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The Nerd Nest - A Video Game Podcast
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The Nerd Nest - A Video Game Podcast

Bill Fairchild
LeisureVideo Games
The Nerd Nest - A Video Game Podcast
Latest episode

918 episodes

  • The Nerd Nest - A Video Game Podcast

    Be careful on Steam

    08/01/2026 | 1h 35 mins.
    Get Opera! opr.as/Opera-browser-Nerd-Nest
    Stop clicking links on Steam—new "ClickFix" attacks are targeting your account and personal data. We dive into the rising security risks in gaming, from Windows privacy concerns to the "ticking time bomb" of losing your digital library.

    🔔Get notified! https://www.youtube.com/c/NerdNest?sub_confirmation=1
    ——————————— 🎯SUPPORT THE CHANNEL ———————————
    ▶️Support on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/NerdNestPodcast
    ▶️Join us! https://www.youtube.com/nerdnest/join
    ▶️Humble Bundle Partner Link - https://www.humblebundle.com/?partner=nerdnest
    ▶️Dbrand Partner Link - https://shop.dbrand.com/NERDNEST
    ▶️ Amazon Link - https://amzn.to/4lzF4wY
    ▶️Nerd Nest Merch - https://nerdnest.dashery.com/
    ——————————— ⚠️CONNECT ———————————
    ▶️ VOICECAST - https://voicecast.app/nerdnest
    ▶️ BLUESKY - https://bsky.app/profile/nerdnest.tv
    ▶️ NERD NEST DISCORD - http://nerdnest.tv/discord
    ▶️THREADS - https://www.threads.net/@billfairchild
    ▶️ NERD NEST TWEETS - https://twitter.com/NerdNestTV
    ——————————— 🎧PODCASTS ———————————
    ▶️ THE NERD NEST PODCAST- http://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nerdnest
    ▶️ 143 PIXELS - http://nerdnest.tv/143
    ——————————— ⚙️GEAR I USE ———————————
    ➡️GEAR I USE - https://www.amazon.com/shop/nerdnest
    💵Nerd Nest may receive a commission on sales of items linked above. This helps support my channel at no additional cost to you.

    00:00 — Introduction & Sponsor: Opera
    02:18 — Welcome to the NerdNest Podcast (New Office & Tech Issues)
    02:59 — Catching up with Russ and Jimmy
    04:02 — Today’s Gaming News Overview
    04:21 — The "Year of Linux Gaming" & Windows Privacy Concerns (Permanent Identifiers)
    08:35 — Security Risks on Steam
    11:55 — Generational Differences in Tech Literacy & Online Safety
    16:21 — Sony’s Recent PSN Outage & the All-Digital Future Debate
    22:11 — Sony Addressing the Disc Issue & Lack of Competition
    23:22 — Personal Reflections on Digital vs. Physical Game Libraries
    30:59 — The Cycle of Consumer-Friendly Behavior in Console Leaders
    34:58 — Will We Ditch Consoles for PC/Handhelds Entirely?
    38:46 — Microsoft’s Xbox Live Outage & Transparency vs. Sony
    45:11 — Will Microsoft Follow Sony in Getting Rid of Discs?
    48:05 — Ubisoft Games: Accessing PC Versions via Xbox Console Ownership
    54:31 — Xbox Backwards Compatibility for Original Titles on PC
    01:01:21 — Splatoon Series Reflections
    01:07:23 — Final Fantasy 7: Revelation
    01:11:03 — Games We’re Playing: Halo Campaign Evolved First Impressions
    01:15:11 — PC Optimization Talk
    01:24:09 — Hands-on with Gears of War: E-Day
    01:31:34 — Upcoming Projects from Russ and Jimmy
  • The Nerd Nest - A Video Game Podcast

    Hands on with Steam Machine

    07/12/2026 | 2h 12 mins.
    🔔Get notified! https://www.youtube.com/c/NerdNest?sub_confirmation=1
    ——————————— 🎯SUPPORT THE CHANNEL ———————————
    ▶️Support on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/NerdNestPodcast
    ▶️Join us! https://www.youtube.com/nerdnest/join
    ▶️Humble Bundle Partner Link - https://www.humblebundle.com/?partner=nerdnest
    ▶️ Amazon Link - https://amzn.to/4lzF4wY
    ▶️Nerd Nest Merch - https://nerdnest.dashery.com/
    ——————————— ⚠️CONNECT ———————————
    ▶️ VOICECAST - https://voicecast.app/nerdnest
    ▶️ BLUESKY - https://bsky.app/profile/nerdnest.tv
    ▶️ NERD NEST DISCORD - http://nerdnest.tv/discord
    ▶️THREADS - https://www.threads.net/@billfairchild
    ▶️ NERD NEST TWEETS - https://twitter.com/NerdNestTV
    ——————————— 🎧PODCASTS ———————————
    ▶️ THE NERD NEST PODCAST- http://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nerdnest
    ▶️ 143 PIXELS - http://nerdnest.tv/143
    ——————————— ⚙️GEAR I USE ———————————
    ➡️GEAR I USE - https://www.amazon.com/shop/nerdnest
    💵Nerd Nest may receive a commission on sales of items linked above. This helps support my channel at no additional cost to you.
  • The Nerd Nest - A Video Game Podcast

    Everyone's Getting This Valve Quote Wrong

    07/06/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    🔔Get notified! https://www.youtube.com/c/NerdNest?sub_confirmation=1
    ——————————— 🎯SUPPORT THE CHANNEL ———————————
    ▶️Support on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/NerdNestPodcast
    ▶️Join us! https://www.youtube.com/nerdnest/join
    ▶️Humble Bundle Partner Link - https://www.humblebundle.com/?partner=nerdnest
    ▶️ Amazon Link - https://amzn.to/4lzF4wY
    ▶️Nerd Nest Merch - https://nerdnest.dashery.com/
    ——————————— ⚠️CONNECT ———————————
    ▶️ VOICECAST - https://voicecast.app/nerdnest
    ▶️ BLUESKY - https://bsky.app/profile/nerdnest.tv
    ▶️ NERD NEST DISCORD - http://nerdnest.tv/discord
    ▶️THREADS - https://www.threads.net/@billfairchild
    ▶️ NERD NEST TWEETS - https://twitter.com/NerdNestTV
    ——————————— 🎧PODCASTS ———————————
    ▶️ THE NERD NEST PODCAST- http://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nerdnest
    ▶️ 143 PIXELS - http://nerdnest.tv/143
    ——————————— ⚙️GEAR I USE ———————————
    ➡️GEAR I USE - https://www.amazon.com/shop/nerdnest
    💵Nerd Nest may receive a commission on sales of items linked above. This helps support my channel at no additional cost to you.
  • The Nerd Nest - A Video Game Podcast

    Steam Machine: The Truth

    06/28/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    Get a WiFi 7 Router Archer BE600 with tri-band speed, WiFi 7, MLO, 10G port & wide coverage is here! Perfect for fast home internet & streaming, solving slow speeds & congestion — use code 15BE600 for up to 35% off on top of the Prime Day deals price!
    🛒 Shop the TP-Link WiFi 7 Router Archer BE600:

    Amazon: https://bit.ly/3R5ftCt

    🔔Get notified! https://www.youtube.com/c/NerdNest?sub_confirmation=1
    ——————————— 🎯SUPPORT THE CHANNEL ———————————
    ▶️Support on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/NerdNestPodcast
    ▶️Join us! https://www.youtube.com/nerdnest/join
    ▶️Humble Bundle Partner Link - https://www.humblebundle.com/?partner=nerdnest
    ▶️ Amazon Link - https://amzn.to/4lzF4wY
    ▶️Nerd Nest Merch - https://nerdnest.dashery.com/
    ——————————— ⚠️CONNECT ———————————
    ▶️ VOICECAST - https://voicecast.app/nerdnest
    ▶️ BLUESKY - https://bsky.app/profile/nerdnest.tv
    ▶️ NERD NEST DISCORD - http://nerdnest.tv/discord
    ▶️THREADS - https://www.threads.net/@billfairchild
    ▶️ NERD NEST TWEETS - https://twitter.com/NerdNestTV
    ——————————— 🎧PODCASTS ———————————
    ▶️ THE NERD NEST PODCAST- http://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nerdnest
    ▶️ 143 PIXELS - http://nerdnest.tv/143
    ——————————— ⚙️GEAR I USE ———————————
    ➡️GEAR I USE - https://www.amazon.com/shop/nerdnest
    💵Nerd Nest may receive a commission on sales of items linked above. This helps support my channel at no additional cost to you.

    00:00 - Cold Open & Sponsor - TP-Link Archer BE600
    02:29 - The Full Crew Returns
    03:56 - Steam Machine: Price Reveal & Reaction
    06:17 -The eBay Scalping & Resale Market
    07:11 - Why We Aren't Buying the Steam Machine
    00:08:41 - PS5 E-Waste vs. Steam Machine Performance
    00:11:25 - The Steam Machine Reservation Lottery
    00:12:43 - PC Building vs. Pre-built Convenience
    00:14:13 - Is it for Content Creators or Consumers?
    00:18:12 - Steam Machine vs. Consoles & Laptops
    00:21:30 - The Impact of Price on Recommendations
    00:25:30 - Niche Communities: Mini PCs vs. Handhelds
    00:29:01 - Who Is the Steam Machine Actually For?
    00:30:30 - Sales Predictions: How Many Will Sell?
    00:32:33 - Hardware Shortages & The RAM Lottery
    00:35:10 - Developer Support & Steam Deck Verification
    00:39:38 - Valve's Hardware Strategy & Linux Future
    00:46:10 - The 4K60 Controversy & Marketing Mistakes
    00:54:52 - Ray Tracing & Path Tracing Rant
    01:00:54 - Xbox Price Hikes & Financing Plans
    01:06:08 - Sony & Nintendo Price Speculation
    01:08:18 - Storage Costs & Expandable Memory
    01:10:55 - GTA 6: Price, Digital-Only, & Launch Details
    01:21:44 - The Future of GTA Online & Roleplay
    01:28:18 - Digital Ownership & Sony's Movie Deletions
    01:33:31 - What We've Been Playing: Lords of the Fallen & Silver Pines
    01:37:13 - Retroid Pocket Nova & Handheld Gaming
    01:40:55 - Steam Next Fest Demo Highlights
    01:46:33 - Hearthstone, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom & James Bond
    01:49:50 - Steam Summer Sale Recommendations
    01:56:22 - Upcoming Videos & Final Thoughts

    #TPLink #ArcherBE600 #WiFi7 #SmartHomeNetworking #WiFi7Router #WiFiRouter
  • The Nerd Nest - A Video Game Podcast

    Steam Hardware Roundup!

    06/20/2026 | 1h 44 mins.
    🎮 The best place to grab games, gift cards & more for less, check out Eneba!
    🔥 Huge discounts on PC, Nintendo, Mobile & console games: https://ene.ba/Nerdnest
    👾 Massive game library for all your gaming needs: https://ene.ba/Nerdnest-Games
    🎁 Gift cards for every platform, always in stock: https://ene.ba/Nerdnest-Giftcards

    Shownotes - https://www.nerdnest.tv/podcast/steam-hardware-roundup
    🔔Get notified! https://www.youtube.com/c/NerdNest?sub_confirmation=1
    ——————————— 🎯SUPPORT THE CHANNEL ———————————
    ▶️Support on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/NerdNestPodcast
    ▶️Join us! https://www.youtube.com/nerdnest/join
    ▶️Humble Bundle Partner Link - https://www.humblebundle.com/?partner=nerdnest
    ▶️ Amazon Link - https://amzn.to/4lzF4wY
    ▶️Nerd Nest Merch - https://nerdnest.dashery.com/
    ——————————— ⚠️CONNECT ———————————
    ▶️ VOICECAST - https://voicecast.app/nerdnest
    ▶️ BLUESKY - https://bsky.app/profile/nerdnest.tv
    ▶️ NERD NEST DISCORD - http://nerdnest.tv/discord
    ▶️THREADS - https://www.threads.net/@billfairchild
    ▶️ NERD NEST TWEETS - https://twitter.com/NerdNestTV
    ——————————— 🎧PODCASTS ———————————
    ▶️ THE NERD NEST PODCAST- http://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nerdnest
    ▶️ 143 PIXELS - http://nerdnest.tv/143
    ——————————— ⚙️GEAR I USE ———————————
    ➡️GEAR I USE - https://www.amazon.com/shop/nerdnest
    💵Nerd Nest may receive a commission on sales of items linked above. This helps support my
    channel at no additional cost to you. Affiliate links will be marked with a 💵.

    00:00 Intro & Special Offer
    02:02 Welcome Back: London & China Travels
    03:38 Steam Controller Update: Demand & Shipping Windows
    05:44 Why is the Steam Controller Taking So Long?
    11:29 Supply Chain & Production Challenges
    16:34 Bill’s Current Experience with Steam Input
    18:40 Steam Machine & Steam Frame Pre-order Rumors
    21:21 SteamOS 3.8 Stable Channel Update
    22:11 Buying the Steam Machine: Price Speculation
    24:25 Place Your Bets: GTA 6 vs. September/October Releases
    33:35 Place Your Bets: Final Fantasy 17 vs. Kingdom Hearts 4
    39:21 Place Your Bets: Valve's Hardware Strategy
    45:00 Project Helix & PlayStation 6 Release Predictions
    51:46 Half-Life 3 vs. Elder Scrolls 6
    55:20 Steam Frame vs. Steam Machine: Which Sells Out First?
    1:02:04 Microsoft's Studio Closures & Industry "Blood Bath"
    1:27:54 Stop Killing Games: EU Commission Update
    1:30:00 What We've Been Playing: Mina the Hollower & FF7 Mods
    1:42:37 Wrap Up & Channel Updates
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About The Nerd Nest - A Video Game Podcast
Welcome to the Nerd Nest, a Video Game podcast hosted by Bill Fairchild, I'm joined by other content creators as they talk about all things gaming. From the Steam Deck and PC gaming to Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo and even the cloud! Each episode covers gaming news as well as discussions of the industry all without the console wars tribal mentality. So join the millions that have watched or listened to Nerd Nest Video Game discussion and Subscribe!
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LeisureVideo Games

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