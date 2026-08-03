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In this hands-on, field-trip edition of the podcast, the team hits the dirt with two legendary nameplates to settle an ultimate flagship showdown: does Toyota or Land Rover make the better top-tier off-roader? On one side sits the Heritage Blue Toyota Land Cruiser, packing a torquey i-FORCE MAX turbocharged hybrid powertrain, complete with aftermarket rock sliders and beefier all-terrain tires. Facing it down is the ultimate expression of British luxury and muscle: the all-new, ultra-exclusive Land Rover Defender OCTA. Powered by a massive, twin-turbo V8 pumping out serious horsepower, the ultra-wide OCTA brings mind-boggling tech to the table, including its game-changing hydraulically cross-linked air suspension and specialized high-back bucket seats. The guys debate whether the ultra-utilitarian, hyper-engineered Defender justifies costing more than double the price of the Toyota, especially when factors like historical reliability, vehicle depreciation, and the Land Cruiser's notably small driving range come into play.

Before making their final verdict, the crew cuts to a scorching-hot field segment from California featuring Sofyan Bey from Redline Reviews to break down automotive "glow-ups" and generational downgrades. The group heaps praise on the stunningly boxy redesign of the latest Honda Passport Trailsport, comparing its massive styling victory to the heavy plastic cladding found on the Subaru Outback Wilderness. The conversation takes an honest turn as they critique vehicles that have arguably lost their spark across generations, targeting the styling identity crisis of the Nissan Murano and the ballooning size, lack of physical buttons, and missing manual transmission option in the newest Mini Cooper. They round out the discussion by highlighting the incredible longevity and value of the redesigned Nissan Frontier before heading back to the pad to crown the definitive flagship SUV king.

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