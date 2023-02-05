Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Giant Bombcast in the App
Listen to Giant Bombcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Giant Bombcast

Giant Bombcast

Podcast Giant Bombcast
Podcast Giant Bombcast

Giant Bombcast

Giant Bomb
add
Giant Bomb discusses the latest video game news and new releases, taste-test questionable beverages, and get wildly off-topic in this weekly podcast. More
LeisureVideo GamesTechnology
Giant Bomb discusses the latest video game news and new releases, taste-test questionable beverages, and get wildly off-topic in this weekly podcast. More

Available Episodes

5 of 931
  • Giant Bombcast 787: Brother Krillin
    We got a packed house this week as Tam and Lucy joins us to chat about GameSpot's new shows dropping! We also get into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Jan's growing problem in Honaki: Star Rail, the bummer that is Redfall, and even more!
    5/2/2023
  • Giant Bombcast 786: Moms Love Zelda
    We're baaaaack with another episode of the Giant Bombcast to chat about Minecraft Legends, Pulseman, our surprise about how much fun Dead Island 2 is, big Epic and Apple updates, and even more!
    4/25/2023
  • Giant Bombcast 785: Tronald Duck
    This week we're joined by our dear friend Alex Boniello as he talks about his forray into "games" with Foul Play, the Mega Man Battle Network Collection, Dead Island 2 being surprisingly fun, the Mario movie inching closer to $1 Billion, and more!
    4/18/2023
  • Giant Bombcast 784: Doctor Chat
    Grubb, Dan, and Jan return from sunny San Diego to console Bakalar on his FOMO. They recount their trip and their time at DreamHack, talk about today's headlines, AND give valuable croissant advice.
    4/11/2023
  • Giant Bombcast 783: Jesus Jesus Revolution
    Our two resident experts in crime get together before all the traveling shenanigans take place to talk about the BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR: Crime Boss: Rockay City. We also commiserate over the death of E3, PSVR2 sale numbers, and a rat's basket of your em
    4/4/2023

More Leisure podcasts

About Giant Bombcast

Giant Bomb discusses the latest video game news and new releases, taste-test questionable beverages, and get wildly off-topic in this weekly podcast.
Podcast website

Listen to Giant Bombcast, Xbox On and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Giant Bombcast

Giant Bombcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Giant Bombcast: Podcasts in Family