036: What's That Smell?

We're doing another Q&A episode! Sometimes Diana receives questions about her life or requests for advice outside of decluttering or simplifying. Today she's answering a few of them. If you like these question-and-answer episodes, let us know by leaving us a review.In this episode, Diana answers some personal questions that she receives from this community.Questions Diana answers in this episode:How did you get the milk smell out of your car?Do you experience angst with the extra time after decluttering, even though time is what you wanted?What age did you potty train?What did you study at University, and were you passionate about it?What is your favorite thing about the girls in this stage, and what are you looking forward to in the next?What can you expect from this podcast and future episodes?15-20 minute episodes to help you tackle your to-do listHow to declutter in an effective and efficient wayGuest interviewsDeep dives on specific topics