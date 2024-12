The Starting Zone: The World of Warcraft Podcast!

Episode #659: Bountiful Bans!

Welcome to The Starting Zone Podcast, The World of Warcraft Podcast for New and Experienced Players! This week Spencer Downey and Jason Lucas discuss the Mythic+ Bans, Pilgrim's Bounty, December Trading post, Hotfixes and everything going on around Azeroth! Episode #659: Bountiful Bans! What's New this Week in World of Warcraft! Weekly Event - Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking Weekly Event - Pet Battle Bonus Event Anniversary Event - Classic Timewalking PvP Brawl - Shado-Pan Showdown Mythic+ Affixes - Xal'atath's Bargain: Voidbound WoW's 20th Anniversary - October 22, 2024 to January 6, 2025 Holiday Event: Pilgrim's Bounty - November 24th to December 1st Darkmoon Faire - December 1st to 7th Don't miss it Weekly Checklist World Boss - Kordac, the Dormant Protector in Isle of Dorn The Call of the Worldsoul Special Assignment World Quests Theater Troupe Awakening the Machine Spreading the Light Severed Threads Pacts Worldsoul Memories Important Posts Actions Taken to Curb Griefing by Repeatedly Leaving Groups The December Trading Post Is Cool as Ice The War Within: 11.0.7 Content Update Development Notes Hotfixes and much more!