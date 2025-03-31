What happens when one of the most respected journalists of our time sits down with the most legendary face in daytime television… and they happen to be married?In the premiere of On Par with Maury Povich, Connie Chung joins Maury for a fearless, funny, and refreshingly honest conversation about power, press, and partnership. From newsrooms to living rooms, they’ve each defined an era—and when they meet in the middle, it’s pure magic.Two icons. A story only they could tell.

About On Par with Maury Povich

The Legend is Back! For decades, Maury Povich was the voice of shocking reveals, unforgettable moments, and pop culture defining television. Now, he’s stepping back into the interviewer’s chair — but this time, it’s different. On Par with Maury Povich is a full-circle moment, taking Maury back to his journalistic roots for unfiltered, in-depth conversations with the most influential voices; from legendary athletes to groundbreaking journalists, cultural icons and more.This dynamic podcast is a masterclass in storytelling. Maury brings his signature curiosity, sharp wit, and decades of experience to the table where he will challenge, inspire, and remind us why the art of the interview still matters.The conversation starts now.