Katie Treston-Torney's Co-Host Debut!
1/06/2026 | 55 mins.
Professional Triathlete Katie Treston-Torney makes her Happy Hour co-host debut! Katie tells us about her life as a professional triathlete, Physician Assistant, professor, mom, and huge fan of the sport! We chat about her first pro race (the stress! the camaraderie!), share New Year resolutions, and her race plans for 2026!Follow Katie on Instagram: instagram.com/katie_trestonFollow Katie on TikTok: tiktok.com/@katie.trestontorneyRead Katie's Substack: https://themiddleyears.substack.com/Takeaways- Transition from age grouper to pro- Community and camaraderie in pro-women racing pressure of racing as a pro- Impact of sponsor requirements on racing decisionsChapters- 00:00 Introduction and Podcast Origins- 05:06 Katie Treston-Torney: Introduction and Three Buckets of Life- 15:01 New Year's Plans and Transition from Age Grouper to Pro- 25:11 Racing as a Pro and Community in Pro-Women Racing- 30:01 The Pressure of Racing as a Pro- 36:34 Finding Joy in Racing- 42:44 Excitement for the 2026 Season- 49:34 Social Media and Sponsorship- 56:00 New Year's Resolutions
Mike Pigg - The OG Pro Triathlete Realtor
12/30/2025 | 35 mins.
Why do retired Professional Triathletes make great Realtors? Jocelyn "The Wongstar" Neill joins Haley for a second week and this week we have a guest! Triathlon Legend, Mike Pigg tell us about his 17 year pro career, winning nearly every iconic race, and even finished second place at Kona in 1988. In the early 2000s Mike successfully transitioned from pro triathlete to Realtor, and he answers our burning question: Why do retired professional triathletes make great Realtors?Contact Mike for all your Humboldt County, CA real estate and triathlon needs!00:00The Early Days of Triathlon02:28Mike Pigg's Journey to Professionalism06:17The Competitive Atmosphere Among Pros10:31Memorable Races and Rivalries16:11Transitioning from Pro to Real Estate26:24Reflections on Triathlon and Life
Happy Hour with Jocelyn Wong Neill
12/20/2025 | 52 mins.
Welcome to the first episode of Happy Hour with Haley! In this episode, hosts Haley Chura and Jocelyn Wong Neill reminisce about their professional triathlon careers, discuss the challenges of transitioning to normal life after retirement, and explore various career options for former athletes. Haley shares her recent return to work after a long hiatus, while Jocelyn talks about her recent race experience and the importance of community in sports. The podcast serves as a creative outlet for both hosts, aiming to entertain and inspire listeners with their stories and insights.TakeawaysRetirement from professional triathlonTransitioning to new careers after retirement Transitioning from a professional triathlon career to a corporate jobThe impact of a professional athletic career on future job opportunitiesChapters00:00 Introduction and Retirement08:00 Happy Hour and Career Transition15:02 Post-Retirement Career Options20:00 Returning to Previous Careers26:20 Financial Struggles as a Pro Triathlete
Happy Hour with Haley