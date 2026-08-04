21.FIVE - Professional Pilots Podcast

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214 episodes
- Dylan and Max return from aggressively vacationing with biplane rides, glacier dog sledding, Telluride approaches, and a real single-engine checkride landing at Prescott. They break down United's unusual diversion into Luke Air Force Base, swap diversion war stories, and question whether anyone actually wants a 24-hour Qantas flight. The Mailbag covers Skybus, a Harvey Watt-powered ultramarathon, and more listener follow-ups. Flight Advice tackles whether a new dad should stay in a Part 135 Citation job building turbine PIC or jump to a regional—and the verdict is to stay put for now.
Show Notes
0:00 Intro
2:32 Max's Musings: Aviation Vacation
10:46 Aviation News: Luke Air Force Base Diversion
26:04 New Airbus A350 & Oshkosh
35:02 FAA Announcements
37:49 Reviews
40:46 Mailbag
44:27 Flight Advice
Our Sponsors
Tim Pope, CFP® — Tim is both a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and a pilot. His practice specializes in aviation professionals and aviation 401k plans, helping clients pursue their financial goals by defining them, optimizing resources, and monitoring progress. Click here to learn more. Also check out The Pilot's Portfolio Podcast.
Advanced Aircrew Academy — Enables flight operations to fulfill their training needs in the most efficient and affordable way—anywhere, at any time. They provide high-quality training for professional pilots, flight attendants, flight coordinators, maintenance, and line service teams, all delivered via a world-class online system. Click here to learn more.
Raven Careers — Helping your career take flight. Raven Careers supports professional pilots with resume prep, interview strategy, and long-term career planning. Whether you're a CFI eyeing your first regional, a captain debating your upgrade path, or a legacy hopeful refining your application, their one-on-one coaching and insider knowledge give you a real advantage. Click here to learn more.
The AirComp Calculator™ is business aviation's only online compensation analysis system. It can provide precise compensation ranges for 14 business aviation positions in six aircraft classes at over 50 locations throughout the United States in seconds. Click here to learn more.
Vaerus Jet Sales — Vaerus means right, true, and real. Buy or sell an aircraft the right way, with a true partner to make your dream of flight real. Connect with Brooks at Vaerus Jet Sales or learn more about their DC-3 Referral Program.
Harvey Watt — Offers the only true Loss of Medical License Insurance available to individuals and small groups. Because Harvey Watt manages most airlines' plans, they can assist you in identifying the right coverage to supplement your airline's plan. Many buy coverage to supplement the loss of retirement benefits while grounded. Click here to learn more.
VSL ACE Guide — Your all-in-one pilot training resource. Includes the most up-to-date Airman Certification Standards (ACS) and Practical Test Standards (PTS) for Private, Instrument, Commercial, ATP, CFI, and CFII. 21.Five listeners get a discount on the guide—click here to learn more.
ProPilotWorld.com — The premier information and networking resource for professional pilots. Click here to learn more.
Feedback & Contact
Have feedback, suggestions, or a great aviation story to share? Email us at info@21fivepodcast.com. Check out our Instagram feed @21FivePodcast for more great content (and our collection of aviation license plates).
The statements made in this show are our own opinions and do not reflect, nor were they under any direction of any of our employers.
- Dr. Chris Broyhill returns to talk AirComp Calculator data, pilot compensation trends, and why business aviation leadership still needs some recurrent training. For professional pilots and aviation managers, this one matters because the market is moving faster than the standard "here's your 3% raise" corporate playbook. Dylan, Max, and Chris get into G500/G600 pay, contract rates, compensation survey safe-harbor rules, and the new Business Aviation Book: Leading Operational Excellence. Listen, subscribe, and maybe read the methodology section before walking into your next comp meeting.
Click here to learn more about the Air Comp Calculator
Click here to learn more about The Business Aviation Book: Leading Operational Excellence
You can find Dr Broyhill's Podcast The Flight Department Show here
Show Notes
0:00 Intro
2:08 AirComp Calculator
9:22 Salary Survey
19:44 Compensation Trends & Weights
33:13 The Business Aviation Book
39:54 Writing About Leadership
Our Sponsors
Tim Pope, CFP® — Tim is both a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and a pilot. His practice specializes in aviation professionals and aviation 401k plans, helping clients pursue their financial goals by defining them, optimizing resources, and monitoring progress. Click here to learn more. Also check out The Pilot's Portfolio Podcast.
Advanced Aircrew Academy — Enables flight operations to fulfill their training needs in the most efficient and affordable way—anywhere, at any time. They provide high-quality training for professional pilots, flight attendants, flight coordinators, maintenance, and line service teams, all delivered via a world-class online system. Click here to learn more.
Raven Careers — Helping your career take flight. Raven Careers supports professional pilots with resume prep, interview strategy, and long-term career planning. Whether you're a CFI eyeing your first regional, a captain debating your upgrade path, or a legacy hopeful refining your application, their one-on-one coaching and insider knowledge give you a real advantage. Click here to learn more.
The AirComp Calculator™ is business aviation's only online compensation analysis system. It can provide precise compensation ranges for 14 business aviation positions in six aircraft classes at over 50 locations throughout the United States in seconds. Click here to learn more.
Vaerus Jet Sales — Vaerus means right, true, and real. Buy or sell an aircraft the right way, with a true partner to make your dream of flight real. Connect with Brooks at Vaerus Jet Sales or learn more about their DC-3 Referral Program.
Harvey Watt — Offers the only true Loss of Medical License Insurance available to individuals and small groups. Because Harvey Watt manages most airlines' plans, they can assist you in identifying the right coverage to supplement your airline's plan. Many buy coverage to supplement the loss of retirement benefits while grounded. Click here to learn more.
VSL ACE Guide — Your all-in-one pilot training resource. Includes the most up-to-date Airman Certification Standards (ACS) and Practical Test Standards (PTS) for Private, Instrument, Commercial, ATP, CFI, and CFII. 21.Five listeners get a discount on the guide—click here to learn more.
ProPilotWorld.com — The premier information and networking resource for professional pilots. Click here to learn more.
Feedback & Contact
Have feedback, suggestions, or a great aviation story to share? Email us at info@21fivepodcast.com. Check out our Instagram feed @21FivePodcast for more great content (and our collection of aviation license plates).
The statements made in this show are our own opinions and do not reflect, nor were they under any direction of any of our employers.
- Summer scheduling chaos is in full swing as Dylan and Max talk vacation bidding wizardry, Teterboro's RNAV to Runway 1, NDB war stories, New York hotel-room misery, and a suspiciously affectionate airline lobby ritual. In the Mailbag, they tackle foreign pilots at U.S. carriers, terrifying hotel van rides, AI app-building tools, and a listener plea to stop stepping on each other's punchlines. For Flight Advice, they answer a 300-hour CFI wondering how to build an interesting aviation career while still protecting family life, QOL, and future seniority.
TankerBot
AI in Business Aviation LinkedIn Group
Show Notes
0:00 Intro & Pagers
4:59 Vacation Slide
8:53 New RNAV Approach
15:02 Max's Musings & Kissing Conundrum
23:25 Carbon Cub Jacket
26:35 News: 737 Production
31:40 Reviews & Comments
33:57 Mailbag
44:06 Flight Advice
Our Sponsors
Tim Pope, CFP® — Tim is both a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and a pilot. His practice specializes in aviation professionals and aviation 401k plans, helping clients pursue their financial goals by defining them, optimizing resources, and monitoring progress. Click here to learn more. Also check out The Pilot's Portfolio Podcast.
Advanced Aircrew Academy — Enables flight operations to fulfill their training needs in the most efficient and affordable way—anywhere, at any time. They provide high-quality training for professional pilots, flight attendants, flight coordinators, maintenance, and line service teams, all delivered via a world-class online system. Click here to learn more.
Raven Careers — Helping your career take flight. Raven Careers supports professional pilots with resume prep, interview strategy, and long-term career planning. Whether you're a CFI eyeing your first regional, a captain debating your upgrade path, or a legacy hopeful refining your application, their one-on-one coaching and insider knowledge give you a real advantage. Click here to learn more.
The AirComp Calculator™ is business aviation's only online compensation analysis system. It can provide precise compensation ranges for 14 business aviation positions in six aircraft classes at over 50 locations throughout the United States in seconds. Click here to learn more.
Vaerus Jet Sales — Vaerus means right, true, and real. Buy or sell an aircraft the right way, with a true partner to make your dream of flight real. Connect with Brooks at Vaerus Jet Sales or learn more about their DC-3 Referral Program.
Harvey Watt — Offers the only true Loss of Medical License Insurance available to individuals and small groups. Because Harvey Watt manages most airlines' plans, they can assist you in identifying the right coverage to supplement your airline's plan. Many buy coverage to supplement the loss of retirement benefits while grounded. Click here to learn more.
VSL ACE Guide — Your all-in-one pilot training resource. Includes the most up-to-date Airman Certification Standards (ACS) and Practical Test Standards (PTS) for Private, Instrument, Commercial, ATP, CFI, and CFII. 21.Five listeners get a discount on the guide—click here to learn more.
ProPilotWorld.com — The premier information and networking resource for professional pilots. Click here to learn more.
Feedback & Contact
Have feedback, suggestions, or a great aviation story to share? Email us at info@21fivepodcast.com. Check out our Instagram feed @21FivePodcast for more great content (and our collection of aviation license plates).
The statements made in this show are our own opinions and do not reflect, nor were they under any direction of any of our employers.
- Dylan and Max talk Alaska dreams, Southwest's new nonstop to Anchorage, lake lodge podcast fantasies, and Max's brave decision to bypass the discounted Marriott burger for Yemeni cuisine. In the Mailbag, listener Elijah checks in with a unique path back into aviation after the Air Force and a decade away from flying. For Flight Advice, the guys break down why using the GI Bill for PC-12 initial training, single-engine ATP currency, and an Alaska 135 strategy might actually be a no-brainer. Also: meta glasses, janky gravel strips, and potential tax treatment for baklava.
TankerBot - Try out the beta version of the Dylan's Tankering Calculator!
NewYorkTurk - NYC Food Reviews
Show Notes
0:00 Intro
3:55 Max's Musings: Sitting Reserve
15:21 MD-11: PSE vs SSI
27:35 Airports & Tangents
32:37 Special Announcement: Tankering Calculator
35:25 Spirit Comments
41:59 Comments & Reviews
55:16 AI & Mailbag
1:09:35 Flight Advice
Our Sponsors
Tim Pope, CFP® — Tim is both a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and a pilot. His practice specializes in aviation professionals and aviation 401k plans, helping clients pursue their financial goals by defining them, optimizing resources, and monitoring progress. Click here to learn more. Also check out The Pilot's Portfolio Podcast.
Advanced Aircrew Academy — Enables flight operations to fulfill their training needs in the most efficient and affordable way—anywhere, at any time. They provide high-quality training for professional pilots, flight attendants, flight coordinators, maintenance, and line service teams, all delivered via a world-class online system. Click here to learn more.
Raven Careers — Helping your career take flight. Raven Careers supports professional pilots with resume prep, interview strategy, and long-term career planning. Whether you're a CFI eyeing your first regional, a captain debating your upgrade path, or a legacy hopeful refining your application, their one-on-one coaching and insider knowledge give you a real advantage. Click here to learn more.
The AirComp Calculator™ is business aviation's only online compensation analysis system. It can provide precise compensation ranges for 14 business aviation positions in six aircraft classes at over 50 locations throughout the United States in seconds. Click here to learn more.
Vaerus Jet Sales — Vaerus means right, true, and real. Buy or sell an aircraft the right way, with a true partner to make your dream of flight real. Connect with Brooks at Vaerus Jet Sales or learn more about their DC-3 Referral Program.
Harvey Watt — Offers the only true Loss of Medical License Insurance available to individuals and small groups. Because Harvey Watt manages most airlines' plans, they can assist you in identifying the right coverage to supplement your airline's plan. Many buy coverage to supplement the loss of retirement benefits while grounded. Click here to learn more.
VSL ACE Guide — Your all-in-one pilot training resource. Includes the most up-to-date Airman Certification Standards (ACS) and Practical Test Standards (PTS) for Private, Instrument, Commercial, ATP, CFI, and CFII. 21.Five listeners get a discount on the guide—click here to learn more.
ProPilotWorld.com — The premier information and networking resource for professional pilots. Click here to learn more.
Feedback & Contact
Have feedback, suggestions, or a great aviation story to share? Email us at info@21fivepodcast.com. Check out our Instagram feed @21FivePodcast for more great content (and our collection of aviation license plates).
The statements made in this show are our own opinions and do not reflect, nor were they under any direction of any of our employers.
- Timothy P. Pope joins Dylan and Max to talk through the financial side of Spirit's shutdown and what professional pilots can learn from it. For airline and bizav pilots, the big takeaway is simple but not always fun: stabilize first, optimize later. The crew digs into emergency funds, burn rate, 401(k) rollovers, IRA traps, benefits, life insurance, and why raiding retirement money is usually the nuclear option you try very hard to avoid. Listen, subscribe, and maybe give your emergency fund a little love.
Tim Pope, CFP® — Tim is both a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and a pilot. His practice specializes in aviation professionals and aviation 401k plans, helping clients pursue their financial goals by defining them, optimizing resources, and monitoring progress. Click here to learn more. Also check out The Pilot's Portfolio Podcast.
Show Notes
0:00 Intro
2:25 Building An Emergency Fund
6:46 Benefits of Brokerage Account
10:24 IRA & Other Options
16:17 Mental Aspects & Discipline
25:04 Loss of Benefits
30:11 Updates & Final Thoughts
Our Sponsors
Advanced Aircrew Academy — Enables flight operations to fulfill their training needs in the most efficient and affordable way—anywhere, at any time. They provide high-quality training for professional pilots, flight attendants, flight coordinators, maintenance, and line service teams, all delivered via a world-class online system. Click here to learn more.
Raven Careers — Helping your career take flight. Raven Careers supports professional pilots with resume prep, interview strategy, and long-term career planning. Whether you're a CFI eyeing your first regional, a captain debating your upgrade path, or a legacy hopeful refining your application, their one-on-one coaching and insider knowledge give you a real advantage. Click here to learn more.
The AirComp Calculator™ is business aviation's only online compensation analysis system. It can provide precise compensation ranges for 14 business aviation positions in six aircraft classes at over 50 locations throughout the United States in seconds. Click here to learn more.
Vaerus Jet Sales — Vaerus means right, true, and real. Buy or sell an aircraft the right way, with a true partner to make your dream of flight real. Connect with Brooks at Vaerus Jet Sales or learn more about their DC-3 Referral Program.
Harvey Watt — Offers the only true Loss of Medical License Insurance available to individuals and small groups. Because Harvey Watt manages most airlines' plans, they can assist you in identifying the right coverage to supplement your airline's plan. Many buy coverage to supplement the loss of retirement benefits while grounded. Click here to learn more.
VSL ACE Guide — Your all-in-one pilot training resource. Includes the most up-to-date Airman Certification Standards (ACS) and Practical Test Standards (PTS) for Private, Instrument, Commercial, ATP, CFI, and CFII. 21.Five listeners get a discount on the guide—click here to learn more.
ProPilotWorld.com — The premier information and networking resource for professional pilots. Click here to learn more.
Feedback & Contact
Have feedback, suggestions, or a great aviation story to share? Email us at info@21fivepodcast.com. Check out our Instagram feed @21FivePodcast for more great content (and our collection of aviation license plates).
The statements made in this show are our own opinions and do not reflect, nor were they under any direction of any of our employers.
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About 21.FIVE - Professional Pilots Podcast
A podcast for Professional Pilots, by Professional Pilots. Join hosts Dylan and Max, both professional pilots with backgrounds in Flight Instructing, Airlines, and Business Aviation, on their quest to improve as travelers, pilots, and professionals. Expect to find interesting conversations with industry experts in a variety of aviation fields, thought-provoking discussions on hot topics, and hilarious stories from the (sometimes) wild aviation industry. Whether you're corporate, airline, charter, or anywhere in between, you'll love our fresh and often funny take on all things aviation. Come find us online at 21fivepodcast.com and connect with us via Insta/Facebook/Twitter: @21fivepodcastPodcast website
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