21.FIVE - Professional Pilots Podcast

Dr. Chris Broyhill returns to talk AirComp Calculator data, pilot compensation trends, and why business aviation leadership still needs some recurrent training. For professional pilots and aviation managers, this one matters because the market is moving faster than the standard "here's your 3% raise" corporate playbook. Dylan, Max, and Chris get into G500/G600 pay, contract rates, compensation survey safe-harbor rules, and the new Business Aviation Book: Leading Operational Excellence. Listen, subscribe, and maybe read the methodology section before walking into your next comp meeting.

Click here to learn more about the Air Comp Calculator

Click here to learn more about The Business Aviation Book: Leading Operational Excellence

You can find Dr Broyhill's Podcast The Flight Department Show here

Show Notes

0:00 Intro

2:08 AirComp Calculator

9:22 Salary Survey

19:44 Compensation Trends & Weights

33:13 The Business Aviation Book

39:54 Writing About Leadership

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