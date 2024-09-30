Ron Ananian, The Car Doctor Talks to Bill Stamey of WIX Filters Motorsports Division (855)560-9900
This is the stand alone interview that aired inside Ron Ananian, The Car Doctor in Hour 1 on November 30, 2024
Ron Ananian, The Car Doctor - November 30, 2024 - Hour 2 - Repairing an O2 Sensor Problem Hybrid Ford Fusion - (855)560-9900
The Car Doctor, Ron Ananian opens this hour with a call from a used car dealer in Maine. The vehicle in question, a Ford Fusion Hybrid, has a problem with one of its Oxygen Sensors and the callers technician is stuck; he needs jump start from The Car Doctor. Next up, Ron talks to Beverly in Florida; she is recently widowed and in need of help. She needs advice on how to sell a vehicle and then buy a replacement. Ron rides to the rescue and gets her on track in his usual kind and considerate manner. Ron Ananian, The Car Doctor then goes local; he takes a call from Ed in NJ . Ed has an older Scion with over 300K miles on it and some problems with spark plugs and coolant loss. It must be old car day on The Car Doctor as Ron's last call is from Don in Virginia with a 2007 Ford Edge, no charging system output and 290K plus miles on the odometer.
Ron Ananian, The Car Doctor - November 30, 2024 - Hour 1 - Talking to a Dealer Technician (855)560-9900
Ron Ananian, The Car Doctor opens this hour taking a call from a former Master Tech from the Dealership side of the industry. Jarrod and Ron have a great conversational exchange about life in a dealership, what its like to repair car there vs the independent world. A listener from NH calls in; Tony; with questions about caring for a 2012 Fiat 500: Then Ron talks to Bill Stamey of WIX Filters about all areas of automotive filters for everyday use AND Nascar applications.
Classic Car Doctor - September 9, 2007 - Hour 1, Second Half - Ron Ananian, The Car Doctor (855)560-9900
Ron Ananian, The Car Doctor opens this segment with a call from Monique in Maine about her Mercedes Benz that won't start in cold weather. Then Ron has a return call from Bob in NJ about his VW's. Mike from Staten Island calls in next with questions about filters; when to replace them, what to use and how to change them. The Car Doctor squeezes in one more in his closing minutes; a 1992 Buick Roadmaster with air conditioning problems.
Classic Car Doctor - September 9, 2007 - Hour 1, First Half - Ron Ananian, The Car Doctor (855)560-9900
Ron begins today, this day, in 2007 discussing a news articles that highlights and points out that domestic car companies are starting a war; a horsepower war that is. His first call is from Queens NY and a 1991 Subaru with a check engine light. After the break Ron continues covering the "horsepower wars" article and also takes a call from Hawaii. Harold has a problem with his Lincoln and Ron Ananian shows us why he is The Car Doctor as he helps Harold diagnose the problem using factory testing built into its dashboard. Then its a call from Nashville, Tennessee with a 1998 Toyota Camry that will not crank or turn over at random. After several repair attempts the caller is at a self admitted loss and turns to The Car Doctor, Ron Ananian for an answer and direction.