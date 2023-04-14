#7 EV lifespan secrets, Tesla prices impact on car dealerships, Investment opportunities in the EV space, Bear case for EV adoption | Scott Case, Co-Founder & CEO of Recurrent

In this episode, I'm speaking with Scott Case, co-founder and CEO of Recurrent. (00:00) Intro (00:56) EV battery reports? Recurrent's story (02:37) What happens when your EV's warranty expires (06:15) The truth behind EV battery range (08:52) Scott's take on EV % of market share by 2030 (11:20) How changing Tesla prices are impacting dealerships (16:06) The Recurrent Flywheel (20:45) When does an EV lose most of its value? (24:01) Investment opportunities in the EV space (31:48) Operational changes for dealerships (33:54) The bear case for EV adoption (43:57) Wrapping up This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions. One quick favor! Help me grow this podcast by liking this episode, leaving a review below, and subscribing to the channel :) Check out ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠dealershipguy.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for more and follow me on Twitter @GuyDealership! Interested in advertising with CarDealershipGuy? Join the sponsor waitlist ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.