K Pop Guitarslayer: Faith and Feedback | Justin "Guitarslayer" Lyons
Mike Rhyner and co-host Rob Ervin sit down with guitarist Justin Lyons—and from here on out, he’s simply Guitarslayer. From a Toys “R” Us starter axe to 80,000-seat domes, he walks us through church pews, K-Pop stadiums, MGK mayhem, and a Mavericks playoff anthem that rattled the rafters. There’s faith, tone-chasing, Nile Rodgers worship, and some honest talk about keeping your head right when the business gets loud.
It’s Oak Cliff grit with world-tour mileage—equal parts groove, gratitude, and guitar nerd joy. Pull up a chair, tune to “funky,” and let Guitarslayer explain why rhythm is the glue, tone is the truth, and arenas feel like sanctuaries when the pocket is deep.
Chapters
0:00 – Welcome to the Riff Den
Mike and Rob set the table; lightning outside, guitars inside, vibes everywhere.
2:35 – Meet Justin Lyons (a.k.a. Guitarslayer)
Oak Cliff roots, gospel lanes, dad’s blues, mom’s melodies—day one DNA.
7:10 – First Axe, First Tracks
Toys “R” Us guitar, church training wheels, and learning by ear (and prayer).
8:37 – The Mavs Got Loud
How Eminence Front got supercharged; from Dallas Stars anthem to Mavericks playoff blast—with a custom PRS to match.
12:15 – K-Pop Called, Passport Stamped
Big Bang to BLACKPINK: the faith leap that rewired a career and packed domes across Asia.
16:40 – The Tweet That Changed Everything
“Looking for an African-American guitarist overseas”—Guitarslayer says yes before the ink is dry.
18:42 – Sit Down Before I Sit You Down
A hard reset: stepping away for a year, then coming back with purpose.
22:21 – Dallas, But Bigger
House-band days at Sankofa, building a sound, and why staying “spoiled” can stunt your growth.
31:31 – Tone Talk, Turn It Up
PRS loyalties, Fender Tone Master obsession, and the eternal hunt for the sound that makes you practice longer.
34:42 – When Videos Ruled
Nostalgia for The Box, regional hits, and why music videos used to feel like movies.
42:23 – Rhythm Is the Religion
Why the pocket is king, Nile Rodgers is the blueprint, and the “in-betweens” move a crowd.
45:23 – 50,000 Hearts, One Downbeat
Onstage adrenaline—from intimate rooms to seas of light sticks where in-ears can’t save you.
38:03 & 48:10 – Collabs & Cosigns
MGK, Lil Wayne, Travis Barker, Fallon, The Roots—plus the dream list (Gary Clark Jr., Lenny Kravitz, Raphael Saadiq).
52:36 – Faith, Discipline, Longevity
Gym habits, clean fuel, family, church—and treating musicianship like an athlete’s grind.
56:00 – Slushies & Sign-Offs
CBD slushie chatter, reviews help, pants allegedly optional.