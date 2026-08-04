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855 episodes
- It's Tuesday so we MUST chat about video games and a couple of other things! This week we get into Shawn's review of Beast of Reincarnation, our time with Splatoon Raiders, getting into the body with Pathogenic, and clicking around in Endacopia. We also chat about the news and get to your emails! BOATS!
Support us directly and get new episodes ad-free by signing up for Giant Bomb Premium at https://www.giantbomb.com/join
Timestamps (note, timestamps on this free version may vary greatly depending on how many ads you receive):
0:00:00 Intro
0:26:46 Beast of Reincarnation
0:39:19 Pathogenic
0:41:55 Splatoon Raiders
0:50:47 Endacopia
0:55:42 Big Walk
1:09:07 Xbox’s leaked disc-to-digital system could solve an impossible ownership problem
1:17:24 EA’s $55 billion private takeover is expected to close today
1:24:46 Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is a tournament arc with four protagonists (or 5?)
1:28:52 Final Fantasy 14 launches on Switch 2 today
1:32:39 Dave Bautista is in talks to replace Ryan Hurst as Kratos
1:36:29 Square Enix says the strange Kingdom Hearts artwork was human error (not AI)
1:40:54 PlayStation says it will cautiously proceed with ending disc production
1:46:12 EMAILS!
2:14:37 YouTube Super Chats
2:22:37 Outro
- We're back from the Giant Bomb Road Trip and MysteriumCon and we've got a bunch of fun stories to share! We also find time to chat about the new/old Halo, Dinoblade, Desktop Explorer, and also talk about some older games too. We chat about all of the hottest news stories and your emails. NOICE!
Support us directly and get new episodes ad-free by signing up for Giant Bomb Premium at https://www.giantbomb.com/join
Timestamps (note, timestamps on this free version may vary greatly depending on how many ads you receive):
0:00:00 Intro
0:03:06 The Great Giant Bomb Road Trip
0:25:30 Dinoblade
0:30:35 Halo: Campaign Evolved
0:42:09 Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
0:47:15 Thief: The Dark Project
0:53:01 Demon Dust
1:01:37 Desktop Explorer
1:07:07 Xbox backward compatibility arrives on PC and Windows handhelds
1:10:28 Cyan Worlds was working on a prototype for a new Myst game
1:13:56 Xbox CTO says Monday’s major outage was ‘unacceptable’
1:17:16 Steam Deck demand may have cratered after the price increases
1:22:21 Nintendo confirms that movie planning is directly influencing game development
1:30:04 God of War: Laufey gets a date—and Sony reassures people that Kratos is coming back
1:33:49 Square Enix producers explain why Final Fantasy VI Remake is intimidating
1:35:50 Dragon Age series producer says he doesn’t see it returning
1:38:07 EMAILS!
2:03:34 YouTube Super Chats
2:12:26 Outro
- MinnMax's Ben Hanson joins the crew today to chat about Splatoon Raiders, Denshattack, and more! The gang then talks through all the lovely gaming news of the week and responds to a handful of YOUR emails!
Support us directly and get new episodes ad-free by signing up for Giant Bomb Premium at https://www.giantbomb.com/join
Get more from Ben and all the MinnMax Cohorts over at https://www.youtube.com/minnmax or wherever you get your podcasts!
Timestamps (note, timestamps on this free version may vary greatly depending on how many ads you receive):
0:00:00 Intro
0:20:19 Splatoon Raiders
0:35:03 Denshattack
0:44:48 Super Mario Sunshine
0:54:47 Heave Ho 2
0:57:15 Rolling Thunder
1:05:05 007 First Light
1:09:36 News! (Allegedly)
1:13:37 Bethesda dangles the Fallout keys in front of everyone
1:20:27 Not a ton of games sell super well on disc on PlayStation
1:25:57 Fortnite is about to give creators generative-AI characters
1:31:04 Nintendo says it shouldn’t have to pay back players if it gets tariff refunds from the US government
1:34:42 Applications open for The Duskbloods network test
1:36:35 Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls open beta on PS5 and PC
1:39:10 EMAILS!
2:10:28 YouTube Super Chats
2:18:07 Outro
- Did y'all know that Apple still makes computers? That's great because you can listen to our podcast on them where we get into Jan's hands on impressions of Beast of Reincarnation, Dan and Mikey's quick time with Orbitals, kicking it old school with some RetroAchievements, and some other older titles! We also dip into the news, your emails, and SuperChats!
Our community is the best as user techsev made an FMV Space Ace game from Dan's Blight!
https://reactvts.com/space-ace-blight-club/
Editor's note: Shawn here, adding to the emulation discussion: You can absolutely emulate console games on Mac! I've always heard good things about OpenEmu as an easy all-in-one solution. And for setting things up, we all love Russ's guides on Retro Game Corps!
He has one for cheap Android TV boxes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihGr_rzpS0o
And even Mac: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoWn4rS7Vxs
Support us directly and get new episodes ad-free by signing up for Giant Bomb Premium at https://www.giantbomb.com/join
Timestamps (note, timestamps on this free version may vary greatly depending on how many ads you receive):
0:00:00 Intro
0:18:08 Beast of Reincarnation
0:30:11 Orbitals
0:38:14 Dan's RetroAchievements journey
0:41:53 Grubb's Magic PlayStation 2
0:44:05 Sin and Punishment
0:47:27 Dynamite Heady
0:51:49 God of War Laufey will have a disc – that probably means it’s coming out in 2027
0:54:23 Obsidian cancels an Avowed sequel and moves Josh Sawyer onto Fallout
0:57:06 Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is a massive hit, so Ubisoft laid off dozens of people who helped make it
0:59:54 GDQ raises $2.4 million, then abruptly cancels an SNK sponsorship
1:03:28 Rhythm Heaven Groove delivers a gigantic original-Switch launch in Japan
1:05:07 Mario Kart Tour and Final Fantasy Ever Crisis are being shut down
1:08:31 EMAILS!
1:44:44 YouTube Super Chats
1:54:40 Outro
- On this week's show, the Duders do their best to bring a little joy in a crazy week. We talk about all the fun we've been having with TerraTech Legion, Rhythm Heaven Groove, the SuperStation and more, before diving into the heavy news of Xbox's layoffs and PlayStation's announcement of an all-digital future. Don't worry though, the listeners lighten things up with emails to round out the show!
Support us directly and get new episodes ad-free by signing up for Giant Bomb Premium at https://www.giantbomb.com/join
Timestamps (note, timestamps on this free version may vary greatly depending on how many ads you receive):
0:00:00 Intro
0:25:18 TerraTech Legion
0:30:39 Rhythm Heaven Groove
0:37:32 Elden Ring
0:41:28 SuperStation one
0:51:24 IW4x
0:57:37 ...Intro part 2?
1:06:20 Xbox to reduce staff by approximately 3,200 throughout FY27
1:22:01 Physical disc production ending in January 2028 for new games releasing on PlayStation consoles
1:33:28 Nintendo will stop selling the Nintendo Switch in Europe in 2027
1:35:47 IO confirms it will continue Project Fantasy independently after Xbox split
1:41:02 EMAILS!
2:05:42 YouTube Super Chats
2:18:41 Outro
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About Giant Bombcast
The Giant Bomb discusses the latest video game news and new releases, answers listener questions, and sometimes gets wildly off-topic in this weekly podcast. Featuring Jan Ochoa, Jeff Grubb, and Jeff Bakalar.Podcast website
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