to a question, please help us complete the map of the United States and send it in! =) I have learned so much by listening to these episodes again and I hope that others do as well.
I know this is a wonderful community, but please remember that this was a labor of love made by a human and that humans sometimes make mistakes. Feedback is appreciated, but please remember that a person and not a robot spent a lot of time over one year to make this. No AI was used in any part of this project. Be kind. Enjoy!
- Brittany (and her 2 cats) from the San Francisco Bay Area in California
Ravelry username - bbrat100
Instagram - @brittanyherz
Wool and Company
Soutache Ribbons (buttons source) - I found them, but it doesn't look like they sell online.
Allstitch Studio (petal stitch markers)
Bao Bao Hat
Our links
Polly's Instagram
Polly's Ravelry Notebook
VeryPink Instagram
Verypink.com
VeryPink Knits YouTube Channel
Staci's Ravelry Notebook
Sign up for the free VeryPink Knits weekly newsletter
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About VeryPink Knits - Knitting Q and A
VeryPink Knits, the companion podcast to the VeryPink Knits YouTube channel, focused on answering your knitting questions. With Staci Perry and Polly Baker.Podcast website
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