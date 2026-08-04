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The Jeff Gerstmann Show - A Podcast About Video Games
Jeff Gerstmann | Daylight Media
Latest episode
224 episodes
- Which of the many new Virtual Boy releases will win the coveted Best Virtual Boy Game award in 2026? I don’t know, let’s talk about those games a bit along with Sony’s non-discussion of physical games, Xbox’s goal of retvrning to growth, Batista as Kratos, GunZZZZZ, Weekly Active Users, and more!
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- PSN and Xbox Live outages heighten awareness of just how fragile this all-digital future of ours really is! Meanwhile, Halo gets a remake, Splatoon Raiders is rad, and Marvel Tokon on PC was completely busted. Will it be fixed by launch? What’s the best racing game ever made? Let’s dig into it this week!
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- I've been messing around with FSR4 on the Steam Machine and it's a pretty big deal! Also: the only soccer game you'll ever need is out now, trains, Marathon gets new leadership, Wreckreation gets a sequel, Ubisoft gets nostalgic, more Fallout, more fallout, and more!
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- There are a lot of great things going on with the Steam Machine, but it might not quite be ready for prime time. Let’s talk about my time with it so far, the price, the comparisons to other devices, all that stuff. Also: Call of Duty goes retro with new releases of old-ass Black Ops and Black Ops II, some more fallout from the Xbox cuts, Ubisoft workers go on strike, the idea of an OLED Switch 2, and more.
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About The Jeff Gerstmann Show - A Podcast About Video Games
Jeff Gerstmann brings his extreme knowledge of video games, the video game industry, and energy drinks to you each and every week.Podcast website
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