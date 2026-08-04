The Jeff Gerstmann Show - A Podcast About Video Games

Which of the many new Virtual Boy releases will win the coveted Best Virtual Boy Game award in 2026? I don’t know, let’s talk about those games a bit along with Sony’s non-discussion of physical games, Xbox’s goal of retvrning to growth, Batista as Kratos, GunZZZZZ, Weekly Active Users, and more!



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