An adventure through everything Nintendo: games, news, opinion and controversy. Now you're playing with power!
  • What Was Nintendo Missing in 2024? - NVC 735
    This week on Nintendo Voice Chat, we're reacting to Super Nintendo World's Donkey Kong Country expansion and theorizing about what the next Donkey Kong game should look like. Plus, thoughts on Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, and we ask the question: What was Nintendo missing in 2024?
    --------  
    1:24:24
  • Why Mario & Luigi: Brothership Is a Disappointing Return - NVC 734
    This week on Nintendo Voice Chat: Logan reviewed Mario & Luigi Brothership and the internet was normal about it, Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, and tantalizing new official details about the Nintendo Switch successor were revealed by Nintendo itself on its corporate Twitter account. All this plus your questions.
    --------  
    1:23:44
  • Our Scariest Switch 2 Fears - NVC 733
    This week on Nintendo Voice Chat, Nintendo has revealed a ton of stuff this week, including its own version of Spotify and two first-party games, including a long-awaited Switch port from one of its most important studios. Plus, we're diving into our nightmares this Halloween to share our scariest Switch 2 fears. All this and more, straight ahead on NVC.
    --------  
    1:23:48
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations Is IGN's Sonic Redemption Arc - NVC 732
    This week on Nintendo Voice Chat, Jada reviewed Sonic X Shadow Generations and declared it's amazing. That's a '9' on the IGN scale by the way. Logan is in the Nintendo playtest but unlike the other 29,999 people, he's not talking about the stuff he's not supposed to talk about. Reb's Switch is still broken, and the Analogue 3D might be the best way to play Donkey Kong 64 in the history of humanity. Ninfriendos… it's NVC time.
    --------  
    1:23:55
  • Ain't No Party Like a Mario Party - NVC 731
    This week on Nintendo Voice Chat, we're waking up to Alarmo, Logan got into a playtest no one knows anything about, Reb is back, and of course, there's a new Mario Party and it's a Jamboree.
    --------  
    1:23:15

