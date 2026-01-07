Episode 2 of Moron Nation Unfiltered is LIVE — and this one’s loaded.Shawn “Murder Nova” Ellington and Phantom recap the first race of the DI Winter Series, talk about being terrible losers when things don’t go our way, and break down how pot-splitting and race money really works behind the scenes. We also dive into PRI 2025, what that show actually means for racers and builders, and the BIG moment when we announced at PRI that we’ll be racing with the NHRA next season.As usual, the conversation goes off the rails with shop talk, racing politics, hard truths, and unfiltered opinions — exactly how Moron Nation likes it.🤝 Episode SponsorThis episode is brought to you by Parker Speed Shop — your source for performance parts, race car essentials, and shop gear.👉 Check them out here: ⁠https://parkerspeedshop.com⁠🎧 Available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and everywhere you listen to podcasts.📺 Watch the full video version on YouTube.Drop a comment and let us know what topics you want covered in Episode 3.Welcome back to Moron Nation.