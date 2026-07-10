From the poker room to the poker cruise, we’ve got a packed episode this week.



On Table Talk, Joe and Elle discuss Sycuan Casino being named Southern California’s Best Poker Room for the third straight year, the new permanent World Series of Poker retail store, Calvin Anderson making history with his second $10,000 Razz Championship, and the arrival of Buc-ee’s in Arizona. Plus, we give a well-deserved shoutout to Ante Up Magazine contributor Jasmine Klapperich for earning her PhD and helping poker players stay healthy both on and off the felt.



Call the Floor has Elliott weighing in on a controversial tournament situation involving a player who appeared to seek input from his rail during a major river decision. Was it a joke, outside assistance, or something deserving of a penalty? And can the floor remove railbirds who cross the line?



In Hand of the Week, Patrick and I face a river decision with AQ suited after turning additional equity and applying pressure against an active opponent. Should we call or find the muck? Patrick and Joe break it down.



And in Joe’s One Outer, a simple piece of cruise advice, “wear sunscreen”, sparks a poker-themed tribute to Baz Luhrmann’s famous spoken-word classic. It’s a collection of lessons learned from years around the table, culminating in one rule every poker player should remember… protect your hand. If you don’t know the song that this week’s One Outer references here it is.



Join Joe, Elle, Patrick, and Elliott for another week of poker news, strategy, rules, and stories from the everyday poker player.



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