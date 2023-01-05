Remember The Game? Retro Gaming Podcast

Remember The Game? #245 - The Tony Hawk Pro Skater Franchise (Part II)

I don't think it's a stretch to say the Tony Hawk Pro Skater games were to kids in the early 2000's what Fortnite was to them whenever Fortnite was cool. EVERYONE played these games, they were a phenomenon. They made gaming cool, they made skateboarding cool, and they made Tony Hawk a household name. I can barely stand on a skateboard, but I'll fuck you up at some THPS 2. At least, I would have back in the day. I was in love with these games when I was in high school, as I'm sure many of you were. My younger bro, Josh, was an even bigger junkie than I was. This was a really fun episode. We didn't do a lot of homework or replay the games to get ready, we just talked about our memories of kick flipping 900's and wasting time with Tony and friends. So many great memories. And before we kickflip into your hearts, I stumble through another edition of the Infamous Intro! This week, someone asks if I ever fire up New Game + for games in 2023. What's the hardest level I've ever played through? And what Nintendo franchise do I want to see get the movie treatment next? Plus we play another round of 'Play One, Remake One, Erase One', too! This one features 3 EXTREME sports games: 1080 Snowboarding, Jet Set Radio, and Skate.