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Ante Up Poker Magazine

Joe Scales
HobbiesLeisure
Ante Up Poker Magazine
Latest episode

360 episodes

  • Ante Up Poker Magazine

    Chapter 4 Episode 26: The Dealer and Player Grind

    07/10/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    This week on the Ante Up Poker Podcast, we’re joined by Dr. Jasmine Klapperich to discuss an important study focused on the health and wellness of poker dealers, why the research matters, and how the poker community can help. We also catch up on the latest from the WSOP Main Event and preview an upcoming LIPS Championship.

    In Call the Floor, a player tables what appears to be the winning hand… until a dealer mistake creates a controversial ruling.

    Patrick breaks down a tricky Hand of the Week involving a flopped monster, a dangerous board, and a decision that sparks plenty of debate.

    Then Joe closes the show with a One Outer about one of the most important skills in poker—and in life: knowing when it’s time to change gears.

    Click here for our Linktree. It is a quick resource to get you to our magazine, podcast, YouTube, and more.

    Click here to purchase your Pour Caddy (The Swiss Army Knife of Tumblers) – Use code ANTEUP

    comfrt.com/ELLE73474. Your link for the most comfortable hoodie on the planet.

    Discord: Join us to discuss Ante Up Magazine, The podcast or poker in General.

    Click here to check out Octopi Poker
  • Ante Up Poker Magazine

    Chapter 4 Ep. 25 More Than Just a Card Game

    07/03/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Joe and Elle are back from an incredible week of poker cruisin’, and they’re sharing stories from the trip, why Poker Player Cruises has them even more excited for Alaska in August, and a few unforgettable moments both on and off the ship. They also preview our upcoming Ante Up Poker Tour stop at Sycuan Casino Resort, recap the latest World Series of Poker news, and  announce the upcoming Patreon game schedule.

    In Call the Floor, Elliott settles a debate from a home game tournament involving an under-raise all-in from the button and whether the big blind still has the right to raise.

    This week’s Hand of the Week features a $2/$5 cash game where turning the second-nut straight leads to a massive decision.

    Then Joe closes the show with a One Outer inspired by a simple photo from our Discord that perfectly captures what makes poker so special.

    Thanks for listening, A-Team. We’ll see you at the tables!

    Click here for our Linktree. It is a quick resource to get you to our magazine, podcast, YouTube, and more.

    Click here to purchase your Pour Caddy (The Swiss Army Knife of Tumblers) – Use code ANTEUP

    comfrt.com/ELLE73474. Your link for the most comfortable hoodie on the planet.

    Discord: Join us to discuss Ante Up Magazine, The podcast or poker in General.

    Click here to check out Octopi Poker
  • Ante Up Poker Magazine

    Chapter 4 Ep. 24 The Empty Seat

    06/26/2026 | 45 mins.
    Joe and Elle are cruising this week, but the show rolls on with a full slate of poker discussion. In Call the Floor, Elliott tackles a tournament director’s nightmare after one table mistakenly receives significantly larger starting stacks than the rest of the field. When the error is discovered several levels later, the floor implements a controversial strategy. Was it the right decision, and are there established rules for handling a situation like this?

    In this week’s Hand of the Week, Joe and Patrick find themselves deep in a tournament against a table maniac who seems willing to put chips in the pot with almost any two cards. Holding AJ from the small blind, Patrick and Joe break down every street.

    Then in Joe’s One Outer, Joe reflects  the empty seats left behind by players who quietly disappear from our regular games. It’s a thoughtful reminder that while we remember hands and tournaments for a while, it’s the people we meet along the way who leave the lasting impression.

    No Table Talk this week as Joe and Elle are finishing up their cruise adventure, but they’ll be back next week with new stories, poker tales, and plenty of laughs.

    Listen now wherever you get your podcasts, and as always, we’ll see you at the tables.
  • Ante Up Poker Magazine

    Chapter 4 Ep. 23 Protect Your Hand

    06/19/2026 | 55 mins.
    From the poker room to the poker cruise, we’ve got a packed episode this week.

    On Table Talk, Joe and Elle discuss Sycuan Casino being named Southern California’s Best Poker Room for the third straight year, the new permanent World Series of Poker retail store, Calvin Anderson making history with his second $10,000 Razz Championship, and the arrival of Buc-ee’s in Arizona. Plus, we give a well-deserved shoutout to Ante Up Magazine contributor Jasmine Klapperich for earning her PhD and helping poker players stay healthy both on and off the felt.

    Call the Floor has Elliott weighing in on a controversial tournament situation involving a player who appeared to seek input from his rail during a major river decision. Was it a joke, outside assistance, or something deserving of a penalty? And can the floor remove railbirds who cross the line?

    In Hand of the Week, Patrick and I face a river decision with AQ suited after turning additional equity and applying pressure against an active opponent. Should we call or find the muck? Patrick and Joe break it down.

    And in Joe’s One Outer, a simple piece of cruise advice, “wear sunscreen”, sparks a poker-themed tribute to Baz Luhrmann’s famous spoken-word classic. It’s a collection of lessons learned from years around the table, culminating in one rule every poker player should remember… protect your hand. If you don’t know the song that this week’s One Outer references here it is.

    Join Joe, Elle, Patrick, and Elliott for another week of poker news, strategy, rules, and stories from the everyday poker player.

    Click here for our Linktree. It is a quick resource to get you to our magazine, podcast, YouTube, and more.

    Click here to purchase your Pour Caddy (The Swiss Army Knife of Tumblers) – Use code ANTEUP

    comfrt.com/ELLE73474. Your link for the most comfortable hoodie on the planet.

    Discord: Join us to discuss Ante Up Magazine, The podcast or poker in General.

    Click here to check out Octopi Poker
  • Ante Up Poker Magazine

    Chapter 4 Ep. 22 Stack Chips, Not Headlines

    06/13/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    This week on the Ante Up Poker Podcast, Joe and Elle discuss Kristen Foxen capturing her sixth WSOP bracelet and whether it’s finally time to stop labeling her as the best female player and recognize her as one of the best tournament players in poker. They also look at Mike Holtz’s second bracelet, a bizarre WSOP hand where an accidental verbal call turned J-3 into a tournament-saving straight, and the latest promotions from Bluffers, including a chance to win a WSOP Main Event package starting from just a $3 buy-in.

    Here is a link to the videos that we mentioned as well.

    https://youtube.com/shorts/8XMxx7FI-A4?si=P5byVxzHhHF1MFf-

    https://youtube.com/shorts/OuucDgbUhRo?si=b5XBvWWZchXryPUJ

    Elliott Schecter answers a rabbit-hunting debate. If a room allows rabbit hunting, can a player involved in the hand veto seeing the remaining card?

    Patrick and Joe break down a Hand of the Week featuring pocket deuces, and in this week’s One Outer, Joe explores why the loudest player at the table isn’t always the most dangerous, while examining the power of quiet confidence.

    Listen, learn, and laugh with the A-Team as we get you ready for another week at the tables.

    Click here for our Linktree. It is a quick resource to get you to our magazine, podcast, YouTube, and more.

    Click here to purchase your Pour Caddy (The Swiss Army Knife of Tumblers) – Use code ANTEUP

    comfrt.com/ELLE73474. Your link for the most comfortable hoodie on the planet.

    Discord: Join us to discuss Ante Up Magazine, The podcast or poker in General.

    Click here to check out Octopi Poker
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About Ante Up Poker Magazine
Joe Scales hosts a weekly podcast that mixes humor, commentary and strategy, with great segments such as Table Talk, Call the Floor, Hand of the Week, and Joe’s One Outer. It’s the longest running poker podcast, for the everyday player.
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