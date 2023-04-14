Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to CarDealershipGuy Podcast in the App
Listen to CarDealershipGuy Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
CarDealershipGuy Podcast

CarDealershipGuy Podcast

Podcast CarDealershipGuy Podcast
Podcast CarDealershipGuy Podcast

CarDealershipGuy Podcast

CarDealershipGuy
add
CarDealershipGuy — the internet's viral car dealer and market commentator — shares unbiased and transparent insights into the auto market. Join 15,000+ weekly l... More
LeisureAutomotive
CarDealershipGuy — the internet's viral car dealer and market commentator — shares unbiased and transparent insights into the auto market. Join 15,000+ weekly l... More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • #7 EV lifespan secrets, Tesla prices impact on car dealerships, Investment opportunities in the EV space, Bear case for EV adoption | Scott Case, Co-Founder & CEO of Recurrent
    In this episode, I'm speaking with Scott Case, co-founder and CEO of Recurrent. (00:00) Intro (00:56) EV battery reports? Recurrent's story (02:37) What happens when your EV's warranty expires (06:15) The truth behind EV battery range (08:52) Scott's take on EV % of market share by 2030 (11:20) How changing Tesla prices are impacting dealerships (16:06) The Recurrent Flywheel (20:45) When does an EV lose most of its value? (24:01) Investment opportunities in the EV space (31:48) Operational changes for dealerships (33:54) The bear case for EV adoption (43:57) Wrapping up This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions. One quick favor! Help me grow this podcast by liking this episode, leaving a review below, and subscribing to the channel :) Check out ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠dealershipguy.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for more and follow me on Twitter @GuyDealership! Interested in advertising with CarDealershipGuy? Join the sponsor waitlist ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    4/28/2023
    46:44
  • #6 Carvana’s secret sauce, what’s next for auto lenders, pros/cons of credit unions | Chris Coleman, Co-Founder of WithClutch
    In this episode, I'm speaking with Chris Coleman, co-founder and Head of Product at WithClutch. (01:10) Chris' background (03:21) Carlypso origin story (07:11) Carvana acquires Carlypso (13:11) Transitioning post-acquisition (18:27) What is Carvana's edge? (24:56) Pros & Cons of working with credit unions (34:42) Founding and growing WithClutch (44:37) Does Carvana survive? (46:37) Conclusion This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions. One quick favor! Help me grow this podcast by liking this episode, leaving a review below, and subscribing to the channel :) Check out ⁠⁠⁠⁠dealershipguy.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ for more and follow me on Twitter @GuyDealership! Interested in advertising with CarDealershipGuy? Join the sponsor waitlist ⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    4/21/2023
    48:09
  • #5 Future of car-buying, will small dealers go extinct, investment opportunities in EV space | Steve Greenfield, Founder of Automotive Ventures
    In this episode, I'm speaking with Steve Greenfield, Founder/CEO of ⁠Automotive Ventures⁠ and author of the book "⁠The Future of Automotive Retail⁠." (0:00) Intro (1:33) What will car-buying look like in 5-10 years? (11:22) Are smaller dealerships at risk of extinction? (14:12) Will auto-makers go direct-to-consumer? (24:22) Investment opportunities in the EV space (33:45) Trends that Automotive Ventures is focused on (51:35) What has Steve changed his mind about in the last 5 years? This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions. One quick favor! Help me grow this podcast by liking this episode, leaving a review below, and subscribing to the channel :) Check out ⁠⁠⁠dealershipguy.com⁠⁠⁠ for more and follow me on Twitter @GuyDealership! Interested in advertising with CarDealershipGuy? Join the sponsor waitlist ⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠.
    4/14/2023
    53:58
  • #4 Is a major player in auto loans preparing for the worst?
    In this episode, I share my thoughts and a few anecdotes about a concerning situation that I'm observing in auto lending. (0:00) Intro (0:41) Context (3:00) First point (7:52) Second point (10:21) Third point (11:04) Recap This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions. One quick favor! Help me grow this podcast by liking this episode, leaving a review below, and subscribing to the channel :) Check out ⁠dealershipguy.com⁠ for more and follow me on Twitter @GuyDealership! Interested in advertising with CarDealershipGuy? Join the sponsor waitlist ⁠here⁠.
    4/9/2023
    12:40
  • #3 Why car leasing sucks right now
    In this episode, I go into detail on how leasing has affected used car prices and will continue to do so for years to come. (0:00) Intro (0:39) What's happening with car leasing and why is it affecting used car prices? (2:12) Reason 1 (3:11) Reason 2 (3:49) Reason 3 (7:33) Outro This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions. One quick favor! Help me grow this podcast by liking this episode, leaving a review below, and subscribing to the channel :) Check out ⁠⁠dealershipguy.com⁠⁠ for more and follow me on Twitter @GuyDealership! Interested in advertising with CarDealershipGuy? Join the sponsor waitlist ⁠⁠here⁠⁠.
    4/7/2023
    7:52

More Leisure podcasts

About CarDealershipGuy Podcast

CarDealershipGuy — the internet's viral car dealer and market commentator — shares unbiased and transparent insights into the auto market. Join 15,000+ weekly listeners who tune in to hear from auto industry leaders, innovators and CarDealershipGuy himself. For more free insights, visit dealershipguy.com and follow CarDealershipGuy on Twitter (@GuyDealership). Interested in advertising with CarDealershipGuy? Join the sponsor waitlist ⁠here⁠: cdgpartner.com
Podcast website

Listen to CarDealershipGuy Podcast, Dungeon Master's Apprentice and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

CarDealershipGuy Podcast

CarDealershipGuy Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store