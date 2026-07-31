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Batteries Included

Batteries Included
AutomotiveLeisure
Batteries Included
Latest episode

233 episodes

  • Batteries Included

    162: Mercedes GLA EV Revealed: The US Won't Get This $47,000 CUV for a Year

    07/31/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    In this episode:
    • Mercedes-Benz GLA revealed 
    • Ford partners with Geely for Europe
    • Global EV sales hit new record
    • Much, much more
  • Batteries Included

    161: Lucid Crashes 50% on Bankruptcy Rumor, Then Rockets Back — Plus VW's New ID. Cross

    07/17/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    In this episode:
    • Volkswagen ID Cross debuts
    • Lucid bankruptcy rumor yoyo's its stock
    • California EV incentive program signed into law
    Cohosts:
    Tom Moloughney from State of Charge and EVchargingstations.com
    https://evchargingstations.com/ |  https://www.youtube.com/StateOfChargeWithTomMoloughney
    Martyn Lee from EV News Daily
    https://www.evnewsdaily.com/
    Domenick Yoney from Drive Electric with Domenick
    https://www.youtube.com/@DriveElectricWithDomenick
  • Batteries Included

    160: Mercedes AMG CLA: Brand's Cheapest Sedan Turned Super Sports Sedan

    07/10/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    In this episode:
    • Mercedes AMG CLA 45 debuts
    • We Fast Charge the Rivian R2 
    • Fiat Topolino price revealed
    Cohosts:
    Tom Moloughney from State of Charge and EVchargingstations.com
    https://evchargingstations.com/ |  https://www.youtube.com/StateOfChargeWithTomMoloughney
    Martyn Lee from EV News Daily
    https://www.evnewsdaily.com/
    Domenick Yoney from Drive Electric with Domenick
    https://www.youtube.com/@DriveElectricWithDomenick
  • Batteries Included

    159: The Tough Truth About Heavy Duty Electric Trucks

    07/08/2026 | 49 mins.
    Welcome to Battery Bargains, where we shortcut your search for the perfect EV.
    Episode 59
    • Deal of the week X 2
    • Jason needs a pickup with big towing capacity
    • David's looking for a highway cruiser for a big commute
    • Sarah & Marcus wonder if Rivian R1T is right for an off-grid solar situation
  • Batteries Included

    158: BMW iX5 Debuts: A 435-Mile Spec Monster Built in the USA

    07/03/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    This episode:
    • The iX5 debuts with the biggest BMW battery ever
    • Tom’s initial Rivian R2 range and charge testing
    • Polestar gets the boot from the United States
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About Batteries Included
Join your fellow EV enthusiasts to talk about the biggest stories each week, as well as the cars we’ve been driving, and the chargers we’ve been testing.
Podcast website
AutomotiveLeisure

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