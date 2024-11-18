Powered by RND
Fire Escape Cast

Fire Escape Cast
Dan Ryckert, Mary Kish, and Mike Mahardy can’t shut down bars while talking about video games like they used to, so they created Fire Escape to keep those chats...
LeisureVideo GamesComedy

Available Episodes

  • Fire Escape Cast #94 (Game of the Year)
    The gang gets together LIVE in Minneapolis to argue, deliberate, and determine Fire Escape's 2024 game of the year!
    5:46:08
  • Fire Escape Cast #93
    As the gang gets ready for their game of the year episode, Mary finally puts time into Zelda, Dan praises Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Mike starts his very long adventure in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
    2:24:51
  • Fire Escape Cast #92
    On this week's episode, Dan share's his experience with Nintendo's alarm clock, Mary waxes poetic about Neva, and Mike does poor-to-mediocre impressions.
    2:35:39
  • Fire Escape Cast #91
    The gang is back together again! This week they chat about potato guns, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines.
    2:44:52
  • Fire Escape Cast #90
    Mary is away and the Giant Bombers are here to save the day: Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti of Game Mess join Dan and Mike to talk about Astro Bot, Wild Bastards, and sneeze farting.
    3:33:15

About Fire Escape Cast

Dan Ryckert, Mary Kish, and Mike Mahardy can’t shut down bars while talking about video games like they used to, so they created Fire Escape to keep those chats going from across the country. Support them at fireescapecast.com
