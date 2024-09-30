Ron Ananian, The Car Doctor - November 30, 2024 - Hour 2 - Repairing an O2 Sensor Problem Hybrid Ford Fusion - (855)560-9900

The Car Doctor, Ron Ananian opens this hour with a call from a used car dealer in Maine. The vehicle in question, a Ford Fusion Hybrid, has a problem with one of its Oxygen Sensors and the callers technician is stuck; he needs jump start from The Car Doctor. Next up, Ron talks to Beverly in Florida; she is recently widowed and in need of help. She needs advice on how to sell a vehicle and then buy a replacement. Ron rides to the rescue and gets her on track in his usual kind and considerate manner. Ron Ananian, The Car Doctor then goes local; he takes a call from Ed in NJ . Ed has an older Scion with over 300K miles on it and some problems with spark plugs and coolant loss. It must be old car day on The Car Doctor as Ron's last call is from Don in Virginia with a 2007 Ford Edge, no charging system output and 290K plus miles on the odometer.