The BaT Podcast Hits 100!

Through fits and starts, tech woes and the sweet serenade of the motorcycle shop next door, we somehow made to episode 100 of the BaT Podcast! The crew takes the opportunity to look back on our first abortive attempt in 2017; how office culture has pervaded the podcast throughout the years; Howard's biggest gaff with a ghost CEO; the joy of grilling beloved members of the BaT community; lies about Mustangs; authenticity, for better or for worse; overcoming technological woes; pats on the back all around; getting through TSA checkpoints while armed with mics and cables, increasing our fanbase one person at a time; bets on the current most rapidly depreciating new car (a rapidly decreasing amount of) money can buy. The quartet take a break to talk myriad recent listings of note, give yours truly resume advice, and end with a brief preview of episodes to come–stay tuned! Follow along! Links for the listings discussed in this episode: 2:08 Single-Family-Owned 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 Convertible 3:15 Episode 1: Announcing the Bring a Trailer Podcast 4:39 Episode 14: Bob Lutz on His Favorite Cars, Stories, and Secrets 4:42 Episode 8: Indy Driver Graham Rahal 4:44 Episode 18: Steve Dinan Talks BMW Tuning Then and Now 4:45 Episode 21: Jay Leno on Selling His First Car in 30 Years on BaT 4:47 Episode 12: Reeves Callaway on Turbos, High-Speed Shootouts, and BaT 6:29 Episode 5: The Sludgo Interview! 6:30 Episode 17: @CaptainMyCaptain, our BaT Commenter of the Year 2019 8:30 Episode 2: 911r Interview and BaT Shipping 8:33 Episode 19: Market Insights with Spencer Trenery of Fantasy Junction 8:48 Episode 38: Market Expertise from @fiminod, aka Steve Serio 8:57 Episode 42: Miles Collier and The Archaeological Automobile 10:25 Zac Beatty / Bring a Trailer by Overcrest: A Pretty Good Podcast 10:38 BaT’s Own Howard Swig on the “Ford Mustang The First Generation, The Early Years” Podcast 11:48 Bloomberg Podcasts: Randy Nonnenberg on His Auction Platform 11:50 BAT's Randy Nonnenberg - Spike's Car Radio 13:21 Episode 78: Vic and Barbara Skirmants of 356 Enterprises 14:35 Classic Auto Mall - #139 - Guest Randy Nonnenberg 15:02 Episode 40: Collecting and Indianapolis Car Culture with Bill Oesterle 16:36 Episode 48: “A Quiet Greatness” with Myron Vernis and Mark Brinker 17:37 Episode 52: Csaba Csere Shares Car and Driver Stories 17:40 Episode 10: Car Collecting, Racing, and Restoration with Trans-Am Legend Paul Gentilozzi 19:16 Episode 92: Live from the BaT Alumni Gathering at Coker Farm 19:36 Episode 44: Talking Cars and Baseball with Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson 20:36 Episode 58: Peter Egan on a Career at Large 21:23 Episode 60: Colin Comer 22:39 Episode 99: Bruce Meyer on Collecting, Cobras, and Lowriders 27:26 Episode 87: John Cena on Humility, Gratitude, and Favorite Cars 28:51 John Cena’s BMW V12-Powered Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster Replica 5-Speed 30:59 Single-Family-Owned 1932 Indian Four 31:15 Porsche Fuhrmann Four-Cam Engine 32:10 392-Powered 1934 Ford 3-Window Coupe by Brizio Street Rods 32:43 Jerry Seinfeld’s 2014 Porsche 911 50th Anniversary Edition Turbo S Coupe 33;33 1984 Sbarro Super Eight 35:39 1961 Chrysler New Yorker Nine-Passenger Wagon 36:20 1972 Honda Vamos 37:03 2,100-Mile 2005 Ford GT 37:30 Oldsmobile Cutlass NASCAR Race Car 37:44 1985 Mazda RX-7 Group B Rally Car 38:45 gblue user profile 39:04 Modified 921-Mile 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR 40:101969 AC 428 Coupe by Frua 40:46 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 41:34 1987 Renault Alliance GTA 5-Speed 41:55 Episode 49: Randy and kobus Talk Cars, Vintage Racing, and More Got suggestions for our next guest from the BaT community? Let us know at [email protected] and we’ll do our best to get them on!