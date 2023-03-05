Welcome to the Stacking Slabs, a podcast for sports cards investors. Join us to get the latest sports cards investment advice, hear from industry experts that a... More
What We Can Learn from Collectors in Other Segments with Paul Wardle (@wardle_kombat)
Brett chats with long time collector Paul Wardle (@wardle_kombat) about the many different lanes that he collects in and the benefits that come along the way. Sign up for the Stacking Slabs Weekly Rip Newsletter using this linkFollow Paul: | InstagramFollow Stacking Slabs: | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tiktok
5/12/2023
46:47
Sports Cards as the Secret Weapon to Help Us Turn Off Our Brains
In this episode Brett leans into his "Hobby as an escape" mantra. He shares why he protects his time in the Hobby and why it's primarily about the people and the cards. Sign up for the Stacking Slabs Weekly Rip Newsletter using this linkFollow Stacking Slabs: | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tiktok
5/10/2023
25:16
One of the Greatest Sports Card Collecting Stories Ever Told with Tim Leimkuler (@charmcitytim)
In this episode Brett talks with Baltimore Ravens and Hall of Fame football collector Tim Leimkuler (@charmcitytim) about his collecting journey. He tells a story about finding his holy grail that you will not want to miss.
5/5/2023
49:20
Helping Bust Hobby Myths from the Collector's Perspective
In this episode Brett shares some collector responses on what Hobby takes are tired and need to go. Also, he shares a personal story of letting passion take the wheel when acquiring a new card for the collection Sign up for the Stacking Slabs Weekly Rip Newsletter using this linkFollow Stacking Slabs: | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tiktok
5/3/2023
28:44
Understanding What Big Sales Actually Mean for Collectors with Drake McGruder (@drakes_pc)
Brett talks with Drake McGruder (@drakes_pc) about the 2022 Prizm The Rock Black Prizm 1/1 sale for $126,000. They discuss the true impact that the sale of this card has and doesn't have on the community of collectors. Sign up for the Stacking Slabs Weekly Rip Newsletter using this linkFollow Drake: | Instagram | TwitterFollow Stacking Slabs: | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tiktok
