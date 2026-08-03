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362 episodes
- ( https://www.alltfl.com/ ) Check out our new spot to find ALL our content, from news to videos and our podcasts! It’s been a while since we’ve done one of our dedicated off-road podcasts, but we are bringing it back in a special way! In this episode, Tommy and Kase bring together the absolute best off-road heavyweights from major manufacturers: the all-new 6th-Gen Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro, the V8-powered Jeep Wrangler 392 Willys, the high-flying Ford Bronco Raptor, and the ultra-luxurious Land Rover Defender OCTA.
We break down how these machine's tech, suspension systems, V8 vs. Turbo-Hybrid powertrains, and trail capabilities compare in the real world as well as how much they’re going to cost you!
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- ( https://www.alltfl.com/ ) Check out our new spot to find ALL our content, from news to videos and our podcasts! Tommy and Roman break down the latest off-road debuts and tackles the ultimate debate: who actually builds the best off-roader on the market? Toyota just announced an all new Sequoia Trailhunter. Building on the Trailhunter package seen on the Tacoma and 4Runner, this Sequoia variant brings Old Man Emu upgraded suspension, underbody skid plates, bronze wheels, and rugged trail hardware to Toyota's full-size family hauler. Meanwhile, Andre checks in from Detroit with an exclusive look at the new Desert Rising Ford Bronco package featuring Utah-inspired magenta seats, custom Method wheels, and Ford Custom Garage touches.
Shifting gears to the main topic, the crew debates off-road capability through the lens of history, categorizing vehicles by their heritage: sports, military, and farm/utility. After a quick detour through rally-inspired sports cars like the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, the discussion focuses heavily on military-derived icons. The team highlights the brutal V8 power and compromise-heavy nature of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, compares it to the ultra-luxurious yet wildly capable Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen and its high-riding squared variants with portal axles, and sets the stage for a head-to-head showdown with Toyota's legendary Land Cruiser heritage.
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- Go to https://www.autotempest.com/TFL for everything you need when searching for a new vehicle!
In this hands-on, field-trip edition of the podcast, the team hits the dirt with two legendary nameplates to settle an ultimate flagship showdown: does Toyota or Land Rover make the better top-tier off-roader? On one side sits the Heritage Blue Toyota Land Cruiser, packing a torquey i-FORCE MAX turbocharged hybrid powertrain, complete with aftermarket rock sliders and beefier all-terrain tires. Facing it down is the ultimate expression of British luxury and muscle: the all-new, ultra-exclusive Land Rover Defender OCTA. Powered by a massive, twin-turbo V8 pumping out serious horsepower, the ultra-wide OCTA brings mind-boggling tech to the table, including its game-changing hydraulically cross-linked air suspension and specialized high-back bucket seats. The guys debate whether the ultra-utilitarian, hyper-engineered Defender justifies costing more than double the price of the Toyota, especially when factors like historical reliability, vehicle depreciation, and the Land Cruiser's notably small driving range come into play.
Before making their final verdict, the crew cuts to a scorching-hot field segment from California featuring Sofyan Bey from Redline Reviews to break down automotive "glow-ups" and generational downgrades. The group heaps praise on the stunningly boxy redesign of the latest Honda Passport Trailsport, comparing its massive styling victory to the heavy plastic cladding found on the Subaru Outback Wilderness. The conversation takes an honest turn as they critique vehicles that have arguably lost their spark across generations, targeting the styling identity crisis of the Nissan Murano and the ballooning size, lack of physical buttons, and missing manual transmission option in the newest Mini Cooper. They round out the discussion by highlighting the incredible longevity and value of the redesigned Nissan Frontier before heading back to the pad to crown the definitive flagship SUV king.
( http://www.patreon.com/tflcar ) Visit our Patreon page to support the TFL team!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Go to https://www.autotempest.com/TFL for everything you need when searching for a new vehicle!
( https://www.alltfl.com/ ) Check out our new spot to find ALL our content, from news to videos and our podcasts! The team dives straight into the freshly released quarterly sales numbers to crown a surprising new king in the fiercely contested off-road SUV segment. While a major competitor continues to experience a noticeable slide compared to previous years, its archival rival has finally surged ahead to secure the quarterly crown. Meanwhile, Toyota's latest generation of its iconic off-roader is making massive gains as inventory settles into dealerships, signaling a massive market shift that could shake up the podium by this time next year.
Beyond the showroom numbers, Roman launches into his weekly rant with a bold strategy to save the manual transmission, sparked by Ferrari's controversial new electronic gearbox setup. The guys debate whether a computer-controlled, fly-by-wire clutch system keeps the analog spirit alive or simply adds training wheels to the driving experience. Shifting gears to watch culture, they analyze how classic timepiece reissues offer a perfect blueprint for bringing back legendary car nameplates with a modern twist. Finally, the team shares some painful personal news regarding the eye-watering depreciation they just took on a recent truck trade-in!
( http://www.patreon.com/tflcar ) Visit our Patreon page to support the TFL team!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Go to https://www.autotempest.com/TFL for everything you need when searching for a new vehicle!
( https://www.alltfl.com/ ) Check out our new spot to find ALL our content, from news to videos and our podcasts!
BMW’s absolute best-seller is getting a radical, hyper-futuristic makeover, and the crew is diving into all the controversy! Kase and Tommy dissect the brand-new 2027 BMW X5 and its polarizing "Neue Klasse" design language, sparking a massive debate over its shrunk-down but awkwardly proportioned front kidney grilles. While the exterior elements—like the illuminated LED grille outline and the strange "X" pattern inside the headlights—have the internet up in arms, the guys note that the next-generation powertrain specs are a technical masterpiece. They break down the returning inline-six gas engine, the new plug-in hybrid model, and the flagship full EV version that boasts a massive battery and incredible range, before jumping inside a sci-fi cabin that features a bizarre vertical steering wheel and climate controls buried deep within a touchscreen.
Later in the episode, the duo shifts gears to spotlight a massive market collapse in high-end electric vehicle depreciation using AutoTempest’s price trends tool. They look at used Porsche Taycans dipping into affordable territory and showcase a mind-boggling Mercedes-Benz EQS that plummeted nearly $90,000 in value over just four years, sparking a fierce debate on whether it's the luxury deal of the century or just too ugly to buy. Finally, Kase shares his first impressions of a sleek, brand-new arrival in the press fleet: a silver-on-black Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon pumping out over 600 hybrid horsepower on massive staggered tires, giving the guys hope that the enthusiast-favorite fast wagon segment is stronger than ever.
( http://www.patreon.com/tflcar ) Visit our Patreon page to support the TFL team!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About TFL Car Chat
TFL Car Chat is the car podcast of TFL Studios (AllTFL.com) covering all cars, all the time with Roman and Tommy Mica, and the TFL team! Each week, we have fun discussing all things automotive including new car reviews, new and old car trends, and best of all everything that is happening in the car, EV, and off-road world. So, if you love cars as much as we do, you'll love this podcast!Podcast website
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