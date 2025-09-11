I'm going to be mean to Jerry for a second | Jeff Cavanaugh

“Four Wins and a Pool to Pay Off” — Jeff Cavanaugh Joins YDC for Cowboys Therapy The season starts tomorrow, panic starts now. Mike Rhyner and Shoopy drag noted Cowboys whisperer Jeff Cavanaugh into the Mothership to talk through… everything. From the Micah trade spiral and Jerry’s “trust me, I’ve got a plan” era, to why the left tackle might give you acid reflux and how Trayvon Diggs pulled a Week-1 magic trick, this is Cowboys talk with jokes, receipts, and the occasional threat to trade for Jameis just for vibes. Come for the football nerdery (zone vs. gap, hand placement, pass-rush reality), stay for Jeff’s planner redemption arc, YouTube super-chat economics, and a very real debate about long pants. If you’re a Cowboys fan, this is either group therapy or pregame gasoline. Maybe both. Chapters 0:00 – Lightning, Gen-X, and the Planner That Saved Jeff Mike sets the table; Jeff admits calendars are hard; Shoopy supervises adulting. 2:12 – The Anus Is On Us (Yes, He Said Anus) Cowboys open on TNF; why this episode is required listening for your blood pressure. 4:58 – Emergency Pod Energy: Micah’s Gone, Draft Picks Grow on Trees Jeff’s first reaction to the trade, the “weighs more = better” logic, and why “we’re better today” doesn’t math. 9:56 – Jerry Math vs. Real Math Cap talk, anger talk, and how to spin a Herschel move without admitting it’s a Herschel move. 14:09 – Are They Ready for Philly? (Vegas Says ‘Lol’) Dak’s 12-win gravity vs. a roster that looks… light. Range of outcomes, none of them chill. 18:28 – Who Sacks People Now? Asking for a Defense Life after Micah, why “scheme pressure” isn’t Eberflus’ thing, and the hope in a rookie named Asaree-what? 22:04 – Fashion, Feelings, and Long Pants A brief intermission where Jeff’s wardrobe is managed by someone wiser. 24:40 – Sneaky Names You’ll Pretend You Knew First Jack Sanborn alert, the Marist kid, and why Asaree-Raku (say it with confidence) already has pass-rush moves. 31:58 – Trayvon Diggs: Surprise! From “maybe October” to “see you Thursday?” plus the $500k rehab subplot. 34:06 – Running Back Room: Juice Not Included Javonte hand-waviness, Jaden Blue speed, and the annual lesson on bargain-bin shopping. 39:30 – Ad Break With Slushies & Super Chats CBD House of Healing, then Jeff explains how to make Google your business partner. 43:10 – O-Line Autopsy: Tools, Rules, and Reality Tyler Smith is a stud, Beebe might be a Pro Bowler, and Tyler Guyton’s big Year-2 reckoning. 51:18 – Zone vs. Gap for People Who Like Hitting Why the run game’s switching lanes and how Booker fits the smash-mouth vibe. 55:20 – Predictions and Reckless Hope Mike says four wins, Jeff says eight, everyone says “trade for Jameis and let’s get weird.” 59:15 – Hugs, Zoo Nostalgia, and Pants Removal A tender sign-off the FCC can’t stop.