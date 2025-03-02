Powered by RND
Sports Card Lessons Podcast

Ken Cairns
A weekly podcast of lesson's I've learned in the Sports Card hobby, card show recaps, and interviews with key people in the hobby.
  • Causeway show recap
    This episode I bring on Tyler to recap the Causeway show (3/1/2025) We break down the entire show, talk about great buying and selling opportunities & setting up an inviting space for attendees to sell their cards.. S6E15
    --------  
    39:24
  • NBA Vs WNBA Prizm pricing, 4 Nations Tournament, Hobby boxes to chase
    This episode we talk about NBA vs WNBA Prizm hobby box pricing, 4 Nations Tournament success and how this would look for the NBA, & prior year hobby boxes to chase. SCL HC S6E14
    --------  
    1:03:08
  • Big Mahomes pickup - Communication & Body Language at card shows
    This episode I talk about how important good communication and body language is at card shows. I also remind everyone this is a hobby and it's supposed to be fun.. I share weekend pickups including a big Mahomes RC.. S6E13
    --------  
    38:13
  • ec3con recap, PSA grading standards, hobby vs industry, & Caitlin Clark cards
    This episode we recap ec3con, we discuss PSA grading standards, hobby vs industry, & Caitlin clark card values college vs WNBA. SCL-HC-S6E12
    --------  
    1:23:55
  • Are card shows the best place to buy inventory?
    This episode I recap the East Coast Collectibles convention show at Mohegan Sun Casino, I also talk ask the question are card shows the best place to buy inventory? S6E11
    --------  
    38:00

