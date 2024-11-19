Dinner with the Heelers - A Bluey Podcast

In this episode we talk about Promises. The whole point of promises is to build trust. If there's no trust, none of this is possible!
00:00 - Intro
01:33 - Howl Outs
08:10 - We Just Got Done Watching Promises
19:18 - Did We Learn Anything Today?
20:47 - Parting Thoughts
21:57
Obstacle Course
In this episode we talk about Obstacle Course. How fast can you run? As fast as a greyhound. How fast are you GONNA run? As fast as a greyhound!
00:00 - Intro
01:33 - Howl Outs
07:00 - We Just Got Done Watching Obstacle Course
16:19 - Did We Learn Anything Today?
18:42 - Parting Thoughts
20:01
Bedroom
In this episode we talk about Bedroom. Don't call me Big Fella. Hey Big Fella!
00:00 - Intro
01:40 - Howl Outs
08:04 - We Just Got Done Watching Bedroom
17:35 - Did We Learn Anything Today?
19:12 - Parting Thoughts
20:14
Bluey: The Videogame
In this bonus episode we talk about Bluey: The Videogame. This episode does contain spoilers, so if you haven't played the game yet but are planning to play it, do that first! This isn't exactly like our regular episodes, but it's fun for gamers and non-gamers alike!
00:00 - Intro
02:03 - Howl Outs
06:45 - We Just Got Done Playing Bluey The Videogame
23:32 - Did We Learn Anything Today?
25:00 - Parting Thoughts
26:38
Dad Baby
In this episode we talk about Dad Baby. If you're gonna do something, do it properly!
00:00 - Intro
01:32 - Howl Outs
07:29 - We Just Got Done Watching Dad Baby
19:18 - Did We Learn Anything Today?
20:15 - Parting Thoughts
Watch Dad Baby on the official Bluey YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/e8ULi9CC6os
Our family loves Bluey! Mom, Dad, and our two kids talk about each episode of Bluey, starting with the very first episode and continuing in order as they appear on Disney+. We discuss the events of the episodes, plus touch on what lessons we've learned from. It's good family fun for anyone who loves Bluey.