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Fussy Cutters Club
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Fussy Cutters Club

Ange Wilson
HobbiesLeisure
Fussy Cutters Club
Latest episode

43 episodes

  • Fussy Cutters Club

    Conversation with Tula Pink

    06/10/2026 | 1h 52 mins.
    In this engaging interview, fabric designer and quilter Tula Pink shares her journey from illustration to fabric design, her business philosophy, and the joy of serving her community through her craft. Discover insights on creativity, business strategy, and the importance of authenticity in the quilting industry.
  • Fussy Cutters Club

    Conversation with Devoted Quilter

    12/23/2025 | 53 mins.
    In this episode of the Fussy Cutters Club podcast, host Ange Wilson speaks with Leanne Parsons, a quilt pattern designer and the creator of the WIPs Be Gone challenge. They discuss the importance of community in quilting, the journey of becoming a pattern designer, and the joy of seeing others create unique quilts. Leanne shares insights on overcoming procrastination, organizing fabric stashes, and the significance of first quilts. The conversation emphasizes the ripple effect of quilting in people's lives and the supportive nature of the quilting community.
  • Fussy Cutters Club

    2025 Hits & Misses

    12/09/2025 | 33 mins.
    In this episode, Ange Wilson shares her journey of returning to university after many years, reflecting on her experiences as a mature age student. She discusses the challenges and joys of balancing her studies with her passion for quilting, the importance of personal growth, and the impact of her educational journey on her family. Ange also touches on her plans for the podcast and upcoming quilting retreats, emphasizing the value of community and creativity in her life.
  • Fussy Cutters Club

    Conversation with Quilt Scouts

    06/10/2025 | 47 mins.
    In this episode of the Fussy Cutters Club podcast, host Ange Wilson speaks with Megan from Quilt Scouts about the innovative concept of earning badges in quilting. They discuss Megan's journey into quilting, the structure of Quilt Scouts, the various badges available, and the community aspect of quilting. The conversation also touches on the upcoming in-person quilt camp and the supportive network that has helped Megan launch her idea. They discuss the challenges and joys of crafting, the significance of photography and branding, and the desire to create a recognisable style. The conversation culminates in a celebration of the quilting experience, emphasising the importance of using quilts in everyday life and fostering connections through shared experiences.
  • Fussy Cutters Club

    Conversation with Suzanne Campion

    05/13/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
    In this episode of the Fussy Cutters Club podcast, host Ange Wilson engages in a delightful conversation with Suzanne Campion, exploring her journey into the world of quilting, fabric design, and the art of fussy cutting. They discuss the joy of using beautiful fabrics, the transition from hobby to business, and the influence of historical designs on modern quilting. Suzanne shares her insights on the importance of utilizing fabric to its fullest potential and reflects on her aspirations for future quilting projects. They discuss how quilting serves as a creative outlet and a connection to the past, while also reflecting on the impact of nature and personal experiences on their work. The dialogue highlights the beauty of color theory in quilting and the legacy of influential designers, culminating in a celebration of the art of quilting as a form of personal expression.
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About Fussy Cutters Club
Fussy Cutters Club is hosted by Ange Wilson a self-confessed fabric addict with a passion for fussy cut quilts. Join Ange each Wednesday (AEST) as she has conversations with fussy cutters, patchworkers, designers and her quilty friends. Together they'll open up the world of patchwork and fussy cutting to you and encourage you to fall in love with quilting. Be inspired to cut into the good fabrics and make quilts you'll love.ABOUT ANGE: Ange is the author of Fussy Cutters Club: A Boot Camp for Mastering Fabric Play with C&T Publishing. She is also the creator and host of the wildly popular sew-along; 100 Days 100 Blocks. She's been online since 2002 when she started her blog GnomeAngel. Today GnomeAngel is a pattern design house, an online store and the source of all things fussy cutting and patchwork.
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