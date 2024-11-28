The Yarniacs: A Knitting Podcast

The Yarniacs Episode 333: Knitting During Recovery

We recorded this one outside during Gayle's recovery week. There is a bit of ambient wind noise but it is over quickly! 😊 We share a little bit about our experiences attending a small California wool and fiber event and chat about why the best part is getting together with friends and the inspiration we get from seeing everyone's projects and samples. What are we wearing? Pacific Crest by Elizabeth Doherty Sharlene's Pacific Crest Gayle's Little Boxes Socks What are we stalking? Cake Pop Sweater by Joji Locatelli Metropolitan Pullover by Tori Yu Pink Peppercorn Vest by Kimberly Bate Spot Sweater Color Edition by Anne Ventzel Oma Goodness Top by Little Golden Nook What are we knitting? Rafa's Hat by Joji Locatelli Grannie Goes Large by Sandra Paul Felix Cardigan by Amy Christoffers Felix Pullover by Amy Christoffers Hello Again by Amy Gunderson Shenanifriends Socks by Cori Eichelberger Cocoon by La Maison Rililie Reflections by Meiju Kallio What have we finished? Birds of a Feather by Andrea Mowry Sidekick Boot Socks by Kate Atherly Irma Hat by Aneta Gasiorwska We share a little bit about a small somewhat-local-to-us fiber event called Lambtown in Dixon, CA and announce the 2025 Yarniacs Knit Away! Thank you to our sponsor Fix-A-Stitch!