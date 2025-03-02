This episode I bring on Tyler to recap the Causeway show (3/1/2025) We break down the entire show, talk about great buying and selling opportunities & setting up an inviting space for attendees to sell their cards.. S6E15
--------
39:24
NBA Vs WNBA Prizm pricing, 4 Nations Tournament, Hobby boxes to chase
This episode we talk about NBA vs WNBA Prizm hobby box pricing, 4 Nations Tournament success and how this would look for the NBA, & prior year hobby boxes to chase. SCL HC S6E14
--------
1:03:08
Big Mahomes pickup - Communication & Body Language at card shows
This episode I talk about how important good communication and body language is at card shows. I also remind everyone this is a hobby and it's supposed to be fun.. I share weekend pickups including a big Mahomes RC.. S6E13
--------
38:13
ec3con recap, PSA grading standards, hobby vs industry, & Caitlin Clark cards
This episode we recap ec3con, we discuss PSA grading standards, hobby vs industry, & Caitlin clark card values college vs WNBA. SCL-HC-S6E12
--------
1:23:55
Are card shows the best place to buy inventory?
This episode I recap the East Coast Collectibles convention show at Mohegan Sun Casino, I also talk ask the question are card shows the best place to buy inventory? S6E11