Luke and Andrew both survived a night of major winds and power outages in the region, but now Andrew is bracing for a visit from the plumber who may have good news or bad news about his sewage system. Plus, a Seattle sushi restaurant has shut down after the internet accused it of serving fish with worms in it.
--------
1:07:32
#4340 Going Too American With Your Gothic
Andrew overheard a conversation this weekend that was so relevant to his interests, he wonders if it might have been a trap. He and Luke also prepare for “bomb cyclone” headed their way, and an update on Razzlekhan, the self-styled crypto-currency rapper who’s headed to prison.
--------
1:28:01
#4339 Charlatan Chew
Luke and Andrew call on the StuBot to settle a bet regarding a Mariner’s pitcher of yesteryear. They also discuss the sweet snack treats of their youth, and how Bluesky continues to Bluesky.
--------
1:50:48
#4338 Equal To Or Less Than Jake
Luke is concerned about his favorite news network after seeing a (somewhat misleading?) headline in the Times today. He and Andrew also discuss this weekend’s boxing match between two terrible human beings. And they’re apparently nowhere near finished talking about closet organization techniques.
--------
1:27:51
#4337 "I Believe I Proved That With Centaur Mountain"
Luke is enjoying his time on the Bluesky app, and is finding a lot of old, weird friends there from his Twitter days. He and Andrew also discuss “Babydog,” the English Bulldog who’s been banned from the Senate floor.
TBTL is a daily show hosted by two longtime friends goofing their way through the world the best they can.
Join Luke Burbank and Andrew Walsh as they cover the most important topics of the day, from 25 year-old film reviews to whether or not Andrew’s neighbors are secretly using his garbage bins.