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The Jeff Gerstmann Show - A Podcast About Video Games

Jeff Gerstmann | Daylight Media
LeisureTechnology
The Jeff Gerstmann Show - A Podcast About Video Games
Latest episode

224 episodes

  • The Jeff Gerstmann Show - A Podcast About Video Games

    217: Virtual Boy Game of the Year 2026

    08/04/2026 | 2h 56 mins.
    Which of the many new Virtual Boy releases will win the coveted Best Virtual Boy Game award in 2026? I don’t know, let’s talk about those games a bit along with Sony’s non-discussion of physical games, Xbox’s goal of retvrning to growth, Batista as Kratos, GunZZZZZ, Weekly Active Users, and more!

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  • The Jeff Gerstmann Show - A Podcast About Video Games

    216: Everything Broke, Hold On

    07/28/2026 | 2h 54 mins.
    PSN and Xbox Live outages heighten awareness of just how fragile this all-digital future of ours really is! Meanwhile, Halo gets a remake, Splatoon Raiders is rad, and Marvel Tokon on PC was completely busted. Will it be fixed by launch? What’s the best racing game ever made? Let’s dig into it this week!

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  • The Jeff Gerstmann Show - A Podcast About Video Games

    215: Stabbing that Fstab

    07/21/2026 | 2h 58 mins.
    I've been messing around with FSR4 on the Steam Machine and it's a pretty big deal! Also: the only soccer game you'll ever need is out now, trains, Marathon gets new leadership, Wreckreation gets a sequel, Ubisoft gets nostalgic, more Fallout, more fallout, and more!
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  • The Jeff Gerstmann Show - A Podcast About Video Games

    214: Should You Buy A Steam Machine?

    07/14/2026 | 2h 51 mins.
    There are a lot of great things going on with the Steam Machine, but it might not quite be ready for prime time. Let’s talk about my time with it so far, the price, the comparisons to other devices, all that stuff. Also: Call of Duty goes retro with new releases of old-ass Black Ops and Black Ops II, some more fallout from the Xbox cuts, Ubisoft workers go on strike, the idea of an OLED Switch 2, and more.

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  • The Jeff Gerstmann Show - A Podcast About Video Games

    213: It's Grim Up North

    07/07/2026 | 3h 11 mins.
    Xbox cuts 1,600 jobs. PlayStation announces plans to exit the game disc business. Jeff buys an Ayn Thor and uses it to play Mr. Do! on two screens at once. Dark times, friends.
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About The Jeff Gerstmann Show - A Podcast About Video Games
Jeff Gerstmann brings his extreme knowledge of video games, the video game industry, and energy drinks to you each and every week.
Podcast website
LeisureTechnologyVideo Games

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