TFLtalk is the car podcast of TFLstudios.com All cars all the time. Each week we have fun discussing all things automotive including new car reviews, new and ol... More
Ep. 178: Here's a Weird Way You'll Pay More and Get LESS in Future Cars!
Ep. 178: Here's a Weird Way You'll Pay More and Get LESS in Future Cars!

Welcome back to the TFLtalk podcast! In this episode, Tommy and Nathan cover the news of the week about AM radio, some other old features that we wish hadn't left and new features that, frankly, drive us up the wall.
5/21/2023
52:40
Ep. 177: Here's Everything You'd Ever Want to Know About the 2024 Porsche Cayenne!
Ep. 177: Here's Everything You'd Ever Want to Know About the 2024 Porsche Cayenne!

Welcome back to the TFLtalk podcast! In this special episode, Roman and Nathan cover two of this week's big events: Driving the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and the all-new, all-electric VinFast VF 8.
5/14/2023
1:12:16
Ep. 176: "Cool" and "Toyota Prius" Don't Usually Go Together...Boy, How Times Have Changed!
Ep. 176: "Cool" and "Toyota Prius" Don't Usually Go Together...Boy, How Times Have Changed!

Welcome back to the TFLtalk podcast! We're out of the studio once again this week, as Tommy and Nathan check out the 2023 Toyota Prius -- a far cry from the coolness-challenged hybrid hatchback that came before.
5/7/2023
39:55
Ep. 175: We CRAM Our Big American Selves Into a TINY Classic Fiat 500...Let the Fun Begin!
Ep. 175: We CRAM Our Big American Selves Into a TINY Classic Fiat 500...Let the Fun Begin!

Welcome to a special, more active episode of the TFLclassics podcast! In this episode, Tommy and Brendan check out one of the oldest and tiniest cars in the TFL fleet: a 1971 Fiat 500. Come ride with us as they fold themselves into this microscopic hatchback and go for a drive. It's a whole lot of fun!
5/3/2023
1:03:58
Ep. 174: These Are the BEST Generic Equivalent Fun Cars That WON'T Destroy Your Bank Account!
Ep. 174: These Are the BEST Generic Equivalent Fun Cars That WON'T Destroy Your Bank Account!

Welcome to the TFLtalk podcast! New cars have gotten insanely expensive over the past couple years...and in this podcast, Roman and Tommy cover the best "generic equivalent" fun models to those expensive cars that won't destroy your bank account.
