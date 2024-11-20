Episode 59 - Adepta Sororitas pt 2 - The Creation of the orders and formation of the Sisters of Battle

On Today's cast we conclude our coverage on the Adeptus Sororitas. We start with a recap of the restricting of the Adeptus Sororitas after the death to Goge Vandire. From there we jump into what a living saint is (kind of a daemon). Then we spend some happy fun times talking about the nightmare units of the sisters (penitent engines are just wrong. We then conclude by focusing on a few key characters of the Adeptus Sororitas.