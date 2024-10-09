Powered by RND
The Overthinkers

Nathan Clarkson & Joseph Holmes
A place where you can have fun thinking deeply about all the big and beautiful questions of life complete with cutaways. Hosts Joseph Holmes and Nathan Clarkson...
  • How Do You Raise a Unique Child? (With Sally Clarkson)
    How do you raise children to value their uniqueness while also growing in maturity? Sally Clarkson returns to the show to discuss with Joseph Holmes and Nathan Clarkson the new book by Sally and Nathan: "Uniquely You" Discrimination against left-handed people: https://www.press.jhu.edu/newsroom/stuttering-and-retraining-left-handed-children-mid-century-us#:~:text=By%20the%20second%20decade%20of%20the%20twentieth,retraining%20left%2Dhanders%20had%20negative%20consequences%2C%20especially%20stuttering.&text=Terman%20(1877%2D1956)%20concluded%20that%20a%20third%20to,attempts%20to%20transform%20left%2Dhanded%20children%20into%20right%2Dhanders. Howard Gardener's Multiple Intelligences: https://www.niu.edu/citl/resources/guides/instructional-guide/gardners-theory-of-multiple-intelligences.shtml Mental illness vs neurodiversity debate: https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/mental-disorder-or-neurodiversity "Gentle Parenting" creates unhappy children: https://ifstudies.org/blog/do-your-political-beliefs-affect-your-parenting- Blesses: Finding Forrester (Movie) A Wrinkle in Time (Book) Anne of Green Gables (Book)   Curses: A Wrinkle in Time (Movie) Anti-Family Trends in Pixar Films (Movie) Websites: Nathan Clarkson: nathanclarkson.me Joseph Holmes: josephholmesstudios.com Sally Clarkson: sallyclarkson.com   Buy "Uniquely You" today: https://www.amazon.com/Uniquely-You-Exploring-Extraordinarily-Distinctive/dp/0802432786/ref=sr_1_1?dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.FLcU4czIiBsDVW0-BpzfHq3dMhqKT9xdOS7adg1hFrVBwKbNFU303KovJtg_yaYhaHXp8OeXQ9FovH4JL_HdY8IkLJ5kIUGRiHccIXp0L3rMwN3ZroPoO7r0AhYIMfM2DsIz3LIU7UsJejV-zAC-nWCV4nSEE7tPq2oenPkJ9DWVwl6P364nvIjha3VvZCPK0oHEtGjRNtFQJh2Zi-KVcG_j2-xi2rLbGfYC-FDg_jU.Pi6PI6MI84yTG4gWtYRCTE_TobJhNqyCjBhcSXIE0Xs&dib_tag=se&keywords=uniquely+you&qid=1736131771&sr=8-1  
    --------  
    39:36
  • How Do We Follow Through on Our Goals?
    In the first Overthinkers episode of the new season, Joseph Holmes and Nathan Clarkson discuss how to follow through on our goals. Studies show that most people who set goals in the new year don't follow through on them. How do you become the exception? Well, there's studies on that too! Joseph and Nathan go through some of the best strategies on the internet--and their own experience--to help set us all off on the right foot in the new year. Podcast Sources: Only 8 percent of adults achieve their goals: https://summer.harvard.edu/blog/how-high-school-students-can-set-and-accomplish-their-goals/#:~:text=But%20a%20recent%20survey%20by,the%20best%20versions%20of%20ourselves.   Only 6.5 percent of adults were still trying for their goals after 6 months: https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/new-study-shows-only-6-of-people-achieve-their-goals-and-reveals-their-secret-formula-1032687000   Less than half of Americans were very satisfied with their lives: https://www.newsweek.com/americans-are-less-satisfied-their-lives-1868560   Arthur Brooks on healthy vs unhealthy goal setting: https://www.theatlantic.com/family/archive/2021/03/how-follow-your-dreams-and-get-happier/618384/?fbclid=IwY2xjawGz3wBleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHdBtSJE1sCkpBIWT2jx47PxvsuteMDLMii2pVMQWWr1GLvABLiQ2q_y3uw_aem_BL6ZVahAoLk4Im8SvCoB1A   Rising rates of depression: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/our-changing-culture/201510/are-mental-health-issues-the-rise Blesses and Curses: Bless Subliminal - Book Transformers One - Movie   Curse   The Law of Attraction - Book Reagan - Movie Blink Twice - Movie Websites: Nathan Clarkson: nathanclarkson.me Joseph Holmes: josephholmesstudios.com
    --------  
    59:12
  • How Do You Get Through Going Home for the Holidays?
    Lots of people are stressed out by being with family for the holidays. Some are even planning not to spend holidays with their family. But is that a good idea? Nathan Clarkson and Joseph Holmes give their tips on having a positive trip home for the holidays. Links to outside references:  15 million long-distance travelers oer Christmas in 2023: https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/millions-americans-expected-to-travel-christmas-new-years-day-aaa/   How to survive going home for the holidays: https://www.vice.com/en/article/how-to-survive-going-home-for-the-holidays/   https://medium.com/youalberta/how-to-survive-home-for-the-holidays-99daba2e6e9f   https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/empowerment-solutions/202212/home-for-the-holidays-how-not-to-get-triggered    Blesses: Elf The Best Christmas Pageant Ever Curses: The Family Stone Four Christmases National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation A Christmas Story
    --------  
    54:33
  • What Do We Really Want? (With Strahan Coleman)
    Everyone has deep desires. But what is our deepest desire? And how do we deal with the problem of satisfying that desire. Writer, award-winning folk musician, and spiritual director Strahan Coleman joins Joseph Holmes and Nathan Clarkson to dive into what we want and how we can have it today. Links to resources discussed in the episode: Basics of Budhism: https://www.pbs.org/edens/thailand/buddhism.htm The Stoics: https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/stoicism/   Augustine and Desire: https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/blogs/justin-taylor/an-analysis-of-one-of-the-greatest-sentences-ever-written/ Charlotte Fox's 12 Universal Desires: https://healthforlifegr.com/examining-the-deepest-human-desires-charlotte-fox-weber/#:~:text=In%20her%20book%2C%20Charlotte%20Fox,have%20what%20we%20shouldn't. 8 Things People Desire But Can't Attain: https://www.forbes.com/sites/kathycaprino/2016/05/24/the-top-8-things-people-desperately-desire-but-cant-seem-to-attain/   Blesses Book - Georgia Douglas Johnson Poetry Book - The Religious Sense Movie - Deadpool and Wolverine Book - Surprised By Joseph Holmes Movie - The Book of Clarence TV Shows - Agatha All Along Thinker - Teresa of Avila Thinker - St. John of the Cross Book - The Cloud of Unknowing TV Show - Bridgerton Curses Movie - Saturday Night Movie - Joker: Folie à Deux Good Cafes that serve terrible coffee Overthinkers Team Contact and Websites: The Overthinkers: theoverthinkersjournal.world Nathan Clarkson: nathanclarkson.me Joseph Holmes: josephholmesstudios.com Strahan Coleman Links and Websites: Thirsting: Quenching Our Soul's Deepest Desire: https://www.amazon.com/Thirsting-Quenching-Souls-Deepest-Desire/dp/0830785205 Beholding Prayer Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beholding-prayer/id1669562572 Commoners Communion: https://www.commonerscommunion.com/about
    --------  
    1:02:08
  • Why are Spiritual Rhythms Important? (With Douglas McKelvey)
    Are spiritual rhythms important in everyday life? Not just on Sundays? Joseph Holmes discusses with author and artist Douglas McKelvy his series "Every Moment Holy" about how to bring the sacred into ordinary life.  Referenced Links: Barna Study - How liturgical are today’s American Christians? https://www.barna.com/research/liturgical-todays-christians/    Liturgy as an idol: https://au.thegospelcoalition.org/article/liturgy-word-god-enough/   Liturgy detached from theology: https://www.christianitytoday.com/2022/07/church-liturgy-trends-history-tradition-theology-popular/   Church makes you give more to charity: https://religionunplugged.com/news/2023/12/12/are-religious-areas-more-charitable   Frequent church attendance means better mental health: https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/article/frequent-churchgoers-better-mental-health/ Blesses Book - Desiring the Kingdom Movie - Wildcat Anime - Barakamon Book - The Book of Common Prayer/The Daily Office Book - Everything Sad is Untrue Curses Book - Living in Wonder Book - The Daily Stoic Overthinkers Team Contact and Websites: The Overthinkers: theoverthinkersjournal.world Nathan Clarkson: nathanclarkson.me Joseph Holmes: josephholmesstudios.com Douglas McKelvey and Every Moment Holy links Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quothdouglas/?hl=en Every Moment Holy Website: https://www.everymomentholy.com/about-the-series
    --------  
    1:15:33

About The Overthinkers

A place where you can have fun thinking deeply about all the big and beautiful questions of life complete with cutaways. Hosts Joseph Holmes and Nathan Clarkson explore subjects of art, faith, philosophy, culture, and more with some of today’s leading and most influential minds and figures. So put your thinking caps and your laughing socks on and come on in!
