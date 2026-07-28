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Pilot's Discretion from Sporty's

Sporty's Pilot Shop
AviationLeisure
Pilot's Discretion from Sporty's
Latest episode

135 episodes

  • Pilot's Discretion from Sporty's

    Seaplane adventures and challenges, with Steve McCaughey

    07/28/2026 | 47 mins.
    Learning to fly seaplanes is a ton of fun, but Steve McCaughey from the Seaplane Pilots Association says it also improves your stick and rudder skills dramatically. He explains what you learn as a seaplane pilot, why amphibs have changed the industry, and his personal rules for safety gear. Steve also talks about the work of the SPA and how pilots can get involved in their local communities. In the Ready to Copy segment, Steve talks about flying antique seaplanes, the differences between flying boats and floatplanes, and his tips for making great aviation videos.
    SHOW LINKS:
    * Seaplane Pilots Association: https://seaplanepilotsassociation.org/
    * Seaplane Photo Contest: https://www.sportys.com/seaplane
    * Sporty’s Seaplane Rating Course: https://www.sportys.com/seaplane-rating-course-with-patty-wagstaff.html
  • Pilot's Discretion from Sporty's

    Understanding the pilot-controller relationship, with John Krug

    07/14/2026 | 42 mins.
    The key to working collaboratively with ATC is to remember that humans are on both sides of the mic, says longtime pilot and air traffic controller John Krug. He offers tips for when to cancel IFR at non-towered airports, how to get that shortcut you want, and what his biggest pet peeve was as a controller. John also talks about how to practice decision-making once you’ve learned basic flying skills and why the checkride isn’t enough. In the Ready to Copy segment, John shares his opinion on when to declare an emergency, landing at St. Barth’s, and building an RV-9A.
    SHOW LINKS:
    * What you should never say to ATC: https://pilotworkshop.com/tips/3-things-never-say-atc/
    * John’s RV-9A build story: https://www.vansaircraft.com/first-flights/john-krugs-rv-9a/
    * IFR Mastery from PilotWorkshops: https://sportys.com/mastery
  • Pilot's Discretion from Sporty's

    How to be a thinking pilot, with Rick Durden

    06/30/2026 | 46 mins.
    Pilots should aspire to a higher standard than just passing the checkride, according to author and instructor Rick Durden. He explains how to be one of these “thinking pilots,” pursuing excellence while still having fun in the air, with tips for new pilots and pro pilots alike. Rick is unafraid to tackle any subject, so he also weighs in on why shock cooling is a myth and why talking about “real pilots” is foolish. In the Ready to Copy segment, Rick shares tips for landing on taxiways, his least favorite FAR, and the best handling airplane he’s ever flown.
    SHOW LINKS:
    * The Thinking Pilot’s Manual: http://www.rickdurden.com/book.html
    * Screw the Aviation Caste System: https://avbrief.com/the-pilots-lounge-157-screw-the-aviation-caste-system/
    * IFR Mastery from PilotWorkshops: https://sportys.com/mastery
  • Pilot's Discretion from Sporty's

    Stick and rudder skills for modern pilots, with Rich Stowell

    06/16/2026 | 43 mins.
    Master flight instructor Rich Stowell says manual flying skills and decision-making skills are complementary, but they’re often presented as an either/or choice. The spin master explains why that’s wrong and illustrates it with his “power-push-roll” recovery for spiral dives, an overlooked threat in aviation. He also shares a new way to train pilots, which he calls “learn-do-fly,” emphasizing the importance of teaching at the correlation level. In the Ready to Copy segment, Rich talks about the biggest mistake CFIs make during stall training, tips for hand-propping vintage airplanes, and what martial arts taught him about flying.
    SHOW LINKS:
    * Learn-Do-Fly Training Standard: https://www.communityaviation.com/standard
    * Standardizing Roll Recovery: https://www.richstowell.com/standardizing-roll-recovery-in-general-aviation/
    * Learn to Turn: https://www.richstowell.com/learn-to-turn/
    * IFR Mastery from PilotWorkshops: https://sportys.com/mastery
  • Pilot's Discretion from Sporty's

    Using an Eclipse for charitable flights, with Mark Hanson

    06/02/2026 | 43 mins.
    Public benefit flying might mean transporting a cancer patient or relocating turtles, but regardless of the mission Mark Hanson says it’s rewarding, fun, and great for keeping your pilot skills sharp. He talks about managing the pressure of these flights, how to get started with a volunteer pilot organization, and why his Eclipse is the perfect airplane. In the Ready to Copy segment, Mark talks about his most memorable passenger, tips for flying into busy airports, and a new aviation weather tool he likes.
    SHOW LINKS:
    * Become a volunteer pilot: https://vpoids.aircarealliance.org/join
    * Air Care Alliance webinars: https://www.youtube.com/@aircarealliance6167
    * IFR Mastery from PilotWorkshops: https://sportys.com/mastery
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About Pilot's Discretion from Sporty's
Pilot's Discretion brings you authentic conversations with some of aviation's most interesting people. From honest discussions about flight training to fascinating stories from airshow pilots, this podcast is for anyone who loves to fly. Stay tuned for our rapid-fire "ready to copy" segment at the end of every episode, where we go beyond the cliches to find out what each guest really thinks. Brought to you by Sporty's Pilot Shop, training and equipping pilots worldwide since 1961. Have a comment? Email us: podcast@sportys.com
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