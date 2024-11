Dinner with the Heelers - A Bluey Podcast

Bluey: The Videogame

In this bonus episode we talk about Bluey: The Videogame. This episode does contain spoilers, so if you haven't played the game yet but are planning to play it, do that first! This isn't exactly like our regular episodes, but it's fun for gamers and non-gamers alike! 00:00 - Intro 02:03 - Howl Outs 06:45 - We Just Got Done Playing Bluey The Videogame 23:32 - Did We Learn Anything Today? 25:00 - Parting Thoughts Thank you so much for listening. Connect with us and let us know what you think of the show! Get Dinner with the Heelers merch! At TeePublic you can get shirts (and all sorts of other cool things) with Dinner with the Heelers artwork. Grab yours today! Get ad-free episodes on Spotify with a paid subscription for only $0.99 a month: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bluey-podcast/subscribe Not listening on Spotify? Get ad-free episodes in almost any podcast app via Patreon (powered by Acast) for only $1 a month: https://open.acast.com/public/patreon/fanSubscribe/11201857 Check out this video about how our podcast is made: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theblueypodcast/video/7370492256005950766 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7NKLQhAIUv/ A huge thank you to Ryanna Larson (Instagram: @blueyfamilyportraits) for the amazing show cover art. Connect with her on Instagram to commission a portrait for your family! Website: theblueypodcast.com TikTok: @theblueypodcast Twitter: @theblueypodcast Instagram: @theblueypodcast Facebook: Dinner with the Heelers Email: [email protected]