Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast
Capt Jeff
The View from Our Side of the Cockpit Door
APG 567 – Raining Engines
[00:03:15] NEWS
[00:03:33] Longtail B744 at Maastricht on Feb 20th 2021, Rain of Engine Parts
[00:14:23] FINAL REPORT - Aerosucre B732 at Puerto Carreno on Feb 3rd 2022, Collision with Obstacle on Takeoff Causing Engine Failure
[00:26:37] FINAL REPORT - Delta B763 Over Atlantic on Jul 7th 2022, Flooding on Board, Autopilots Disconnected
[00:34:30] United Airlines Boeing 737 Forced to Divert After Pilots Realized Cockpit Window Was Unlatched AFTER Takeoff
[00:41:26] Pel SF34 near Cobar on Apr 23rd 2023, fire on board
[00:45:25] Flydubai B738 at Kathmandu on Apr 24th 2023, Bird Strike on Departure
[00:57:01] Air India Pilot Under Investigation After Allegedly Entertaining Female Companion in the Cockpit During Flight
[01:04:40] GETTING TO KNOW US
[01:22:14] COFFEE FUND
[01:24:21] PLANE TALES - Straighten Up and Fly Right
[01:45:07] FEEDBACK
[01:45:16] Jamie - LoFi ATC
[01:50:54] Becky - What’s REALLY Behind These Serious US INCIDENTS?!
[02:08:15] Sam - RAF Form 414, Volume 12
[02:23:10] Peter - Phonetic Funny
[02:24:46] Moe - Thank You for your Words of Wisdom
[02:25:47] Tony - Ironing?
[02:28:04] Dave from Greensboro - Jeff's RV
ABOUT RADIO ROGER
“Radio Roger” Stern has been a TV and Radio reporter since he was a teenager. He’s won an Emmy award for his coverage in the New York City Market.
Currently you can hear his reporting in New York on radio station 1010 WINS, the number one all-news station in the nation.
Nationally you can hear him anchor newscasts on the Fox News Radio Network and on Fox’s Headlines 24-7 service on Sirius XM Radio.
In addition Roger is a proud member of and contributor to the APG community.
Give us your review in iTunes!
I'm "airlinepilotguy" on Facebook, and "airlinepilotguy" on Twitter.
[email protected]
airlinepilotguy.com
"Appify" the Airline Pilot Guy website (http://airlinepilotguy.com) on your phone or tablet!
ATC audio from http://LiveATC.net
Intro/outro Music, Coffee Fund theme music by Geoff Smith thegeoffsmith.com
Dr. Steph's intro music by Nevil Bounds
Capt Nick's intro music by Kevin from Norway (aka Kevski)
Doh De Oh by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100255
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Copyright © AirlinePilotGuy 2023, All Rights Reserved
Airline Pilot Guy Show by Jeff Nielsen is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License
APG 566 – Fort Flooderdale Formation Team
[00:03:05] NEWS
[00:03:22] Breaking: Saudia Airlines Airbus A330 Reportedly Destroyed After Sudanese Rebels Launch Attack On Khartoum
[00:09:04] Fort Flooderdale
[00:14:20] Man Jailed For Two Years For Pointing Laser at Delta Air Jet Which Affected Captain's Vision For Several Hours
[00:18:22] Ukraine to Receive An-124 Ruslan Aircraft Confiscated by Canada from Russia
[00:21:34] Boeing Forced to Suspend Some 737MAX Deliveries After New Quality Issues Detected AND FAA Proposes Extra Checks On Boeing 787 Dreamliners Because Leaky Faucets in Lavatories Could Damage Critical Safety Systems
[00:29:55] Air France and Airbus Cleared Over Fatal 2009 Rio-Paris Crash
[00:35:40] Airline Forced To Remove Sober Buzzkill From Flight To Las Vegas
[00:37:51] GETTING TO KNOW US
[00:41:26] Jeff's appearance on the Squawk Ident Podcast
[00:55:20] COFFEE FUND
[00:59:48] FEEDBACK
[01:00:03] Robert - Chicago’s Meigs Field
[01:02:11] Sam - Flying Magazine Article
[01:05:22] Pilot Pip - Challenger Upset Feedback
[01:22:50] Carl - Challenger 300 Incident
[01:26:15] Pasadena Brian Completes 3 Million Miles with United
[01:31:39] Sam - Simulator Use for Student Pilot
[01:37:31] Basem - Zeb Flight Sim Questions
[01:42:31] John "Joby" - Flight Sims…My 2c
[01:47:53] Els Piloto - Air Niugini
[01:59:53] Els Piloto - Here is the PROOF!!!
[02:03:01] Luke - Port OConner Helicopter Crash
[02:10:05] Texas Anla'Shok - Close Encounters
[02:23:16] Gregory - Re: Snake on Plane
APG 565 – Playing Doctors and Nurses
[00:02:56] NEWS
[00:03:16] FINAL REPORT - Accident: Key Lime SW4 and Private Aircraft at Denver on May 12th 2021, Midair Collision
[00:13:26] Feds Interrogate Pilot by Mistake in Training Exercise at Boston Hotel
[00:24:39] Pilot Makes Emergency Landing after Cape Cobra Slithers onto Him in Midair
[00:35:50] UK Airport Scraps 100ml Liquid Rule with Scanners
[00:40:22] FAA to Boost US Air Traffic Control Safety After Close Calls
[00:43:30] Virgin Orbit’s Failed Launch Is a Blow to the Company
[00:51:05] GETTING TO KNOW US
[01:21:09] COFFEE FUND
[01:31:46] FEEDBACK
[01:31:55] Tomas - AERO Fridrichshafen 2023 APG Listener Meetup?
[01:37:13] Skyler - Appreciate the Plane Tale
[01:45:11] Vernon - Passenger Safety Presentation
[01:53:29] PLANE TALE - Brass Monkeys
[02:15:32] Brian - Finally Had a Scary Occurrence on a Plane
[02:25:06] Mohammed - Additional Maxes Joining Iraqi Airways
[02:29:24] Sam - ATL Airport
[02:34:45] Sam - Errant bag at SFO
[02:37:48] Gregg - Poppyseed Warning [War on Poppy Seeds!]
[02:43:43] Jojo - Liz Pyper
[02:54:43] Allan from Tallinn - His Type Rating
APG 564 – Rich Guys’ Planes
[00:03:38] NEWS
[00:03:56] Niugini F70 at Port Moresby on Feb 20th 2023, Loss of Cabin Pressure
[00:26:35] Network Australia F100 at Paraburdoo on Nov 22nd 2021, Descent Below Minimum Without Visual Reference
[00:41:26] Hop! CRJX at Nantes on Oct 20th 2021, Wrong QNH Triggers MSAW
[00:51:54] Final Report - Minnesota Mooney Crash
[01:06:37] GETTING TO KNOW US
[01:26:18] Greg - Big News!!!
[01:29:04] Armando Re: APG 563
[01:39:46] Final Report - Accident: JAC AT72 at Kagoshima on Nov 7th 2022, Passenger Injured on Landing
[01:44:38] Boeing Employee Bought Lottery Ticket Because It Was At $747M, a Nod to the Aircraft. She Won the Jackpot
[01:52:52] COFFEE FUND
[01:55:35] FEEDBACK
[01:56:17] Scott - Cackalacky
[02:01:04] Anders - First Time Feedbacker, Skydiving Accident Report
[02:18:41] Robert - Mad Dogs Return To Service
[02:21:02] Paul - Bride of Hot Mess - Portland OR Incident
[02:23:40] Greg - ATC and Pilot Readback Responsibilities
[02:30:05] Zeb - Flight Sim Questions
APG 563 – Flying High
[00:03:06] NEWS
[00:03:23] Preliminary Report - Fatal Inflight Upset - Bombardier BD-100-1A10 Challenger 300 jet
[00:29:32] Southwest B737 at Baltimore Took Off Over Vehicle on Runway
[00:33:25] Pilot from Another Airline Helps Land Southwest Flight After Captain Falls Ill
[00:47:33] Tandem Air-Bike Crash
[00:51:44] United to Fly Air Taxis to O’Hare Beginning in 2025
[00:54:40] Two Indian Pilots Suspended After Photo of a Full Coffee Cup Balanced On Cockpit Controls Goes Viral
[00:57:32] GETTING TO KNOW US
[01:23:18] COFFEE FUND
[01:25:02] FEEDBACK
[01:25:16] Marty - New Flight Instructor Rating!
[01:27:23] Titus - Pilot Wrongfully Detained in Mozambique
[01:33:38] Nigel - Daniel Duggan - USA Extradition Request of Oz Citizen (former USMC)
[01:43:09] Moe - What is Stopping Me?
[02:02:19] PLANE TALE - RAF Form 414 Vol 21
[02:23:38] Josh - Shame on Boeing
[02:27:05] Evan - LGA RWY 31
[02:29:01] Chris - A380s, Quiet Serenity, Smoke Alarms & GoodSAM
[02:49:36] Alan - Hippopotamuses / Hippopotami...
[02:51:07] Phil - Captain Nick's Autobiography
