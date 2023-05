21.FIVE - Professional Pilots Podcast

99. The Art of Aircraft Transactions with Vaerus Jet Sales

The guys unveil The 'record hiring' recorder and we announce our first-ever live flight advice event // Mailbag: Volunteer work as a pilot, fun flying jobs before the airlines, Ted on the radio, and Semper Gumby [12:00] // Brooks Pettit, President of Vaerus Jet Sales, explains the latest in the aircraft transaction marketplace, how to overcome pilot training issues, and how he and others are working to increase transparency when buying and selling airplanes. We also talk about Vaerus Jet Sale's unique referral program that offers pilots a type rating in a DC-3 [32:00] // Flight Advice: How to handle training contracts [1:36:00] Live Flight Advice on May 24th at 9 PM EST.