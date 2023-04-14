CarDealershipGuy — the internet's viral car dealer and market commentator — shares unbiased and transparent insights into the auto market. Join 15,000+ weekly l... More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
#7 EV lifespan secrets, Tesla prices impact on car dealerships, Investment opportunities in the EV space, Bear case for EV adoption | Scott Case, Co-Founder & CEO of Recurrent
In this episode, I'm speaking with Scott Case, co-founder and CEO of Recurrent.
(00:00) Intro
(00:56) EV battery reports? Recurrent's story
(02:37) What happens when your EV's warranty expires
(06:15) The truth behind EV battery range
(08:52) Scott's take on EV % of market share by 2030
(11:20) How changing Tesla prices are impacting dealerships
(16:06) The Recurrent Flywheel
(20:45) When does an EV lose most of its value?
(24:01) Investment opportunities in the EV space
(31:48) Operational changes for dealerships
(33:54) The bear case for EV adoption
(43:57) Wrapping up
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions.
One quick favor! Help me grow this podcast by liking this episode, leaving a review below, and subscribing to the channel :)
Check out dealershipguy.com for more and follow me on Twitter @GuyDealership!
Interested in advertising with CarDealershipGuy? Join the sponsor waitlist here.
4/28/2023
46:44
#6 Carvana’s secret sauce, what’s next for auto lenders, pros/cons of credit unions | Chris Coleman, Co-Founder of WithClutch
In this episode, I'm speaking with Chris Coleman, co-founder and Head of Product at WithClutch.
(01:10) Chris' background
(03:21) Carlypso origin story
(07:11) Carvana acquires Carlypso
(13:11) Transitioning post-acquisition
(18:27) What is Carvana's edge?
(24:56) Pros & Cons of working with credit unions
(34:42) Founding and growing WithClutch
(44:37) Does Carvana survive?
(46:37) Conclusion
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions.
One quick favor! Help me grow this podcast by liking this episode, leaving a review below, and subscribing to the channel :)
Check out dealershipguy.com for more and follow me on Twitter @GuyDealership!
Interested in advertising with CarDealershipGuy? Join the sponsor waitlist here.
4/21/2023
48:09
#5 Future of car-buying, will small dealers go extinct, investment opportunities in EV space | Steve Greenfield, Founder of Automotive Ventures
In this episode, I'm speaking with Steve Greenfield, Founder/CEO of Automotive Ventures and author of the book "The Future of Automotive Retail."
(0:00) Intro
(1:33) What will car-buying look like in 5-10 years?
(11:22) Are smaller dealerships at risk of extinction?
(14:12) Will auto-makers go direct-to-consumer?
(24:22) Investment opportunities in the EV space
(33:45) Trends that Automotive Ventures is focused on
(51:35) What has Steve changed his mind about in the last 5 years?
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions.
One quick favor! Help me grow this podcast by liking this episode, leaving a review below, and subscribing to the channel :)
Check out dealershipguy.com for more and follow me on Twitter @GuyDealership!
Interested in advertising with CarDealershipGuy? Join the sponsor waitlist here.
4/14/2023
53:58
#4 Is a major player in auto loans preparing for the worst?
In this episode, I share my thoughts and a few anecdotes about a concerning situation that I'm observing in auto lending.
(0:00) Intro
(0:41) Context
(3:00) First point
(7:52) Second point
(10:21) Third point
(11:04) Recap
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions.
One quick favor! Help me grow this podcast by liking this episode, leaving a review below, and subscribing to the channel :)
Check out dealershipguy.com for more and follow me on Twitter @GuyDealership!
Interested in advertising with CarDealershipGuy? Join the sponsor waitlist here.
4/9/2023
12:40
#3 Why car leasing sucks right now
In this episode, I go into detail on how leasing has affected used car prices and will continue to do so for years to come.
(0:00) Intro
(0:39) What's happening with car leasing and why is it affecting used car prices?
(2:12) Reason 1
(3:11) Reason 2
(3:49) Reason 3
(7:33) Outro
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions.
One quick favor! Help me grow this podcast by liking this episode, leaving a review below, and subscribing to the channel :)
Check out dealershipguy.com for more and follow me on Twitter @GuyDealership!
Interested in advertising with CarDealershipGuy? Join the sponsor waitlist here.
CarDealershipGuy — the internet's viral car dealer and market commentator — shares unbiased and transparent insights into the auto market. Join 15,000+ weekly listeners who tune in to hear from auto industry leaders, innovators and CarDealershipGuy himself.
For more free insights, visit dealershipguy.com and follow CarDealershipGuy on Twitter (@GuyDealership).
Interested in advertising with CarDealershipGuy? Join the sponsor waitlist here: cdgpartner.com