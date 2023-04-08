Join your fellow EV enthusiasts to talk about the biggest stories each week, as well as the cars we’ve been driving, and the chargers we’ve been testing.
We’re Back! Tesla Accused Of Suppressing Driving Range Complaints, A New Charging Network Emerges
Welcome to the new Batteries Included Podcast!
Consider these first few episodes as a sort of "soft opening," leading up to our official launch on September 1.
In this episode, we talk about:
➤ Driving Cadillac Lyriq
➤ Driving GMC Hummer EV
➤ Driving a Tesla-powered classic Mini Cooper
➤ Tesla accused of suppressing driver range complaints
➤ Seven automakers join forces to create a new fast-charge network
➤ Attending Tesla Takeover