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233 episodes
161: Lucid Crashes 50% on Bankruptcy Rumor, Then Rockets Back — Plus VW's New ID. Cross07/17/2026 | 1h 3 mins.In this episode:
• Volkswagen ID Cross debuts
• Lucid bankruptcy rumor yoyo's its stock
• California EV incentive program signed into law
Cohosts:
Tom Moloughney from State of Charge and EVchargingstations.com
https://evchargingstations.com/ | https://www.youtube.com/StateOfChargeWithTomMoloughney
Martyn Lee from EV News Daily
https://www.evnewsdaily.com/
Domenick Yoney from Drive Electric with Domenick
https://www.youtube.com/@DriveElectricWithDomenick
- In this episode:
• Mercedes AMG CLA 45 debuts
• We Fast Charge the Rivian R2
• Fiat Topolino price revealed
Cohosts:
Tom Moloughney from State of Charge and EVchargingstations.com
https://evchargingstations.com/ | https://www.youtube.com/StateOfChargeWithTomMoloughney
Martyn Lee from EV News Daily
https://www.evnewsdaily.com/
Domenick Yoney from Drive Electric with Domenick
https://www.youtube.com/@DriveElectricWithDomenick
- Welcome to Battery Bargains, where we shortcut your search for the perfect EV.
Episode 59
• Deal of the week X 2
• Jason needs a pickup with big towing capacity
• David's looking for a highway cruiser for a big commute
• Sarah & Marcus wonder if Rivian R1T is right for an off-grid solar situation
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Join your fellow EV enthusiasts to talk about the biggest stories each week, as well as the cars we’ve been driving, and the chargers we’ve been testing.Podcast website
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