The Jeff Gerstmann Show - A Podcast About Video Games

Jeff Gerstmann brings his extreme knowledge of video games, the video game industry, and energy drinks to you each and every week. More
Available Episodes
5 of 51
048: What’s Next for Xbox?
With Redfall coming in mediocre and the UK moving to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Microsoft, what’s next for the Xbox brand? Feels a little dicey, to be honest. We’ll also cover the buggy launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the endearing jank of Combat Master, that Gran Turismo movie trailer, the future of Titanfall, the allure of Bluesky over Twitter and the silliness of a Vampire Survivors animated series.
5/2/2023
3:14:40
047: Bubsy Ashtrays For Sale
Atari buys another pile of old games, Epic loses to Apple on appeal, and we discuss XDefiant, the new Street Fighter 6 news, the future of Nintendo films, Sega’s unionization efforts, fairness in fighting game tournaments, how NDAs and embargoes worked back in the day, and way more!
4/25/2023
3:06:58
046: North Dakota Goes Green
This week we’re talking about Sega’s purchase of Angry Birds and how that can only mean that Billy Hatcher’s return is nigh. We’ll also get into North Dakota’s take on Sony’s exclusivity arrangements, the state of Halo, the potential… return? Of LawBreakers? As well as Mr. Sun’s Hatbox, Eminem’s recent output, Jeff’s love of Tron, and how wrestling reporters and video game reporters are kind of the same thing sometimes.
4/18/2023
3:15:03
045: Super Mario Bros.: The Movie: The Game
This Mario movie is smashing all types of records while people seem decidedly mixed on it. Should I take my daughter to see it or would she have an absolute meltdown in a movie theater? We’ll also discuss Terra Nil, Crime Boss: Rockay City, Crab Champions, Nintendo’s new live show, the end of Dreams, and way more.
4/11/2023
3:11:24
044: And That Was E3
Jeff’s back from the city of Los Angeles to talk about his time with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and his time watching Wrestlemania 39. A new Trackmania season begins, Meet Your Maker is out, and E3 is… dead? Sleeping? We’ll also talk about monetizing VR Teens, the BAFTAs, and what we actually want out of the future of video games.Get your first month of BlueChew for free with $5 shipping by visiting bluechew.com and using the offer code JEFF!