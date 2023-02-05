Diana Rene teaches busy moms how to declutter their homes, simplify their lives, and gain more time to do what they genuinely love. This podcast is for listenin... More
040: My ADHD Journey - Part 2
In this week's episode, you'll hear the second part of Diana's journey with ADHD. In case you missed it, make sure to listen to the first part, Ep039: My ADHD Journey - Part 1. This podcast series originated from an Instagram Live session during the summer of 2022.This week's episode is the second installment of a three-part series that follows Diana's experience with discovering her ADHD as an adult.The information conveyed is not intended to diagnose or replace medical advice but reflects Diana's lived experiences.We'll also discuss:How ADHD shows up for Diana as an adult womanResponses to live comments on the IG LiveDiana's ADHD evaluation process
5/2/2023
22:00
039: My ADHD Journey - Part 1
This week, we're starting a three-part series that focuses on a topic frequently mentioned in Diana's DMs and our Member Community - her journey with ADHD. Managing a household and daily life can be extra challenging when you have ADHD, which is why we the series from an Instagram Live recording by Diana last summer.In the first episode of a three-part series, Diana shares her journey with her adult ADHD diagnosis.The information conveyed is not intended to diagnose or replace medical advice but reflects Diana's lived experiences. We'll discuss:How underdiagnosed girls are with ADHD and the different types of ADHDDiana shares some challenges growing up When she first suspected ADHD might make sense!
4/25/2023
21:07
038: Guest Interview - Juliana
This week Diana talks to Juliana, a mom of two kids, ages 3 and 2. After moving and having a new baby, she stumbled upon Diana's Instagram account. She related to Diana's Reels about being overwhelmed with the mental burden that often comes when you have extra stuff in your home. After working through the Minimal-ish Starts Here program, she created more time to do what she loves.In this episode, Diana learns why Juliana joined the program and what has changed since decluttering.We'll also discuss:How awesome our member community is!Staying at home during the pandemic highlighted all the extra stuff for many people.Finding free time again after becoming a mom
4/18/2023
23:12
037: Clutter-Free Birthdays
It's April! Spring weather is around the corner in Denver, and it's also Diana's birthday month! Many people ask her about giving and receiving gifts around Christmas time and then again when they find out it's her birthday. And while she doesn't go all out for her birthday, she still gets asked by family and friends for ideas on what she wants or needs.In this episode, Diana shares some practical gifts she'd like to receive that don't add clutter to her home or life.We'll also discuss:What type of gifts would a minimal-ish mom want for their birthday?Prioritizing health as we get olderWhen family and friends as gift ideas, provide multiple price pointsFor tips about gifts and how to talk to family and friends about experience gifts, listen to Ep017: Dealing With Toys as Gifts
4/11/2023
21:33
036: What's That Smell?
We're doing another Q&A episode! Sometimes Diana receives questions about her life or requests for advice outside of decluttering or simplifying. Today she's answering a few of them. If you like these question-and-answer episodes, let us know by leaving us a review.In this episode, Diana answers some personal questions that she receives from this community.Questions Diana answers in this episode:How did you get the milk smell out of your car?Do you experience angst with the extra time after decluttering, even though time is what you wanted?What age did you potty train?What did you study at University, and were you passionate about it?What is your favorite thing about the girls in this stage, and what are you looking forward to in the next?
