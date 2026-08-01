The Nerd Nest - A Video Game Podcast

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Stop clicking links on Steam—new "ClickFix" attacks are targeting your account and personal data. We dive into the rising security risks in gaming, from Windows privacy concerns to the "ticking time bomb" of losing your digital library.



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00:00 — Introduction & Sponsor: Opera

02:18 — Welcome to the NerdNest Podcast (New Office & Tech Issues)

02:59 — Catching up with Russ and Jimmy

04:02 — Today’s Gaming News Overview

04:21 — The "Year of Linux Gaming" & Windows Privacy Concerns (Permanent Identifiers)

08:35 — Security Risks on Steam

11:55 — Generational Differences in Tech Literacy & Online Safety

16:21 — Sony’s Recent PSN Outage & the All-Digital Future Debate

22:11 — Sony Addressing the Disc Issue & Lack of Competition

23:22 — Personal Reflections on Digital vs. Physical Game Libraries

30:59 — The Cycle of Consumer-Friendly Behavior in Console Leaders

34:58 — Will We Ditch Consoles for PC/Handhelds Entirely?

38:46 — Microsoft’s Xbox Live Outage & Transparency vs. Sony

45:11 — Will Microsoft Follow Sony in Getting Rid of Discs?

48:05 — Ubisoft Games: Accessing PC Versions via Xbox Console Ownership

54:31 — Xbox Backwards Compatibility for Original Titles on PC

01:01:21 — Splatoon Series Reflections

01:07:23 — Final Fantasy 7: Revelation

01:11:03 — Games We’re Playing: Halo Campaign Evolved First Impressions

01:15:11 — PC Optimization Talk

01:24:09 — Hands-on with Gears of War: E-Day

01:31:34 — Upcoming Projects from Russ and Jimmy