Moron Nation Unfiltered Episode 3: Questions From Fans, And No More Street Racing??
1/06/2026 | 1h 46 mins.
In Episode 3 of Moron Nation Unfiltered, we dig into fan questions and comments and get real about something that’s been on my mind for a while.I talk with Shawn about why I don’t care about street racing anymore—and yeah, it honestly makes me a little sad. Not sad enough to go do it again… but still weird to admit out loud.We also answer questions from Moron Nation, talk racing, life changes, and how priorities shift when you’ve been doing this stuff for a long time.No scripts. No filters. Just two morons talking it out.🎙️ Moron Nation UnfilteredNew episodes where racing, life, and random thoughts collide.🤝 Episode SponsorThis episode is brought to you by Kinetic Engineering — the absolute best in the business for custom suspension components!🎧 Available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and everywhere you listen to podcasts.
Moron Nation Unfiltered Episode 2: Promods, PRI, and NHRA!
12/23/2025 | 1h 33 mins.
Episode 2 of Moron Nation Unfiltered is LIVE — and this one’s loaded.Shawn “Murder Nova” Ellington and Phantom recap the first race of the DI Winter Series, talk about being terrible losers when things don’t go our way, and break down how pot-splitting and race money really works behind the scenes. We also dive into PRI 2025, what that show actually means for racers and builders, and the BIG moment when we announced at PRI that we’ll be racing with the NHRA next season.As usual, the conversation goes off the rails with shop talk, racing politics, hard truths, and unfiltered opinions — exactly how Moron Nation likes it.🤝 Episode SponsorThis episode is brought to you by Parker Speed Shop — your source for performance parts, race car essentials, and shop gear.👉 Check them out here: https://parkerspeedshop.com🎧 Available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and everywhere you listen to podcasts.📺 Watch the full video version on YouTube.Drop a comment and let us know what topics you want covered in Episode 3.Welcome back to Moron Nation.
Episode 1: The Intro
12/02/2025 | 1h 35 mins.
Welcome to the Moron Nation Podcast — the official home of two certified morons with too many race cars, too many stories, and not enough adult supervision. Join Phantom and Shawn “Murder Nova” Ellington as they BS their way through cars, racing, builds, bad decisions, good ideas, and everyday life in the 187 Customs universe.Automotive chaos, shop talk, and unfiltered conversations… just how Moron Nation likes it.
Moron Nation Unfiltered