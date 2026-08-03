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Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast
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Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast

Capt Jeff
AviationComedy
Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast
Latest episode

354 episodes

  • Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast

    APG 717 – Vulcan Pilots Live Long and Prosper

    08/03/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    Join Captains Jeff and Nick and Producer Liz. Enjoy!

    APG 717 SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS AND PICS

    00:00:00 Introduction

    00:06:21 NEWS

    00:06:36 Qantas Tests New Ultra Long-Range Airbus

    00:15:06 Kenmore Air Seaplane Makes Emergency Landing Near Sucia Island

    00:19:36 UPDATE – Two Icelandic Pilots Who Flew a Very Low Pass

    00:24:06 LaGuardia Tower Alerts Pilots to Possible Shoulder-Fired Missile Threat

    00:31:30 Pan Am Clipper Endeavor Is Found After Over 70 Years Lost at Sea

    00:38:04 Argentina Training Flight Instructor Jumps to His Death

    00:44:58 GETTING TO KNOW US

    01:08:23 FEEDBACK

    01:08:32 Update on Crash of a Small Aircraft into Skyscraper in Beijing

    01:12:11 Jonathan H – First Feedback

    01:27:32 Robert Thompson – Alaska Airlines Hangar Tour

    01:31:35 John Falk – Capt Nick and APG 709

    01:34:18 Robert Thompson – Is the US Becoming Canadian?

    01:37:13 Nicholas Turo-Shields – C-141 Starlifter

    01:42:42 Brian Coleman – Airline Pilots Rarely Talk To Passengers

    01:56:48 WRAP UP

    Watch the video of our live stream recording! Go to our YouTube channel!

    Give us your review in iTunes!

    I’m “airlinepilotguy” on Facebook, and “airlinepilotguy” on Twitter.

    feedback@airlinepilotguy.com airlinepilotguy.com

    ATC audio from https://LiveATC.net

    Intro/outro Music, Coffee Fund theme music by Geoff Smith thegeoffsmith.com

    Dr. Steph’s intro music by Nevil Bounds

    Capt Nick’s intro music by Kevin from Norway (aka Kevski)

    Copyright © AirlinePilotGuy 2026, All Rights Reserved

    Airline Pilot Guy Show by Jeff Nielsen is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License
  • Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast

    APG 716 – KOSH 2026

    07/29/2026 | 2h 4 mins.
    Join Captains Jeff, Nick Camacho, Alpha Juliet, RJ, Armando Carrion, Ben Singer, and Producer/Curator Liz. Enjoy!

    APG 716 SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS AND PICS

    00:00:00 Introduction

    00:06:05 NEWS

    00:06:22 Passenger Partly Sucked Through Plane Window

    00:12:51 British Airways Cancels Barbados Flight After Crew Allegedly Got Too Drunk To Fly

    00:17:39 GETTING TO KNOW US

    01:14:19 PART 2

    01:56:55 WRAP UP

    Watch the video of our live stream recording! Go to our YouTube channel!

    Give us your review in iTunes!

    I’m “airlinepilotguy” on Facebook, and “airlinepilotguy” on Twitter.

    feedback@airlinepilotguy.com airlinepilotguy.com

    ATC audio from https://LiveATC.net

    Intro/outro Music, Coffee Fund theme music by Geoff Smith thegeoffsmith.com

    Dr. Steph’s intro music by Nevil Bounds

    Capt Nick’s intro music by Kevin from Norway (aka Kevski)

    Copyright © AirlinePilotGuy 2026, All Rights Reserved

    Airline Pilot Guy Show by Jeff Nielsen is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License
  • Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast

    APG 715 – The Punkah Louvre

    07/13/2026 | 2h 4 mins.
    Join Captains Jeff and Nick and Producer/Curator Liz. Enjoy!

    APG 715 SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS AND PICS

    00:00:00 Introduction

    00:05:14 NEWS

    00:05:30 Pacific Aerospace Limited 750XL Crash Near Kansas City – Preliminary Report

    00:12:08 FINAL REPORT – Luxwing DH8D at Guernsey on Apr 23rd 2024, Runway Overrun on Landing

    00:21:39 Indian Air Force An-32 Transport Aircraft Crashed

    00:26:10 FINAL REPORT – Marathon E195 at Belgrade

    00:34:17 Is This the Future of Air Travel?

    00:37:06 GETTING TO KNOW US

    01:01:40 FEEDBACK

    01:01:49 David – BA pilot vs JFK ATC

    01:08:11 Eva – What in the Yeehaw Texas BBQ is Going on Here??

    01:14:22 Metro Doc – DCA Closes for What???

    01:17:18 Tim Van Raam – Clean Air on Flights

    01:26:22 Rick – Two Articles

    01:42:18 Sam – Is Steph Moonlighting?

    01:46:17 Dominic O’Kelly – Improving (?) the Delta Logo

    01:52:42 Ant – AirVenture

    01:58:15 WRAP UP

    Watch the video of our live stream recording! Go to our YouTube channel!

    Give us your review in iTunes!

    I’m “airlinepilotguy” on Facebook, and “airlinepilotguy” on Twitter.

    feedback@airlinepilotguy.com airlinepilotguy.com

    ATC audio from https://LiveATC.net

    Intro/outro Music, Coffee Fund theme music by Geoff Smith thegeoffsmith.com

    Dr. Steph’s intro music by Nevil Bounds

    Capt Nick’s intro music by Kevin from Norway (aka Kevski)

    Copyright © AirlinePilotGuy 2026, All Rights Reserved

    Airline Pilot Guy Show by Jeff Nielsen is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License
  • Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast

    APG 714 – I Follow Rivers

    07/06/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    Join Captain Jeff, Dr. Steph, Captain Nick, Alpha Juliet, Hillel Glazer, and Producer/Curator Liz. Enjoy!

    APG 714 SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS AND PICS

    00:00:00 Introduction

    00:06:06 NEWS

    00:06:22 Small Plane Crashes Into Tallest Building in Beijing

    00:10:44 Incapacitated Captain

    00:26:34 Newly Certified Pilot at Center of Deadly Maryland Plane Crash Investigation

    00:52:35 FlyCAA A321 at Kindu on Jun 24th 2026, “Safety Event”

    00:58:03 GETTING TO KNOW US

    01:53:28 FEEDBACK

    01:55:52 WRAP UP

    Watch the video of our live stream recording! Go to our YouTube channel!

    Give us your review in iTunes!

    I’m “airlinepilotguy” on Facebook, and “airlinepilotguy” on Twitter.

    feedback@airlinepilotguy.com airlinepilotguy.com

    ATC audio from https://LiveATC.net

    Intro/outro Music, Coffee Fund theme music by Geoff Smith thegeoffsmith.com

    Dr. Steph’s intro music by Nevil Bounds

    Capt Nick’s intro music by Kevin from Norway (aka Kevski)

    Copyright © AirlinePilotGuy 2026, All Rights Reserved

    Airline Pilot Guy Show by Jeff Nielsen is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License
  • Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast

    APG 713 – Land on the Polka Dot

    06/30/2026 | 1h 58 mins.
    Join Captain Jeff, Dr. Steph, Nick Camacho, Alpha Juliet, Producer/Curator Liz, and special guest Dick Knapinski, EAA Director of Communications. Enjoy!

    APG 713 SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS AND PICS

    00:00:00 Introduction

    00:04:08 EAA AirVenture 2026

    00:30:50 NEWS

    00:31:07 Delta A319 at Boston, Go Around to Resolve ATC Operational Error

    00:37:55 Croatia BCS3 at Split, Rejected Takeoff Due to Runway Excursion

    00:44:08 Investigators Probe Deadly Business Jet Crash on Texas Highway

    00:48:33 11 Skydivers, One Pilot Dead After Plane Crashes South of Kansas City Metro

    00:55:18 Georgia Groom Dies in Helicopter Crash after Departing Wedding

    00:59:15 GETTING TO KNOW US

    01:31:44 FEEDBACK

    01:31:52 Eugene Houston – Discussion on United Pilot Fired Cleared Up

    01:37:14 Robert Thompson – MacArthur Museum Brisbane

    01:42:07 Peter Tarantelli – The J Number (Jeff Number)

    01:45:54 MetroDoc – Retirement Salute

    01:49:25 Tim Van Raam – Plane Spotting Humor

    01:52:30 WRAP UP

    Watch the video of our live stream recording! Go to our YouTube channel!

    Give us your review in iTunes!

    I’m “airlinepilotguy” on Facebook, and “airlinepilotguy” on Twitter.

    feedback@airlinepilotguy.com airlinepilotguy.com

    ATC audio from https://LiveATC.net

    Intro/outro Music, Coffee Fund theme music by Geoff Smith thegeoffsmith.com

    Dr. Steph’s intro music by Nevil Bounds

    Capt Nick’s intro music by Kevin from Norway (aka Kevski)

    Copyright © AirlinePilotGuy 2026, All Rights Reserved

    Airline Pilot Guy Show by Jeff Nielsen is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License
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