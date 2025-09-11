Powered by RND
Your Dark Companion Podcast
Your Dark Companion Podcast

Your Dark Companion Podcast
  • Big Tex’s Glow-Up: Hank Hill No More | Mitchell Glieber
    Mike Rhyner sits down with State Fair of Texas president Mitchell Glieber to peel back the funnel cake and show you the machinery that powers Dallas’ favorite 24-day carnival. From the Red River Rivalry chaos to Big Tex’s post-2012 glow-up (yes, the fire suppression and the…posterior), this one’s equal parts fried, factual, and flat-out fun. Mike needles, Mitchell dishes, and together they map the year-round grind behind the fair’s food, music, safety ops, and community impact—plus a heartfelt nod to Mitchell’s dad, legendary broadcaster Frank Glieber. Come for the corny dogs, stay for the civic master class. 00:00:02 Radio Roots & Frank Glieber 00:13:04 How to Build a 24-Day City 00:22:15 Cotton Bowl Forever? 00:26:12 Mid-Show Mellow 00:28:23 Safety, Clarity & Clear Bags 00:30:14 Winter Classic Flashback 00:35:27 What’s New This Year 00:40:16 Not Just 24 Days 00:42:50 Dates, Duds & Dudley’s Follow Your Dark Companion on Patreon for every episode: patreon.com/YourDarkCompanion IG: https://www.instagram.com/yourdarkcompanion/ X: https://x.com/YDC_Dfw TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@yourdarkcompanion FB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559876685445 The Old Grey Wolf: X: https://x.com/TheOldGreyWolf IG: https://www.instagram.com/theoldgreywolf16/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mikerhyner579 To reach out email us at: [email protected]
  • From Bonnie & Clyde to JFK: Reel Meets Real in Texas | Kelly Kitchens & Farris Rookstool
    This week, Mike Rhyner and Rob Ervin settle into the shadows with a pair of guests who know exactly how Hollywood spins a Texas yarn. Kelly Kitchens, the mastermind behind the It Came from Texas Film Festival, takes us behind the curtain on curating films like Bernie and The Great Debaters, where fact and fiction duke it out in the Lone Star State. Then comes Farris Rookstool III — retired FBI analyst, JFK authority, and genealogical surprise package (yep, there’s a Bonnie and Clyde connection). From ferrying assassination files across the country in a U-Haul to surviving an awkward dinner with Oliver Stone, Farris proves truth is stranger (and often funnier) than film. Together, the crew unpacks what happens when Texas history collides with cinematic mythmaking — and why Garland’s Plaza Theatre might just be the best place on earth to argue about it. Pull up a chair, pour a drink, and prepare for a ride where the stories are as big as Texas — and sometimes just as unbelievable. Chapters 0:00 – Festival Lights Up Garland Kelly introduces the It Came from Texas Film Festival and its mission to mix fun with fact. 3:20 – Plaza Theatre, Small Town, Big Screen Why Garland’s historic square is the perfect stage for Texas tales. 12:43 – Growing Up with Bonnie & Clyde Farris recalls childhood memories of the movie shoot and his family’s unexpected ties. 17:56 – From Curious Kid to FBI Analyst How fascination with history turned into a career in federal investigations. 21:41 – Dinner with Oliver Stone When Farris met the JFK director — and lived to tell the awkward tale. 26:51 – A U-Haul Full of Secrets The wild journey of transporting classified JFK files across the country. 40:11 – Family Trees and Texas Lore Genealogical surprises that prove history can be deeply personal. 45:50 – Dallas, Ground Zero for Breaking News Why the JFK assassination made Dallas the world’s media hub. 54:02 – Preserving Stories, Screening Truths Kelly shares how the festival keeps Texas history alive on the big screen. 1:03:02 – Wrapping with a Lone Star Verdict Rob weighs in on Oswald, accuracy, and the power of film. Follow Your Dark Companion on Patreon for every episode: patreon.com/YourDarkCompanion IG: https://www.instagram.com/yourdarkcompanion/ X: https://x.com/YDC_Dfw TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@yourdarkcompanion FB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559876685445 The Old Grey Wolf: X: https://x.com/TheOldGreyWolf IG: https://www.instagram.com/theoldgreywolf16/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mikerhyner579 To reach out email us at: [email protected]
  • K Pop Guitarslayer: Faith and Feedback | Justin "Guitarslayer" Lyons
    Mike Rhyner and co-host Rob Ervin sit down with guitarist Justin Lyons—and from here on out, he’s simply Guitarslayer. From a Toys “R” Us starter axe to 80,000-seat domes, he walks us through church pews, K-Pop stadiums, MGK mayhem, and a Mavericks playoff anthem that rattled the rafters. There’s faith, tone-chasing, Nile Rodgers worship, and some honest talk about keeping your head right when the business gets loud. It’s Oak Cliff grit with world-tour mileage—equal parts groove, gratitude, and guitar nerd joy. Pull up a chair, tune to “funky,” and let Guitarslayer explain why rhythm is the glue, tone is the truth, and arenas feel like sanctuaries when the pocket is deep. Chapters 0:00 – Welcome to the Riff Den Mike and Rob set the table; lightning outside, guitars inside, vibes everywhere. 2:35 – Meet Justin Lyons (a.k.a. Guitarslayer) Oak Cliff roots, gospel lanes, dad’s blues, mom’s melodies—day one DNA. 7:10 – First Axe, First Tracks Toys “R” Us guitar, church training wheels, and learning by ear (and prayer). 8:37 – The Mavs Got Loud How Eminence Front got supercharged; from Dallas Stars anthem to Mavericks playoff blast—with a custom PRS to match. 12:15 – K-Pop Called, Passport Stamped Big Bang to BLACKPINK: the faith leap that rewired a career and packed domes across Asia. 16:40 – The Tweet That Changed Everything “Looking for an African-American guitarist overseas”—Guitarslayer says yes before the ink is dry. 18:42 – Sit Down Before I Sit You Down A hard reset: stepping away for a year, then coming back with purpose. 22:21 – Dallas, But Bigger House-band days at Sankofa, building a sound, and why staying “spoiled” can stunt your growth. 31:31 – Tone Talk, Turn It Up PRS loyalties, Fender Tone Master obsession, and the eternal hunt for the sound that makes you practice longer. 34:42 – When Videos Ruled Nostalgia for The Box, regional hits, and why music videos used to feel like movies. 42:23 – Rhythm Is the Religion Why the pocket is king, Nile Rodgers is the blueprint, and the “in-betweens” move a crowd. 45:23 – 50,000 Hearts, One Downbeat Onstage adrenaline—from intimate rooms to seas of light sticks where in-ears can’t save you. 38:03 & 48:10 – Collabs & Cosigns MGK, Lil Wayne, Travis Barker, Fallon, The Roots—plus the dream list (Gary Clark Jr., Lenny Kravitz, Raphael Saadiq). 52:36 – Faith, Discipline, Longevity Gym habits, clean fuel, family, church—and treating musicianship like an athlete’s grind. 56:00 – Slushies & Sign-Offs CBD slushie chatter, reviews help, pants allegedly optional.
  • I'm going to be mean to Jerry for a second | Jeff Cavanaugh
    “Four Wins and a Pool to Pay Off” — Jeff Cavanaugh Joins YDC for Cowboys Therapy The season starts tomorrow, panic starts now. Mike Rhyner and Shoopy drag noted Cowboys whisperer Jeff Cavanaugh into the Mothership to talk through… everything. From the Micah trade spiral and Jerry’s “trust me, I’ve got a plan” era, to why the left tackle might give you acid reflux and how Trayvon Diggs pulled a Week-1 magic trick, this is Cowboys talk with jokes, receipts, and the occasional threat to trade for Jameis just for vibes. Come for the football nerdery (zone vs. gap, hand placement, pass-rush reality), stay for Jeff’s planner redemption arc, YouTube super-chat economics, and a very real debate about long pants. If you’re a Cowboys fan, this is either group therapy or pregame gasoline. Maybe both. Chapters 0:00 – Lightning, Gen-X, and the Planner That Saved Jeff Mike sets the table; Jeff admits calendars are hard; Shoopy supervises adulting. 2:12 – The Anus Is On Us (Yes, He Said Anus) Cowboys open on TNF; why this episode is required listening for your blood pressure. 4:58 – Emergency Pod Energy: Micah’s Gone, Draft Picks Grow on Trees Jeff’s first reaction to the trade, the “weighs more = better” logic, and why “we’re better today” doesn’t math. 9:56 – Jerry Math vs. Real Math Cap talk, anger talk, and how to spin a Herschel move without admitting it’s a Herschel move. 14:09 – Are They Ready for Philly? (Vegas Says ‘Lol’) Dak’s 12-win gravity vs. a roster that looks… light. Range of outcomes, none of them chill. 18:28 – Who Sacks People Now? Asking for a Defense Life after Micah, why “scheme pressure” isn’t Eberflus’ thing, and the hope in a rookie named Asaree-what? 22:04 – Fashion, Feelings, and Long Pants A brief intermission where Jeff’s wardrobe is managed by someone wiser. 24:40 – Sneaky Names You’ll Pretend You Knew First Jack Sanborn alert, the Marist kid, and why Asaree-Raku (say it with confidence) already has pass-rush moves. 31:58 – Trayvon Diggs: Surprise! From “maybe October” to “see you Thursday?” plus the $500k rehab subplot. 34:06 – Running Back Room: Juice Not Included Javonte hand-waviness, Jaden Blue speed, and the annual lesson on bargain-bin shopping. 39:30 – Ad Break With Slushies & Super Chats CBD House of Healing, then Jeff explains how to make Google your business partner. 43:10 – O-Line Autopsy: Tools, Rules, and Reality Tyler Smith is a stud, Beebe might be a Pro Bowler, and Tyler Guyton’s big Year-2 reckoning. 51:18 – Zone vs. Gap for People Who Like Hitting Why the run game’s switching lanes and how Booker fits the smash-mouth vibe. 55:20 – Predictions and Reckless Hope Mike says four wins, Jeff says eight, everyone says “trade for Jameis and let’s get weird.” 59:15 – Hugs, Zoo Nostalgia, and Pants Removal A tender sign-off the FCC can’t stop.
  • Where do they go for Homecoming? | Brian Estridge & Mac Engel
    Mike Rhyner is in the nurturing bio-sphere of the mothership with two heavy-hitters of the Fort Worth sports scene: Brian Estridge, the unmistakable voice of TCU football and basketball, and Mac Engel, the columnist who has made a career out of poking sacred cows at the Star-Telegram. This episode isn’t your standard “rah-rah college football” pep rally. Nope, this is three guys who have seen everything pulling no punches about the state of sports today. From TCU’s rise (and how Josh Hoover is suddenly everyone’s new crush), to the absolute Wild West that is NIL and the transfer portal, they dissect how college athletics has turned into a giant ATM with shoulder pads. Spoiler: loyalty to teams is out, loyalty to whoever’s paying is in. And because sports talk is never just about sports, Mike, Brian, and Mac veer into the dying gasps of newspapers and radio, the joy of covering legends (and clowns), and the absolute absurdity of trying to keep up in an industry where management decisions seem designed to sink the ship faster. It’s sharp, it’s funny, and it’s dripping with the kind of perspective you only get from guys who’ve lived it. Chapters 0:02 – TCU, Josh Hoover, and the Surprise Start Estridge explains why the Frogs might actually be for real this season. 4:21 – Beating Belichick? Yep, Apparently That Happened How TCU toppled UNC and what it says about coaching transitions. 9:38 – NIL: Name, Image, Luggage Why college sports now feels less like school spirit and more like a transfer market. 16:57 – Fans Love Players, Not Programs How player mobility has completely rewired fan allegiances. 22:43 – Money Talks: NIL’s Growing Pains The upsides, the ugly sides, and why nobody’s figured out how to police it. 31:28 – RIP Newspapers (And Maybe Radio Too) Mack Engel explains how to kill media: cut the talent, then wonder why no one listens. 34:35 – Life in the Booth (and the 5 AM Alarm Clock Club) War stories from careers that started long before podcasts were cool. 41:48 – If You’re Gonna Rip a Guy, Show Up Brian’s take on journalistic accountability—and why too many skip the hard part. 52:21 – Nostalgia, Johnny Unitas, and Draft Day Weirdness Because no episode is complete without a trip down memory lane.
