Most collectors know BCW through penny sleeves, top loaders, magnetic holders, and storage boxes. Behind those products sits a company with more than 100 employees serving collectors, shops, breakers, and dealers.

Noah Dock joined BCW as CFO after working in finance, private equity, and his family’s pawn business. He did not earn the role because he knew more about cards than everyone else. He earned it because he understood finance, operations, and how to help a company scale.

Noah shares why passion cannot replace skill, why a CEO must become the “chief repeating officer,” and how core values shape hiring, promotions, and customer relationships.

He also explains why BCW returned millions of dollars in tariff refunds to 4,000 customers.

This conversation is about the work behind the hobby. It is about bringing your skills into the industry, building trust through decisions, and proving what your company stands for when money is at stake.



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