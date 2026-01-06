Welcome to the first episode of Happy Hour with Haley! In this episode, hosts Haley Chura and Jocelyn Wong Neill reminisce about their professional triathlon careers, discuss the challenges of transitioning to normal life after retirement, and explore various career options for former athletes. Haley shares her recent return to work after a long hiatus, while Jocelyn talks about her recent race experience and the importance of community in sports. The podcast serves as a creative outlet for both hosts, aiming to entertain and inspire listeners with their stories and insights.TakeawaysRetirement from professional triathlonTransitioning to new careers after retirement Transitioning from a professional triathlon career to a corporate jobThe impact of a professional athletic career on future job opportunitiesChapters00:00 Introduction and Retirement08:00 Happy Hour and Career Transition15:02 Post-Retirement Career Options20:00 Returning to Previous Careers26:20 Financial Struggles as a Pro Triathlete