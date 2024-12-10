Hacks 4 Horse People: Getting better at Clinics, Contact and Communication (Sponsored by Logan Coach)
Do tension and resistance keep showing up—not just with your horse, but in your relationships too? Here’s the truth: it’s not about training—it’s about connection, and it starts with you. In this episode, Josh Nichol and Duey Freeman join forces to reveal the secrets to building real, lasting harmony with your horse—and share powerful insights to help you become a more effective and compassionate trainer! What You’ll Learn: Why tension in your horse is a clue, not a problem—and how to use it to build trust. How your horse reflects your emotional state and helps you heal. The power of presence and congruence to transform your horse’s response. Why safety is the foundation for breakthroughs and how clinicians can create a protected environment of learning. How to lead with confidence and foster trust and growth. Josh and Duey bring decades of experience and a unique focus on you—your challenges and the tools you need to succeed. Whether you’re a seasoned trainer or just starting, they’ll guide you to the “aha!” moments that deepen your bond with your horse and transform how you approach challenges. By the end, you’ll feel empowered to: Turn resistance into connection. Build a relationship rooted in trust and respect. Approach every challenge with clarity and calm. Step into the empowered connection you’ve been searching for—Josh and Duey will show you how. Tune in now!
This episode was brought to you by Logan Coach Trailers, horse trailers built for today’s rider, and every mile ahead. Visit LoganCoach.com to see the difference for yourself. – In this episode of Dear Horse World, we sit down with the legendary horseman, author, and clinician Mark Rashid to explore his groundbreaking approach to horsemanship. Rooted in kindness and inspired by the principles of Aikido, Mark’s work shows riders how to tackle challenges and evolve as partners and people. Mark doesn’t just teach “fixes” for problem horses—he empowers riders to become more aware, present, and in tune with their horse’s energy. If you’ve ever felt confused, frustrated, or disconnected with your horse, this episode is for you. Mark shares transformative insights that include: Blend Don’t Battle. Mark’s Aikido-inspired approach turns resistance into harmony, so you can create a partnership where you and your horse move as one. Slow Down to Connect: Learn how taking your time lets you notice the small signals your horse gives—and how those moments hold the key to solving bigger problems. Kindness is the Core: Why a kinder, softer approach to working with horses is more than just effective—it actually feels good for both you and your horse. Horsemanship isn’t about mastering techniques; it’s about mastering yourself. Mark reminds us that the journey toward better riding starts with patience, curiosity, and a willingness to listen—not just to your horse, but to your own instincts. This conversation will leave you inspired to approach your horse—and your life—with more compassion, clarity, and connection. Whether you’re a lifelong rider or just starting out, Mark Rashid’s insights will give you the tools to unlock the magic of true partnership. – Learn more about Mark Rashid https://www.markrashid.com/ Shop Mark Rashid’s Books: https://www.markrashid.com/shop-3
What is your horse really trying to tell you? Join Josh Nichol, relational horsemanship expert and friend of the Dear Horse World podcast, for a free virtual clinic on December 9th to uncover the root causes of tension, resistance, and reactivity. You’ll learn how to: Understand and respond to your horse’s behavior. Address the root causes of challenges. Build trust and balance with simple daily techniques. Plus, get personalized advice during a live Q&A! Seats are limited—sign up now: 👉 Register here Take your next step toward a deeper connection with your horse.
This episode was brought to you by Schleese. If you’re ready to take the next step on your saddle fitting journey, book your free consultation with Schleese at https://go.schleese.com/BookConsult-NoelleFloyd --------------- This special bonus episode of Dear Horse World brings you all the energy and insight of a live event! Recorded straight from the buzzing NF+ booth at Equine Affaire in Springfield, Massachusetts, we dive into real-life horse questions from our amazing NF+ members. The goal? To prove that when it comes to our equine partners, there’s no such thing as a stupid question—only steps toward stronger connections and better understanding. What to Expect This isn’t your typical Q&A session. It’s a mix of practical advice, eye-opening insights, and relatable stories that’ll make you laugh, nod, and maybe even say, “Why didn’t I think of that?” Here’s a taste: Lunging Like a Pro: Struggling with a counter-bending horse? We share how to combine physical technique and mental connection to help your horse find balance and relaxation. Turning Pushy into Playful: Got a horse that’s a little extra? Learn how to channel that playful energy into productive, positive behavior (and still have fun). Patience for the Spirited Horse: Animated and impatient horses can learn patience—and we show you how, one step at a time. Rehabbing with a Topline: Keep your horse’s muscle and topline in check during rehab with simple, biomechanics-focused exercises. No More Trailer Loading Drama: Say goodbye to the struggle with a step-by-step approach that builds trust and confidence. Calm in Chaos: Help your horse stay focused and connected in new environments through gradual exposure and consistent positive reinforcement. Why You’ll Love It This episode blends casual, upbeat vibes with super-informative takeaways. Whether you’re tackling a tricky training challenge or just looking to deepen your connection with your horse, this conversation hits all the right notes. We’re diving beyond the surface to talk about the “why” behind horse behavior, training techniques, and the importance of understanding your horse’s unique needs. Hit Play Now: Tune in to learn, laugh, and get inspired. Because in the world of horses, curiosity doesn’t just lead to answers—it leads to better partnerships. Let’s grow together, one question at a time.
Have you ever wondered where you truly belong in the horse world—or worried that you don’t? In this episode, recorded live from Equine Affaire, Noëlle Floyd and Caroline Culbertson share their journeys of navigating uncertainty, embracing vulnerability, and building communities where riders of all backgrounds can feel at home. What You’ll Learn in This Episode: How to Find Your Place: Learn how to overcome the fear of not belonging and create a community that aligns with your values and passions. The Courage to Be Vulnerable: Discover why admitting what you don’t know can actually open doors to deeper learning and connection. Embracing Change as Growth: See how stepping into the unknown—whether in the arena or in life—can lead to your biggest breakthroughs. Building Community Through Authenticity: Understand why letting go of perfection can help you foster meaningful relationships and create space for real progress. If you’ve ever felt unsure of where you stand or how to move forward, this episode will leave you inspired to take ownership of your journey and find the belonging you deserve. - This episode is proudly brought to you by Schleese. If you’re ready to take the next step on your saddle fitting journey, book your free consultation with Schleese at https://go.schleese.com/BookConsult-NoelleFloyd or visit schleese.com to learn more. – Listen to the Horse Person podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/horse-person/id1772792285 Join the NF+ Community: https://noellefloydplus.com/community/channels/community_updates
