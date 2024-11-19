Powered by RND
Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bluey-podcast/subscribe Our family loves Bluey! Mom, Dad, and our two kids talk about each ep...
  • Promises
    In this episode we talk about Promises. The whole point of promises is to build trust. If there's no trust, none of this is possible! 00:00 - Intro 01:33 - Howl Outs 08:10 - We Just Got Done Watching Promises 19:18 - Did We Learn Anything Today? 20:47 - Parting Thoughts
    21:57
  • Obstacle Course
    In this episode we talk about Obstacle Course. How fast can you run? As fast as a greyhound. How fast are you GONNA run? As fast as a greyhound! 00:00 - Intro 01:33 - Howl Outs 07:00 - We Just Got Done Watching Obstacle Course 16:19 - Did We Learn Anything Today? 18:42 - Parting Thoughts
    20:01
  • Bedroom
    In this episode we talk about Bedroom. Don't call me Big Fella. Hey Big Fella! 00:00 - Intro 01:40 - Howl Outs 08:04 - We Just Got Done Watching Bedroom 17:35 - Did We Learn Anything Today? 19:12 - Parting Thoughts
    20:14
  • Bluey: The Videogame
    In this bonus episode we talk about Bluey: The Videogame. This episode does contain spoilers, so if you haven't played the game yet but are planning to play it, do that first! This isn't exactly like our regular episodes, but it's fun for gamers and non-gamers alike! 00:00 - Intro 02:03 - Howl Outs 06:45 - We Just Got Done Playing Bluey The Videogame 23:32 - Did We Learn Anything Today? 25:00 - Parting Thoughts
    26:38
  • Dad Baby
    In this episode we talk about Dad Baby. If you're gonna do something, do it properly! 00:00 - Intro 01:32 - Howl Outs 07:29 - We Just Got Done Watching Dad Baby 19:18 - Did We Learn Anything Today? 20:15 - Parting Thoughts Watch Dad Baby on the official Bluey YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/e8ULi9CC6os
    21:12

About Dinner with the Heelers - A Bluey Podcast

Our family loves Bluey! Mom, Dad, and our two kids talk about each episode of Bluey, starting with the very first episode and continuing in order as they appear on Disney+. We discuss the events of the episodes, plus touch on what lessons we've learned from. It's good family fun for anyone who loves Bluey.
