No Stupid Questions with Tik Maynard, Live from Equine Affaire (Sponsored by Schleese)

This special bonus episode of Dear Horse World brings you all the energy and insight of a live event! Recorded straight from the buzzing NF+ booth at Equine Affaire in Springfield, Massachusetts, we dive into real-life horse questions from our amazing NF+ members. The goal? To prove that when it comes to our equine partners, there's no such thing as a stupid question—only steps toward stronger connections and better understanding. What to Expect This isn't your typical Q&A session. It's a mix of practical advice, eye-opening insights, and relatable stories that'll make you laugh, nod, and maybe even say, "Why didn't I think of that?" Here's a taste: Lunging Like a Pro: Struggling with a counter-bending horse? We share how to combine physical technique and mental connection to help your horse find balance and relaxation. Turning Pushy into Playful: Got a horse that's a little extra? Learn how to channel that playful energy into productive, positive behavior (and still have fun). Patience for the Spirited Horse: Animated and impatient horses can learn patience—and we show you how, one step at a time. Rehabbing with a Topline: Keep your horse's muscle and topline in check during rehab with simple, biomechanics-focused exercises. No More Trailer Loading Drama: Say goodbye to the struggle with a step-by-step approach that builds trust and confidence. Calm in Chaos: Help your horse stay focused and connected in new environments through gradual exposure and consistent positive reinforcement. Why You'll Love It This episode blends casual, upbeat vibes with super-informative takeaways. Whether you're tackling a tricky training challenge or just looking to deepen your connection with your horse, this conversation hits all the right notes. We're diving beyond the surface to talk about the "why" behind horse behavior, training techniques, and the importance of understanding your horse's unique needs. Hit Play Now: Tune in to learn, laugh, and get inspired. Because in the world of horses, curiosity doesn't just lead to answers—it leads to better partnerships. Let's grow together, one question at a time.