Giant Bombcast 787: Brother Krillin
We got a packed house this week as Tam and Lucy joins us to chat about GameSpot's new shows dropping! We also get into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Jan's growing problem in Honaki: Star Rail, the bummer that is Redfall, and even more!
5/2/2023
Giant Bombcast 786: Moms Love Zelda
We're baaaaack with another episode of the Giant Bombcast to chat about Minecraft Legends, Pulseman, our surprise about how much fun Dead Island 2 is, big Epic and Apple updates, and even more!
4/25/2023
Giant Bombcast 785: Tronald Duck
This week we're joined by our dear friend Alex Boniello as he talks about his forray into "games" with Foul Play, the Mega Man Battle Network Collection, Dead Island 2 being surprisingly fun, the Mario movie inching closer to $1 Billion, and more!
4/18/2023
Giant Bombcast 784: Doctor Chat
Grubb, Dan, and Jan return from sunny San Diego to console Bakalar on his FOMO. They recount their trip and their time at DreamHack, talk about today's headlines, AND give valuable croissant advice.
4/11/2023
Giant Bombcast 783: Jesus Jesus Revolution
Our two resident experts in crime get together before all the traveling shenanigans take place to talk about the BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR: Crime Boss: Rockay City. We also commiserate over the death of E3, PSVR2 sale numbers, and a rat's basket of your em