How Do You Raise a Unique Child? (With Sally Clarkson)
How do you raise children to value their uniqueness while also growing in maturity? Sally Clarkson returns to the show to discuss with Joseph Holmes and Nathan Clarkson the new book by Sally and Nathan: "Uniquely You"
Discrimination against left-handed people: https://www.press.jhu.edu/newsroom/stuttering-and-retraining-left-handed-children-mid-century-us#:~:text=By%20the%20second%20decade%20of%20the%20twentieth,retraining%20left%2Dhanders%20had%20negative%20consequences%2C%20especially%20stuttering.&text=Terman%20(1877%2D1956)%20concluded%20that%20a%20third%20to,attempts%20to%20transform%20left%2Dhanded%20children%20into%20right%2Dhanders.
Howard Gardener's Multiple Intelligences: https://www.niu.edu/citl/resources/guides/instructional-guide/gardners-theory-of-multiple-intelligences.shtml
Mental illness vs neurodiversity debate: https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/mental-disorder-or-neurodiversity
"Gentle Parenting" creates unhappy children: https://ifstudies.org/blog/do-your-political-beliefs-affect-your-parenting-
Blesses:
Finding Forrester (Movie)
A Wrinkle in Time (Book)
Anne of Green Gables (Book)
Curses:
A Wrinkle in Time (Movie)
Anti-Family Trends in Pixar Films (Movie)
Websites:
Nathan Clarkson: nathanclarkson.me
Joseph Holmes: josephholmesstudios.com
Sally Clarkson: sallyclarkson.com
Buy "Uniquely You" today: https://www.amazon.com/Uniquely-You-Exploring-Extraordinarily-Distinctive/dp/0802432786/ref=sr_1_1?dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.FLcU4czIiBsDVW0-BpzfHq3dMhqKT9xdOS7adg1hFrVBwKbNFU303KovJtg_yaYhaHXp8OeXQ9FovH4JL_HdY8IkLJ5kIUGRiHccIXp0L3rMwN3ZroPoO7r0AhYIMfM2DsIz3LIU7UsJejV-zAC-nWCV4nSEE7tPq2oenPkJ9DWVwl6P364nvIjha3VvZCPK0oHEtGjRNtFQJh2Zi-KVcG_j2-xi2rLbGfYC-FDg_jU.Pi6PI6MI84yTG4gWtYRCTE_TobJhNqyCjBhcSXIE0Xs&dib_tag=se&keywords=uniquely+you&qid=1736131771&sr=8-1
39:36
How Do We Follow Through on Our Goals?
In the first Overthinkers episode of the new season, Joseph Holmes and Nathan Clarkson discuss how to follow through on our goals. Studies show that most people who set goals in the new year don't follow through on them. How do you become the exception? Well, there's studies on that too! Joseph and Nathan go through some of the best strategies on the internet--and their own experience--to help set us all off on the right foot in the new year.
Podcast Sources:
Only 8 percent of adults achieve their goals: https://summer.harvard.edu/blog/how-high-school-students-can-set-and-accomplish-their-goals/#:~:text=But%20a%20recent%20survey%20by,the%20best%20versions%20of%20ourselves.
Only 6.5 percent of adults were still trying for their goals after 6 months: https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/new-study-shows-only-6-of-people-achieve-their-goals-and-reveals-their-secret-formula-1032687000
Less than half of Americans were very satisfied with their lives: https://www.newsweek.com/americans-are-less-satisfied-their-lives-1868560
Arthur Brooks on healthy vs unhealthy goal setting: https://www.theatlantic.com/family/archive/2021/03/how-follow-your-dreams-and-get-happier/618384/?fbclid=IwY2xjawGz3wBleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHdBtSJE1sCkpBIWT2jx47PxvsuteMDLMii2pVMQWWr1GLvABLiQ2q_y3uw_aem_BL6ZVahAoLk4Im8SvCoB1A
Rising rates of depression: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/our-changing-culture/201510/are-mental-health-issues-the-rise
Blesses and Curses:
Bless
Subliminal - Book
Transformers One - Movie
Curse
The Law of Attraction - Book
Reagan - Movie
Blink Twice - Movie
59:12
How Do You Get Through Going Home for the Holidays?
Lots of people are stressed out by being with family for the holidays. Some are even planning not to spend holidays with their family. But is that a good idea? Nathan Clarkson and Joseph Holmes give their tips on having a positive trip home for the holidays.
Links to outside references:
15 million long-distance travelers oer Christmas in 2023: https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/millions-americans-expected-to-travel-christmas-new-years-day-aaa/
How to survive going home for the holidays: https://www.vice.com/en/article/how-to-survive-going-home-for-the-holidays/
https://medium.com/youalberta/how-to-survive-home-for-the-holidays-99daba2e6e9f
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/empowerment-solutions/202212/home-for-the-holidays-how-not-to-get-triggered
Blesses:
Elf
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Curses:
The Family Stone
Four Christmases
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
A Christmas Story
54:33
What Do We Really Want? (With Strahan Coleman)
Everyone has deep desires. But what is our deepest desire? And how do we deal with the problem of satisfying that desire. Writer, award-winning folk musician, and spiritual director Strahan Coleman joins Joseph Holmes and Nathan Clarkson to dive into what we want and how we can have it today.
Links to resources discussed in the episode:
Basics of Budhism: https://www.pbs.org/edens/thailand/buddhism.htm
The Stoics: https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/stoicism/
Augustine and Desire: https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/blogs/justin-taylor/an-analysis-of-one-of-the-greatest-sentences-ever-written/
Charlotte Fox's 12 Universal Desires:
https://healthforlifegr.com/examining-the-deepest-human-desires-charlotte-fox-weber/#:~:text=In%20her%20book%2C%20Charlotte%20Fox,have%20what%20we%20shouldn't.
8 Things People Desire But Can't Attain:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kathycaprino/2016/05/24/the-top-8-things-people-desperately-desire-but-cant-seem-to-attain/
Blesses
Book - Georgia Douglas Johnson Poetry
Book - The Religious Sense
Movie - Deadpool and Wolverine
Book - Surprised By Joseph Holmes
Movie - The Book of Clarence
TV Shows - Agatha All Along
Thinker - Teresa of Avila
Thinker - St. John of the Cross
Book - The Cloud of Unknowing
TV Show - Bridgerton
Curses
Movie - Saturday Night
Movie - Joker: Folie à Deux
Good Cafes that serve terrible coffee
Strahan Coleman Links and Websites:
Thirsting: Quenching Our Soul's Deepest Desire: https://www.amazon.com/Thirsting-Quenching-Souls-Deepest-Desire/dp/0830785205
Beholding Prayer Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beholding-prayer/id1669562572
Commoners Communion: https://www.commonerscommunion.com/about
1:02:08
Why are Spiritual Rhythms Important? (With Douglas McKelvey)
Are spiritual rhythms important in everyday life? Not just on Sundays? Joseph Holmes discusses with author and artist Douglas McKelvy his series "Every Moment Holy" about how to bring the sacred into ordinary life.
Referenced Links:
Barna Study - How liturgical are today’s American Christians? https://www.barna.com/research/liturgical-todays-christians/
Liturgy as an idol: https://au.thegospelcoalition.org/article/liturgy-word-god-enough/
Liturgy detached from theology: https://www.christianitytoday.com/2022/07/church-liturgy-trends-history-tradition-theology-popular/
Church makes you give more to charity: https://religionunplugged.com/news/2023/12/12/are-religious-areas-more-charitable
Frequent church attendance means better mental health: https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/article/frequent-churchgoers-better-mental-health/
Blesses
Book - Desiring the Kingdom
Movie - Wildcat
Anime - Barakamon
Book - The Book of Common Prayer/The Daily Office
Book - Everything Sad is Untrue
Curses
Book - Living in Wonder
Book - The Daily Stoic
Douglas McKelvey and Every Moment Holy links
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quothdouglas/?hl=en
Every Moment Holy Website: https://www.everymomentholy.com/about-the-series
A place where you can have fun thinking deeply about all the big and beautiful questions of life complete with cutaways. Hosts Joseph Holmes and Nathan Clarkson explore subjects of art, faith, philosophy, culture, and more with some of today’s leading and most influential minds and figures. So put your thinking caps and your laughing socks on and come on in!