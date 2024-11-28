The Yarniacs: A Knitting Podcast

Episode 336: Preparing for Self-Indulgent Knitting!
What are we wearing? Inner Peace by Joji Locatelli The Throwover by Andrea Mowry Gayle's Throwover Cocoon by La Maison Rilili Gayle's Cocoon Hats What are we stalking? Besties Hoodie by Tincanknits Wonderful Wallaby by Carol Anderson The Scrap Bag by Anabelle Chan Headband with a twist by Mirella Moments Catvent Wrap by Marna Gilligan Seaside Holiday Wrap by Dianne Brown Mokosh Pullover by Teti Lutsak What are we knitting? Tchaikovsky Hat by Helen Stewart Evanescence by Joji Locatelli Reflections by Meiju Kallio Daydreamer Cardigan by Veronika Lindberg Moto by Mara Catherine Bryner Thank you to our sponsor Fluff & Nonsense Yarn! What have we finished? Tchaikovsky Hat by Helen Stewart Feature: It's time for the Self-Indulgent Knit-along 2025 #SIKAL2025 #yarniacsSIKAL2025 We introduce the Self-Indulgent Knit-along 2025 and chat about some of our past projects that are still with us. Jessica Jones by Handmade by Smine Oranje by Ann Weaver Gayle's Oranje Cable Crush Joggers by Knitatude Gayle's joggers
The Yarniacs Episode 335: Knitting Hats that Fit!
What are we wearing? Headland by Elizabeth Doherty Sharlene's Headland Hoodie Shawl Cardigan by Susanne Sommer Gayle's Hoodie Shawl Cardigan What are we stalking? Ponte Top by Ksenia Naidyon Joanna by Josee Paquin Swinside by Becky Baker Spring Mittens by Amanda Sund Hasten Hat by Stephanie Lotven Doodles by Jamie Lomax What are we knitting? Evanescence by Joji Locatelli Sharlene is also making random hats! Daydreamer Cardigan by Veronika Lindberg Trickster by Elizabeth Doherty Reflections by Meiju Kallio Thank you to our sponsor Fluff & Nonsense Yarn! What have we finished? Sharlene's Leftovers hats one and two Felix Cardigan by Amy Christoffers Gayle's Trickster hats Bean & Olive by Andrea Mowry Gayle's Bean & Olive Shenanifriends Socks by Cori Eichelberger School of Knit: Hat Chat We have a running joke about our hats. Since we often knit a lot of hats to be donated, we aren't making them for a specific head size. "They will fit someone," is our common refrain. Shocking confession… we don't swatch for hats! Therefore of course our hats often don't turn out the size we intended. But you know…they'll fit someone… We share some tips on how to make that hat fit your wearer's head. Hat resources Wooly Wormhead's Hat Sizing Guide Lion Brand's Hat Sizing Guide Knit Pick's Hat Sizing Guide
The Yarniacs Episode 334 - Blocking Your Knitting
What are we wearing? Granito by Joji Locatelli Sharlene's Granito Cocoon by La Maison Rililie Gayle's Cocoon The Squam Sweater by Elizabeth Doherty Gayle's The Squam Sweater What have we been stalking? Bird Song Shawl by Ksenia Naidyon Banksy Hat by Knottygnome crafts Suzukaze by Ririko Tursa by Natasja Hornsby Sea Glass Mittens by Wool & Pine Blooming Breeze Tee by Beata Jezek What are we knitting? Tchaikovsky Hat by Helen Stewart Evanescence by Joji Locatelli Bean and Olive by Andrea Mowry Trickster Hat by Elizabeth Doherty Shenanifriends Socks by Cori Eichelberger Thank you to our sponsor Fluff & Nonsense Yarn! What have we finished? Sharlene's generic ribbed hat Rafa's Hat by Joji Locatelli Sharlene's Rafa's Hat Cocoon by La Maison Rililie Gayle's Cocoon Felix Pullover by Amy Cristoffers Gayle's Felix Pullover School of Knit We talk about blocking your knitting.
The Yarniacs Episode 333: Knitting During Recovery
We recorded this one outside during Gayle's recovery week. There is a bit of ambient wind noise but it is over quickly! 😊 We share a little bit about our experiences attending a small California wool and fiber event and chat about why the best part is getting together with friends and the inspiration we get from seeing everyone's projects and samples. What are we wearing? Pacific Crest by Elizabeth Doherty Sharlene's Pacific Crest Gayle's Little Boxes Socks What are we stalking? Cake Pop Sweater by Joji Locatelli Metropolitan Pullover by Tori Yu Pink Peppercorn Vest by Kimberly Bate Spot Sweater Color Edition by Anne Ventzel Oma Goodness Top by Little Golden Nook What are we knitting? Rafa's Hat by Joji Locatelli Grannie Goes Large by Sandra Paul Felix Cardigan by Amy Christoffers Felix Pullover by Amy Christoffers Hello Again by Amy Gunderson Shenanifriends Socks by Cori Eichelberger Cocoon by La Maison Rililie Reflections by Meiju Kallio What have we finished? Birds of a Feather by Andrea Mowry Sidekick Boot Socks by Kate Atherly Irma Hat by Aneta Gasiorwska We share a little bit about a small somewhat-local-to-us fiber event called Lambtown in Dixon, CA and announce the 2025 Yarniacs Knit Away! Thank you to our sponsor Fix-A-Stitch!
The Yarniacs Episode 332 - Knitting Returns to the Library
What are we wearing? Love Note by Tincanknits Sharlene's Love Note Loose Socks by Casual Fashion Queen Gayle's Loose Socks What are we stalking? Alive & Kicking by Melanie Berg The Skylar Baby Cardigan by Seventh Sedge Armor scarf by Ankestrick Daydreamer Cardigan by Veronika Lindberg Maybury Cardigan by Ami Lowden Moonflower Tee by Ksenia Naidyon Quiet Sky by Anita Gibney What are we knitting? Ribbed hat Birds of a Feather by Andrea Mowry Granny Goes Large by Sandra Paul Felix Cardigan by Amy Cristoffers Reflections by Meiju Kallio Anne's Reflections sweater Sidekick Boot Socks by Kate Atherly Thank you to our sponsor Fix-A-Stitch! What have we finished? Gayle's test knit Pure Joy by Joji Locatelli Gayle's Pure Joy Boneyard Sweethearts by Stephanie Lotven Stirnband 1 by Norman Schwarze We share highlights of the 2024 Yarniacs Colors of Fall Knit-along and announce the prize winners. Congrats to all who participated and have a finished object!
