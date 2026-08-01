The Nerd Nest - A Video Game Podcast

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918 episodes
- Get Opera! opr.as/Opera-browser-Nerd-Nest
Stop clicking links on Steam—new "ClickFix" attacks are targeting your account and personal data. We dive into the rising security risks in gaming, from Windows privacy concerns to the "ticking time bomb" of losing your digital library.
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00:00 — Introduction & Sponsor: Opera
02:18 — Welcome to the NerdNest Podcast (New Office & Tech Issues)
02:59 — Catching up with Russ and Jimmy
04:02 — Today’s Gaming News Overview
04:21 — The "Year of Linux Gaming" & Windows Privacy Concerns (Permanent Identifiers)
08:35 — Security Risks on Steam
11:55 — Generational Differences in Tech Literacy & Online Safety
16:21 — Sony’s Recent PSN Outage & the All-Digital Future Debate
22:11 — Sony Addressing the Disc Issue & Lack of Competition
23:22 — Personal Reflections on Digital vs. Physical Game Libraries
30:59 — The Cycle of Consumer-Friendly Behavior in Console Leaders
34:58 — Will We Ditch Consoles for PC/Handhelds Entirely?
38:46 — Microsoft’s Xbox Live Outage & Transparency vs. Sony
45:11 — Will Microsoft Follow Sony in Getting Rid of Discs?
48:05 — Ubisoft Games: Accessing PC Versions via Xbox Console Ownership
54:31 — Xbox Backwards Compatibility for Original Titles on PC
01:01:21 — Splatoon Series Reflections
01:07:23 — Final Fantasy 7: Revelation
01:11:03 — Games We’re Playing: Halo Campaign Evolved First Impressions
01:15:11 — PC Optimization Talk
01:24:09 — Hands-on with Gears of War: E-Day
01:31:34 — Upcoming Projects from Russ and Jimmy
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——————————— 🎧PODCASTS ———————————
▶️ THE NERD NEST PODCAST- http://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nerdnest
▶️ 143 PIXELS - http://nerdnest.tv/143
——————————— ⚙️GEAR I USE ———————————
➡️GEAR I USE - https://www.amazon.com/shop/nerdnest
💵Nerd Nest may receive a commission on sales of items linked above. This helps support my channel at no additional cost to you.
- 🔔Get notified! https://www.youtube.com/c/NerdNest?sub_confirmation=1
——————————— 🎯SUPPORT THE CHANNEL ———————————
▶️Support on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/NerdNestPodcast
▶️Join us! https://www.youtube.com/nerdnest/join
▶️Humble Bundle Partner Link - https://www.humblebundle.com/?partner=nerdnest
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▶️ NERD NEST TWEETS - https://twitter.com/NerdNestTV
——————————— 🎧PODCASTS ———————————
▶️ THE NERD NEST PODCAST- http://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nerdnest
▶️ 143 PIXELS - http://nerdnest.tv/143
——————————— ⚙️GEAR I USE ———————————
➡️GEAR I USE - https://www.amazon.com/shop/nerdnest
💵Nerd Nest may receive a commission on sales of items linked above. This helps support my channel at no additional cost to you.
- Get a WiFi 7 Router Archer BE600 with tri-band speed, WiFi 7, MLO, 10G port & wide coverage is here! Perfect for fast home internet & streaming, solving slow speeds & congestion — use code 15BE600 for up to 35% off on top of the Prime Day deals price!
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——————————— 🎧PODCASTS ———————————
▶️ THE NERD NEST PODCAST- http://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nerdnest
▶️ 143 PIXELS - http://nerdnest.tv/143
——————————— ⚙️GEAR I USE ———————————
➡️GEAR I USE - https://www.amazon.com/shop/nerdnest
💵Nerd Nest may receive a commission on sales of items linked above. This helps support my channel at no additional cost to you.
00:00 - Cold Open & Sponsor - TP-Link Archer BE600
02:29 - The Full Crew Returns
03:56 - Steam Machine: Price Reveal & Reaction
06:17 -The eBay Scalping & Resale Market
07:11 - Why We Aren't Buying the Steam Machine
00:08:41 - PS5 E-Waste vs. Steam Machine Performance
00:11:25 - The Steam Machine Reservation Lottery
00:12:43 - PC Building vs. Pre-built Convenience
00:14:13 - Is it for Content Creators or Consumers?
00:18:12 - Steam Machine vs. Consoles & Laptops
00:21:30 - The Impact of Price on Recommendations
00:25:30 - Niche Communities: Mini PCs vs. Handhelds
00:29:01 - Who Is the Steam Machine Actually For?
00:30:30 - Sales Predictions: How Many Will Sell?
00:32:33 - Hardware Shortages & The RAM Lottery
00:35:10 - Developer Support & Steam Deck Verification
00:39:38 - Valve's Hardware Strategy & Linux Future
00:46:10 - The 4K60 Controversy & Marketing Mistakes
00:54:52 - Ray Tracing & Path Tracing Rant
01:00:54 - Xbox Price Hikes & Financing Plans
01:06:08 - Sony & Nintendo Price Speculation
01:08:18 - Storage Costs & Expandable Memory
01:10:55 - GTA 6: Price, Digital-Only, & Launch Details
01:21:44 - The Future of GTA Online & Roleplay
01:28:18 - Digital Ownership & Sony's Movie Deletions
01:33:31 - What We've Been Playing: Lords of the Fallen & Silver Pines
01:37:13 - Retroid Pocket Nova & Handheld Gaming
01:40:55 - Steam Next Fest Demo Highlights
01:46:33 - Hearthstone, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom & James Bond
01:49:50 - Steam Summer Sale Recommendations
01:56:22 - Upcoming Videos & Final Thoughts
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——————————— ⚠️CONNECT ———————————
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▶️ BLUESKY - https://bsky.app/profile/nerdnest.tv
▶️ NERD NEST DISCORD - http://nerdnest.tv/discord
▶️THREADS - https://www.threads.net/@billfairchild
▶️ NERD NEST TWEETS - https://twitter.com/NerdNestTV
——————————— 🎧PODCASTS ———————————
▶️ THE NERD NEST PODCAST- http://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nerdnest
▶️ 143 PIXELS - http://nerdnest.tv/143
——————————— ⚙️GEAR I USE ———————————
➡️GEAR I USE - https://www.amazon.com/shop/nerdnest
💵Nerd Nest may receive a commission on sales of items linked above. This helps support my
channel at no additional cost to you. Affiliate links will be marked with a 💵.
00:00 Intro & Special Offer
02:02 Welcome Back: London & China Travels
03:38 Steam Controller Update: Demand & Shipping Windows
05:44 Why is the Steam Controller Taking So Long?
11:29 Supply Chain & Production Challenges
16:34 Bill’s Current Experience with Steam Input
18:40 Steam Machine & Steam Frame Pre-order Rumors
21:21 SteamOS 3.8 Stable Channel Update
22:11 Buying the Steam Machine: Price Speculation
24:25 Place Your Bets: GTA 6 vs. September/October Releases
33:35 Place Your Bets: Final Fantasy 17 vs. Kingdom Hearts 4
39:21 Place Your Bets: Valve's Hardware Strategy
45:00 Project Helix & PlayStation 6 Release Predictions
51:46 Half-Life 3 vs. Elder Scrolls 6
55:20 Steam Frame vs. Steam Machine: Which Sells Out First?
1:02:04 Microsoft's Studio Closures & Industry "Blood Bath"
1:27:54 Stop Killing Games: EU Commission Update
1:30:00 What We've Been Playing: Mina the Hollower & FF7 Mods
1:42:37 Wrap Up & Channel Updates
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About The Nerd Nest - A Video Game Podcast
Welcome to the Nerd Nest, a Video Game podcast hosted by Bill Fairchild, I'm joined by other content creators as they talk about all things gaming. From the Steam Deck and PC gaming to Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo and even the cloud! Each episode covers gaming news as well as discussions of the industry all without the console wars tribal mentality. So join the millions that have watched or listened to Nerd Nest Video Game discussion and Subscribe!Podcast website
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