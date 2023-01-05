Remember The Game? Retro Gaming Podcast

Remember The Game? #247 - Metroid II: Return of Samus
I like Samus, and I like the Metroid series. Well, at least games from Super Metroid onward. I tried the original Metroid on the NES last year and respected what it did, but thought it was a little frustrating for my tastes. Fast forward a year later, and Metroid II: Return of Samus for the Game Boy is on the hot seat after overcoming all comers in our Patreon Poll. Some seem to love it, some find it a little confusing. I definitely fund myself in the second category. I think it's a cool concept, but my "Metroid gets good at Super Metroid" stance hasn't changed.
My buddy Daniel is the biggest Metroid fan I know, and he gave me a call this week to talk about hunting Metroids on a little green screen, and how this game is ambitious, albeit, maybe a little flawed.
And before we get lost and rage quit, I stumble through another edition of the Infamous Intro!
This week, someone asks if I'll ever cover pre-NES games on the podcast? Do I break out my Simpsons impressions when I'm doing standup? And what's my favourite Metroid game?
Plus we play another round of 'Play One, Remake One, Erase One', too! This one features 3 Samus classics: Super Metroid, Metroid Fusion, and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes.