Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast

APG 567 – Raining Engines

[00:03:15] NEWS [00:03:33] Longtail B744 at Maastricht on Feb 20th 2021, Rain of Engine Parts [00:14:23] FINAL REPORT - Aerosucre B732 at Puerto Carreno on Feb 3rd 2022, Collision with Obstacle on Takeoff Causing Engine Failure [00:26:37] FINAL REPORT - Delta B763 Over Atlantic on Jul 7th 2022, Flooding on Board, Autopilots Disconnected [00:34:30] United Airlines Boeing 737 Forced to Divert After Pilots Realized Cockpit Window Was Unlatched AFTER Takeoff [00:41:26] Pel SF34 near Cobar on Apr 23rd 2023, fire on board [00:45:25] Flydubai B738 at Kathmandu on Apr 24th 2023, Bird Strike on Departure [00:57:01] Air India Pilot Under Investigation After Allegedly Entertaining Female Companion in the Cockpit During Flight [01:04:40] GETTING TO KNOW US [01:22:14] COFFEE FUND [01:24:21] PLANE TALES - Straighten Up and Fly Right [01:45:07] FEEDBACK [01:45:16] Jamie - LoFi ATC [01:50:54] Becky - What's REALLY Behind These Serious US INCIDENTS?! [02:08:15] Sam - RAF Form 414, Volume 12 [02:23:10] Peter - Phonetic Funny [02:24:46] Moe - Thank You for your Words of Wisdom [02:25:47] Tony - Ironing? [02:28:04] Dave from Greensboro - Jeff's RV VIDEO Don't see the video? Click this to watch it on YouTube! ABOUT RADIO ROGER "Radio Roger" Stern has been a TV and Radio reporter since he was a teenager. He's won an Emmy award for his coverage in the New York City Market. Currently you can hear his reporting in New York on radio station 1010 WINS, the number one all-news station in the nation. Nationally you can hear him anchor newscasts on the Fox News Radio Network and on Fox's Headlines 24-7 service on Sirius XM Radio. In addition Roger is a proud member of and contributor to the APG community.