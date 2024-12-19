Through fits and starts, tech woes and the sweet serenade of the motorcycle shop next door, we somehow made to episode 100 of the BaT Podcast! The crew takes the opportunity to look back on our first abortive attempt in 2017; how office culture has pervaded the podcast throughout the years; Howard's biggest gaff with a ghost CEO; the joy of grilling beloved members of the BaT community; lies about Mustangs; authenticity, for better or for worse; overcoming technological woes; pats on the back all around; getting through TSA checkpoints while armed with mics and cables, increasing our fanbase one person at a time; bets on the current most rapidly depreciating new car (a rapidly decreasing amount of) money can buy. The quartet take a break to talk myriad recent listings of note, give yours truly resume advice, and end with a brief preview of episodes to come–stay tuned!
45:20
Bruce Meyer on Collecting, Cobras, and Lowriders
In episode 99 of the BaT Podcast, Randy visits the legendary Bruce Meyer's storied car collection in Los Angeles. They cover his early discovery of fellow enthusiasts at BaT; car collecting in the DNA; being born on the perfect day in history; his start as a corner paper boy; flipping and racing motorcycles while in college at Berkeley; buying his first Porsche via European Delivery in 1961; his "first, fastest, or prettiest" collection mentality; a predilection for race cars built by hot rodders; his lifetime of Cobra ownership, leading to acquisition of the very first production example; memories from 1960s Lake Tahoe, including the 327-powered Gullwing he picked up from the back of a wooden boat shop; watching out for "air cars"; his deep involvement as founding chairman of the Petersen Automotive Museum; and his love of the LA lowrider community.
52:49
The Many Porsches of Magnus Walker
In episode 98 of the BaT Podcast, Alex heads to the downtown LA Arts District to talk Porsches and eclectic tastes with none other than Magnus Walker, who just happens to be well known in both arenas. The conversation includes appreciation for Alex's (soon to be for sale) NSX; the amazing live/work/play studio that Walker's media operations and collection call home; his early exposure to the car scene in and around Sheffield, land of fine stainless steel; a $200 1977 Corolla coupe as his first car in LA, and his modern quest to find another; acquiring his first-ever Porsche at the Pomona Swap Meet in 1992, famously kicking off a spree that has continued for 32 years and counting; building a collection when Porsches were affordable used cars for enthusiasts; the differences, or absence thereof, between a 901 and an early 911; the evolution of the 930 Turbo; the relative merits of every RS; non-Porsche marques that scratch an itch, including some surprising picks and a little dabbling in Lotus-land; his recently released project as a design consultant for Tom Walkinshaw Racing with Khyzyl Saleem; his respect for Jay Leno as a car enthusiast; and the best places to soak up inspiration.
1:05:00
Automotive Thankfulness
In episode 97 of the BaT Podcast, Alex, Zac, and Randy talk about the car- and BaT-related things that make them happy. Alternating between tongue-in-cheek and heartfelt, the wide-ranging discussion covers the merits of the first-gen Panamera; the curious state of the modern movie industry; a healthy dose of Batman (note the solo cap); discovering the I-5 rally stage out of Grapevine, California; defending the tall gearing of the five-speed NSX; a heretofore unknown appreciation of the donk (that's with a "k," folks, don't get too excited); turbo cars masquerading as N/A cars; revisiting prewar daily drivers; the various ways in which a vintage BMW might set itself alight; the joy of knowing a reliable mechanic for one's unreliable car; track time in a haggard Ferrari; a little back-patting; the struggles of Chrysler, timeline debatable; the upcoming Jaguar brand redesign; T-top desires; a hard, if unscientific, look at modern car enthusiasm; an appeal for updates on what people are doing with their BaT purchases; some thanks thrown to your humble podcast servant; a controversial wheel choice; and some Thanksgiving motherly love.
1:07:53
Short Wait Times, the Fall Rush, and QotW
In episode 96 of the BaT Podcast, Alex is joined once again by Beck Diefenbach, who has Thoughts on the One-Year Garage game. They recount favorite classic Top Gear episodes, talk about the "fall rush" in White Glove, and note the much-improved production times for Classic and Plus listings. Alex prepares to try out a BaT Local Partner for himself. The pair compose a paean to one of our very best people, go over notable White Glove auctions of recent months and the near future, and engage in obligatory 356 and Furhmann dives. Finally, they move on to their own takes on recent Questions of the Week, which in turn elicit several embarrassing admissions from them both: favorite sports sedans, cars with the coolest scoops, favorite promotional vehicles, and pre-war daily drivers.
