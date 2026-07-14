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"There I was..." An Aviation Podcast
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"There I was..." An Aviation Podcast

AOPA Air Safety Institute
AviationLeisure
"There I was..." An Aviation Podcast
Latest episode

98 episodes

  • "There I was..." An Aviation Podcast

    Episode 97: Avionics Failure in Heavy Rain

    07/14/2026 | 32 mins.
    Father-and-son pilots Michael and Ethan Russo recount an IFR flight that turned critical when their aircraft suffered a complete avionics failure at 8,000 feet in heavy rain.
  • "There I was..." An Aviation Podcast

    Episode 96: Whiteout in a Helicopter

    06/16/2026 | 39 mins.
    Coast Guard helicopter pilot Rick Kenin recalls a Christmas Eve rescue flight that nearly became an emergency of its own.
  • "There I was..." An Aviation Podcast

    Episode 95: Lake Amphibian

    05/12/2026 | 43 mins.
    During a trip to Dry Tortugas National Park with his wife and two friends, Brandon Reissiger faces a challenging and nerve-wracking water takeoff in his Lake Amphibian.
  • "There I was..." An Aviation Podcast

    Episode 94: Engine-Out at Night

    04/21/2026 | 34 mins.
    Kansas City-based flight instructor Lennon Carlson recounts a night engine-out scare in a borrowed Cessna Cardinal RG while flying home after a Fourth of July weekend.
  • "There I was..." An Aviation Podcast

    Episode 93: Windscreen Blowout

    03/17/2026 | 45 mins.
    Arkansas pilot Greg Robbins is flying to lunch with his wife when the front windscreen and side doors of his Aeroprakt A22LS suddenly blow out.

    To see the video of the incident, click here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lu23j1DsPOU
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About "There I was..." An Aviation Podcast
There I was…, presented by the AOPA Air Safety Institute, invites you into the cockpit with pilots across the aviation community. We fly with them as they encounter unpredictable scenarios and we learn from the knowledge and skills they utilize to fly safely out of them. This podcast honors the tradition and heritage in aviation to leverage “hangar flying” as an avenue to pass along knowledge and experience.
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AviationLeisure

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