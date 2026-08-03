Airline Pilot Guy - Aviation Podcast

Join Captains Jeff and Nick and Producer Liz. Enjoy!



APG 717 SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS AND PICS



00:00:00 Introduction



00:06:21 NEWS



00:06:36 Qantas Tests New Ultra Long-Range Airbus



00:15:06 Kenmore Air Seaplane Makes Emergency Landing Near Sucia Island



00:19:36 UPDATE – Two Icelandic Pilots Who Flew a Very Low Pass



00:24:06 LaGuardia Tower Alerts Pilots to Possible Shoulder-Fired Missile Threat



00:31:30 Pan Am Clipper Endeavor Is Found After Over 70 Years Lost at Sea



00:38:04 Argentina Training Flight Instructor Jumps to His Death



00:44:58 GETTING TO KNOW US



01:08:23 FEEDBACK



01:08:32 Update on Crash of a Small Aircraft into Skyscraper in Beijing



01:12:11 Jonathan H – First Feedback



01:27:32 Robert Thompson – Alaska Airlines Hangar Tour



01:31:35 John Falk – Capt Nick and APG 709



01:34:18 Robert Thompson – Is the US Becoming Canadian?



01:37:13 Nicholas Turo-Shields – C-141 Starlifter



01:42:42 Brian Coleman – Airline Pilots Rarely Talk To Passengers



01:56:48 WRAP UP



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Dr. Steph’s intro music by Nevil Bounds



Capt Nick’s intro music by Kevin from Norway (aka Kevski)



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