Remember The Game? Retro Gaming Podcast

Podcast Remember The Game? Retro Gaming Podcast
Adam Blank
  • Remember The Game? #247 - Metroid II: Return of Samus
    I like Samus, and I like the Metroid series. Well, at least games from Super Metroid onward. I tried the original Metroid on the NES last year and respected what it did, but thought it was a little frustrating for my tastes. Fast forward a year later, and Metroid II: Return of Samus for the Game Boy is on the hot seat after overcoming all comers in our Patreon Poll. Some seem to love it, some find it a little confusing. I definitely fund myself in the second category. I think it's a cool concept, but my "Metroid gets good at Super Metroid" stance hasn't changed.    My buddy Daniel is the biggest Metroid fan I know, and he gave me a call this week to talk about hunting Metroids on a little green screen, and how this game is ambitious, albeit, maybe a little flawed.   And before we get lost and rage quit, I stumble through another edition of the Infamous Intro!   This week, someone asks if I'll ever cover pre-NES games on the podcast? Do I break out my Simpsons impressions when I'm doing standup? And what's my favourite Metroid game?   Plus we play another round of 'Play One, Remake One, Erase One', too! This one features 3 Samus classics: Super Metroid, Metroid Fusion, and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes.  
    5/3/2023
    1:29:35
  • Expansion Pass #141 - My Top 10 Indie Games
    Our backlog of episodes on Patreon has gotten MASSIVE over the years, so I thought I'd start tossing a freebie on the RTG feed once in a while. I love indie games, and this episode, I counted down my 10 favourites and showed a little love to the little games that could/can/do
    5/1/2023
    1:01:04
  • Remember The Game? #246 - Golden Axe
    Golden Axe edged out Beavis & Butthead in our Sega Genesis Patreon Poll a couple months ago, and now that I've spent a few weeks playing it, I see why people love it so much. It isn't that deep, but it plays well, looks nice, and it's short - three things I love in my video games. I'm gonna have to track down an arcade cabinet and see how it plays in its original form now.    My buddy Chris returns to the show this week, he's a card carrying Sega kid, and it was fun catching up with someone that grew up with axes made of gold (or fucking green, you lying sons of bitches). Let's talk Golden Axe!   And before we steal magic from elves, I stumble through another edition of the Infamous Intro!   This week, someone asks if I had to choose, would I only play games prior to the PS2 generation, or after it? What's my favourite handheld console ever? And a lifelong Nintendo fan is looking for some direction.   Plus we play another round of 'Play One, Remake One, Erase One', too! This one features 3 classic beat 'em ups: Spider-Man & Venom: Maximum Carnage, Battletoads & Double Dragon, and TMNT Hyperstone Heist.
    4/26/2023
    1:19:26
  • Remember The Game? #245 - The Tony Hawk Pro Skater Franchise (Part II)
    I don't think it's a stretch to say the Tony Hawk Pro Skater games were to kids in the early 2000's what Fortnite was to them whenever Fortnite was cool. EVERYONE played these games, they were a phenomenon. They made gaming cool, they made skateboarding cool, and they made Tony Hawk a household name. I can barely stand on a skateboard, but I'll fuck you up at some THPS 2. At least, I would have back in the day.    I was in love with these games when I was in high school, as I'm sure many of you were. My younger bro, Josh, was an even bigger junkie than I was. This was a really fun episode. We didn't do a lot of homework or replay the games to get ready, we just talked about our memories of kick flipping 900's and wasting time with Tony and friends. So many great memories.   And before we kickflip into your hearts, I stumble through another edition of the Infamous Intro!   This week, someone asks if I ever fire up New Game + for games in 2023. What's the hardest level I've ever played through? And what Nintendo franchise do I want to see get the movie treatment next?   Plus we play another round of 'Play One, Remake One, Erase One', too! This one features 3 EXTREME sports games: 1080 Snowboarding, Jet Set Radio, and Skate.
    4/18/2023
    1:28:01
  • Remember The Game? #244 - Earthbound Beginnings
    I LOVE Earthbound. It's one of my favourite games of all-time. And I'm also quite fond of its long lost younger sibling, Mother 3. But until recently, I'd never played the original Mother/Earthbound Beginnings. That changed over the past few weeks, and I'm not sure that's a good thing...   Earthbound Beginnings isn't without its charm, but the non-stop grinding, aimless map, unbalanced enemy encounters and lack of story really make it hard to love. It's not the worst game I've ever played, but it sure isn't it's much more famous younger brother/sequel...   I rolled solo this week, added in a dash of listener comments, and explained why I'm glad to have finally played Earthbound Beginnings, and why I'll never do it again.   And before we grind, I stumble through another edition of the Infamous Intro!   This week, someone asks me to explain why I don't like Majora's Mask once and for all. Would I ever try speed-running a game? And why is Sony coming up with all these weird peripherals for the PS5???   Plus we play another round of 'Play One, Remake One, Erase One', too! This one features 3 NES RPGs: Crystalis, Dragon Warrior, and Faxanadu.  
    4/12/2023
    1:17:24

