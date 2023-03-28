21.FIVE - Professional Pilots Podcast

A podcast for Professional Pilots, by Professional Pilots. Join hosts Dylan and Max, both professional pilots with backgrounds in Flight Instructing, Airlines, ... More
99. The Art of Aircraft Transactions with Vaerus Jet Sales
The guys unveil The 'record hiring' recorder and we announce our first-ever live flight advice event // Mailbag: Volunteer work as a pilot, fun flying jobs before the airlines, Ted on the radio, and Semper Gumby [12:00] // Brooks Pettit, President of Vaerus Jet Sales, explains the latest in the aircraft transaction marketplace, how to overcome pilot training issues, and how he and others are working to increase transparency when buying and selling airplanes. We also talk about Vaerus Jet Sale's unique referral program that offers pilots a type rating in a DC-3 [32:00] // Flight Advice: How to handle training contracts [1:36:00] Live Flight Advice on May 24th at 9 PM EST. Click here to RSVP and ask your career advice question with James and the Guys Connect with Brooks at Vaerus Jet Sales | Learn more about the DC-3 Referral Program Positive Rate Tax Advisors 21Five's Youtube Channel Connect with us on LinkedIn Our sponsors: Harvey Watt, offers the only true Loss of Medical License Insurance available to individuals and small groups. Because Harvey Watt manages most airlines' plans, they can assist you in identifying the right coverage to supplement your airline’s plan. Many buy coverage to supplement the loss of retirement benefits while grounded. Visit harveywatt.com to learn more! Advanced Aircrew Academy enables flight operations to fulfill their training needs in the most efficient and affordable way—anywhere, at any time. We do this by providing high-quality professional pilot, flight attendant, flight coordinator, maintenance, and line service training modules delivered via the web using a world-class online aviation training system. Visit aircrewacademy.com to learn more! Tim Pope is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and a pilot. His financial planning practice provides services to aviation professionals and aviation 401k plans. Tim helps clients pursue their financial goals by defining them, organizing & optimizing resources, planning, implementing, and monitoring their financial plan. Visit https://link.21fivepodcast.com/timothy-pope to learn more. Click Here to Schedule a Meeting Do you have feedback, suggestions, or a great aviation story to share? Email us [email protected] Check out our Instagram feed @21FivePodcast for more great content and to see our collection of aviation license plates. The 21.Five Show is produced by Joel Penhorwood / Treasured Media The statements made in this show are our own opinions and do not reflect, nor were they under any direction of any of our employers.
5/16/2023
1:44:33
98. Wings of the Past: How the Commemorative Air Force keeps WWII Aircraft Flying
The guys discuss HAM radio, Max's latest $100 hamburger in the Moose, and listeners react to the headset discussion // Mailbag: Loss of medical from anti-depressants, and how often should pilots shine their shoes? [15:05] // Pete Scholl, warbird and B-17 pilot joins us to talk about the Commemorative Air Force and how they maintain and fly WWII warbirds and bombers. [22:30] // Storytime with Pete: Formation photoshoot results in some funny photos [1:24:30] // Flight Advice: Great QOL but still experiencing FOMO [1:32:30] More information about The Commemorative Air Force Commemorative Air Force: Airbase Arizona In case you missed it: Watch the Kee Bird Documentary
4/25/2023
1:49:17
97. Headset Showdown: Bose drops the A30 PLUS Spring Cleaning with Ted
An Aspen runway excursion ends in disaster, and the guys wonder how to theoretically total an airplane // Headset Showdown: Bose A20 vs A30, Clarity Aloft, and Pro Flight 2 [17:50] // Mailbag with Ted: Taxiing from the right seat, restarting an aviation career, A&P to Pro Pilot, and Pilot Spouse Story [50:55] // Flight Advice: Money or commuting? [1:16:45] Video of Falcon Towing Accident in Aspen Homework: Watch the Kee Bird Documentary
4/11/2023
1:30:49
96. Regional Airline Pilot Strategy Session with the Diamond Dogs
The guys discuss the recent incapacitated pilot incident and how they'd handle it // Mailbag: Listener shares a tragic story in hopes of helping other pilots, What are the differences between 135 and 121 schedules? [15:00] // Tim Pope, Certified Financial Planner for Professional Pilots, joins us to explain the ramifications of accepting regional airline hiring retention bonuses [28:30] // Should I leave my regional for an LCC job if my ultimate goal is a major? James Onieal is back to talk strategy [48:30] // Storytime: Max's expired passport adventure [1:53:00] Weather Radar Training Module from Advanced Aircrew Academy Connect with Tim Pope on LinkedIn Connect with James Onieal on LinkedIn
3/28/2023
2:00:46
95. Flying with Purpose: Mission Aviation Fellowship
Max shares several tales of rendering aid to airmen in need // Mailbag: More Reaves feedback, Commuter no more, 401K Clarification, and What's your dream airplane to fly? [22:00] // Chad Irwin, Mission Aviation Fellowship's Director of Operations, joins us to share about MAF's mission and what it's like to be a missionary pilot. [32:35] // Storytime: Chad takes off with 4 souls on board, but lands with 5. [1:21:30] // Flight Advice: Should I leave my high QOL regional job to commute to a ULCC? [1:42:00] Skygods Book Connect with Chad Irwin on LinkedIn Mission Aviation Fellowship on Web | LinkedIn | Instagram
A podcast for Professional Pilots, by Professional Pilots. Join hosts Dylan and Max, both professional pilots with backgrounds in Flight Instructing, Airlines, and Business Aviation, on their quest to improve as travelers, pilots, and professionals. Expect to find interesting conversations with industry experts in a variety of aviation fields, thought-provoking discussions on hot topics, and hilarious stories from the (sometimes) wild aviation industry.
Whether you’re corporate, airline, charter, or anywhere in between, you’ll love our fresh and often funny take on all things aviation.
Come find us online at 21fivepodcast.com and connect with us via Insta/Facebook/Twitter: @21fivepodcast