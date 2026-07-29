Remember The Game? Retro Gaming Podcast

Are you on social media? Of course you are. So follow us!

Twitter: @MemberTheGame

Instagram: @MemberTheGame

Twitch.tv/MemberTheGame

Youtube.com/RememberTheGame

Facebook.com/RememberTheGamePodcast

TikTok.com/@MemberTheGame

And if you want access to hundreds of bonus (ad-free) podcasts, along with multiple new shows EVERY WEEK, consider showing us some love over at Patreon. Subscriptions start at just $3/month, and 5% of our patreon income every month will be donated to our 24 hour Extra-Life charity stream at the end of the year!

Patreon.com/RememberTheGame

And you can check out Captain N's Retrotopia Podcast here:

https://retrotopiapodcast.podbean.com/

In May we hosted the inaugural RTG Royal Rumpoll. 30 games entered, 1 survived, and Actraiser was that 1. I've always considered this the biggest gap in my SNES resume, and now that I've rolled credits, you can consider said gap filled.

If you haven't played it, Actraiser is 50% action platformer, 50% city-builder. You play as a God(ish) person, vanquishing monsters and rebuilding civilizations. This game often pops up on greatest SNES game of all-time lists and while I think it's a little archaic, for an early SNES title it's shockingly good.

Captain N of the Retrotopia podcast joins me this week to talk city building and monster slaying, but unlike our last episode talking about this stuff (Dark Cloud, episode 251), Angry Adam doesn't show up this time around.

And before we rebuild civilization, I put together another edition of the Infamous Intro!

This week someone asks I think subscription services are still the future of gaming. Will the PS6 and next Xbox cling on to the previous generation like the PS5/Series X did? And will I ever play Crimson Desert??

Plus we play another round of 'Play One, Remake One, Erase One', too! This one features 3 of the holes in my SNES resume: Sunset Riders, Terranigma, and Illusion of Gaia.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.