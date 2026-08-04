Did y'all know that Apple still makes computers? That's great because you can listen to our podcast on them where we get into Jan's hands on impressions of Beast of Reincarnation, Dan and Mikey's quick time with Orbitals, kicking it old school with some RetroAchievements, and some other older titles! We also dip into the news, your emails, and SuperChats!



Our community is the best as user techsev made an FMV Space Ace game from Dan's Blight!

https://reactvts.com/space-ace-blight-club/



Editor's note: Shawn here, adding to the emulation discussion: You can absolutely emulate console games on Mac! I've always heard good things about OpenEmu as an easy all-in-one solution. And for setting things up, we all love Russ's guides on Retro Game Corps!

He has one for cheap Android TV boxes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihGr_rzpS0o

And even Mac: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoWn4rS7Vxs



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Timestamps (note, timestamps on this free version may vary greatly depending on how many ads you receive):

0:00:00 Intro

0:18:08 Beast of Reincarnation

0:30:11 Orbitals

0:38:14 Dan's RetroAchievements journey

0:41:53 Grubb's Magic PlayStation 2

0:44:05 Sin and Punishment

0:47:27 Dynamite Heady

0:51:49 God of War Laufey will have a disc – that probably means it’s coming out in 2027

0:54:23 Obsidian cancels an Avowed sequel and moves Josh Sawyer onto Fallout

0:57:06 Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is a massive hit, so Ubisoft laid off dozens of people who helped make it

0:59:54 GDQ raises $2.4 million, then abruptly cancels an SNK sponsorship

1:03:28 Rhythm Heaven Groove delivers a gigantic original-Switch launch in Japan

1:05:07 Mario Kart Tour and Final Fantasy Ever Crisis are being shut down

1:08:31 EMAILS!

1:44:44 YouTube Super Chats

1:54:40 Outro