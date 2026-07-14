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98 episodes
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About "There I was..." An Aviation Podcast
There I was…, presented by the AOPA Air Safety Institute, invites you into the cockpit with pilots across the aviation community. We fly with them as they encounter unpredictable scenarios and we learn from the knowledge and skills they utilize to fly safely out of them. This podcast honors the tradition and heritage in aviation to leverage “hangar flying” as an avenue to pass along knowledge and experience.Podcast website
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"There I was..." An Aviation Podcast
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