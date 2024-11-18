Dan Ryckert, Mary Kish, and Mike Mahardy can’t shut down bars while talking about video games like they used to, so they created Fire Escape to keep those chats...

Mary is away and the Giant Bombers are here to save the day: Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti of Game Mess join Dan and Mike to talk about Astro Bot, Wild Bastards, and sneeze farting.

The gang is back together again! This week they chat about potato guns, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines.

On this week's episode, Dan share's his experience with Nintendo's alarm clock, Mary waxes poetic about Neva, and Mike does poor-to-mediocre impressions.

As the gang gets ready for their game of the year episode, Mary finally puts time into Zelda, Dan praises Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Mike starts his very long adventure in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

The gang gets together LIVE in Minneapolis to argue, deliberate, and determine Fire Escape's 2024 game of the year!

About Fire Escape Cast

Dan Ryckert, Mary Kish, and Mike Mahardy can’t shut down bars while talking about video games like they used to, so they created Fire Escape to keep those chats going from across the country. Support them at fireescapecast.com