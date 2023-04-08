We’re Back! Tesla Accused Of Suppressing Driving Range Complaints, A New Charging Network Emerges

Welcome to the new Batteries Included Podcast! Consider these first few episodes as a sort of "soft opening," leading up to our official launch on September 1. In this episode, we talk about: ➤ Driving Cadillac Lyriq ➤ Driving GMC Hummer EV ➤ Driving a Tesla-powered classic Mini Cooper ➤ Tesla accused of suppressing driver range complaints ➤ Seven automakers join forces to create a new fast-charge network ➤ Attending Tesla Takeover