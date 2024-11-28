The Starting Zone: The World of Warcraft Podcast!

Welcome to The Starting Zone Podcast, The World of Warcraft Podcast for New and Experienced Players! This week Spencer Downey and Jason Lucas discuss the Mythic+ Bans, Pilgrim's Bounty, December Trading post, Hotfixes and everything going on around Azeroth! Episode #659: Bountiful Bans! What’s New this Week in World of Warcraft! Weekly Event - Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking Weekly Event - Pet Battle Bonus Event Anniversary Event - Classic Timewalking PvP Brawl - Shado-Pan Showdown Mythic+ Affixes - Xal'atath's Bargain: Voidbound WoW's 20th Anniversary - October 22, 2024 to January 6, 2025 Holiday Event: Pilgrim’s Bounty - November 24th to December 1st Darkmoon Faire - December 1st to 7th Don't miss it Weekly Checklist World Boss - Kordac, the Dormant Protector in Isle of Dorn The Call of the Worldsoul Special Assignment World Quests Theater Troupe Awakening the Machine Spreading the Light Severed Threads Pacts Worldsoul Memories Important Posts Actions Taken to Curb Griefing by Repeatedly Leaving Groups The December Trading Post Is Cool as Ice The War Within: 11.0.7 Content Update Development Notes Hotfixes and much more! You can find us on Discord at The Starting Zone or email us at [email protected] Have you heard about our Patreon? It’s a great way to support the show and goes towards making more content for you! Check it out here: https://www.patreon.com/thestartingzone Looking for to grab some great TSZ merch? Look no further than here! We’ve got the shirts, hoodies, mugs, pillows even stickers you want!
1:39:13
Episode #658: Warcraft Direct 2024!
Episode #658: Warcraft Direct 2024! This week Spencer Downey and Jason Lucas discuss the Warcraft Direct Announcements, Raid progression, Hotfixes and everything going on around Azeroth! What's New this Week in World of Warcraft! Weekly Event - Battleground Bonus Event Anniversary Event - Classic Timewalking PvP Brawl - Deepwind Dunk Mythic+ Affixes - Xal'atath's Bargain: Oblivion WoW's 20th Anniversary - October 22, 2024 to January 6, 2025 Holiday Event: Pilgrim's Bounty - November 24th to December 1st Don't miss it Weekly Checklist World Boss - Orta, the Deepwalker Giant in Azj-Kahet The Call of the Worldsoul Special Assignment World Quests Theater Troupe Awakening the Machine Spreading the Light Severed Threads Pacts Worldsoul Memories Important Posts Mythic Queen Ansurek Adjustments - November 12 Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct Roundup Classic Updates Delve Into The War Within with the Audio Novella "Heartlands" The War Within: 11.0.7 Content Update Development Notes Hotfixes and much more!
2:20:20
Episode #657: The Eve of Warcraft Direct!
Episode #657: The Eve of Warcraft Direct! This week Spencer Downey and Jason Lucas discuss the lead up to Warcraft Direct, Professions, Moonkin Festival, Hotfixes and everything going on around Azeroth! What's New this Week in World of Warcraft! Weekly Event - World Quest Bonus Event Anniversary Event - Classic Timewalking PvP Brawl - Comp Stomp Mythic+ Affixes - Xal'atath's Bargain: Ascendant Hallow's End - October 25th to November 8th WoW's 20th Anniversary - October 22, 2024 to January 6, 2025 Micro-Holiday: Moonkin Festival - November 12th Don't miss it Weekly Checklist World Boss - Shurrai, Atrocity of the Undersea in Hallowfall The Call of the Worldsoul Special Assignment World Quests Theater Troupe Awakening the Machine Spreading the Light Severed Threads Pacts Worldsoul Memories Important Posts A Message for Secret Hunters New Rewards During the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct The War Within: 11.0.7 Content Update Development Notes Hotfixes and much more!
1:35:21
Episode #656: Versatile Voidbound!
Episode #656: Versatile Voidbound! This week Spencer Downey and Jason Lucas discuss the Anniversary Bronze Buff, Voidbound changes, Raid Performance issues, 11.0.7, Hotfixes and everything going on around Azeroth! What's New this Week in World of Warcraft! Weekly Event - Burning Crusade Timewalking PvP Brawl - Gravity Lapse Mythic+ Affixes - Xal'atath's Bargain: Voidbound Hallow's End - October 25th to November 8th WoW's 20th Anniversary - October 22, 2024 to January 6, 2025 Darkmoon Faire - Nov 3 to 9th Don't miss it Weekly Checklist World Boss - Aggregation of Horrors, in the Ringing Deeps The Call of the Worldsoul Special Assignment World Quests Theater Troupe Awakening the Machine Spreading the Light Severed Threads Pacts Worldsoul Memories Important Posts Nerub-ar Raid Lag Fixes Underway 20th Anniversary Feat of Strength It's an Anniversary Celebration at the November Trading Post! The War Within PTR: 11.0.7 Content Update The War Within: 11.0.7 Content Update Development Notes Hotfixes and much more!
2:17:12
Episode #655: Happy Hallow's End!
Episode #655: Happy Hallow's End! This week Spencer Downey and Jason Lucas discuss the new Bruto, Patch Problems, Class Balancing, 30 Years of Warcraft, Hotfixes and everything going on around Azeroth! What's New this Week in World of Warcraft! Weekly Event - Arena Skirmish Bonus Event PvP Brawl - Arathi Blizzard Mythic+ Affixes - Xal'atath's Bargain: Devour Hallow's End - October 25th to November 8th WoW's 20th Anniversary - October 22, 2024 to January 6, 2025 Day of the Dead - Nov 1st to 3rd Darkmoon Faire - Nov 3 to 9th Don't miss it Weekly Checklist World Boss - Kordac, the Dormant Protector in Isle of Dorn The Call of the Worldsoul Special Assignment World Quests Theater Troupe Awakening the Machine Spreading the Light Severed Threads Pacts Worldsoul Memories Important Posts Arena Rating Adjustments Underway - October 22 Elemental Lightning Rod Adjustment - October 23 Outlaw Rogue Bug is Corrected and Actions Underway Class Tuning Incoming – October 29 Save the Date for Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct on November 13 Hotfixes and much more!
About The Starting Zone: The World of Warcraft Podcast!
Hosted by Spencer Downey & Jason Lucas, The Starting Zone is a Podcast about the people who play World of Warcraft. Whether you are a brand new player, a casual World of Warcraft player or a hardcore committed WOWHEAD, this is the show for you! Jason and Spencer have relevant yet entertaining conversations about the game while providing valuable information for all Players!