Pilot's Discretion from Sporty's

The key to working collaboratively with ATC is to remember that humans are on both sides of the mic, says longtime pilot and air traffic controller John Krug. He offers tips for when to cancel IFR at non-towered airports, how to get that shortcut you want, and what his biggest pet peeve was as a controller. John also talks about how to practice decision-making once you’ve learned basic flying skills and why the checkride isn’t enough. In the Ready to Copy segment, John shares his opinion on when to declare an emergency, landing at St. Barth’s, and building an RV-9A.

SHOW LINKS:

* What you should never say to ATC: https://pilotworkshop.com/tips/3-things-never-say-atc/

* John’s RV-9A build story: https://www.vansaircraft.com/first-flights/john-krugs-rv-9a/

* IFR Mastery from PilotWorkshops: https://sportys.com/mastery