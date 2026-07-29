Remember The Game? Retro Gaming Podcast

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554 episodes
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And you can check out Captain N's Retrotopia Podcast here:
https://retrotopiapodcast.podbean.com/
In May we hosted the inaugural RTG Royal Rumpoll. 30 games entered, 1 survived, and Actraiser was that 1. I've always considered this the biggest gap in my SNES resume, and now that I've rolled credits, you can consider said gap filled.
If you haven't played it, Actraiser is 50% action platformer, 50% city-builder. You play as a God(ish) person, vanquishing monsters and rebuilding civilizations. This game often pops up on greatest SNES game of all-time lists and while I think it's a little archaic, for an early SNES title it's shockingly good.
Captain N of the Retrotopia podcast joins me this week to talk city building and monster slaying, but unlike our last episode talking about this stuff (Dark Cloud, episode 251), Angry Adam doesn't show up this time around.
And before we rebuild civilization, I put together another edition of the Infamous Intro!
This week someone asks I think subscription services are still the future of gaming. Will the PS6 and next Xbox cling on to the previous generation like the PS5/Series X did? And will I ever play Crimson Desert??
Plus we play another round of 'Play One, Remake One, Erase One', too! This one features 3 of the holes in my SNES resume: Sunset Riders, Terranigma, and Illusion of Gaia.
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- Are you on social media? Of course you are. So follow us!
Twitter: @MemberTheGame
Instagram: @MemberTheGame
Twitch.tv/MemberTheGame
Youtube.com/RememberTheGame
Facebook.com/RememberTheGamePodcast
TikTok.com/@MemberTheGame
And if you want access to hundreds of bonus (ad-free) podcasts, along with multiple new shows EVERY WEEK, consider showing us some love over at Patreon. Subscriptions start at just $3/month, and 5% of our patreon income every month will be donated to our 24 hour Extra-Life charity stream at the end of the year!
And you can find Mark McCue on TikTok @barkmccue
And Bradley McCue on Instagram @thegamingodyssey
It's been almost 3 years since we talked some Legend of Zelda, so I blew the dust off my Nintendo Wii and fired up Twilight Princess for this week's episode. I played it a little back when the Wii launched but never got through that AWFUL opening segment. This time I made it all the way to the end, and once you get past said AWFUL opening segment, it's actually a pretty solid game. Midna is an awesome sidekick, the graphics are pretty good, it has great dungeons, and you can turn into a wolf for Navi sake!
For a game this big, I called in TWO guests to help me break it down. Both brothers McCue join me on this episode to talk about the GameCube, Wii, AND Wii U versions of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Are you on social media? Of course you are. So follow us!
Twitter: @MemberTheGame
Instagram: @MemberTheGame
Twitch.tv/MemberTheGame
Youtube.com/RememberTheGame
Facebook.com/RememberTheGamePodcast
TikTok.com/@MemberTheGame
And if you want access to hundreds of bonus (ad-free) podcasts, along with multiple new shows EVERY WEEK, consider showing us some love over at Patreon. Subscriptions start at just $3/month, and 5% of our patreon income every month will be donated to our 24 hour Extra-Life charity stream at the end of the year!
Patreon.com/RememberTheGamePeople have been on me for YEARS to review Rock N Roll Racing, and I've always assumed I'd get there someday, but how good could it actually be?? The 16-bit generation already has F-Zero AND Super Mario Kart for Bowser's sake! But it turns out this is better than F-Zero. It might even be better than Super Mario Kart. It's RC Pro-Am on 16-bit steroids, challenging as fuck, plays awesome, and has quite possibly the best soundtrack of the SNES/Genesis era. I did NOT expect to fall this in love, holy hell!
My buddy Chris the Sega Kid is here to talk both version of RnR Racing this week. I hope this episode entertains you half as much as these games have entertained me.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Are you on social media? Of course you are. So follow us!
Twitter: @MemberTheGame
Instagram: @MemberTheGame
Twitch.tv/MemberTheGame
Youtube.com/RememberTheGame
Facebook.com/RememberTheGamePodcast
TikTok.com/@MemberTheGame
And if you want access to hundreds of bonus (ad-free) podcasts, along with multiple new shows EVERY WEEK, consider showing us some love over at Patreon. Subscriptions start at just $3/month, and 5% of our patreon income every month will be donated to our 24 hour Extra-Life charity stream at the end of the year!
Patreon.com/RememberTheGame
When I was a lad, a guy on my block had a Panasonic 3DO and Road Rash, and I thought it was about the coolest video game I'd ever seen. Over 30 years later, I FINALLY sat down and played the second entry from the Sega Genesis, and experienced one of those things I love experiencing so much when I host this stupid show - I discovered a new favourite game. I'm sure the 3DO game as probably better but the 3DO sucks. Long live the Genesis and it's motorcycle racing, cop clubbing, chain swinging magnificence that is Road Rash II.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Are you on social media? Of course you are. So follow us!
Twitter: @MemberTheGame
Instagram: @MemberTheGame
Twitch.tv/MemberTheGame
Youtube.com/RememberTheGame
Facebook.com/RememberTheGamePodcast
TikTok.com/@MemberTheGame
And if you want access to hundreds of bonus (ad-free) podcasts, along with multiple new shows EVERY WEEK, consider showing us some love over at Patreon. Subscriptions start at just $3/month, and 5% of our patreon income every month will be donated to our 24 hour Extra-Life charity stream at the end of the year!
Patreon.com/RememberTheGame
We covered the OG Luigi's Mansion back on RTG #177, and I really enjoyed the third game from a few years ago, so this week my buddy keeps and I are finally completing the trilogy by looking at the Stephanie Tanner of the franchise - Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon. Admittedly, I think this is my least favourite game of the trio, but that doesn't make it bad by any stretch. I think the design lends itself pretty well to a handheld game, but it does so at the expense of the exploration of the first and the creativity of the third.
Still better than Mario Is Missing, anyway.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Remember The Game? Retro Gaming Podcast
Comedian Adam Blank hosts "Remember The Game?", a retro gaming podcast. Each week, Adam and his guest will select a video game that they grew up playing, and spend time reminiscing about what they loved (or hated) about it. Not intended to be a history lesson, "Remember The Game?" is more like a conversation you'd overhear on the playground as a kid. The discussions are all over the place, and are guaranteed to fill you with that warm, nostalgic feeling. (Or rage, like you felt with the underwater level in the original Ninja Turtles game). Either way, it's gonna be fun! New episodes every Wednesday!Podcast website
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