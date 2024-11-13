Poirot Investigates - Agatha Christie - 5

"Poirot Investigates" is a collection of short stories by Agatha Christie, first published in 1924. It features the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, a meticulous and clever sleuth known for his distinctive appearance and brilliant deductive skills. In this collection, Poirot, often accompanied by his friend Captain Hastings, tackles a series of intriguing cases. These stories showcase Christie's talent for constructing tightly plotted mysteries, with Poirot unraveling complex puzzles using his keen observation and logical reasoning. The mysteries vary in setting and complexity, but all are marked by Christie's trademark twists and surprise endings. This book is a testament to Christie's skill in crafting engaging and ingenious detective stories.