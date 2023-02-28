Pilot's Discretion from Sporty's

Pilot's Discretion brings you authentic conversations with some of aviation's most interesting people. From honest discussions about flight training to fascinat... More
Available Episodes
5 of 50
50. Overcoming tragedy and flying in Africa, with Pete Muntean
Pete Muntean grew up in an aviation family but suffered a terrible tragedy when his mother died in an airshow crash. In this inspiring episode he describes how he persevered in his aviation journey, including flying competition aerobatics and training pilots in Kenya with Patty Wagstaff. As a regular contributor for CNN, Pete spends a lot of time on TV reporting on aviation topics, so he also discusses recent airline runway incursions, his method for explaining complicated topics to the general public, and how to give better interviews. In the "Ready to Copy" segment, Pete talks about flying with the US Air Force Thunderbirds, the craziest aviation story he's ever reported on, and whether aerobatics is more like ballet or auto racing.
SHOW LINKS:
Pete on CNN: https://www.cnn.com/profiles/pete-muntean
Why Pete flies (video): https://youtu.be/BPoh1hH__2Q
Sporty's Pilot Training+ membership: https://www.sportys.com/sportys-pilot-training-plus.html
4/25/2023
42:31
49. Safety habits and aviation lobbying, with Jeb Burnside
“A well trained pilot flying a well maintained airplane with an instrument rating and with fuel in the tanks is the least possible risk in private aviation,” according to Aviation Safety magazine editor Jeb Burnside. That doesn't mean other types of flying are unsafe, though, and in this episode he explains what risks pilots should worry about, including weather, fuel exhaustion, and engine failures. Jeb also talks about his days on Capitol Hill, lobbying for general aviation interests, and the lessons he learned there. In the "Ready to Copy" segment, he tells us whether pilots read too many accident reports, what his most controversial aviation opinion is, and where he comes down on the Coke vs. Pepsi debate.
SHOW LINKS:
Aviation Safety Magazine: https://www.aviationsafetymagazine.com/
Uncontrolled Airspace podcast: http://www.uncontrolledairspace.com/
Sporty's PJ2+ Radio: https://www.sportys.com/pj2-plus-com-radio.html
4/11/2023
45:30
48. Learning from every flight, with Steve Thorne of Flight Chops
Steve Thorne (aka Flight Chops) is one of YouTube's original aviation stars, and he's learned a lot over the last decade—about flying and about himself. In this episode, he explains why a post-flight debrief matters, how to do a good one, and why he shares his videos with over 350,000 followers. He also talks about his weather decision-making process, especially on those "gray area" days like the one he encountered flying to Sporty's recently. In the "Ready to Copy" segment, Steve offers a tip for making better videos, shares his favorite strategy for handling nervous passengers, and explains why drumming and IFR flying are similar.
SHOW LINKS:
Flight Chops YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@flightchops
Steve's website: https://flightchops.com/
Sporty's Pilot Training+ membership: https://www.sportys.com/sportys-pilot-training-plus.html
3/28/2023
42:06
47. Covering airline close calls and building flight sim products, with Jon Ostrower
Two airliners narrowly missed each other on a foggy runway in February, the federal NOTAM system crashed in January, and Southwest Airlines suffered an operational meltdown in December. Are all these stories related, warning signs for an industry about to break, or are they just random stories that are misunderstood by the non-aviation media? Veteran aviation reporter Jon Ostrower shares his opinion about recent safety lapses and explains why changes in the media business resulted in a loss of aerospace expertise. Jon also talks about his new project to build a mobile flight sim controller and makes his predictions about many hot topics in aviation, including: electric airplanes, autonomous airliners, the 1500-hour rule, single pilot airline flights, and much more.
SHOW LINKS:
The Air Current: https://theaircurrent.com
Yawman Arrow: https://yawmanflight.com
Sporty's Pilot Training+ Membership: https://sportys.com/pilottraining
3/14/2023
43:03
46. Instrument flight training and taildragger lessons, with Elaine Kauh
We're closing out IFR Month with an episode that's packed with practical flying tips. Experienced instructor and IFR Magazine contributing editor Elaine Kauh shares her advice on a variety of topics: when to cancel your IFR flight plan, why takeoff briefings are so important, how to manage glass cockpits, and when to introduce the autopilot during training. She also talks about her experience as a tailwheel instructor and corporate pilot, and the unique challenges both roles bring. In the Ready to Copy segment, Elaine explains whether it's ever safe to do a zero/zero takeoff, which vintage taildragger she likes best, and what artist best captures the spirit of flight.
SHOW LINKS:
IFR Magazine: https://www.ifr-magazine.com
Sporty's Instrument Rating Course: https://www.sportys.com/sporty-s-instrument-rating-course-online-app-and-tv.html
Pilot's Discretion brings you authentic conversations with some of aviation's most interesting people. From honest discussions about flight training to fascinating stories from airshow pilots, this podcast is for anyone who loves to fly. Stay tuned for our rapid-fire "ready to copy" segment at the end of every episode, where we go beyond the cliches to find out what each guest really thinks. Brought to you by Sporty's Pilot Shop, training and equipping pilots worldwide since 1961. Have a comment? Email us: [email protected]