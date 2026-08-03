Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
354 episodes
- Join Captains Jeff and Nick and Producer Liz. Enjoy!
APG 717 SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS AND PICS
00:00:00 Introduction
00:06:21 NEWS
00:06:36 Qantas Tests New Ultra Long-Range Airbus
00:15:06 Kenmore Air Seaplane Makes Emergency Landing Near Sucia Island
00:19:36 UPDATE – Two Icelandic Pilots Who Flew a Very Low Pass
00:24:06 LaGuardia Tower Alerts Pilots to Possible Shoulder-Fired Missile Threat
00:31:30 Pan Am Clipper Endeavor Is Found After Over 70 Years Lost at Sea
00:38:04 Argentina Training Flight Instructor Jumps to His Death
00:44:58 GETTING TO KNOW US
01:08:23 FEEDBACK
01:08:32 Update on Crash of a Small Aircraft into Skyscraper in Beijing
01:12:11 Jonathan H – First Feedback
01:27:32 Robert Thompson – Alaska Airlines Hangar Tour
01:31:35 John Falk – Capt Nick and APG 709
01:34:18 Robert Thompson – Is the US Becoming Canadian?
01:37:13 Nicholas Turo-Shields – C-141 Starlifter
01:42:42 Brian Coleman – Airline Pilots Rarely Talk To Passengers
01:56:48 WRAP UP
Watch the video of our live stream recording! Go to our YouTube channel!
Give us your review in iTunes!
I’m “airlinepilotguy” on Facebook, and “airlinepilotguy” on Twitter.
feedback@airlinepilotguy.com airlinepilotguy.com
ATC audio from https://LiveATC.net
Intro/outro Music, Coffee Fund theme music by Geoff Smith thegeoffsmith.com
Dr. Steph’s intro music by Nevil Bounds
Capt Nick’s intro music by Kevin from Norway (aka Kevski)
Copyright © AirlinePilotGuy 2026, All Rights Reserved
Airline Pilot Guy Show by Jeff Nielsen is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License
- Join Captains Jeff, Nick Camacho, Alpha Juliet, RJ, Armando Carrion, Ben Singer, and Producer/Curator Liz. Enjoy!
APG 716 SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS AND PICS
00:00:00 Introduction
00:06:05 NEWS
00:06:22 Passenger Partly Sucked Through Plane Window
00:12:51 British Airways Cancels Barbados Flight After Crew Allegedly Got Too Drunk To Fly
00:17:39 GETTING TO KNOW US
01:14:19 PART 2
01:56:55 WRAP UP
Watch the video of our live stream recording! Go to our YouTube channel!
Give us your review in iTunes!
I’m “airlinepilotguy” on Facebook, and “airlinepilotguy” on Twitter.
feedback@airlinepilotguy.com airlinepilotguy.com
ATC audio from https://LiveATC.net
Intro/outro Music, Coffee Fund theme music by Geoff Smith thegeoffsmith.com
Dr. Steph’s intro music by Nevil Bounds
Capt Nick’s intro music by Kevin from Norway (aka Kevski)
Copyright © AirlinePilotGuy 2026, All Rights Reserved
Airline Pilot Guy Show by Jeff Nielsen is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License
- Join Captains Jeff and Nick and Producer/Curator Liz. Enjoy!
APG 715 SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS AND PICS
00:00:00 Introduction
00:05:14 NEWS
00:05:30 Pacific Aerospace Limited 750XL Crash Near Kansas City – Preliminary Report
00:12:08 FINAL REPORT – Luxwing DH8D at Guernsey on Apr 23rd 2024, Runway Overrun on Landing
00:21:39 Indian Air Force An-32 Transport Aircraft Crashed
00:26:10 FINAL REPORT – Marathon E195 at Belgrade
00:34:17 Is This the Future of Air Travel?
00:37:06 GETTING TO KNOW US
01:01:40 FEEDBACK
01:01:49 David – BA pilot vs JFK ATC
01:08:11 Eva – What in the Yeehaw Texas BBQ is Going on Here??
01:14:22 Metro Doc – DCA Closes for What???
01:17:18 Tim Van Raam – Clean Air on Flights
01:26:22 Rick – Two Articles
01:42:18 Sam – Is Steph Moonlighting?
01:46:17 Dominic O’Kelly – Improving (?) the Delta Logo
01:52:42 Ant – AirVenture
01:58:15 WRAP UP
Watch the video of our live stream recording! Go to our YouTube channel!
Give us your review in iTunes!
I’m “airlinepilotguy” on Facebook, and “airlinepilotguy” on Twitter.
feedback@airlinepilotguy.com airlinepilotguy.com
ATC audio from https://LiveATC.net
Intro/outro Music, Coffee Fund theme music by Geoff Smith thegeoffsmith.com
Dr. Steph’s intro music by Nevil Bounds
Capt Nick’s intro music by Kevin from Norway (aka Kevski)
Copyright © AirlinePilotGuy 2026, All Rights Reserved
Airline Pilot Guy Show by Jeff Nielsen is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License
- Join Captain Jeff, Dr. Steph, Captain Nick, Alpha Juliet, Hillel Glazer, and Producer/Curator Liz. Enjoy!
APG 714 SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS AND PICS
00:00:00 Introduction
00:06:06 NEWS
00:06:22 Small Plane Crashes Into Tallest Building in Beijing
00:10:44 Incapacitated Captain
00:26:34 Newly Certified Pilot at Center of Deadly Maryland Plane Crash Investigation
00:52:35 FlyCAA A321 at Kindu on Jun 24th 2026, “Safety Event”
00:58:03 GETTING TO KNOW US
01:53:28 FEEDBACK
01:55:52 WRAP UP
Watch the video of our live stream recording! Go to our YouTube channel!
Give us your review in iTunes!
I’m “airlinepilotguy” on Facebook, and “airlinepilotguy” on Twitter.
feedback@airlinepilotguy.com airlinepilotguy.com
ATC audio from https://LiveATC.net
Intro/outro Music, Coffee Fund theme music by Geoff Smith thegeoffsmith.com
Dr. Steph’s intro music by Nevil Bounds
Capt Nick’s intro music by Kevin from Norway (aka Kevski)
Copyright © AirlinePilotGuy 2026, All Rights Reserved
Airline Pilot Guy Show by Jeff Nielsen is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License
- Join Captain Jeff, Dr. Steph, Nick Camacho, Alpha Juliet, Producer/Curator Liz, and special guest Dick Knapinski, EAA Director of Communications. Enjoy!
APG 713 SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS AND PICS
00:00:00 Introduction
00:04:08 EAA AirVenture 2026
00:30:50 NEWS
00:31:07 Delta A319 at Boston, Go Around to Resolve ATC Operational Error
00:37:55 Croatia BCS3 at Split, Rejected Takeoff Due to Runway Excursion
00:44:08 Investigators Probe Deadly Business Jet Crash on Texas Highway
00:48:33 11 Skydivers, One Pilot Dead After Plane Crashes South of Kansas City Metro
00:55:18 Georgia Groom Dies in Helicopter Crash after Departing Wedding
00:59:15 GETTING TO KNOW US
01:31:44 FEEDBACK
01:31:52 Eugene Houston – Discussion on United Pilot Fired Cleared Up
01:37:14 Robert Thompson – MacArthur Museum Brisbane
01:42:07 Peter Tarantelli – The J Number (Jeff Number)
01:45:54 MetroDoc – Retirement Salute
01:49:25 Tim Van Raam – Plane Spotting Humor
01:52:30 WRAP UP
Watch the video of our live stream recording! Go to our YouTube channel!
Give us your review in iTunes!
I’m “airlinepilotguy” on Facebook, and “airlinepilotguy” on Twitter.
feedback@airlinepilotguy.com airlinepilotguy.com
ATC audio from https://LiveATC.net
Intro/outro Music, Coffee Fund theme music by Geoff Smith thegeoffsmith.com
Dr. Steph’s intro music by Nevil Bounds
Capt Nick’s intro music by Kevin from Norway (aka Kevski)
Copyright © AirlinePilotGuy 2026, All Rights Reserved
Airline Pilot Guy Show by Jeff Nielsen is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License
More Aviation podcasts
- AvTalk - Aviation PodcastAviation, Business News, Leisure, News, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The Afterburn PodcastAviation, Leisure, Society & Culture
- Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation PodcastAviation, Comedy, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- Airplane Geeks PodcastAviation, Leisure, News, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- Midlife Pilot PodcastAviation, Leisure
- Fighter Pilot PodcastAviation, Government, History, Leisure, Personal Journals, Society & Culture, Technology
- Pilot to PilotAviation, Hobbies, Leisure
- Aviation News Talk – Pilot Stories, Safety Tips & General Aviation NewsAviation, Leisure, News
- Failure To LaunchAviation, Leisure
- 21.FIVE - Professional Pilots PodcastAviation, Business, Leisure
Trending Aviation podcasts
About Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast
The View from Our Side of the Cockpit DoorPodcast website
Listen to Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast, AvTalk - Aviation Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.