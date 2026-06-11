In this episode of the Fussy Cutters Club podcast, host Ange Wilson engages in a delightful conversation with Suzanne Campion, exploring her journey into the world of quilting, fabric design, and the art of fussy cutting. They discuss the joy of using beautiful fabrics, the transition from hobby to business, and the influence of historical designs on modern quilting. Suzanne shares her insights on the importance of utilizing fabric to its fullest potential and reflects on her aspirations for future quilting projects. They discuss how quilting serves as a creative outlet and a connection to the past, while also reflecting on the impact of nature and personal experiences on their work. The dialogue highlights the beauty of color theory in quilting and the legacy of influential designers, culminating in a celebration of the art of quilting as a form of personal expression.