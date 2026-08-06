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534 episodes
"That Job Is Gone!" AI Already Killed This Dealership Job (+ How to Prepare for It) | Matt Muilenburg, Chief Product Officer at Impel08/06/2026 | 43 mins.Matt Muilenburg is the Chief Product Officer at Impel, a company building the AI platform used by thousands of dealerships to run sales, service, and fixed operations.
He has spent thirty years working in dealer technology, starting at the Cobalt Group in the early internet era. He has focused on the impact of artificial intelligence on dealership operations over the last several years.
Topics:
09:55 The Trade-In Lead Killing Profits.
18:40 Smallest Dealers Face Biggest Existential Risk.
21:40 First $100K Goes To Fixed Ops.
25:00 50% Of Dealers Use AI Unknowingly.
27:00 Employee ChatGPT Use Is A Legal Timebomb.
37:10 BDC Role Obsolete Within 12 Months.
This episode is brought to you by:
1. Digital Dealer - Join us September 22–23 in Detroit and register today at DigitalDealer.com. Use code CDG25OFF at checkout and bring your team for a generous discount. Visit @ here for more info.
2. Uber for Business - The true cost of moving your service customers is bigger than it looks. Visit @ here to get started.
3. Impel - Meet the AI Operating System built for a new era of automotive retailing. Visit @ here for more info.
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Dealership recruiting ➤ http://www.cdgrecruiting.com
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Request to be a podcast guest ➤ http://www.cdgguest.com
For industry vendors:
Advertise with Car Dealership Guy ➤ http://www.cdgpartner.com
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Everything else ➤ dealershipguy.com
Laethem on Growth, Gage on Process, "Car Dealership Kid" on Service-Sales | Daily Dealer Live08/05/2026 | 59 mins.Today's show features:
- Jeff Laethem, President at Ray Laethem Buick GMC
- Malcolm Gage, General Manager at Park Place Motorcars Arlington
- Peter McKay, Owner at Car Dealership Kid
This episode is brought to you by:
Podium – Most AI is a black box. Podium's is yours to control — and it increases conversion by upwards of 26%. Check it out at podium.com Check it out at https://www.podium.com/
Check out Car Dealership Guy’s stuff:
CDG Circles ➤ https://cdgcircles.com/
CDG News ➤ https://news.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Jobs ➤ https://jobs.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Recruiting ➤ https://www.cdgrecruiting.com/
My Socials:
X ➤ https://www.twitter.com/GuyDealership
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/cardealershipguy/
TikTok ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@guydealership
LinkedIn ➤ https://www.linkedin.com/company/cardealershipguy/
Threads ➤ https://www.threads.net/@cardealershipguy
Facebook ➤ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077402857683
Everything else ➤ dealershipguy.com
The Ford Whisperer Who Turns Broken Dealerships Into Empires | Eddie Stivers, President at Stivers Auto Group08/04/2026 | 51 mins.Today I'm joined by Eddie Stivers, President of Stivers Auto Group.
He breaks down why his own cost of people sits at 56% of gross against Carvana's 20%, and the plan to fix it within 36 months.
Eddie also unpacks how he is using Claude to catch missed fleet sales and rethink decades of gut-feel vehicle ordering.
Topics:
03:30Ford Hit Dead Last In Satisfaction.
08:05Stivers Buys Broken Toys.
10:30Repeatable Turnaround Playbook Works.
14:16Car Business Is Now Tech-Driven.
37:35AI Disrupts Dealerships In 18 Months.
37:55Carvana's Cost Crushes Dealers At 56%.
This episode is brought to you by:
1. Digital Dealer - Discover what's working in sales, service, marketing, AI, and operations Join us September 22–23 in Detroit. CDG readers: save 25% — just use code CDG25OFF at checkout. Register today @ here.
2. CDG Circles – Connect with verified dealers, join topic and OEM-specific groups, and get real-world strategies —all inside the CDG Platform. Learn more @ here.
3. Plug – If your dealership is taking EV trade-ins or looking for used EV inventory, you need to check out @ here.
Check out Car Dealership Guy’s stuff:
For dealers:
CDG Circles ➤ https://cdgcircles.com/
Industry job board ➤ http://jobs.dealershipguy.com
Dealership recruiting ➤ http://www.cdgrecruiting.com
Fix your dealership’s social media ➤ http://www.trynomad.co
Request to be a podcast guest ➤ http://www.cdgguest.com
For industry vendors:
Advertise with Car Dealership Guy ➤ http://www.cdgpartner.com
Industry job board ➤ http://jobs.dealershipguy.com
Request to be a podcast guest ➤ http://www.cdgguest.com
Car Dealership Guy Socials:
X ➤ x.com/GuyDealership
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Everything else ➤ dealershipguy.com
O'Koniewski on Chinese Cars, Mowid/Wear on Reinsurance, Hudson on OpenAI | Daily Dealer Live08/03/2026 | 1hToday's show features:
- Robert O'Koniewski, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Massachusetts State Automobile Dealers Association (MADA)
- Dan Mowid, Senior Division Reinsurance Executive, Direct Markets at Zurich North America
- Josh Wear, Vice President of Underwriting, Direct Markets at Zurich North America
- Chris Hudson, General Manager at Mark Miller Subaru
This episode is brought to you by:
Podium – Most AI is a black box. Podium's is yours to control — and it increases conversion by upwards of 26%. Check it out at podium.com Check it out at https://www.podium.com/
Zurich North America – Your loss ratio may be telling you more than you realize. Zurich brings the reinsurance expertise, underwriting insight and dealer-focused guidance to help you better understand what may be driving performance and where action may be needed. Visit www.zurichna.com/checkup to request a no-obligation review.
Check out Car Dealership Guy’s stuff:
CDG Circles ➤ https://cdgcircles.com/
CDG News ➤ https://news.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Jobs ➤ https://jobs.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Recruiting ➤ https://www.cdgrecruiting.com/
My Socials:
X ➤ https://www.twitter.com/GuyDealership
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/cardealershipguy/
TikTok ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@guydealership
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Threads ➤ https://www.threads.net/@cardealershipguy
Facebook ➤ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077402857683
Everything else ➤ dealershipguy.com
Fixed Ops Friday w/ Jeff Pister, Chris Collins, & Nicolas Salvo Labelle | Daily Dealer Live07/31/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Today's show features:
- Jeff Pister, Executive Manager at Honda Marysville
- Chris Collins, Owner at Chris Collins Inc
- Nicolas Salvo Labelle, Fixed Ops Manager at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Quebec
This episode is brought to you by:
Zurich – Zurich Advisor IQ is Zurich’s AI-driven training and coaching platform built to help F&I teams perform more consistently and sell more effectively — using real transaction data, not theory. By analyzing actual F&I transactions, Zurich Advisor IQ helps identify behaviors and trends influencing results, delivers actionable insights and roleplay scenarios, and gives dealership leaders visibility into performance across managers, stores and rooftops. Connect with your Zurich representative to request a demo and see how Zurich Advisor IQ can help turn F&I insight into stronger dealership performance here: https://carguymedia.com/4pEqEPz
Check out Car Dealership Guy’s stuff:
CDG Circles ➤ https://cdgcircles.com/
CDG News ➤ https://news.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Jobs ➤ https://jobs.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Recruiting ➤ https://www.cdgrecruiting.com/
My Socials:
X ➤ https://www.twitter.com/GuyDealership
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/cardealershipguy/
TikTok ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@guydealership
LinkedIn ➤ https://www.linkedin.com/company/cardealershipguy/
Threads ➤ https://www.threads.net/@cardealershipguy
Facebook ➤ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077402857683
Everything else ➤ dealershipguy.com
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About Car Dealership Guy Podcast
The Car Dealership Guy Podcast Network is your front-row seat to the people, companies, and trends shaping the future of automotive retail—delivered across three focused formats: The Car Dealership Guy Podcast (Tuesdays & Thursdays) Hosted by Yossi Levi, these deep-dive interviews feature top dealers, operators, and innovators driving the industry forward. Daily Dealer Live (Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays) Our live-streamed show, also released here in audio format, brings real-time news, sharp takes, and high-impact guests—think CNBC for car dealers. Industry Spotlight Hosted by Sam D’Arc, this segment highlights standout dealerships and vendors with tactical insights and stories from the front lines. Follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for highlights and behind-the-scenes content from every episode.Podcast website
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