Episode 63 - "Where are they now" Primarch edition - the Traitors.
On today’s cast we dive into a listener requested topic “where are the Primarchs now.” We decided to do the first cast on the traitor Primarchs. We open with a quick bit on Horus, but then move onto a much longer coverage of Konrad Curze. Then a recap of Mortarian from our Typhus casts, followed by a deeper dive into Peturabo & Angron. Then we go through another quick recap of Magnus from our Ahriman cast. Then a deep dive against Brad’s objections into Lorgar, and close with a long bit on Alpharius.
Episode 62 - Drukhari pt 3 - Wych cults, Kabals, Mercenaries and The Arenas
On today's cast we conclude our coverage of the Drukhari. We open with a very deep dive into the Wych cults of the Drukhari, their organization functions and features. After this we jump over to the Covens, to talk about their origins before the fall and the incredible powers they now wield within the Dark Realm. From there we dive into our personal favorite units in the Drukhari line the mercenaries, with deep dives into the Incubi, Scourges, and amazing (while all but useless on the tabletop) Mandrakes. We then close with some coverage of the Arenas of the Drukhari and how they serve more than just the Drukhari in their purpose and affects.
On Today’s cast we continue our coverage of the Drukhari. We open up with the restructuring of the Drukhari in the image that Vect wants. We then focus on the Kabals, their structure, how they rise, and of course a deep dive on their leaders the Archons. From there we move into the most terrifying element of the Drukhari their Real-Space raids. We then close with a dive into the vehicles and weapons of the Drukhari. Poison weapons for the win!
Episode 60 - Drukhari pt 1 - The survival of the Dark City & rise of Vect
Episode 59 - Adepta Sororitas pt 2 - The Creation of the orders and formation of the Sisters of Battle
On Today’s cast we conclude our coverage on the Adeptus Sororitas. We start with a recap of the restricting of the Adeptus Sororitas after the death to Goge Vandire. From there we jump into what a living saint is (kind of a daemon). Then we spend some happy fun times talking about the nightmare units of the sisters (penitent engines are just wrong. We then conclude by focusing on a few key characters of the Adeptus Sororitas.
