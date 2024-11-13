Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisurePoirot Investigates - Agatha Christie
Listen to Poirot Investigates - Agatha Christie in the App
Listen to Poirot Investigates - Agatha Christie in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Poirot Investigates - Agatha Christie

Podcast Poirot Investigates - Agatha Christie
Agatha Christie
"Poirot Investigates" is a collection of short stories by Agatha Christie, first published in 1924. It features the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, a meticulo...
More
LeisureAnimation & MangaFictionArtsBooks

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Poirot Investigates - Agatha Christie - 5
    "Poirot Investigates" is a collection of short stories by Agatha Christie, first published in 1924. It features the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, a meticulous and clever sleuth known for his distinctive appearance and brilliant deductive skills. In this collection, Poirot, often accompanied by his friend Captain Hastings, tackles a series of intriguing cases. These stories showcase Christie's talent for constructing tightly plotted mysteries, with Poirot unraveling complex puzzles using his keen observation and logical reasoning. The mysteries vary in setting and complexity, but all are marked by Christie's trademark twists and surprise endings. This book is a testament to Christie's skill in crafting engaging and ingenious detective stories.
    --------  
    1:05:23
  • Poirot Investigates - Agatha Christie - 4
    "Poirot Investigates" is a collection of short stories by Agatha Christie, first published in 1924. It features the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, a meticulous and clever sleuth known for his distinctive appearance and brilliant deductive skills. In this collection, Poirot, often accompanied by his friend Captain Hastings, tackles a series of intriguing cases. These stories showcase Christie's talent for constructing tightly plotted mysteries, with Poirot unraveling complex puzzles using his keen observation and logical reasoning. The mysteries vary in setting and complexity, but all are marked by Christie's trademark twists and surprise endings. This book is a testament to Christie's skill in crafting engaging and ingenious detective stories.
    --------  
    1:09:56
  • Poirot Investigates - Agatha Christie - 3
    "Poirot Investigates" is a collection of short stories by Agatha Christie, first published in 1924. It features the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, a meticulous and clever sleuth known for his distinctive appearance and brilliant deductive skills. In this collection, Poirot, often accompanied by his friend Captain Hastings, tackles a series of intriguing cases. These stories showcase Christie's talent for constructing tightly plotted mysteries, with Poirot unraveling complex puzzles using his keen observation and logical reasoning. The mysteries vary in setting and complexity, but all are marked by Christie's trademark twists and surprise endings. This book is a testament to Christie's skill in crafting engaging and ingenious detective stories.
    --------  
    1:10:52
  • Poirot Investigates - Agatha Christie - 2
    "Poirot Investigates" is a collection of short stories by Agatha Christie, first published in 1924. It features the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, a meticulous and clever sleuth known for his distinctive appearance and brilliant deductive skills. In this collection, Poirot, often accompanied by his friend Captain Hastings, tackles a series of intriguing cases. These stories showcase Christie's talent for constructing tightly plotted mysteries, with Poirot unraveling complex puzzles using his keen observation and logical reasoning. The mysteries vary in setting and complexity, but all are marked by Christie's trademark twists and surprise endings. This book is a testament to Christie's skill in crafting engaging and ingenious detective stories.
    --------  
    1:07:02
  • Poirot Investigates - Agatha Christie - 1
    "Poirot Investigates" is a collection of short stories by Agatha Christie, first published in 1924. It features the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, a meticulous and clever sleuth known for his distinctive appearance and brilliant deductive skills. In this collection, Poirot, often accompanied by his friend Captain Hastings, tackles a series of intriguing cases. These stories showcase Christie's talent for constructing tightly plotted mysteries, with Poirot unraveling complex puzzles using his keen observation and logical reasoning. The mysteries vary in setting and complexity, but all are marked by Christie's trademark twists and surprise endings. This book is a testament to Christie's skill in crafting engaging and ingenious detective stories.
    --------  
    1:07:25

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Poirot Investigates - Agatha Christie

"Poirot Investigates" is a collection of short stories by Agatha Christie, first published in 1924. It features the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, a meticulous and clever sleuth known for his distinctive appearance and brilliant deductive skills. In this collection, Poirot, often accompanied by his friend Captain Hastings, tackles a series of intriguing cases. These stories showcase Christie's talent for constructing tightly plotted mysteries, with Poirot unraveling complex puzzles using his keen observation and logical reasoning. The mysteries vary in setting and complexity, but all are marked by Christie's trademark twists and surprise endings. This book is a testament to Christie's skill in crafting engaging and ingenious detective stories.
Podcast website

Listen to Poirot Investigates - Agatha Christie, SmartLess Presents ClueLess and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Poirot Investigates - Agatha Christie: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:22:50 AM